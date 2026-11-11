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What Time Does GTA 6 Release in Portugal? All Time Zones Explained

What time does GTA 6 release in Portugal? Players can enter Leonida at 12:00 AM on November 19, 2026, but the exact time zone depends on their location. Mainland Portugal and Madeira follow Western European Time (WET), while the Azores use Azores Time (AZOT), one hour behind .

Rockstar Games has confirmed the launch for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. Below, you’ll find the schedule for major Portuguese cities, plus the preload details to help you prepare before launch night.

GTA 6 Release Time in Portugal

Portugal has two local time zones during November. Mainland Portugal and Madeira use Western European Time (WET), which is UTC+0. The Azores follow Azores Time (AZOT), or UTC−1. Both regions get access at midnight on November 19 according to their local clocks.

Here’s when the game unlocks in major Portuguese cities:

Portuguese City Release Time Release Date Lisbon 12:00 AM WET November 19 Porto 12:00 AM WET November 19 Coimbra 12:00 AM WET November 19 Braga 12:00 AM WET November 19 Faro 12:00 AM WET November 19 Aveiro 12:00 AM WET November 19 Funchal 12:00 AM WET November 19 Ponta Delgada 12:00 AM AZOT November 19 Angra do Heroísmo 12:00 AM AZOT November 19 Horta 12:00 AM AZOT November 19

So, players in Lisbon, Porto, or Funchal can start playing as November 19 begins. Those in the Azores also get a midnight launch, but their time zone is one hour behind mainland Portugal and Madeira.

Why Does GTA 6 Release at Midnight in Portugal?

GTA 6 has a worldwide release date of November 19, 2026, with digital access scheduled for midnight in each local time zone. Portuguese players can therefore begin their journey through Leonida as soon as the release date starts in their part of the country.

For an international comparison, mainland Portugal’s unlock time corresponds to 12:00 AM GMT on November 19. The Azores reach midnight one hour later, at 1:00 AM GMT, due to their different time zone.

Which Platforms Can Play GTA 6 at Launch?

You’ll need one of these consoles to play GTA 6 at launch:

PlayStation 5: The game is available for both the standard PS5 and PS5 Pro.

The game is available for both the standard PS5 and PS5 Pro. Xbox Series X|S: Players can choose the Xbox Series X or the Xbox Series S.

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A PC version isn’t part of the confirmed launch lineup. Rockstar Games hasn’t announced a PC release date, so Windows players will need to wait for further information.

You can find the latest platform announcements and updates on the official GTA 6 website.

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Can You Preload GTA 6 Before Release?

Yes, digital preloading began on November 10, 2026, which gives players time to download GTA 6 before the launch date.

The start time varies by console and location:

PS5: Preloading begins at 12:00 AM local time on November 10. That’s midnight WET in mainland Portugal and Madeira, or midnight AZOT in the Azores.

Preloading begins at 12:00 AM local time on November 10. That’s midnight WET in mainland Portugal and Madeira, or midnight AZOT in the Azores. Xbox Series X|S: The global preload starts at 12:00 AM GMT on November 10. That’s midnight WET in mainland Portugal and Madeira, and 11:00 PM AZOT on November 9 in the Azores.

Make sure your console has enough free storage before starting the download. Rockstar Games lists a requirement of up to 212 GB, depending on the device.

Keep in mind: preloading only gets the files onto your console ahead of time. You still have to wait until midnight on November 19 in your local time zone to start playing.

Final Verdict on GTA 6 Portugal Release Time

Portugal’s launch schedule is straightforward once you account for its two time zones. GTA 6 unlocks at 12:00 AM on November 19, with mainland Portugal and Madeira following WET and the Azores using AZOT.

Start your preload and check your console’s available storage before launch night. Now you know what time does GTA 6 release in Portugal, so you can plan your first trip to Leonida.

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