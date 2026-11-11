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Home » Games » What Time Does GTA 6 Release in Portugal? All Time Zones Explained

What Time Does GTA 6 Release in Portugal? All Time Zones Explained

Nate Kencana
Nate Kencana Tech Writer | Your Go-To for Gaming Reads and More
Fact checked by: R. Mujahid Al-Haq
Updated: November 11, 2026
What Time Does GTA 6 Release in Portugal? All Time Zones Explained
Image Credit: Rockstar Games

What time does GTA 6 release in Portugal? Players can enter Leonida at 12:00 AM on November 19, 2026, but the exact time zone depends on their location. Mainland Portugal and Madeira follow Western European Time (WET), while the Azores use Azores Time (AZOT), one hour behind.

Rockstar Games has confirmed the launch for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. Below, you’ll find the schedule for major Portuguese cities, plus the preload details to help you prepare before launch night.

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GTA 6 Release Time in Portugal

An older man in sunglasses and a palm-print shirt gestures beside a silver pickup truck on a sunny street

Portugal has two local time zones during November. Mainland Portugal and Madeira use Western European Time (WET), which is UTC+0. The Azores follow Azores Time (AZOT), or UTC−1. Both regions get access at midnight on November 19 according to their local clocks.

Here’s when the game unlocks in major Portuguese cities:

Portuguese City

Release Time

Release Date

Lisbon

12:00 AM WET

November 19

Porto

12:00 AM WET

November 19

Coimbra

12:00 AM WET

November 19

Braga

12:00 AM WET

November 19

Faro

12:00 AM WET

November 19

Aveiro

12:00 AM WET

November 19

Funchal

12:00 AM WET

November 19

Ponta Delgada

12:00 AM AZOT

November 19

Angra do Heroísmo

12:00 AM AZOT

November 19

Horta

12:00 AM AZOT

November 19

So, players in Lisbon, Porto, or Funchal can start playing as November 19 begins. Those in the Azores also get a midnight launch, but their time zone is one hour behind mainland Portugal and Madeira.

Why Does GTA 6 Release at Midnight in Portugal?

GTA 6 has a worldwide release date of November 19, 2026, with digital access scheduled for midnight in each local time zone. Portuguese players can therefore begin their journey through Leonida as soon as the release date starts in their part of the country.

For an international comparison, mainland Portugal’s unlock time corresponds to 12:00 AM GMT on November 19. The Azores reach midnight one hour later, at 1:00 AM GMT, due to their different time zone.

Which Platforms Can Play GTA 6 at Launch?

Two men fight on a yacht being towed on a truck up a Los Santos highway ramp, with the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S logos in the corner

You’ll need one of these consoles to play GTA 6 at launch:

  • PlayStation 5: The game is available for both the standard PS5 and PS5 Pro.
  • Xbox Series X|S: Players can choose the Xbox Series X or the Xbox Series S.
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A PC version isn’t part of the confirmed launch lineup. Rockstar Games hasn’t announced a PC release date, so Windows players will need to wait for further information.

You can find the latest platform announcements and updates on the official GTA 6 website.

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Can You Preload GTA 6 Before Release?

Yes, digital preloading began on November 10, 2026, which gives players time to download GTA 6 before the launch date.

The start time varies by console and location:

  • PS5: Preloading begins at 12:00 AM local time on November 10. That’s midnight WET in mainland Portugal and Madeira, or midnight AZOT in the Azores.
  • Xbox Series X|S: The global preload starts at 12:00 AM GMT on November 10. That’s midnight WET in mainland Portugal and Madeira, and 11:00 PM AZOT on November 9 in the Azores.

Make sure your console has enough free storage before starting the download. Rockstar Games lists a requirement of up to 212 GB, depending on the device.

Keep in mind: preloading only gets the files onto your console ahead of time. You still have to wait until midnight on November 19 in your local time zone to start playing.

Final Verdict on GTA 6 Portugal Release Time

Portugal’s launch schedule is straightforward once you account for its two time zones. GTA 6 unlocks at 12:00 AM on November 19, with mainland Portugal and Madeira following WET and the Azores using AZOT.

Start your preload and check your console’s available storage before launch night. Now you know what time does GTA 6 release in Portugal, so you can plan your first trip to Leonida.

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FAQs

What date does GTA 6 come out in Portugal?

GTA 6 releases on Thursday, November 19, 2026, in Portugal. Digital access begins at midnight local time, with mainland Portugal, Madeira, and the Azores following their respective time zones.

Can I play GTA 6 on November 18 in Portugal?

Mainland Portugal and Madeira won’t get access during the evening of November 18. Their launch takes place at midnight WET, when November 19 begins. The Azores follow the same local midnight schedule, one hour later in absolute time.

Does GTA 6 release at the same time on PS5 and Xbox?

Yes. Both consoles follow the same November 19 launch schedule in Portugal. Their preload schedules differ, though: PS5 downloads begin at midnight local time, while Xbox downloads start globally at midnight GMT on November 10.

What time does GTA 6 release in Lisbon?

Players in Lisbon can start playing at 12:00 AM WET on November 19, 2026. The same schedule applies to Porto, Coimbra, Braga, Faro, and other mainland Portuguese cities, as well as Madeira.

Can I play GTA 6 on PC at launch?

No PC version has been confirmed for November 19. The announced launch platforms are PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. Rockstar Games hasn’t announced a PC release date yet.

What time does GTA 6 release across Portugal?

The game unlocks at midnight local time on November 19, 2026. Mainland Portugal and Madeira follow WET, while the Azores use AZOT and reach midnight one hour later in absolute time. That’s the schedule to remember when checking what time does GTA 6 release in Portugal.

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Nate Kencana

Tech Writer | Your Go-To for Gaming Reads and More

Hi! I'm Nate. An Indonesian wordsmith who's passionate in storytelling, SEO, football, and billiards.

I write for a living, play music as a side hustle, and try to make Neuer-level saves between the posts in football.

When I'm not writing or chasing my sons (re: cats) around the house, I'm usually watching Arsenal match highlights or driving around the town while listening to Tulus.

The rest? Is still unwritten.

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