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What Time Does GTA 6 Release in Poland? Complete Release Schedule

What time does GTA 6 release in Poland? The next Grand Theft Auto adventure arrives at 12:00 AM on November 19, 2026 , which gives Polish players access as soon as Thursday begins. The country uses one time zone, so there’s no need to calculate different unlock times for individual regions.

Rockstar Games has confirmed the game for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. Below, you’ll find the local launch schedule, console information, and download details worth checking before release night.

GTA 6 Release Time in Poland

Poland observes Central European Time (CET), which is UTC+1 during November. Under Rockstar’s local-midnight launch schedule, GTA 6 becomes playable at midnight on Thursday, November 19.

That gives players throughout Poland the same starting time, regardless of their location.

Here’s how the launch looks in some of the country’s largest cities:

Polish City Release Time Release Date Warsaw 12:00 AM CET November 19 Kraków 12:00 AM CET November 19 Łódź 12:00 AM CET November 19 Wrocław 12:00 AM CET November 19 Poznań 12:00 AM CET November 19 Gdańsk 12:00 AM CET November 19 Szczecin 12:00 AM CET November 19 Lublin 12:00 AM CET November 19 Białystok 12:00 AM CET November 19 Katowice 12:00 AM CET November 19

In practical terms, players in Warsaw, Gdańsk, and Kraków can all start their downloads and launch preparations around the same schedule. No regional clock conversions are needed.

Why Does GTA 6 Release at Midnight in Poland?

GTA 6 has a worldwide release date of November 19, 2026, with digital access scheduled for midnight in each local time zone. This means Polish players can start playing as soon as November 19 begins, without waiting for a separate afternoon or evening launch.

For an international comparison, Poland’s midnight unlock corresponds to 11:00 PM GMT on November 18. This means players in Poland get access one hour before the UK reaches midnight and enters November 19.

Which Platforms Can Play GTA 6 at Launch?

The November release is built for current-generation consoles. Rockstar Games has confirmed two platform families:

PlayStation 5: Compatible with both the standard console and PS5 Pro.

Compatible with both the standard console and PS5 Pro. Xbox Series X|S: Available on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S.

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PC players will have to sit this launch out for now. Rockstar Games hasn’t announced a Windows version or confirmed a PC release date.

You can follow new platform announcements through the official GTA 6 website.

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Can You Preload GTA 6 Before Release?

Yes, the digital preload period opened on November 10, 2026. Players who have preordered can download the files ahead of launch, so they won’t have to wait for the full installation on November 19.

The start time wasn’t identical across consoles:

PS5: The download became available at 12:00 AM local time. In Poland, that meant midnight CET on November 10.

The download became available at 12:00 AM local time. In Poland, that meant midnight CET on November 10. Xbox Series X|S: Rockstar set a worldwide start of 12:00 AM GMT, which translated to 1:00 AM CET in Poland.

There’s another detail to keep in mind: the preload can take up to 212 GB of storage, depending on the device. Check your available space before starting the installation, especially if your console already has a large game library.

Downloading the files early won’t change the release schedule. The game remains locked until 12:00 AM CET on November 19.

Final Verdict on GTA 6 Poland Release Time

Poland has a simple countdown to follow. The game arrives at midnight CET on November 19, and the same time applies in every major city listed above.

If you’ve already preordered, check that the preload has finished and your console has enough room for the installation. Now you know what time does GTA 6 release in Poland, so you can plan your launch night before Jason and Lucia’s story begins.

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