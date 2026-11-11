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What Time Does GTA 6 Release in Italy? Local Launch Schedule

What time does GTA 6 release in Italy? Italian players can enter Leonida at 12:00 AM on Thursday, November 19, 2026 . The entire country follows Central European Time (CET), so players in Rome, Milan, Naples, and other cities share the same launch schedule.

Rockstar Games has confirmed the game for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. Here’s a closer look at the Italian release time, supported consoles, and preload information to help you prepare for launch.

GTA 6 Release Time in Italy

Italy follows Central European Time throughout November. Since CET is UTC+1, so the game becomes available at 12:00 AM CET on November 19, right as Thursday begins.

The schedule applies nationwide, so you won’t need to account for regional time differences when planning your launch.

Here are the release times for major Italian cities:

Italian City Release Time Release Date Rome 12:00 AM CET November 19 Milan 12:00 AM CET November 19 Naples 12:00 AM CET November 19 Turin 12:00 AM CET November 19 Palermo 12:00 AM CET November 19 Genoa 12:00 AM CET November 19 Bologna 12:00 AM CET November 19 Florence 12:00 AM CET November 19 Venice 12:00 AM CET November 19 Bari 12:00 AM CET November 19

If you’re in Rome, Milan, or anywhere else in Italy, you can start playing at midnight on November 19. Set your console up ahead of time so you’re ready when the countdown ends.

Why Does GTA 6 Release at Midnight in Italy?

GTA 6 follows a local-midnight release schedule, which means players in each region gain access when the calendar reaches November 19 in their time zone.

For Italian players, midnight CET corresponds to 11:00 PM GMT on November 18. This is why the game becomes available slightly earlier in the evening when compared with the UK clock, even though both countries reach their local launch date at different moments.

Which Platforms Can Play GTA 6 at Launch?

You’ll need one of the following consoles to play GTA 6 on launch day:

PlayStation 5: The game supports the standard PS5 and PS5 Pro.

The game supports the standard PS5 and PS5 Pro. Xbox Series X|S: Players can choose between the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S.

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A PC version isn’t part of the confirmed launch lineup. Rockstar Games hasn’t announced a PC release date, so Windows players will need to wait for further news.

For the latest announcements and platform details, visit the official GTA 6 website.

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Can You Preload GTA 6 Before Release?

Yes, digital preloading began on November 10, 2026 to give players the chance to download the game before launch. If you’ve already preordered a digital copy, you can check your console’s library to start or confirm the download.

The preload schedule depends on your platform:

PS5: Downloads became available at 12:00 AM local time on November 10. Italian players can follow the midnight CET schedule.

Downloads became available at 12:00 AM local time on November 10. Italian players can follow the midnight CET schedule. Xbox Series X|S: The global preload began at 12:00 AM GMT on November 10, which was 1:00 AM CET in Italy.

Make sure your console has enough free space before installing the game. Rockstar Games lists a storage requirement of up to 212 GB, depending on your device.

Keep in mind that preloading doesn’t unlock the game early. You’ll still need to wait until midnight CET on November 19 to start playing in Italy.

Final Verdict on GTA 6 Italy Release Time

Italian players have one straightforward launch schedule to remember. GTA 6 becomes playable at 12:00 AM CET on November 19, 2026, with the same unlock time across Rome, Milan, Naples, and the rest of the country.

The preload is already available, so check your console and storage before launch night. Now you know what time does GTA 6 release in Italy, and you can get ready for your first visit to Leonida.

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