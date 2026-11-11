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GTA 6 Map: How Big Is Leonida Compared to GTA 5?

The GTA 6 map is shaping up to be the biggest open world Rockstar Games has ever created. Set across the fictional state of Leonida, the game takes players back to Vice City and introduces several surrounding regions to explore.

Rockstar has already shared some impressive size comparisons, including how its new world stacks up against GTA 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2. Here’s what we know about Leonida’s size, its confirmed locations, and what makes this map so exciting .

How Big Is the GTA 6 Map?

According to Rockstar North‘s head of development Rob Nelson, the GTA 6 map is approximately twice the size of GTA 5’s world and three times larger than the playable area in Red Dead Redemption 2.

Nelson also shared some interesting details about Vice City itself. The city is twice the size of Los Santos, while Vice City and its surrounding suburbs are eleven times larger than Los Santos and its surrounding areas.

Rockstar hasn’t published an exact measurement in square kilometres or miles. However, these comparisons give us a pretty good idea of just how ambitious Leonida is.

What Is the GTA 6 Map Called?

The GTA 6 map takes place in Leonida, a fictional state inspired by Florida. Vice City serves as its main urban setting, with the wider state featuring different landscapes and communities.

According to Rockstar’s official Only in Leonida page, the game features six named regions. Each has its own identity and atmosphere, so there’s plenty to look forward to beyond the city streets.

All Confirmed GTA 6 Map Locations

Rockstar has officially introduced six regions across Leonida. Here’s a quick look at each one:

Vice City: The main urban area, inspired by Miami. Expect neon-lit streets, beaches, nightlife, and plenty of busy neighbourhoods.

The main urban area, inspired by Miami. Expect neon-lit streets, beaches, nightlife, and plenty of busy neighbourhoods. Leonida Keys: A tropical island region with coastal scenery. Jason’s story begins in this part of the state.

A tropical island region with coastal scenery. Jason’s story begins in this part of the state. Grassrivers: A vast wetland area inspired by Florida’s Everglades, with marshes and alligator-filled waterways.

A vast wetland area inspired by Florida’s Everglades, with marshes and alligator-filled waterways. Port Gellhorn: A Gulf Coast town with faded motels and old boardwalks. Its atmosphere is quite different from Vice City’s busy streets.

A Gulf Coast town with faded motels and old boardwalks. Its atmosphere is quite different from Vice City’s busy streets. Ambrosia: An industrial region built around sugar production, with refineries and surrounding farmland.

An industrial region built around sugar production, with refineries and surrounding farmland. Mount Kalaga National Park: A northern wilderness area with forests and outdoor activities, including hunting and fishing.

These are the six locations Rockstar has named so far. The full playable map may contain additional towns and smaller areas that haven’t received their own official introductions.

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GTA 6 Map vs GTA 5 Map: What’s the Difference?

The biggest difference is the overall scale. GTA 5 features Los Santos and Blaine County, while GTA 6 expands its setting across the wider state of Leonida.

Based on Rockstar‘s reported comparisons, the new map is twice as large as GTA 5‘s. Vice City alone is also twice the size of Los Santos.

Rockstar shared another interesting detail in its October 2026 Edge interview: Leonida’s total landmass is nearly as large as the playable maps of GTA IV, GTA V, and Red Dead Redemption 2 combined.

Are GTA 6 Map Size Estimates Accurate?

You might come across fan-made maps that assign Leonida a specific size in square kilometres. These projects use available footage, screenshots, and community research to estimate the world’s boundaries.

However, those measurements aren’t official. Rockstar hasn’t released a complete scaled map or confirmed an exact area, so treat specific numbers from fan projects as estimates rather than final figures.

Explore the Massive World of Leonida

With six confirmed regions and a map roughly twice the size of GTA 5‘s, Leonida is shaping up to be an impressive open world. There’s still plenty we haven’t seen, but Rockstar has already given players a good idea of its scale.

Keep an eye on the latest GTA 6 map updates as launch approaches. Get ready for launch day with Eneba, so your console is set and ready when servers go live!

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