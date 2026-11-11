Jump to:

Sponsor
Sponsor
Skip to content
Home » Games » What Time Does GTA 6 Release in Spain? All Time Zones Explained

What Time Does GTA 6 Release in Spain? All Time Zones Explained

Nate Kencana
Nate Kencana Tech Writer | Your Go-To for Gaming Reads and More
Fact checked by: R. Mujahid Al-Haq
Updated: November 11, 2026
What Time Does GTA 6 Release in Spain? All Time Zones Explained
Image Credit: Rockstar Games

What time does GTA 6 release in Spain? Spanish players can start exploring Leonida at 12:00 AM on November 19, 2026, with the exact time zone depending on where they live. Mainland Spain and the Balearic Islands follow CET, while the Canary Islands use WET, one hour behind.

Rockstar Games has confirmed the launch for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. Here’s the release schedule for major Spanish cities, along with the preload times and everything you need to prepare your console.

IN STOCK
EXCLUSIVE DEAL

 

ENEBA PRICE
HUB PRICE
SHOP ON ENEBA

GTA 6 Release Time in Spain

Yachts and boats dock at a sunny marina in front of the Vice City skyline, with a plane flying overhead

The GTA 6 launch follows a midnight schedule across different regions. For mainland Spain and the Balearic Islands, that means 12:00 AM Central European Time (CET) on Thursday, November 19. The Canary Islands follow Western European Time (WET), so their local launch also happens at midnight.

Here are the unlock times for major Spanish cities:

Spanish City

Release Time

Release Date

Madrid

12:00 AM CET

November 19

Barcelona

12:00 AM CET

November 19

Valencia

12:00 AM CET

November 19

Seville

12:00 AM CET

November 19

Málaga

12:00 AM CET

November 19

Zaragoza

12:00 AM CET

November 19

Palma

12:00 AM CET

November 19

Las Palmas

12:00 AM WET

November 19

Santa Cruz de Tenerife

12:00 AM WET

November 19

So, if you’re playing in Madrid or Barcelona, get ready for midnight on November 19. Players in the Canary Islands follow the same local schedule, although their clocks are one hour behind mainland Spain.

Why Does GTA 6 Release at Midnight in Spain?

GTA 6 has a worldwide release date of November 19, 2026, with digital access scheduled for midnight in each local time zone. This means Spanish players won’t need to wait for a separate afternoon or evening launch.

For a quick international comparison, mainland Spain’s unlock time corresponds to 11:00 PM GMT on November 18. The Canary Islands reach midnight at the same moment as the UK, so their local launch falls one hour later than mainland Spain’s in absolute time.

Which Platforms Can Play GTA 6 at Launch?

A couple sits on a car under a large tree on a grassy hill at sunset overlooking a hazy city skyline, with the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S logos in the corner

You’ll need one of the following consoles to play GTA 6 at launch:

  • PlayStation 5: The game supports both the standard PS5 and PS5 Pro.
  • Xbox Series X|S: Players can choose between the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S.
IN STOCK
EXCLUSIVE DEAL

 

ENEBA PRICE
HUB PRICE
SHOP ON ENEBA

A PC version isn’t included in the confirmed launch lineup. Rockstar Games hasn’t announced a PC release date, so Windows players will have to wait for further news.

You can check the latest announcements and platform information on the official GTA 6 website.

IN STOCK
EXCLUSIVE DEAL

 

ENEBA PRICE
HUB PRICE
SHOP ON ENEBA

Can You Preload GTA 6 Before Release?

Yes, digital preloading starts on November 10, 2026, which gives players time to download the game before launch day.

The exact start time depends on your console:

  • PS5: Preloading begins at 12:00 AM local time on November 10. That’s midnight CET in mainland Spain and midnight WET in the Canary Islands.
  • Xbox Series X|S: The global preload starts at 12:00 AM GMT on November 10. That’s 1:00 AM CET in mainland Spain and 12:00 AM WET in the Canary Islands.

Keep enough free space on your console before downloading. Rockstar Games lists a storage requirement of up to 212 GB, depending on your platform.

One important detail: completing the preload won’t let you play ahead of schedule. You’ll still need to wait until midnight on November 19 in your local time zone.

Final Verdict on GTA 6 Spain Release Time

Spanish players have their launch schedule ready. GTA 6 becomes playable at midnight on November 19, with mainland Spain and the Canary Islands following their respective time zones.

Start your preload on November 10 and check your available storage before launch night. Now you know what time does GTA 6 release in Spain, so you can get ready for your first trip through Leonida.

IN STOCK
EXCLUSIVE DEAL

 

ENEBA PRICE
HUB PRICE
SHOP ON ENEBA

FAQs

What date does GTA 6 come out in Spain?

GTA 6 releases on Thursday, November 19, 2026, in Spain. Digital access begins at midnight local time, with mainland Spain and the Canary Islands following their respective time zones.

Can I play GTA 6 on November 18 in Spain?

Mainland Spanish players won’t be able to start playing during the evening of November 18. Their launch happens at midnight CET, when Thursday begins. The Canary Islands follow their own local midnight, which is one hour later in absolute time.

Does GTA 6 release at the same time on PS5 and Xbox?

Yes. Both consoles follow the same November 19 release schedule in Spain. Their preload times differ, though: PS5 downloads start at midnight local time, while Xbox downloads begin at 1:00 AM CET on the mainland.

What time does GTA 6 release in Madrid?

Players in Madrid can start playing at 12:00 AM CET on November 19, 2026. The same schedule applies to Barcelona, Valencia, Seville, Málaga, and other mainland Spanish cities.

Can I play GTA 6 on PC at launch?

No PC version has been confirmed for November 19. The announced launch platforms are PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. Rockstar Games hasn’t announced a PC release date yet.

What time does GTA 6 release across Spain?

The game unlocks at midnight local time on November 19, 2026. Mainland Spain and the Balearic Islands follow CET, while the Canary Islands use WET. That’s the schedule to remember when checking what time does GTA 6 release in Spain.

How useful was this post?

Click on a star to rate it!

Average rating 4.5 / 5. Vote count: 4192

No votes so far! Be the first to rate this post.

Nate Kencana

Tech Writer | Your Go-To for Gaming Reads and More

Hi! I'm Nate. An Indonesian wordsmith who's passionate in storytelling, SEO, football, and billiards.

I write for a living, play music as a side hustle, and try to make Neuer-level saves between the posts in football.

When I'm not writing or chasing my sons (re: cats) around the house, I'm usually watching Arsenal match highlights or driving around the town while listening to Tulus.

The rest? Is still unwritten.

Read these next:

Most popular