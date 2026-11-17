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The GTA 6 soundtrack is already shaping up to be a pretty big deal, with a 34-track album, several in-game radio stations, and an original score by French electronic duo Justice. Rockstar Games has started revealing the music ahead of the game’s November 19, 2026 release, so we already have quite a bit to dig into.

From big names such as Travis Scott and Dua Lipa to the songs you’ll hear while cruising around Vice City, there’s plenty to get excited about. Here’s what we know about the GTA 6 soundtrack so far .

And if you’re planning to play, make sure you’re ready for launch day with everything you need before heading to Vice City.

What Do We Know About the GTA 6 Soundtrack?

There’s more than one album to keep track of here. The GTA 6 soundtrack includes three main parts: Grand Theft Auto VI: The Album, the music played on in-game radio stations, and a separate original score composed by Justice.

The main album has 34 original tracks, while the radio stations bring different genres and presenters to the streets of Vice City and Leonida. Justice’s score is a different beast altogether, with music that adapts to what’s happening in the game.

First up is Grand Theft Auto VI: The Album, which is set to drop on November 19, 2026, the same day the game launches. Rockstar has confirmed 34 original tracks, and the lineup is packed with familiar names across hip-hop, pop, Latin music, and more.

Billboard published the full 34-song tracklist on November 14, reporting that sources close to the project had confirmed it. There’s a pretty interesting mix here, with artists such as Travis Scott, Playboi Carti, Dua Lipa, Cardi B, Lana Del Rey, and Burna Boy all appearing on the list.

Here’s the full tracklist:

“Starting From Zero” – Justice feat. Michael McDonald “That’s It” – Yung Lean feat. Future & Metro Boomin “Ahh Yea” – Playboi Carti “RHYNO” – Travis Scott “Sexy Magic” – CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso, PinkPantheress, Fred again.. & Étienne de Crécy “Flower in a Hurricane” – Justice feat. Tame Impala, SZA & King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard “Go Easy” – Dua Lipa “Last Thing You Need” – Morgan Wallen “X” – Jhayco “Suzuki” – Fuerza Regida “Macacoa 2000” – Rauw Alejandro “Dance With Me” – A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie feat. Elkan “Bigger” – Burna Boy “Count Up” – Gunna “Let’s Rock” – Kodak Black & Don Toliver “Wakin Up Flex” – Young Thug “IKYFL” – Tee Grizzley “TF?” – Don Toliver “Don’t Chart” – Cardi B “GMA” – JT “Power Trip” – JENNIE “Blood in Your Eyes” – Tove Lo “Fast Emotion” – Zara Larsson “Sweet Like Candy” – Camila Cabello “Only One” – Fcukers “Sandunguea” – Arca “TRDWFE” – Rina Sawayama “All Again” – Rose Gray “Crazy for You” – Lana Del Rey “Largate” – Kali Uchis & Helado Negro “No Me Busques” – Omar Apollo “Bright Lights, Big City” – Keith Richards “Stone Kold Krazy Luuv” – Jesse Johnson & Dâm-Funk “Overtown Lights” – Stanley Clarke, Yussef Dayes & Robert Glasper

You can get a taste of the music ahead of launch by checking out the album on Spotify below.

GTA 6 Radio Stations and Hosts

Of course, the album is only part of the fun. Radio has always been a big part of the Grand Theft Auto experience, and Rockstar has already revealed six stations for GTA 6. Each has its own sound and presenters, so there’s a good chance you’ll find a favorite while driving around Leonida.

Radio Station Music and Hosts Cocoteo Modern Latin music hosted by El Martillo and La Gata Back Country Renegade country hosted by MW and Delta Dawne Afro Bank FM Amapiano, African classics, and 3-step hosted by Burna and Palmsy The Chamber Metal hosted by DJ Kerry and DJ Tom Flash FM Pop music hosted by Robyn and Alex Dirty South Classics Southern rap and hip-hop hosted by Trick and Trina

There’s a nice spread of genres here, from country and metal to Latin music and Southern hip-hop. Rockstar has also described this as its biggest and widest-ranging radio selection yet, with podcasts included in the game’s audio experience.

We still don’t have the complete playlists, though, so there may be plenty of surprises waiting for launch day. You can also get your Xbox ready for launch day with everything you need to jump into GTA 6 when it arrives.

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Who Is Composing the GTA 6 Original Score?

If you’ve heard of Justice, you’ll know the French duo has a pretty distinct electronic sound. Made up of Gaspard Augé and Xavier de Rosnay, the pair is behind GTA 6‘s original score. This music works a little differently from the songs on the radio, as it’s designed to adapt to what’s happening during gameplay and the story.

The separate album, Grand Theft Auto VI: Original Score, is scheduled for December 11, 2026, with 30 tracks and additional digital bonus tracks. Rockstar has already shared two singles: “Flower in a Hurricane,” featuring Tame Impala, SZA, and King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard, and “Pusher,” featuring Gesaffelstein.

What Songs Have Appeared in the GTA 6 Trailers?

The trailers have given us a few more hints about the music we’ll hear in GTA 6. Some of the picks are old favorites, while others help set the mood for the game’s sun-soaked streets and chaotic nights. Just remember that a song appearing in a trailer doesn’t necessarily mean it’ll be on one of the in-game radio stations.

Here are a few tracks featured in the trailers:

“Love Is a Long Road” – Tom Petty

“Hot Together” – The Pointer Sisters

“Everybody Have Fun Tonight” – Wang Chung

“Thunder Island” – Jay Ferguson

“Talkin’ to Myself Again” – Tammy Wynette

There’s a pretty wide mix of sounds already, and the trailers have only given us a taste of what’s coming. We’ll have to wait for the game to find out which songs show up on the radio and which ones are saved for specific moments in the story.

My Final Verdict on GTA 6 Soundtrack

The GTA 6 soundtrack already has a lot going for it, with a 34-track album, six revealed radio stations, and an original score from Justice. The artist lineup is pretty impressive, too, and there’s a good mix of genres to look forward to when exploring Vice City and Leonida.

We still don’t know every song that’ll play on the radio, but Rockstar has given us plenty to get excited about ahead of launch. If you’re a fan of discovering great music while gaming, the GTA 6 soundtrack is definitely one to keep an eye on.

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