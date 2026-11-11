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Home » Games » What Time Does GTA 6 Release in Brazil? Four Time Zones Explained

What Time Does GTA 6 Release in Brazil? Four Time Zones Explained

Nate Kencana
Nate Kencana Tech Writer | Your Go-To for Gaming Reads and More
Fact checked by: R. Mujahid Al-Haq
Updated: November 11, 2026
What Time Does GTA 6 Release in Brazil? Four Time Zones Explained
Image Credit: Rockstar Games

What time does GTA 6 release in Brazil? The game becomes available at 12:00 AM on November 19, 2026, in each local time zone. Brazil has four time zones, so the exact unlock time depends on where you live. Most of the population follows Brasília Time (BRT), while other regions use different clocks.

Rockstar Games has confirmed the launch for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. Here’s a breakdown of the schedule across major Brazilian locations, along with the preload times you should know before launch day.

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GTA 6 Release Time in Brazil

Lucia leans out of a red convertible cheering as Jason drives down a road past a Tucker’s Citrus Farm billboard

Brazil spans four time zones, so not every region reaches midnight at the same moment. Brasília Time (BRT) is UTC−3 and covers major cities such as São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, and Brasília

The western states use Amazon Time (AMT) or Acre Time (ACT), while Fernando de Noronha follows Fernando de Noronha Time (FNT), UTC−2.

Here’s when the game unlocks in major Brazilian cities and locations:

Brazilian City/Area

Release Time

Release Date

Brasília

12:00 AM BRT

November 19

São Paulo

12:00 AM BRT

November 19

Rio de Janeiro

12:00 AM BRT

November 19

Salvador

12:00 AM BRT

November 19

Recife

12:00 AM BRT

November 19

Belo Horizonte

12:00 AM BRT

November 19

Manaus

12:00 AM AMT

November 19

Porto Velho

12:00 AM AMT

November 19

Rio Branco

12:00 AM ACT

November 19

Fernando de Noronha

12:00 AM FNT

November 19

If you’re in São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, or Brasília, your countdown ends at midnight BRT. Players in Manaus and Rio Branco follow earlier time zones, while Fernando de Noronha is one hour ahead of Brasília Time.

Why Does GTA 6 Release at Midnight in Brazil?

GTA 6 has a worldwide release date of November 19, 2026, with digital access scheduled for midnight in each local time zone. Brazilian players will therefore get access as November 19 begins, although the corresponding GMT time varies across the country.

For an international comparison, the BRT unlock corresponds to 3:00 AM GMT on November 19. Manaus reaches midnight at 4:00 AM GMT, Rio Branco at 5:00 AM GMT, and Fernando de Noronha at 2:00 AM GMT.

Which Platforms Can Play GTA 6 at Launch?

Jason and Lucia embrace on a balcony overlooking the ocean at sunset, with the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S logos in the corner

You’ll need one of these consoles to play GTA 6 at launch:

  • PlayStation 5: The game supports the standard PS5 and PS5 Pro.
  • Xbox Series X|S: Players can choose between the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S.

For PS5 players, visit your local PlayStation Store to check preorder availability. You can also use a PSN gift card that matches your account’s country or region to top up your wallet.

A PC version isn’t included in the confirmed launch lineup. Rockstar Games hasn’t announced a PC release date, so players on Windows will have to wait for more information.

You can check the latest platform announcements and updates on the official GTA 6 website.

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Can You Preload GTA 6 Before Release?

Yes, digital preloading began on November 10, 2026, which allows players time to download GTA 6 before the release date.

The start time depends on your console:

  • PS5: Preloading begins at 12:00 AM local time on November 10. This means midnight in your local Brazilian time zone.
  • Xbox Series X|S: The global preload starts at 12:00 AM GMT on November 10. That’s 9:00 PM BRT on November 9, 8:00 PM AMT, 7:00 PM ACT, and 10:00 PM FNT.

Before downloading, check that your console has enough available storage. Rockstar Games lists a requirement of up to 212 GB, depending on your device.

One thing to remember: preloading lets you install the game ahead of launch, but it won’t unlock early access. You’ll still have to wait until midnight on November 19 in your local time zone.

Final Verdict on GTA 6 Brazil Release Time

Brazilian players can start their GTA 6 adventure at midnight on November 19, 2026. The main difference is the local clock: most major cities follow BRT, while parts of the country use AMT, ACT, or FNT.

Get your preload ready and check your console’s storage before launch night. Now you know what time does GTA 6 release in Brazil, so you can plan your first trip through Leonida.

FAQs

What date does GTA 6 come out in Brazil?

GTA 6 releases on Thursday, November 19, 2026, in Brazil. Digital access begins at midnight local time, with each of the country’s four time zones following its own schedule.

Can I play GTA 6 on November 18 in Brazil?

Most Brazilian players won’t be able to start playing during the evening of November 18. Their local launch takes place at midnight, when November 19 begins. The exact GMT equivalent depends on the time zone where they live.

Does GTA 6 release at the same time on PS5 and Xbox?

Yes. Both consoles follow the same November 19 local-midnight launch schedule in Brazil. Their preload times are different, though: PS5 downloads begin at midnight local time, while Xbox downloads start globally at midnight GMT on November 10.

What time does GTA 6 release in São Paulo?

Players in São Paulo can start playing at 12:00 AM BRT on November 19, 2026. The same schedule applies to Brasília, Rio de Janeiro, Salvador, Recife, and other cities in the Brasília Time zone.

Can I play GTA 6 on PC at launch?

No PC version has been confirmed for November 19. The announced launch platforms are PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. Rockstar Games hasn’t announced a PC release date yet.

What time does GTA 6 release across Brazil?

The game unlocks at midnight local time on November 19, 2026. Most major cities follow BRT, while Manaus and Porto Velho use AMT, Rio Branco follows ACT, and Fernando de Noronha uses FNT. That’s the schedule to remember when checking what time does GTA 6 release in Brazil.

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Nate Kencana

Tech Writer | Your Go-To for Gaming Reads and More

Hi! I'm Nate. An Indonesian wordsmith who's passionate in storytelling, SEO, football, and billiards.

I write for a living, play music as a side hustle, and try to make Neuer-level saves between the posts in football.

When I'm not writing or chasing my sons (re: cats) around the house, I'm usually watching Arsenal match highlights or driving around the town while listening to Tulus.

The rest? Is still unwritten.

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