7 Best Gaming Consoles for Kids in 2025

Eneba Hub contains affiliate links, which means we may earn a small commission if you make a purchase through them—at no extra cost to you. Learn more

With so many great options on the market, choosing the best gaming console for kids in 2025 can feel overwhelming. Whether you’re a parent introducing your child to gaming for the first time or shopping for that not-so-secret birthday present, the pressure to pick the right one is real.

That’s where this guide comes in. I’ve done the research, sifted through expert reviews, and tapped into insights from real gaming communities to bring you a well-rounded list of the top consoles for kids, whatever their age, interests, or budget.

Modern consoles aren’t just about fun – they’re tools for learning, creativity, and development. From educational options for younger players to immersive systems packed with stunning graphics for older kids, there’s something here for every type of gamer. I’ve broken down the best consoles available right now, focusing on what makes each one stand out both in terms of instant fun and long-term value.

This guide goes beyond surface-level specs, offering detailed reviews, practical tips, and answers to common questions. Whether you’re a brand-new gaming parent or a seasoned enthusiast, you’ll walk away with everything you need to make a purchase that’s right for your family.

Let’s dive into the best gaming consoles for kids and find the one that fits your child’s world – and your peace of mind.

Our Top Picks for Gaming Consoles for Kids

Choosing the right console or gaming system involves considering various factors such as age-appropriateness, game variety (including kid-friendly games), and parental controls. Here are our top picks:

These consoles stand out for their unique features and cater to different gaming preferences. Scroll down to explore the complete list of detailed reviews and find your kids’ perfect match.

7 Best Gaming Consoles for Kids – Fun, Safe, and Age-Appropriate

Let’s dive into detailed reviews of the top gaming consoles for kids in 2025. Each gaming system has been carefully selected based on features, age-appropriateness, and overall value.

Whether your child is a budding Minecraft gamer or a seasoned Nintendo kid, these suggestions will help you find the perfect console to match their interests and your family’s needs. From budget-friendly options to high-performance systems, explore our expert insights to make an informed choice.

1. PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – ASTRO BOT Bundle [Best Overall Gaming Console for Kids]

Specs Details Storage 825GB SSD Resolution Up to 8K Connectivity Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1 Weight 4.5 kg Controller DualSense Wireless

The PlayStation 5 Digital Edition with the ASTRO BOT Bundle is a powerhouse for young gamers. The home console offers breathtaking graphics and an unbeatable gaming experience, making it the best overall choice for kids.

The console’s intuitive interface and robust parental controls ensure a safe and enjoyable gaming environment. The PS5 Digital Edition delivers stunning visuals and lightning-fast load times, thanks to its custom SSD. This means less waiting and more playing digital games, which is perfect for impatient young gamers.

Bonus point: having digital games, rather than a physical disc drive, means less mess but with access to all the same games!

The ASTRO BOT Bundle adds extra fun, introducing kids to a world of adventure with a game that is both engaging, educational, and won Game of the Year in 2025 – even my gaming-skeptic friends were impressed watching their kids problem-solve through levels.

The PlayStation offers a huge library of games, including Call of Duty: Black Ops, though you’ll probably want to check age ratings first.

The DualSense controller enhances the experience with its haptic feedback and adaptive triggers, making every action feel more immersive. Parents will appreciate the advanced parental controls that allow them to manage screen time and restrict access to certain content, ensuring a safe gaming environment. The kiddos can use the PlayStation console to watch movies and other media, all with parental restrictions and supervision.

Three years later, our PS5 still gets daily use – definitely worth the investment.



Pros Cons ✅ Stunning graphics and fast load times



✅ Extensive game library with exclusive titles



✅ Advanced parental controls for safe gaming



✅ Immersive 3D audio experience



✅ Sleek, modern design ❌ Higher price point, but worth the investment for quality

Summary: The PlayStation 5 Digital Edition is perfect for kids who love high-quality graphics and top-of-the-line exclusive games.

2. Nintendo Switch Lite – Blue [Best Budget Gaming Console for Kids]

Specs Details Screen Size 5.5 inches Battery Life Up to 7 hours Weight 275g Connectivity Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.1 Storage 32GB

The Nintendo Switch Lite is a compact and affordable option for young gamers. Its lightweight design and extensive library of family-friendly games make it an excellent choice for kids.

What really sold me was watching my nephew completely absorbed in Mario Kart during a family gathering – no screen time battles, just pure focus and joy. Plus, it’s surprisingly budget-friendly compared to other gaming options.

Designed specifically for handheld play, the Switch Lite is perfect for gaming on the go, whether it’s a long car ride or a lazy afternoon at home. Its smaller size and lighter weight make it easy for kids to handle, and the built-in controls mean there’s no need to worry about losing detachable Joy-Cons.

Despite its budget-friendly price, the Switch Lite doesn’t skimp on features. It supports a wide range of games from the Nintendo Switch library, including popular titles like Animal Crossing: New Horizons and Pokémon Sword and Shield.

The console’s battery life is impressive, lasting up to seven hours on a single charge, depending on the game being played. This ensures that kids can enjoy extended gaming sessions without constant recharging.

One thing parents always mention is how the parental controls work well here. You can easily set time limits through Nintendo’s free app, which takes the stress out of managing screen time. And unlike tablets or phones, it’s purely for gaming – no accidental in-app purchases or stumbling onto inappropriate content. It’s gaming with guardrails, which honestly gives everyone peace of mind.

Younger kids will love this device, but from my experience, so will the whole family.



Pros Cons ✅ Affordable and portable



✅ Wide range of family-friendly games



✅ Easy to use with intuitive controls



✅ Durable design for kids



✅ Available in multiple colors ❌ No TV connectivity, but perfect for handheld gaming

Summary: The Nintendo Switch Lite offers unbelievable value for money, providing timeless entertainment for kids on the go.

Specs Details Storage 825GB SSD Resolution Up to 8K Connectivity Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1 Weight 4.5 kg Controller DualSense Wireless

For superhero enthusiasts, the PlayStation 5 Console with Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Bundle is a dream come true. It combines the power of the PS5 with the excitement of Spider-Man adventures. This bundle is perfect for kids who are fans of the Marvel universe, offering an exclusive gaming experience that brings their favorite superhero to life. My neighbor’s kids started creating their own superhero stories after playing – an unexpected creative bonus.

The PS5’s powerful hardware ensures that Spider-Man’s web-slinging adventures are rendered in stunning detail, with smooth frame rates and vibrant colors. The addition of a physical disc drive will be a deal breaker for children who enjoy building a collection of physical PlayStation games. Plus, they can trade games with friends, which teaches sharing and builds those social connections parents value.

The game itself is a journey through New York City, allowing players to swing through the cityscape, battle iconic villains, and experience a deeply engaging Spider-Man storyline. The DualSense controller’s adaptive triggers and haptic feedback add to the immersion, making every swing and punch feel real.

What surprised me most? The game teaches real problem-solving. Kids learn to approach challenges from different angles – literally swinging around obstacles to find solutions. It’s basically puzzles disguised as superhero action.

Parents will appreciate the console’s robust parental controls, which allow them to manage playtime and ensure age-appropriate content. The video game console allows kids to play online or in online multiplayer modes, but with options for parental supervision.

Honestly, this bundle turned our family game nights into something special.



Pros Cons ✅ Exclusive Spider-Man game with stunning visuals



✅ Fast load times and smooth gameplay



✅ Advanced parental controls



✅ Immersive 3D audio



✅ Sleek design ❌ Premium price, but offers exclusive content

Summary: The PlayStation 5 Spider-Man Bundle is ideal for superhero-obsessed kids who will appreciate the highest quality graphics.

4. Xbox Series X [Best Powerful Gaming for Older Kids]

Specs Details Storage 1TB SSD Resolution Up to 8K Connectivity Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1 Weight 4.45 kg Controller Xbox Wireless Controller

The Xbox Series X is a popular console known for its powerful performance and extensive game library, making it perfect for older children who enjoy a variety of genres. With its robust hardware, the Series X delivers exceptional graphics and fast load times, ensuring a seamless gaming experience.

The console’s backward compatibility allows access to a vast library of Xbox games and older titles, providing endless entertainment options, often at a cheaper price. My friend’s teenager discovered classic Halo games this way – and now they’re bonding over dad’s old favorites!

The Xbox Series X is designed for gamers who demand the best in performance and graphics. Its powerful processor and advanced graphics capabilities make it ideal for playing the latest AAA titles with stunning detail and smooth frame rates.

The console’s Quick Resume feature allows players to switch between multiple games seamlessly, reducing waiting time and maximizing playtime, meaning children get more gaming done in a shorter period.

It’s also possible to get a subscription to Game Pass Ultimate – a cost-effective way of giving your children access to multiple games for a monthly cost. Xbox Live offers unlimited opportunities for online play, all with options for parental restrictions.

Pro tip: Game Pass is like Netflix for games. One subscription, hundreds of options, no more ‘I’m bored!’

Pros Cons ✅ Powerful performance with fast load times



✅ Extensive game library



✅ Backwards compatibility with older Xbox games



✅ Advanced parental controls



✅ Sleek, modern design ❌ Higher price, but offers unmatched performance

Summary: The Xbox Series X is perfect for older kids who want a powerful console with a vast game library.

5. Nintendo Switch – Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle [Best Multiplayer Fun for Kids]

Specs Details Screen Size 6.2 inches Battery Life Up to 9 hours Weight 297g Connectivity Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.1 Storage 32GB

While we’re all waiting for the new Switch 2 games, Nintendo Switch with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle offers endless multiplayer fun with iconic Nintendo characters, making it a real favorite among both younger and older kids.

This bundle is perfect for families who enjoy gaming together, providing hours of entertainment with its engaging multiplayer modes. Last Christmas, our Mario Kart tournament had three generations competing – grandpa’s surprisingly good at Rainbow Road!

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is a fan favourite, offering exciting races and a variety of tracks that keep players coming back for more. If your kids’ want to play other popular Switch games such as Smash Bros or Super Mario Odyssey, this device has you covered.

The Switch’s versatility allows it to be played in handheld mode, tabletop mode, or connected to a TV, making it suitable for any gaming setup. Its intuitive controls and family-friendly content make it accessible to players of all ages. The console’s durable design ensures it can withstand the rigors of daily use, making it a reliable choice for young gamers.

Ours survived two drops and a juice spill. Plus, no fighting over the TV – everyone can play their own game simultaneously.

Pros Cons ✅ Fun multiplayer games with family-friendly content



✅ Versatile play modes (handheld, tabletop, TV)



✅ Easy to use with intuitive controls



✅ Durable design for kids



✅ Available in multiple colors ❌ Limited internal storage, but expandable with microSD

Summary: The Nintendo Switch Mario Kart Bundle is perfect for kids who love multiplayer games and Nintendo’s iconic games and characters.

6. Nintendo Switch (OLED model) [Most Visually Appealing Portable Gaming for Kids]

Specs Details Screen Size 7 inches Battery Life Up to 9 hours Weight 320g Connectivity Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.1 Storage 64GB

The Nintendo Switch OLED model offers a visually stunning gaming experience with its vibrant display, making it a top choice for kids who appreciate switch games with high-quality visuals. The OLED screen provides deeper colors and sharper contrast, enhancing the overall gaming experience. This model will impress kids who enjoy playing games with rich graphics and detailed environments, such as the Zelda game series.

The screen upgrade is like switching from standard to HD TV – once you see Breath of the Wild on OLED, there’s no going back. My son (big Zelda guy) couldn’t stop smiling when he was exploring Hyrule in HD.

The Switch OLED model retains the versatility of the original Switch, allowing for handheld, tabletop, and TV play. Its enhanced audio and improved kickstand make it ideal for both solo and multiplayer gaming sessions.

What sealed the deal for us? The battery lasts noticeably longer than our old Switch, and the kickstand works really well – no more propping it against books during car trips. The screen’s anti-glare coating means less squinting in bright rooms, too.

One unexpected perk: the improved screen made my daughter more interested in artistic games like Spiritfarer. She started sketching characters from the games, inspired by the beautiful visuals. Sometimes, better graphics lead to creative interests you wouldn’t expect.

Pros Cons ✅ Vibrant OLED display for stunning visuals



✅ Versatile play modes (handheld, tabletop, TV)



✅ Enhanced audio for immersive gameplay



✅ Durable design for kids



✅ Available in multiple colors ❌ Higher price, but offers superior display quality

Summary: The Nintendo Switch OLED model is perfect for kids who value high-quality visuals and immersive gameplay, perfect for fans of the Zelda series.

7. Nintendo Switch Lite – Coral [Most Compact Gaming for Kids]

Specs Details Screen Size 5.5 inches Battery Life Up to 9 hours Weight 320g Connectivity Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.1 Storage 32GB

The Nintendo Switch Lite Coral is the most compact and portable option, ideal for kids who love playing switch games on the go. Its lightweight design and built-in controls make it easy for kids to handle, and its vibrant color options add a fun touch.

My daughter specifically chose coral over other colors – apparently, it matches her favorite accessories. Who knew gaming could coordinate with personal style? The Switch Lite Coral is perfect for young gamers who enjoy playing games during travel or in different rooms of the house.

Despite its compact size, the Switch Lite Coral supports a wide range of games from the Nintendo Switch library, ensuring kids have access to their favorite titles. Its durable design ensures it can withstand the rigors of daily use, making it a reliable choice for young gamers. The console’s battery life is impressive, allowing for extended gaming sessions without constant recharging.

Here’s what won me over: it fits in a small backpack without adding weight, and there’s no screen to crack since it doesn’t detach. Kids can share games by passing it around – instant entertainment without anyone feeling left out.

The coral color has another benefit I didn’t expect: it’s easier to spot when inevitably left somewhere random. Trust me, bright coral stands out against car seats and couch cushions way better than gray!

Pros Cons ✅ Compact and lightweight design



✅ Wide range of family-friendly games



✅ Easy to use with intuitive controls



✅ Durable design for kids



✅ Available in multiple colors ❌ No TV connectivity, but perfect for handheld gaming

Summary: The Nintendo Switch Lite Coral is perfect for kids who love gaming on the go with an easy-to-use and portable design.

Key Questions to Consider for Parents

Choosing the right gaming console for your child involves more than just picking the latest model. It’s about understanding your child’s needs, preferences, and your family’s values. Here are some key questions to consider:

1. What are the age ratings of the games they are interested in?

Understanding the age ratings of games is crucial in ensuring that your child is exposed to content that is appropriate for their age and maturity level. The Entertainment Software Rating Board (ESRB) provides ratings that can guide you in selecting suitable games.



Younger Children (Under 10) For this age group, it’s important to look for consoles that offer educational games and strong parental controls. These consoles often feature games that focus on learning and development, such as puzzle games, interactive storybooks, and educational adventures.



Parental controls are essential to restrict access to inappropriate content and manage screen time effectively. Consoles like the Nintendo Switch Lite are excellent choices, offering a wide range of family-friendly games and robust parental controls. Older Children and Teens (10+) As children grow older, their gaming preferences may shift towards more complex and diverse genres. Consoles that offer a wider variety of genres and advanced graphics are ideal for this age group.



Look for consoles that support popular genres like action-adventure, sports, and role-playing games. The PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X are great options, providing access to a vast library of games with stunning graphics and immersive gameplay. These consoles also offer parental controls to ensure a safe gaming environment.

2. What are my child’s favorite games and characters?

Understanding your child’s gaming preferences is key to choosing a console that they will enjoy. Consider the types of games they are interested in and the characters they love. This will help you select a console that offers their favorite games and characters.

Identify Preferences: Talk to your child about their favorite games and characters. Do they enjoy platformers like Super Mario, racing games like Mario Kart, or action-adventure games like Spider-Man? Understanding their preferences will guide you in selecting a console that aligns with their interests. Genre Considerations: Different consoles cater to various genres. For example, Nintendo consoles are known for their family-friendly games and iconic characters like Mario and Zelda. PlayStation and Xbox consoles offer a broader range of genres, including exclusive titles that appeal to older children and teens.



Consider the types of games your child enjoys and choose a console that offers a diverse selection in those genres.

3. What is my budget for the console and ongoing expenses?

Budget is a significant factor when choosing a gaming console. It’s important to consider not only the initial cost of the console but also the ongoing expenses associated with gaming.



Initial Cost: Compare the price points of different console models. Entry-level consoles like the Nintendo Switch Lite are more affordable, while high-end consoles like the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X come with a higher price tag.



Consider what features are most important to you and your child, and choose a console that fits within your budget. Ongoing Expenses: In addition to the console itself, consider the cost of games, accessories, and subscription services.



Games can range from budget-friendly indie titles to full-priced AAA games. Subscription services like PlayStation Plus, Xbox Game Pass, and Nintendo Switch Online offer access to a library of games for a monthly fee, which can be a cost-effective way to expand your child’s game collection.



Look for deals and bundles that include games or accessories to maximize value.

4. How important are parental controls and ease of use?

Parental controls and ease of use are critical considerations, especially for younger children. These features ensure that your child has a safe and enjoyable gaming experience.



Parental Controls: Ensure the console offers robust parental controls to manage screen time, restrict access to certain content, and monitor online interactions.



Most modern consoles provide comprehensive parental control settings that allow you to customize your child’s gaming experience. Take the time to set up these controls to align with your family’s values and rules. Ease of Use: Look for consoles with intuitive interfaces that are easy for kids to navigate.



A user-friendly interface ensures that your child can access their games and settings without frustration. Consider consoles that offer simple setup processes and clear instructions, making it easy for both you and your child to get started.

FAQs

What is the best game console for kids?

The best game console for kids depends on their age, interests, and your budget. The PlayStation 5 Digital Edition is great for older kids who enjoy high-quality graphics, while the Nintendo Switch Lite is perfect for younger children due to its affordability and family-friendly games.

Is gaming good for kids?

Yes, gaming can be beneficial for kids when done in moderation. It can improve hand-eye coordination, problem-solving skills, and creativity. However, it’s important to monitor screen time and ensure age-appropriate content.

Is Roblox a kids’ game?

Yes, Roblox is a popular game among kids. It offers a platform for creativity and social interaction, allowing players to create and share their own games. However, parental supervision is recommended to ensure a safe gaming experience.

At what age can kids play video games?

Kids can start playing video games as early as age 3, with age-appropriate games that focus on learning and development. As they grow older, they can explore more complex games, but it’s important to monitor content and screen time.

How long should kids play video games?

It’s recommended that kids play video games for no more than 1-2 hours per day. Balancing gaming with other activities such as outdoor play, reading, and homework is important for a healthy lifestyle.