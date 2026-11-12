What Time Does GTA 6 Release in Argentina? Local Launch Schedule

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What time does GTA 6 release in Argentina? The wait ends at 12:00 AM on Thursday, November 19, 2026, when players across the country can finally step into Leonida. Argentina follows Argentina Time (ART), so Buenos Aires, Córdoba, Rosario, and other major cities all share the same unlock time.

Rockstar Games has confirmed the game for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. Here’s what Argentine players should know about the launch schedule, available platforms, and preload options before release.

GTA 6 Release Time in Argentina

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Argentina uses Argentina Time (ART), which stays at UTC−3 throughout the year. Since the country doesn’t observe daylight saving time, the launch follows one nationwide schedule: 12:00 AM ART on November 19, 2026.

That means players won’t have to adjust their plans based on where they live. The release time is identical across Argentina’s major cities.

Here’s when GTA 6 becomes available in some of the country’s largest cities:

Argentinian City Release Time Release Date Buenos Aires 12:00 AM ART November 19 Córdoba 12:00 AM ART November 19 Rosario 12:00 AM ART November 19 Mendoza 12:00 AM ART November 19 San Miguel de Tucumán 12:00 AM ART November 19 La Plata 12:00 AM ART November 19 Mar del Plata 12:00 AM ART November 19 Salta 12:00 AM ART November 19 Santa Fe 12:00 AM ART November 19 Neuquén 12:00 AM ART November 19

If you’re in Buenos Aires or elsewhere in Argentina, you can plan around the same countdown. Have your console and download ready before midnight so you can jump into the game as soon as it unlocks.

Why Does GTA 6 Release at Midnight in Argentina?

GTA 6 uses a local-midnight launch system. Instead of unlocking worldwide at one shared moment, the game becomes playable as each region reaches 12:00 AM on November 19.

For Argentina, that moment falls at 3:00 AM GMT on November 19. The local schedule means players can start at the beginning of Thursday without having to wait for a later global release window.

Which Platforms Can Play GTA 6 at Launch?

The confirmed console versions of GTA 6 are available for:

PlayStation 5: Both the standard PS5 and PS5 Pro support the game.

Both the standard PS5 and PS5 Pro support the game. Xbox Series X|S: You can play on either the Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S.

Xbox has also announced cloud streaming for GTA 6 through Xbox Cloud Gaming on Xbox One. In Argentina, where the service is supported, streaming is scheduled to begin at 3:00 AM ART on November 19, rather than the local-midnight console launch.

For PS5 players in Argentina, check your local PlayStation Store for preorder availability. You can also use an Argentina-compatible PlayStation Network Gift Card to add funds to your PSN wallet ahead of launch.

A PC version isn’t included among the confirmed launch platforms. Rockstar Games hasn’t shared a Windows release date, so PC players will have to wait for an official update.

For announcements and further platform information, keep an eye on the official GTA 6 website.

Can You Preload GTA 6 Before Release?

Yes, digital preloading is available from November 10, 2026, which gives players time to download the game before launch. If you’ve already placed a digital pre order, open your console’s library and check the game’s page to begin the installation or confirm its status.

The download window isn’t the same for both platforms:

PS5: Preloading starts at 12:00 AM local time on November 10. In Argentina, that means midnight ART.

Preloading starts at 12:00 AM local time on November 10. In Argentina, that means midnight ART. Xbox Series X|S: The global preload starts at 12:00 AM GMT on November 10, which falls at 9:00 PM ART on November 9 in Argentina.

Before starting the download, check how much free space is left on your console. Rockstar Games states that the preload can require up to 212 GB, depending on the device.

Downloading the game in advance won’t give you early access. You’ll still have to wait until 12:00 AM ART on November 19 for the standard console release in Argentina.

Final Verdict on GTA 6 Argentina Release Time

Argentine players have one local launch time to keep in mind: GTA 6 unlocks at 12:00 AM ART on November 19, 2026. The schedule is the same in Buenos Aires, Córdoba, Rosario, and every other major city in the country.

Since preloading is already underway, you can use the remaining time to get the installation ready and check your available storage. Now you know what time does GTA 6 release in Argentina, so you’ll know exactly when it’s time to head into Leonida.

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