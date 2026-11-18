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The Game Awards 2026: All Nominees, Categories, and Everything You Need to Know

The Game Awards 2026 nominations are finally here, and players can now see which games are in the running for some of the industry’s biggest honors. This year’s lineup covers 30 main award categories, with recognition for storytelling, gameplay, music, and performance.

There’s also a new Best User Creation category that puts community-made projects in the spotlight. In this guide, we’ll go through every nominated game, highlight the titles with the most nominations, and cover the ceremony date and voting details . Here’s everything you need to know about The Game Awards 2026.

All The Game Awards 2026 Nominees by Category

There are plenty of familiar names in this year’s lineup, alongside some games that might not have received as much attention before the nominations. Below, you’ll find every nominee across the 30 main award categories.

1. Game of the Year

The biggest award of the night has six contenders this time around. Grand Theft Auto VI arrives with the most nominations overall, but it has some serious competition in this category.

2. Best Game Direction

This category recognizes the creative vision and direction behind a game. Five titles are in the running, including three games that also appear in the Game of the Year lineup.

3. Best Narrative

A memorable story can stick with players long after the credits roll. The Best Narrative nominees include some of the year’s biggest releases, alongside The Blood of Dawnwalker.

4. Best Art Direction

Best Art Direction celebrates the visual identity and artistic style of a game. This year’s nominees include open-world adventures, action games, and a rather distinctive detective shooter.

5. Best Score & Music

Music can shape the mood of an entire gaming experience. The nominees in this category feature original scores and soundtracks from several major releases.

6. Best Audio Design

This award recognizes games with standout sound design. The 2026 lineup includes action-heavy releases and titles that use audio to build atmosphere and tension.

7. Best Performance

The Best Performance category highlights the actors behind some of this year’s most memorable characters. Five performers have earned nominations for their work.

8. Games for Impact

Games for Impact recognizes titles that explore meaningful themes or encourage players to think about important subjects. This year’s category includes six nominees.

9. Best Independent Game

Independent studios have another strong showing this year. The nominees include a mix of creative adventures, unusual concepts, and games with their own distinctive styles.

10. Best Debut Indie Game

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This category gives new independent studios and first-time releases a chance to stand out. Five games are competing for the award.

11. Best Action Game

Fast-paced combat and exciting encounters are at the center of this category. The nominees include several recognizable franchises and a few highly anticipated action releases.

12. Best Action/Adventure Game

Action and exploration take center stage here. The six nominees include several games also competing for Game of the Year.

13. Best Role-Playing Game

The RPG category features a mix of established series and new fantasy adventures. Five games are competing for the award.

14. Best Sim/Strategy Game

This category recognizes games that put planning, management, and tactical thinking at the forefront. The nominees cover several different approaches to strategy and simulation.

15. Best Fighting Game

The fighting game lineup has five nominees this year, with familiar franchises and new challengers competing for recognition.

16. Best Family Game

The Best Family Game category highlights titles that can bring different kinds of players together. This year’s nominees include platformers, sports games, and cooperative adventures.

17. Best Sports/Racing Game

Sports fans and racing enthusiasts have five nominees to keep an eye on. The category includes major annual franchises alongside new racing experiences.

18. Best Multiplayer

A great multiplayer game gives players a reason to team up, compete, and keep coming back. Six games are nominated this year.

19. Best Ongoing Game

This award recognizes games that continue to attract players through ongoing content and support. Several long-running titles are back in the running.

20. Best Community Support

Community support can play a huge role in keeping a game active over the years. The nominees in this category have all built dedicated player communities.

21. Best VR/AR Game

Virtual and augmented reality games get their own spotlight in this category. Five titles are nominated for their work in immersive gaming.

22. Best Mobile Game

Nominee Arknights Endfield Monster Hunter Outlanders Neverness to Everness Pokémon Champions Where Winds Meet

Mobile gaming has a varied lineup this year, with nominees spanning action RPGs, monster-catching adventures, and competitive experiences.

23. Innovation in Accessibility

Accessibility features help more players enjoy games on their own terms. This award recognizes developers that have introduced meaningful accessibility options.

24. Best User Creation [NEW CATEGORY]

A Dream of Silence: Revamped – Baldur’s Gate 3 Create Aeronautics – Minecraft Nopixel V – Grand Theft Auto Online Star Wars Droid Tycoon – Fortnite TTK Testing – Roblox

New for 2026, Best User Creation recognizes projects built by players and creators within existing games and platforms. The five nominees highlight the creativity of gaming communities.

25. Best Adaptation

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners (Season 2) Fallout (Season 2) Mortal Kombat II Resident Evil The Super Mario Galaxy Movie

Video game adaptations continue to make their mark across film and television. This category recognizes screen projects based on games and gaming franchises.

26. Best Esports Game

Nominee Counter-Strike 2 Dota 2 League of Legends Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Valorant

The Best Esports Game category recognizes titles with major competitive scenes. Five games are nominated this year.

27. Best Esports Athlete

Chovy – Gen.G donk – Team Spirit erde – LOUD Yatoro – Team Spirit ZywOo – Team Vitality

This category puts the spotlight on individual competitors who have stood out in esports. Five players are nominated.

28. Best Esports Team

Gen.G – League of Legends LOUD – Valorant Team Falcons – Counter-Strike 2 Team Falcons – Rocket League Team Spirit – Dota 2 Team Vitality – Counter-Strike 2

Team performance gets its own award, with six teams nominated across several major competitive games.

29. Content Creator of the Year

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Gaming creators have a huge influence on the community, and this award recognizes five personalities for their work and impact.

30. Most Anticipated Game

Fable Final Fantasy VII Revelation God of War Laufey Resident Evil Veronica The Witcher IV

The final category looks ahead to upcoming releases that have caught players’ attention. Five games are nominated as the most anticipated titles.

Which Games Received the Most Nominations at The Game Awards 2026?

The Game of the Year race is always a major talking point, but the overall nomination count gives us another way to look at this year’s lineup. Some games have appeared in several categories, while others have earned recognition for a more specific part of their experience.

Based on the 30 main categories listed above, here’s how the most-nominated games stack up:

Game Total nominations Grand Theft Auto VI 8 CONTROL Resonant 6 Resident Evil Requiem 6 Phantom Blade Zero 5 007 First Light 4 The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time 4 Big Walk 4 Pokémon Pokopia 3 Forza Horizon 6 3 Ace Combat 8: Wings of Theve 3 Star Wars: Galactic Racer 3 Gears of War: E-Day 3 Mixtape 3

The Blood of Dawnwalker, Pragmata, Mewgenics, No Man’s Sky, Orbitals, and Nintendo Switch Sports Resort also received two nominations each.

Grand Theft Auto VI Leads the Pack

It’s not much of a surprise to see Grand Theft Auto VI at the top of the list. The game received eight nominations, including Game of the Year, Best Game Direction, Best Narrative, and Best Art Direction. It also appears in Best Score & Music and Best Audio Design, alongside additional recognition in other categories.

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CONTROL Resonant and Resident Evil Requiem Follow

CONTROL Resonant and Resident Evil Requiem each picked up six nominations. Both games appear in the Game of the Year lineup, and each earned recognition across several major categories.

Phantom Blade Zero follows with five nominations. Its appearances in Game of the Year, Best Game Direction, Best Art Direction, Best Score & Music, and Best Action Game give it a strong presence across the awards.

Big Walk Has a Strong Showing for an Indie Game

Big Walk earned four nominations, including Best Independent Game, Best Family Game, Best Multiplayer, and Games for Impact. That’s a notable showing for an independent title, especially with recognition across several different types of gaming experiences.

When Are The Game Awards 2026?

The Game Awards 2026 will take place on December 10, 2026, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, California. The event will celebrate the year’s games and reveal the winners across the main award categories.

The official show FAQ lists the opening act at 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT. The ceremony will also feature world premieres, musical performances, and other announcements, so there’s plenty to tune in for beyond the awards themselves.

How to Vote for The Game Awards 2026

Players can support their favorite nominees through the official The Game Awards website. Visit the official website and follow the voting instructions for the available categories.

Keep in mind that the Players’ Voice award is separate from the 30 main categories listed in this article. Its nominees and voting details should be followed through the official announcement, rather than mixed into the main category list above.

Final Verdict: Which Games Could Win at The Game Awards 2026?

The Game Awards 2026 nominees have plenty of interesting matchups, and Grand Theft Auto VI is clearly one of the biggest names to watch. Its eight nominations put it ahead of every other game this year, but that doesn’t guarantee a win in the biggest categories.

CONTROL Resonant and Resident Evil Requiem are close behind, while Phantom Blade Zero has also built a strong case with five nominations. The Game of the Year category is particularly interesting, with six very different games competing for the top prize.

There’s also plenty to celebrate outside the biggest awards. The indie categories have a varied lineup, the esports awards recognize some of the scene’s biggest names, and the new Best User Creation category gives community projects a place on the main stage.

We’ll find out which nominees take home the awards on December 10. Until then, check out the full list above and pick your favorites among the nominees at The Game Awards 2026.

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