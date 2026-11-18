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Game of the Year Nominees 2026: All Six Contenders

The Game of the Year nominees 2026 bring together six games with very different styles. This year’s lineup has a little bit of everything, from supernatural action and survival horror to a brand-new James Bond adventure.

And yes, Grand Theft Auto VI is in the running too. Here’s the full list of games competing for the biggest prize at The Game Awards 2026:

So, what makes these six games stand out? Let’s take a closer look at the Game of the Year nominees 2026.

Game of the Year: Which 2026 Nominee Will Win?

Each contender has something different up its sleeve. Here’s a quick breakdown of all six Game of the Year nominees 2026.

If you ever wondered how James Bond became 007, 007 First Light explores his early days as a young MI6 recruit. The game comes from IO Interactive, the studio behind Hitman, so there’s plenty of reason to expect some clever stealth missions.

Players follow a 26-year-old Bond as he works toward a place in MI6’s elite 00 section. Expect international missions, gadgets, and plenty of opportunities to sneak past enemies or take a more direct approach.

It’s a fresh take on a famous character, and IO Interactive‘s experience with stealth games makes this one an interesting Game of the Year nominees 2026 pick.

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Remedy is back with CONTROL Resonant, but this time, Jesse Faden’s brother Dylan takes the lead. The story moves beyond the Oldest House and into a strange version of Manhattan, where supernatural forces have turned the city upside down.

Dylan has supernatural abilities and a shapeshifting weapon called the Aberrant. That means players can expect plenty of unusual combat encounters, along with the strange environments and mysteries that made the first Control so memorable.

With six nominations, CONTROL Resonant is one of the strongest contenders for Game of the Year 2026.

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It’s hard to ignore Grand Theft Auto VI this year. Rockstar takes players back to Vice City, now part of the larger state of Leonida. The story follows Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos, two criminals whose lives become tangled in a dangerous conspiracy.

The game brings back the open-world chaos that fans love, with a new setting, fresh characters, and plenty of trouble waiting around every corner. Its dual-protagonist story also gives players two perspectives on the criminal underworld.

GTA VI tops the nominations with eight nods, including Game of the Year, Best Game Direction, Best Narrative, and Best Art Direction. That’s quite a haul, and it puts Rockstar’s latest right at the center of this year’s GOTY race.

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If fast sword fights are your thing, Phantom Blade Zero deserves a spot on your radar. This action RPG from S-GAME takes inspiration from Chinese wuxia stories and mixes martial arts with a dark fantasy world.

You play as Soul, an assassin who gets framed for the murder of his organization’s patriarch. He has limited time to uncover the truth, and his journey puts him up against plenty of dangerous fighters.

The biggest draw is its combat. Expect flashy sword techniques, challenging bosses, and plenty of action. With five nominations, Phantom Blade Zero has earned its place among this year’s GOTY contenders.

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Capcom brings another nightmare to its survival horror series with Resident Evil Requiem. This entry follows Grace Ashcroft and series veteran Leon S. Kennedy, with two different approaches to horror.

Grace’s sections focus on tension, exploration, and resource management. Leon’s parts lean more toward action, so fans get a mix of classic survival horror and the combat-heavy gameplay of recent entries.

The game earned six nominations at The Game Awards 2026, including Game of the Year and Best Game Direction. That’s a strong result for a series that continues to find new ways to scare its players.

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A classic returns to the spotlight; The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time gets a rebuilt edition for Nintendo Switch 2, almost three decades after its original Nintendo 64 release.

The story follows Link on his quest to stop Ganondorf and save Hyrule. Along the way, he’ll explore dungeons, solve puzzles, and travel between two different periods of his life.

The new edition updates the visuals, cutscenes, dialogue, music, and controls. It’s a fresh way to experience one of Nintendo‘s most beloved adventures, and its four nominations put it firmly in the 2026 Game of the Year race.

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Which Game Is the Favorite to Win Game of the Year 2026?

Based on the nomination count, Grand Theft Auto VI looks like the one to beat. It leads with eight nominations, followed by CONTROL Resonant and Resident Evil Requiem with six each. Phantom Blade Zero has five, while 007 First Light and The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time have four apiece.

Still, the game with the most nominations doesn’t always win. CONTROL Resonant has a strong world and combat system, while Resident Evil Requiem brings together two sides of the horror franchise. Phantom Blade Zero could also surprise the jury.

For now, GTA VI looks like the frontrunner, but the other Game of the Year nominees 2026 have a shot too.

My Final Verdict on the Game of the Year Nominees 2026

The Game of the Year nominees 2026 make for a fun lineup. We’ve got a new James Bond adventure, supernatural action from Remedy, another Resident Evil nightmare, and a fresh take on a Zelda classic.

My pick is 007 First Light. I had a great time with it, and I think IO Interactive did a solid job bringing a younger James Bond to life. Grand Theft Auto VI might be the favorite on paper, but I’d love to see 007 First Light pull off the upset and take home the trophy.

We’ll have to wait for the ceremony to see who takes home the trophy, but the Game of the Year nominees 2026 have already given us plenty to talk about.

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