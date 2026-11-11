What Time Does GTA 6 Release in Asia? Regional Times Guide

Tech Writer | Your Go-To for Gaming Reads and More

What time does GTA 6 release in Asia? Grand Theft Auto VI launches on Thursday, November 19, 2026 , with local release times across the region. The exact time depends on your location and time zone.

The game arrives on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, with digital preloading available before launch. Here’s a breakdown of the release schedule across major Asian regions, plus the platform details and preload dates to keep in mind.

GTA 6 Release Time in Asia by Major City

GTA 6 launches at 12:00 AM local time on November 19 in the listed Asian markets. Since Asia covers several time zones, the release appears at different times across the region.

Here’s a breakdown of the GTA 6 release schedule across major Asian markets, so you can find your local unlock time:

Region Release Time Release Date Japan (JST) 12:00 AM November 19 South Korea (KST) 12:00 AM November 19 Hong Kong (HKT) 12:00 AM November 19 Taiwan (CST) 12:00 AM November 19 Singapore (SGT) 12:00 AM November 19 Malaysia (MYT) 12:00 AM November 19 Thailand (ICT) 12:00 AM November 19 Indonesia (WIB) 12:00 AM November 19 India (IST) 12:00 AM November 19

Players in Japan and South Korea can start playing at midnight on November 19. The same local release time applies to Singapore, Malaysia, and other markets in the UTC+8 time zone.

In Indonesia, the release follows the Western Indonesian Time (WIB) schedule, which means players in Jakarta can start at midnight. Since WITA is one hour ahead of WIB, players in Bali and Makassar get access at 1 AM. WIT is two hours ahead, so players in Jayapura and Ambon can start at 2 AM.

Which Platforms Can Play GTA 6 at Launch?

GTA 6 launches on two platforms:

PlayStation 5: Available on PS5 and PS5 Pro.

Available on PS5 and PS5 Pro. Xbox Series X|S: Available on both Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S.

For PS5 players, you can check your local PlayStation Store for preorder availability and use a PSN gift card that matches your account’s country or region to add funds to your wallet.

Rockstar Games has confirmed these platforms for the November 19 launch. There is currently no confirmed PC release date, so PC players will have to wait for further announcements.

You can check the available editions and preorder details on the official GTA 6 website.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE SHOP ON ENEBA VIEW STORE PAGE

Can You Preload GTA 6 Before Release?

Yes, digital preloading starts on November 10, 2026, so you can download the game before launch day.

The schedule differs between consoles:

PS5: Preloading begins at 12 AM local time on November 10.

Preloading begins at 12 AM local time on November 10. Xbox Series X|S: Preloading begins globally at 12 AM GMT on November 10.

For Xbox players, that translates to 9 AM in Tokyo and 7 AM in Jakarta on November 10. PS5 players follow their local midnight schedule instead.

Rockstar also states that the download can require up to 212 GB of storage, depending on your device. Check your available console storage before the preload begins so you have enough room for the installation.

Preloading doesn’t unlock the game early. You’ll still need to wait for your regional release time before playing.

Final Verdict on GTA 6 Asia Release Time

The wait for GTA 6 is almost over, and players across Asia can get started on November 19, 2026. Check the table for your country’s release time, preload the game before launch, and make sure your console has enough storage. Now you know what time does GTA 6 release in Asia, so you can plan your first night in Leonida!

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE SHOP ON ENEBA VIEW STORE PAGE

FAQs