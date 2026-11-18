Tech Writer | Your Go-To for Gaming Reads and More

The Best Adaptation Game Awards 2026 category brings five familiar gaming worlds to the big and small screens. This year’s lineup has a bit of everything, from animated adventures in Night City to brutal martial arts battles and a trip across the wasteland.

Some stick close to the worlds fans already know, while others take a few creative liberties. Here’s the full list of Best Adaptation nominees 2026 competing for the award at The Game Awards:

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2

Fallout Season 2

Mortal Kombat II

Resident Evil

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie

So, what makes these five adaptations stand out? Let’s take a closer look at the Best Adaptation Game Awards 2026 nominees.

Which Adaptations Were Nominated for Best Adaptation in 2026?

Game-inspired films and series have become a regular part of the entertainment scene. This year’s nominees show just how many different directions studios can take with familiar gaming franchises.

Let’s take a closer look at all five picks.

1. Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2

CD Projekt Red and Studio Trigger return to Night City with Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2. The second season tells a standalone story with a new cast, so you don’t need to follow David Martinez’s journey to understand what’s happening.

The ten-episode series follows a fresh crew of mercenaries caught up in Night City’s violent underworld. Their story explores revenge and redemption in a city where chasing fame can come at a terrible cost.

Studio Trigger also brings a reimagined animation style to the sequel. It has the same chaotic energy fans expect from Cyberpunk, and it’s easy to see why Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2 earned a spot among the nominees for the Best Adaptation Game Awards 2026.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE SHOP ON ENEBA VIEW STORE PAGE

2. Fallout (Season 2)

Prime Video’s Fallout returns for a second season, and this time the journey takes Lucy and the Ghoul to New Vegas. The story picks up after the events of Season 1, with the wasteland’s factions and power struggles still very much in play.

Ella Purnell, Walton Goggins, and Aaron Moten return as Lucy, the Ghoul, and Maximus. The season also introduces new characters played by Justin Theroux, Macaulay Culkin, and Kumail Nanjiani.

New Vegas is a big deal for fans of the games. The location gives the series a chance to explore another memorable corner of the Fallout universe, complete with familiar references and its own strange characters.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE SHOP ON ENEBA VIEW STORE PAGE

3. Mortal Kombat II

The next Mortal Kombat movie turns up the action and brings Johnny Cage into the fight. Played by Karl Urban, the fan-favorite action star joins the champions as they face Shao Kahn and his threat to Earthrealm.

The film keeps the franchise’s signature mix of martial arts, fantasy, and gruesome finishing moves. Fans also get familiar fighters such as Kitana, Liu Kang, and Sonya Blade, along with plenty of rivalries that should feel right at home.

For a series known for its larger-than-life fights, the big question is how well the movie captures the energy of the games. Its nomination puts it among this year’s most recognizable video game adaptations.

More Games Like Mortal Kombat GET AN EXTRA 15% OFF! DISCOUNT CODE: HUB15 NOT SURE HOW TO USE IT? CLICK HERE SHOP ON ENEBA SHOP ON ENEBA SHOP ON ENEBA SHOP ON ENEBA SHOP ON ENEBA SHOP ON ENEBA SHOP ON ENEBA SHOP ON ENEBA SHOP ON ENEBA SHOP ON ENEBA SHOP ON ENEBA SHOP ON ENEBA View all on Eneba

4. Resident Evil

The latest Resident Evil film takes a different approach to Capcom’s horror franchise. Directed by Zach Cregger, it follows Bryan, a medical courier who gets caught in a terrifying outbreak during one chaotic night.

This isn’t a direct retelling of a familiar game story, and you won’t find Leon Kennedy or Claire Redfield at the center of the plot. Instead, the film builds its own survival horror story around limited supplies, dangerous encounters, and a desperate attempt to stay alive.

That approach gives the movie room to explore what makes Resident Evil work as a game. It focuses on the tension of surviving a nightmare, which makes it an interesting nominee of the Best Adaptation Game Awards 2026.

5. The Super Mario Galaxy Movie

Mario and Luigi leave the Mushroom Kingdom behind for a much bigger adventure in The Super Mario Galaxy Movie. The animated sequel sends the brothers into space, where they meet Rosalina and face a new threat from Bowser Jr.

The film brings back familiar voices, including Chris Pratt as Mario, Anya Taylor-Joy as Peach, and Jack Black as Bowser. It also introduces new characters such as Yoshi, so there’s plenty for longtime fans to look forward to.

The Super Mario Galaxy games provide a natural fit for a colorful animated adventure. Expect cosmic locations, familiar faces, and plenty of nods to Nintendo’s platforming series.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE SHOP ON ENEBA VIEW STORE PAGE

What Makes a Great Game Adaptation?

A good adaptation needs to understand what makes its source material special. Simply adding familiar characters or references isn’t enough. The best game-to-screen adaptations find a way to capture the original experience while taking advantage of what film or television can do.

A few things can help an adaptation stand out:

Respect for the source: The story should capture the game’s identity, even if it takes a new direction.

The story should capture the game’s identity, even if it takes a new direction. Strong characters: Familiar heroes and new faces both need enough depth to keep viewers interested.

Familiar heroes and new faces both need enough depth to keep viewers interested. A fitting visual style: The world should feel recognizable without looking like a copy of the game’s graphics.

The world should feel recognizable without looking like a copy of the game’s graphics. A story that works on screen: Viewers should be able to enjoy the film or series without knowing every detail of the original game.

That’s a tough balance to get right, but this year’s lineup shows several ways to approach it.

GOTY 2026 Best Adaptation: How to Vote

If you want to support your favorite adaptation, you can head to The Game Awards official website, sign in, and cast your vote in the Best Adaptation category.

Fan votes count for 10% of the final result, while the jury accounts for the remaining 90%. Voting closes on December 9, 2026, at 6:00 p.m. PT, so make sure to submit your picks before the deadline.

My Final Verdict on the Best Adaptation Game Awards 2026

This year’s lineup gives fans plenty to talk about. Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2 expands an established anime world, Fallout heads to New Vegas, and Resident Evil takes a fresh approach to survival horror.

I’d give Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2 the edge. Its standalone story gives the creative team room to explore another side of Night City, while Studio Trigger’s animation keeps the series visually distinctive. Still, Fallout Season 2 has a strong case too, especially with its move into one of the franchise’s most recognizable locations.

The winner won’t be easy to call, but the Best Adaptation Game Awards 2026 lineup makes a strong case for the growing connection between games and screen entertainment.

FAQs