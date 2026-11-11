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What Time Does GTA 6 Release in Brazil? Four Time Zones Explained

What time does GTA 6 release in Brazil? The game becomes available at 12:00 AM on November 19, 2026, in each local time zone. Brazil has four time zones, so the exact unlock time depends on where you live . Most of the population follows Brasília Time (BRT), while other regions use different clocks.

Rockstar Games has confirmed the launch for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. Here’s a breakdown of the schedule across major Brazilian locations, along with the preload times you should know before launch day.

GTA 6 Release Time in Brazil

Brazil spans four time zones, so not every region reaches midnight at the same moment. Brasília Time (BRT) is UTC−3 and covers major cities such as São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, and Brasília.

The western states use Amazon Time (AMT) or Acre Time (ACT), while Fernando de Noronha follows Fernando de Noronha Time (FNT), UTC−2.

Here’s when the game unlocks in major Brazilian cities and locations:

Brazilian City/Area Release Time Release Date Brasília 12:00 AM BRT November 19 São Paulo 12:00 AM BRT November 19 Rio de Janeiro 12:00 AM BRT November 19 Salvador 12:00 AM BRT November 19 Recife 12:00 AM BRT November 19 Belo Horizonte 12:00 AM BRT November 19 Manaus 12:00 AM AMT November 19 Porto Velho 12:00 AM AMT November 19 Rio Branco 12:00 AM ACT November 19 Fernando de Noronha 12:00 AM FNT November 19

If you’re in São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, or Brasília, your countdown ends at midnight BRT. Players in Manaus and Rio Branco follow earlier time zones, while Fernando de Noronha is one hour ahead of Brasília Time.

Why Does GTA 6 Release at Midnight in Brazil?

GTA 6 has a worldwide release date of November 19, 2026, with digital access scheduled for midnight in each local time zone. Brazilian players will therefore get access as November 19 begins, although the corresponding GMT time varies across the country.

For an international comparison, the BRT unlock corresponds to 3:00 AM GMT on November 19. Manaus reaches midnight at 4:00 AM GMT, Rio Branco at 5:00 AM GMT, and Fernando de Noronha at 2:00 AM GMT.

Which Platforms Can Play GTA 6 at Launch?

You’ll need one of these consoles to play GTA 6 at launch:

PlayStation 5: The game supports the standard PS5 and PS5 Pro.

The game supports the standard PS5 and PS5 Pro. Xbox Series X|S: Players can choose between the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S.

For PS5 players, visit your local PlayStation Store to check preorder availability. You can also use a PSN gift card that matches your account’s country or region to top up your wallet.

A PC version isn’t included in the confirmed launch lineup. Rockstar Games hasn’t announced a PC release date, so players on Windows will have to wait for more information.

You can check the latest platform announcements and updates on the official GTA 6 website.

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Can You Preload GTA 6 Before Release?

Yes, digital preloading began on November 10, 2026, which allows players time to download GTA 6 before the release date.

The start time depends on your console:

PS5: Preloading begins at 12:00 AM local time on November 10. This means midnight in your local Brazilian time zone.

Preloading begins at on November 10. This means midnight in your local Brazilian time zone. Xbox Series X|S: The global preload starts at 12:00 AM GMT on November 10. That’s 9:00 PM BRT on November 9, 8:00 PM AMT, 7:00 PM ACT, and 10:00 PM FNT.

Before downloading, check that your console has enough available storage. Rockstar Games lists a requirement of up to 212 GB, depending on your device.

One thing to remember: preloading lets you install the game ahead of launch, but it won’t unlock early access. You’ll still have to wait until midnight on November 19 in your local time zone.

Final Verdict on GTA 6 Brazil Release Time

Brazilian players can start their GTA 6 adventure at midnight on November 19, 2026. The main difference is the local clock: most major cities follow BRT, while parts of the country use AMT, ACT, or FNT.

Get your preload ready and check your console’s storage before launch night. Now you know what time does GTA 6 release in Brazil, so you can plan your first trip through Leonida.

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