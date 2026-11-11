What Time Does GTA 6 Release in Brazil? Four Time Zones Explained
What time does GTA 6 release in Brazil? The game becomes available at 12:00 AM on November 19, 2026, in each local time zone. Brazil has four time zones, so the exact unlock time depends on where you live. Most of the population follows Brasília Time (BRT), while other regions use different clocks.
Rockstar Games has confirmed the launch for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. Here’s a breakdown of the schedule across major Brazilian locations, along with the preload times you should know before launch day.
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GTA 6 Release Time in Brazil
Brazil spans four time zones, so not every region reaches midnight at the same moment. Brasília Time (BRT) is UTC−3 and covers major cities such as São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, and Brasília.
The western states use Amazon Time (AMT) or Acre Time (ACT), while Fernando de Noronha follows Fernando de Noronha Time (FNT), UTC−2.
Here’s when the game unlocks in major Brazilian cities and locations:
|
Brazilian City/Area
|
Release Time
|
Release Date
|
Brasília
|
12:00 AM BRT
|
November 19
|
São Paulo
|
12:00 AM BRT
|
November 19
|
Rio de Janeiro
|
12:00 AM BRT
|
November 19
|
Salvador
|
12:00 AM BRT
|
November 19
|
Recife
|
12:00 AM BRT
|
November 19
|
Belo Horizonte
|
12:00 AM BRT
|
November 19
|
Manaus
|
12:00 AM AMT
|
November 19
|
Porto Velho
|
12:00 AM AMT
|
November 19
|
Rio Branco
|
12:00 AM ACT
|
November 19
|
Fernando de Noronha
|
12:00 AM FNT
|
November 19
If you’re in São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, or Brasília, your countdown ends at midnight BRT. Players in Manaus and Rio Branco follow earlier time zones, while Fernando de Noronha is one hour ahead of Brasília Time.
Why Does GTA 6 Release at Midnight in Brazil?
GTA 6 has a worldwide release date of November 19, 2026, with digital access scheduled for midnight in each local time zone. Brazilian players will therefore get access as November 19 begins, although the corresponding GMT time varies across the country.
For an international comparison, the BRT unlock corresponds to 3:00 AM GMT on November 19. Manaus reaches midnight at 4:00 AM GMT, Rio Branco at 5:00 AM GMT, and Fernando de Noronha at 2:00 AM GMT.
Which Platforms Can Play GTA 6 at Launch?
You’ll need one of these consoles to play GTA 6 at launch:
- PlayStation 5: The game supports the standard PS5 and PS5 Pro.
- Xbox Series X|S: Players can choose between the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S.
For PS5 players, visit your local PlayStation Store to check preorder availability. You can also use a PSN gift card that matches your account’s country or region to top up your wallet.
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A PC version isn’t included in the confirmed launch lineup. Rockstar Games hasn’t announced a PC release date, so players on Windows will have to wait for more information.
You can check the latest platform announcements and updates on the official GTA 6 website.
Can You Preload GTA 6 Before Release?
Yes, digital preloading began on November 10, 2026, which allows players time to download GTA 6 before the release date.
The start time depends on your console:
- PS5: Preloading begins at 12:00 AM local time on November 10. This means midnight in your local Brazilian time zone.
- Xbox Series X|S: The global preload starts at 12:00 AM GMT on November 10. That’s 9:00 PM BRT on November 9, 8:00 PM AMT, 7:00 PM ACT, and 10:00 PM FNT.
Before downloading, check that your console has enough available storage. Rockstar Games lists a requirement of up to 212 GB, depending on your device.
One thing to remember: preloading lets you install the game ahead of launch, but it won’t unlock early access. You’ll still have to wait until midnight on November 19 in your local time zone.
Final Verdict on GTA 6 Brazil Release Time
Brazilian players can start their GTA 6 adventure at midnight on November 19, 2026. The main difference is the local clock: most major cities follow BRT, while parts of the country use AMT, ACT, or FNT.
Get your preload ready and check your console’s storage before launch night. Now you know what time does GTA 6 release in Brazil, so you can plan your first trip through Leonida.
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FAQs
GTA 6 releases on Thursday, November 19, 2026, in Brazil. Digital access begins at midnight local time, with each of the country’s four time zones following its own schedule.
Most Brazilian players won’t be able to start playing during the evening of November 18. Their local launch takes place at midnight, when November 19 begins. The exact GMT equivalent depends on the time zone where they live.
Yes. Both consoles follow the same November 19 local-midnight launch schedule in Brazil. Their preload times are different, though: PS5 downloads begin at midnight local time, while Xbox downloads start globally at midnight GMT on November 10.
Players in São Paulo can start playing at 12:00 AM BRT on November 19, 2026. The same schedule applies to Brasília, Rio de Janeiro, Salvador, Recife, and other cities in the Brasília Time zone.
No PC version has been confirmed for November 19. The announced launch platforms are PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. Rockstar Games hasn’t announced a PC release date yet.
The game unlocks at midnight local time on November 19, 2026. Most major cities follow BRT, while Manaus and Porto Velho use AMT, Rio Branco follows ACT, and Fernando de Noronha uses FNT. That’s the schedule to remember when checking what time does GTA 6 release in Brazil.