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Home » Games » Will GTA 6 Be Cross-Play? Here’s What We Know

Will GTA 6 Be Cross-Play? Here’s What We Know

Nate Kencana
Nate Kencana Tech Writer | Your Go-To for Gaming Reads and More
Fact checked by: R. Mujahid Al-Haq
Updated: November 11, 2026
Will GTA 6 Be Cross-Play? Here’s What We Know
Image Credit: Rockstar Games

Will GTA 6 be cross-play? If you’re planning to explore Vice City with friends, this is probably one of the first things you want to know. After all, the game is coming to both PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, and playing together would make the experience even more exciting.

But there’s still a big question about how players will connect across platforms. Rockstar hasn’t shared many details about its multiplayer plans, and its current information about the game leaves us with a few things to unpack.

Here’s everything we know so far about GTA 6 cross-play, including what Rockstar has confirmed about multiplayer and platform support.

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Will GTA 6 Have Cross-Play?

No, not at launch. Rockstar‘s official GTA 6 listing describes the game as a single-player experience. The studio hasn’t announced a multiplayer mode, so there’s currently no way for players on different platforms to join the same sessions.

Could things change later? Sure. Rockstar might introduce an online mode in the future, but it hasn’t shared any plans for one yet. Until then, there’s no confirmed cross-play feature to look forward to.

Can PS5 and Xbox Players Play GTA 6 Together?

Jason looks at a walkie-talkie in a dark office as a message from Lucia reads “Guys everywhere”, with the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S logos in the corner

This is probably the biggest question for console players. GTA 6 launches on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S on November 19, 2026, but owning the game on either console doesn’t mean you’ll be able to play together.

Since the confirmed experience is single-player, there are currently no shared multiplayer sessions between the two platforms. So, if your friend has an Xbox and you’re playing on a PS5, you won’t be teaming up in Vice City at launch.

If you’re planning to play on PlayStation, you can also check out Eneba’s PlayStation Network Gift Cards. They’re a handy way to add funds to your PSN wallet ahead of launch.

Will GTA 6 Have Cross-Play on PC?

PC players have a slightly different question: will they eventually be able to join friends on consoles?

For now, there’s no confirmed PC version of GTA 6. Rockstar has announced the game for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, but hasn’t shared a PC release date.

Even if a PC version arrives later, that doesn’t automatically mean cross-play will be available. Rockstar would still need to confirm support between PC and consoles.

What Does GTA Online Tell Us About Cross-Play?

A man in glasses and a leather jacket hands an envelope to Lucia at the back of an open van, as Jason sits inside

If you’ve played GTA Online, you probably know that Rockstar hasn’t introduced full cross-play between PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

Players on different console families can’t join the same sessions. PC players also have their own separate version of the game.

That doesn’t necessarily mean GTA 6 will follow the same approach if Rockstar introduces an online mode. Still, it’s useful context if you’re wondering if GTA 6 will be cross-play.

My Final Verdict on GTA 6 Cross-Play

So, will GTA 6 be cross-play? Not at launch. The game is currently a single-player experience, and Rockstar hasn’t announced any multiplayer features.

I’d avoid buying the game with cross-play in mind just yet. If Rockstar shares plans for an online mode later, we might get a different answer. Until then, there’s no confirmed way to play GTA 6 with friends on other platforms.

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FAQs

Can PS5 and Xbox players play GTA 6 together?

No. GTA 6 is currently a single-player game, so PS5 and Xbox players won’t be joining shared multiplayer sessions at launch.

Will GTA 6 have cross-play with PC?

Rockstar hasn’t announced a PC version of GTA 6 or any cross-play features. Both remain unconfirmed.

Does GTA Online support cross-play?

No. GTA Online doesn’t support cross-play between PlayStation, Xbox, and PC. Players on different platform families can’t join the same sessions.

Is GTA 6 cross-progression confirmed?

No. Cross-progression lets you carry your game progress between platforms, while cross-play lets you play with people on other platforms. Rockstar hasn’t confirmed either feature for GTA 6.

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Nate Kencana

Tech Writer | Your Go-To for Gaming Reads and More

Hi! I'm Nate. An Indonesian wordsmith who's passionate in storytelling, SEO, football, and billiards.

I write for a living, play music as a side hustle, and try to make Neuer-level saves between the posts in football.

When I'm not writing or chasing my sons (re: cats) around the house, I'm usually watching Arsenal match highlights or driving around the town while listening to Tulus.

The rest? Is still unwritten.

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