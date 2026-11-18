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The Best Multiplayer Game Awards 2026 category has a pretty interesting lineup. This year’s nominees include everything from chaotic hide-and-seek matches to intense extraction shooters and co-op adventures built around teamwork.

There are six games in the running, each with its own take on playing together. Here’s the full list of Best Multiplayer nominees 2026:

So, which game has the strongest multiplayer experience this year? Let’s take a closer look at the Best Multiplayer Game Awards 2026 nominees.

Which Games Were Nominated for Best Multiplayer Game in 2026?

This year’s lineup covers quite a few multiplayer styles. Some games are all about working together, while others put players in direct competition. Here’s what makes each of the six nominees worth a look.

Ever wanted to spend an afternoon exploring a strange world with your friends? That’s pretty much the idea behind Big Walk. Developed by House House, the team behind Untitled Goose Game, it’s a co-op adventure for two to twelve players.

You’ll explore a wide-open world filled with puzzles, challenges, and little discoveries. Communication is a big part of the experience, but the game doesn’t always make it easy. Players have to use different tools and toys to stay in touch, especially when they can’t speak.

There’s also plenty of room for silly moments. You can mess around with your friends between challenges or simply enjoy the scenery. Big Walk stands out because it treats multiplayer as a social experience, not just a way to complete objectives together.

Best Multiplayer Game Nominee Big Walk 4.8 Based on our overall assessment at the time of writing. Best Multiplayer – Game Awards Nominee VISIT OFFICIAL WEBSITE

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 brings the series back to its familiar boots-on-the-ground combat. Developed by Infinity Ward, the game features fast firefights, responsive movement, and a mix of traditional multiplayer modes.

There’s plenty to jump into, including Team Deathmatch, Domination, Hardpoint, and Search and Destroy. The game also introduces new modes such as Inflation and Hijack. Its 6v6 matches keep the action moving, while Ground War adds larger battles with vehicles and infantry.

The new Kill Block map is another interesting addition. Its layout changes between matches, so players have to rethink their routes and tactics. For fans of competitive shooters, Modern Warfare 4 brings plenty of familiar action with a few new ideas.

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Gears of War: E-Day takes the series back to the beginning of the Locust invasion. The story follows younger versions of Marcus Fenix and Dominic Santiago as they fight to survive Emergence Day, fourteen years before the original Gears of War.

Its multiplayer has plenty for squads to get into. Horde Siege puts up to four players together against waves of Locust, with different classes such as Assault, Marksman, Medic, and Breacher. Players can also team up across multiple squads to complete objectives and take down powerful enemies.

If PvP is more your thing, the game also features Versus modes with 4v4 matches. The mix of co-op survival and competitive combat gives E-Day a strong multiplayer identity.

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Bungie takes a different route with Marathon, a sci-fi extraction shooter set on the lost colony of Tau Ceti IV. Players take on the role of Runners, bio-cybernetic mercenaries who explore the planet in search of valuable loot.

The catch is that you’re not alone out there. Other players and hostile security forces can turn every run into a dangerous encounter. You’ll need to collect resources, keep an eye on your surroundings, and decide when it’s time to make a run for extraction.

The risk is part of the appeal. A successful escape means you get to keep your haul, but a failed run can cost you valuable gear. Marathon is a strong pick for players who enjoy tense PvPvE matches and tactical decisions.

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5. Meccha Chameleon

Meccha Chameleon has one of the more unusual ideas in this year’s lineup. It’s an online hide-and-seek game where players split into two teams: Hiders and Seekers. The goal is simple. Hiders need to stay out of sight, while Seekers have to find everyone before time runs out.

Here’s the twist: Hiders can paint their white characters to blend into the environment. You’ll need to pick the right hiding spot and pose, then hope the Seekers don’t notice anything suspicious. A little creativity can go a long way.

You can play with friends or join public matches with other players. The game also supports streamer-hosted sessions, so it’s a natural fit for community games and viewer participation. Meccha Chameleon proves that multiplayer competition doesn’t always need guns or complicated rules.

If you prefer co-op adventures with a friend, Orbitals is worth a look. This Nintendo Switch 2 exclusive comes from Shapefarm and follows two explorers, Maki and Omura, as they try to save their home from a supernatural cosmic storm.

The game is built specifically around two-player co-op. Each character has different tools, so you’ll need to communicate and coordinate to solve puzzles, get past obstacles, and explore dangerous areas. You can play together on one console or team up online.

The retro anime-inspired art style is another big part of its appeal. Orbitals feels like a classic animated space adventure, but its puzzles and asymmetric gameplay put teamwork front and center. It’s a great contrast to the more competitive games in this year’s category.

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What Makes a Multiplayer Game Award-Worthy?

A good multiplayer game needs more than a working online mode. The best experiences give players a reason to keep coming back and make every match or session worth sharing. Here are a few qualities that matter:

Teamwork and communication: Players should have meaningful reasons to coordinate, whether they’re solving puzzles or fighting as a squad.

Players should have meaningful reasons to coordinate, whether they’re solving puzzles or fighting as a squad. Fair matchmaking: Balanced matches help keep competitive games fun and give players a fair chance to improve.

Balanced matches help keep competitive games fun and give players a fair chance to improve. Social features: Friend invites, public lobbies, and community tools can make it easier to find people to play with.

Friend invites, public lobbies, and community tools can make it easier to find people to play with. Accessibility and crossplay: Flexible ways to join friends help multiplayer communities grow across platforms.

Flexible ways to join friends help multiplayer communities grow across platforms. Replay value: Varied matches, progression systems, and fresh challenges give players reasons to return.

The nominees take different approaches to these ideas. Big Walk and Orbitals put cooperation first, while Marathon and Modern Warfare 4 focus more on competitive play.

How to Vote for Best Multiplayer at The Game Awards 2026

You can vote for your favorite Best Multiplayer nominees 2026 through The Game Awards’ official website. Sign in, open the Best Multiplayer category, and select the game you want to support.

Public voting accounts for 10% of the final result, while the international jury makes up the remaining 90%. Make sure to submit your vote before the deadline on December 9, 2026, at 6:00 p.m. PT. The winners will be announced during the ceremony on December 10.

My Final Verdict on the Best Multiplayer Game Awards 2026 Nominees

The multiplayer lineup this year has something for different kinds of players. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 and Marathon bring competitive shooting to the table, while Gears of War: E-Day gives co-op fans a reason to team up. Then there’s Big Walk, Meccha Chameleon, and Orbitals, each with a more unusual take on playing together.

I’d give Big Walk a special mention. Its focus on communication and shared exploration feels different from the usual multiplayer formula. Still, Gears of War: E-Day has plenty of depth for players who want a more action-packed experience.

There’s no shortage of strong ideas here. We’ll have to wait for the ceremony to see which game takes home the award for Best Multiplayer Game Awards 2026.

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