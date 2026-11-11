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GTA 6 Biggest Leaks: The Reveals and What They Actually Showed

GTA 6 biggest leaks have been keeping fans busy for years, and some of them have revealed quite a bit about Rockstar‘s next big game. We’ve seen early gameplay footage, got an unexpected look at the first trailer, and even had someone claim to possess the entire single-player campaign.

So, what’s actually been leaked, and how much of it can we trust? Let’s go through the biggest incidents, what they showed us, and which claims are still up in the air.

The Biggest GTA 6 Biggest Leaks So Far

There have been a few major GTA 6 biggest leaks over the years, but three incidents stand out. The first gave us a huge batch of early gameplay footage, the second brought the first trailer out ahead of schedule, and the latest involved someone claiming to have access to the full game.

1. The 2022 Rockstar Hack

Let’s start with the leak that really put GTA 6 in the spotlight. In September 2022, a hacker gained access to Rockstar‘s internal systems and shared dozens of videos from an early development build on GTAForums.

For fans, this was a pretty big deal. It was our first proper look at GTA 6 gameplay, including Jason and Lucia, early versions of Vice City, and some of the activities players could get up to. There were also clips of a robbery, police interactions, and driving.

Rockstar later confirmed that its network had been breached and that confidential footage had been shared online. The studio also reassured fans that the incident wouldn’t affect its ongoing development work.

The person linked to the hack was Arion Kurtaj, a member of the Lapsus$ hacking group. He was later given an indefinite hospital order in the UK.

Of course, the footage looked rough in places. That’s to be expected from a game still in development, but several details shown in those clips eventually lined up with what Rockstar officially revealed. It remains the biggest GTA 6 leak we’ve seen in terms of the amount of gameplay footage involved.

2. The First GTA 6 Trailer Leak

In December 2023, fans were finally getting ready to watch the first official GTA 6 trailer. There was just one problem: someone leaked it before Rockstar‘s planned release.

The video appeared online ahead of schedule, so Rockstar decided to publish the official trailer early. That meant fans got their first proper look at the game’s setting, characters, and overall vibe a little sooner than expected.

This incident didn’t reveal nearly as much as the 2022 hack, but it did take away some of the surprise surrounding one of the game’s biggest promotional moments.

3. The 2026 Cyberleek Gameplay Leaks

Fast-forward to August 2026, and another name started popping up in GTA 6 discussions: Cyberleek. The account began sharing clips that appeared to show gameplay from Rockstar‘s upcoming title.

Some of the footage showed Jason driving and flying, along with glimpses of weapons and other gameplay interactions. Naturally, fans started picking apart every clip to see what it could tell us about the game.

Things got more interesting in October, when Cyberleek returned with further footage and some pretty big claims. The account said it had access to the full single-player campaign and threatened to release a complete game build unless Take-Two met its demands. These reportedly included physical game discs and a public apology.

The account also suggested that some of its footage came from the final missions. However, there’s no independent confirmation that this is true, and its claims about having the entire campaign remain unverified.

Take-Two has also pursued legal action involving Microsoft and Discord in an attempt to identify people connected to the leaked footage. As of now, Cyberleek‘s identity hasn’t been publicly confirmed.

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Which GTA 6 Biggest Leaks Turned Out to Be True?

So, how much of what we’ve seen in these leaks actually turned out to be true? Quite a bit, at least when it comes to the early footage and details Rockstar has since confirmed.

Here’s a quick breakdown:

Leak or Claim What We Know Status Jason and Lucia are the protagonists Both characters appear in Rockstar’s official trailers. Confirmed The game takes place in Vice City Rockstar has officially revealed Vice City and the wider state of Leonida. Confirmed The 2022 footage showed real development material Rockstar acknowledged the network breach and leaked footage. Confirmed The first trailer appeared online early Rockstar released the official trailer ahead of schedule after the leak. Confirmed Cyberleek has the complete single-player campaign The account made this claim, but it hasn’t been independently verified. Unverified Cyberleek’s clips show the final missions The account suggested this, but the footage doesn’t prove it. Unverified

One thing to keep in mind: even genuine development footage doesn’t guarantee that everything shown will make it into the final game. Rockstar can change mechanics, replace assets, or remove content as development continues.

Who Was Behind the GTA 6 Biggest Leaks?

The people behind these incidents aren’t all known, and it’s worth keeping them separate.

The 2022 Rockstar hack was linked to Arion Kurtaj, who was part of the Lapsus$ hacking group. The person responsible for the December 2023 trailer leak hasn’t been publicly confirmed.

Then there’s Cyberleek. Despite the account’s claims and Take-Two‘s legal efforts to identify those involved, we still don’t have a confirmed identity.

So, while we know more about some incidents than others, there’s no confirmed evidence that the same person or group was behind all three.

Can You Trust GTA 6 Biggest Leaks?

Here’s the tricky part: a leak can be genuine without every detail in it being accurate. This is especially true when we’re talking about early development footage. A mechanic might look completely different by launch, or a character or location could have gone through several changes.

It’s also important to separate what’s actually visible in a clip from what the person sharing it claims. Seeing a few gameplay scenes doesn’t prove that someone has the entire campaign or knows how the story ends.

Honestly, I’d stick to Rockstar’s official announcements when it comes to the details that really matter. Leaked footage can be fun to pick apart, but treat anything that hasn’t been independently confirmed as speculation.

My Final Verdict on GTA Biggest 6 Leaks

There’s no denying that the GTA 6 biggest leaks have given us some interesting glimpses behind the scenes. The 2022 footage was especially revealing, while the early trailer release and Cyberleek clips gave fans even more to discuss.

Still, I’d be careful about taking every new claim at face value. Some leaked details have turned out to be accurate, but that doesn’t mean every clip or supposed story spoiler is worth believing.

For now, I’d enjoy the confirmed reveals and leave the bigger rumours in the “wait and see” pile. Rockstar will have the final say on what’s actually in the game, and that’s the information I’d trust most.

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