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What Time Does GTA 6 Release in Spain? All Time Zones Explained

What time does GTA 6 release in Spain? Spanish players can start exploring Leonida at 12:00 AM on November 19, 2026 , with the exact time zone depending on where they live. Mainland Spain and the Balearic Islands follow CET, while the Canary Islands use WET, one hour behind.

Rockstar Games has confirmed the launch for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. Here’s the release schedule for major Spanish cities, along with the preload times and everything you need to prepare your console.

GTA 6 Release Time in Spain

The GTA 6 launch follows a midnight schedule across different regions. For mainland Spain and the Balearic Islands, that means 12:00 AM Central European Time (CET) on Thursday, November 19. The Canary Islands follow Western European Time (WET), so their local launch also happens at midnight.

Here are the unlock times for major Spanish cities:

Spanish City Release Time Release Date Madrid 12:00 AM CET November 19 Barcelona 12:00 AM CET November 19 Valencia 12:00 AM CET November 19 Seville 12:00 AM CET November 19 Málaga 12:00 AM CET November 19 Zaragoza 12:00 AM CET November 19 Palma 12:00 AM CET November 19 Las Palmas 12:00 AM WET November 19 Santa Cruz de Tenerife 12:00 AM WET November 19

So, if you’re playing in Madrid or Barcelona, get ready for midnight on November 19. Players in the Canary Islands follow the same local schedule, although their clocks are one hour behind mainland Spain.

Why Does GTA 6 Release at Midnight in Spain?

GTA 6 has a worldwide release date of November 19, 2026, with digital access scheduled for midnight in each local time zone. This means Spanish players won’t need to wait for a separate afternoon or evening launch.

For a quick international comparison, mainland Spain’s unlock time corresponds to 11:00 PM GMT on November 18. The Canary Islands reach midnight at the same moment as the UK, so their local launch falls one hour later than mainland Spain’s in absolute time.

Which Platforms Can Play GTA 6 at Launch?

You’ll need one of the following consoles to play GTA 6 at launch:

PlayStation 5: The game supports both the standard PS5 and PS5 Pro.

The game supports both the standard PS5 and PS5 Pro. Xbox Series X|S: Players can choose between the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S.

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A PC version isn’t included in the confirmed launch lineup. Rockstar Games hasn’t announced a PC release date, so Windows players will have to wait for further news.

You can check the latest announcements and platform information on the official GTA 6 website.

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Can You Preload GTA 6 Before Release?

Yes, digital preloading starts on November 10, 2026, which gives players time to download the game before launch day.

The exact start time depends on your console:

PS5: Preloading begins at 12:00 AM local time on November 10. That’s midnight CET in mainland Spain and midnight WET in the Canary Islands.

Preloading begins at 12:00 AM local time on November 10. That’s midnight CET in mainland Spain and midnight WET in the Canary Islands. Xbox Series X|S: The global preload starts at 12:00 AM GMT on November 10. That’s 1:00 AM CET in mainland Spain and 12:00 AM WET in the Canary Islands.

Keep enough free space on your console before downloading. Rockstar Games lists a storage requirement of up to 212 GB, depending on your platform.

One important detail: completing the preload won’t let you play ahead of schedule. You’ll still need to wait until midnight on November 19 in your local time zone.

Final Verdict on GTA 6 Spain Release Time

Spanish players have their launch schedule ready. GTA 6 becomes playable at midnight on November 19, with mainland Spain and the Canary Islands following their respective time zones.

Start your preload on November 10 and check your available storage before launch night. Now you know what time does GTA 6 release in Spain, so you can get ready for your first trip through Leonida.

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