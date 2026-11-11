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Home » Games » What Time Does GTA 6 Release in Italy? Local Launch Schedule

What Time Does GTA 6 Release in Italy? Local Launch Schedule

Nate Kencana
Nate Kencana Tech Writer | Your Go-To for Gaming Reads and More
Fact checked by: R. Mujahid Al-Haq
Updated: November 11, 2026
What Time Does GTA 6 Release in Italy? Local Launch Schedule
Image Credit: Rockstar Games

What time does GTA 6 release in Italy? Italian players can enter Leonida at 12:00 AM on Thursday, November 19, 2026. The entire country follows Central European Time (CET), so players in Rome, Milan, Naples, and other cities share the same launch schedule.

Rockstar Games has confirmed the game for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. Here’s a closer look at the Italian release time, supported consoles, and preload information to help you prepare for launch.

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GTA 6 Release Time in Italy

Armed soldiers with night vision goggles wade through a mangrove swamp at sunset

Italy follows Central European Time throughout November. Since CET is UTC+1, so the game becomes available at 12:00 AM CET on November 19, right as Thursday begins.

The schedule applies nationwide, so you won’t need to account for regional time differences when planning your launch.

Here are the release times for major Italian cities:

Italian City

Release Time

Release Date

Rome

12:00 AM CET

November 19

Milan

12:00 AM CET

November 19

Naples

12:00 AM CET

November 19

Turin

12:00 AM CET

November 19

Palermo

12:00 AM CET

November 19

Genoa

12:00 AM CET

November 19

Bologna

12:00 AM CET

November 19

Florence

12:00 AM CET

November 19

Venice

12:00 AM CET

November 19

Bari

12:00 AM CET

November 19

If you’re in Rome, Milan, or anywhere else in Italy, you can start playing at midnight on November 19. Set your console up ahead of time so you’re ready when the countdown ends.

Why Does GTA 6 Release at Midnight in Italy?

GTA 6 follows a local-midnight release schedule, which means players in each region gain access when the calendar reaches November 19 in their time zone.

For Italian players, midnight CET corresponds to 11:00 PM GMT on November 18. This is why the game becomes available slightly earlier in the evening when compared with the UK clock, even though both countries reach their local launch date at different moments.

Which Platforms Can Play GTA 6 at Launch?

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You’ll need one of the following consoles to play GTA 6 on launch day:

  • PlayStation 5: The game supports the standard PS5 and PS5 Pro.
  • Xbox Series X|S: Players can choose between the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S.
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A PC version isn’t part of the confirmed launch lineup. Rockstar Games hasn’t announced a PC release date, so Windows players will need to wait for further news.

For the latest announcements and platform details, visit the official GTA 6 website.

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Can You Preload GTA 6 Before Release?

Yes, digital preloading began on November 10, 2026 to give players the chance to download the game before launch. If you’ve already preordered a digital copy, you can check your console’s library to start or confirm the download.

The preload schedule depends on your platform:

  • PS5: Downloads became available at 12:00 AM local time on November 10. Italian players can follow the midnight CET schedule.
  • Xbox Series X|S: The global preload began at 12:00 AM GMT on November 10, which was 1:00 AM CET in Italy.

Make sure your console has enough free space before installing the game. Rockstar Games lists a storage requirement of up to 212 GB, depending on your device.

Keep in mind that preloading doesn’t unlock the game early. You’ll still need to wait until midnight CET on November 19 to start playing in Italy.

Final Verdict on GTA 6 Italy Release Time

Italian players have one straightforward launch schedule to remember. GTA 6 becomes playable at 12:00 AM CET on November 19, 2026, with the same unlock time across Rome, Milan, Naples, and the rest of the country.

The preload is already available, so check your console and storage before launch night. Now you know what time does GTA 6 release in Italy, and you can get ready for your first visit to Leonida.

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FAQs

What date does GTA 6 come out in Italy?

GTA 6 releases in Italy on Thursday, November 19, 2026. Players can start at midnight CET, with the same schedule across the entire country.

Can I play GTA 6 on November 18 in Italy?

Not during the evening in Italy. The game unlocks at midnight CET, when November 19 begins. The equivalent moment is 11:00 PM GMT on November 18.

Does GTA 6 release at the same time on PS5 and Xbox?

Yes. Both PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S follow the same local-midnight launch schedule on November 19. Their preload times are different, though: PS5 downloads began at midnight local time, while Xbox downloads started globally at midnight GMT.

What time does GTA 6 release in Rome?

Players in Rome can start playing at 12:00 AM CET on November 19, 2026. Milan, Naples, Turin, Florence, and other Italian cities follow the same schedule.

Can I play GTA 6 on PC at launch?

No PC release has been confirmed for November 19. The announced launch platforms are PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. Rockstar Games hasn’t shared a PC release date yet.

What time does GTA 6 release across Italy?

The game unlocks at midnight CET on November 19, 2026, throughout Italy. There are no regional time differences to account for, so players in every major city can use the same schedule to check what time does GTA 6 release in Italy.

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Nate Kencana

Tech Writer | Your Go-To for Gaming Reads and More

Hi! I'm Nate. An Indonesian wordsmith who's passionate in storytelling, SEO, football, and billiards.

I write for a living, play music as a side hustle, and try to make Neuer-level saves between the posts in football.

When I'm not writing or chasing my sons (re: cats) around the house, I'm usually watching Arsenal match highlights or driving around the town while listening to Tulus.

The rest? Is still unwritten.

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