Tech Writer | Your Go-To for Gaming Reads and More

Best Score and Music Game Awards 2026: All Five Nominees

The Best Score and Music Game Awards 2026 category celebrates one of the most memorable parts of playing a video game: its music. This year’s lineup has a little bit of everything, from orchestral flight-action themes to nostalgic rock tracks and a fresh take on a legendary Zelda soundtrack.

Here’s the full list of games competing for the award at The Game Awards 2026:

So, what makes these five soundtracks stand out? Let’s take a closer look at the Best Score and Music Game Awards 2026 picks.

Best Score and Music: What Are the 2026 Nominees?

Every game on this list takes a different approach to music. Ace Combat 8 uses its score to add weight to aerial battles, while Mixtape builds its identity around a carefully selected playlist. GTA VI brings together an original score and in-game radio, and the other two nominees lean into distinctive musical worlds.

If you’ve played an Ace Combat game before, you probably know how important the music is to the experience. Ace Combat 8: Wings of Theve keeps that tradition alive with a soundtrack that matches its large-scale aerial battles and dramatic story.

The music team includes Keiki Kobayashi as the main composer, alongside Mitsuhiro Kitadani and several other composers. The team studied the game’s story, world, and mission design before working on their tracks. That approach helps the score feel connected to the action instead of sounding like background noise.

The result is a soundtrack with plenty of room for big orchestral moments and emotional themes. The music adds weight to the fighter jet battles, but it also supports the quieter moments between missions. It’s easy to see why this one caught the jury’s attention.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE SHOP ON ENEBA VIEW STORE PAGE

Music has always played a huge part in the Grand Theft Auto experience. Cruising through the city with the right song on the radio can become just as memorable as the mission itself. Grand Theft Auto VI takes that idea further with a broad selection of radio stations and an original score by French electronic duo Justice.

The radio lineup covers several musical styles, including modern Latin, country, metal, and pop. Players can also tune into podcasts, with radio and podcast audio available while Jason and Lucia explore Leonida on foot.

Justice’s original score takes a different approach. Its compositions adapt to the action and story, so the music can respond to the way players experience the world. The combination of a wide-ranging radio selection and a dynamic score gives GTA VI a strong musical identity.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE SHOP ON ENEBA VIEW STORE PAGE

Mixtape takes a more personal approach to its soundtrack. The narrative adventure follows three high school friends on their final night together. Along the way, a carefully curated playlist brings their memories to life through dreamlike scenes and interactive moments.

The game features music from artists such as DEVO, Roxy Music, Lush, The Smashing Pumpkins, Iggy Pop, and Joy Division. These tracks help capture the highs and lows of growing up, with a nostalgic sound that fits the game’s coming-of-age story.

Music is at the heart of the experience, rather than something that simply plays in the background. Each song helps set the mood for a particular memory, and the playlist gives the game much of its personality. It’s a different kind of soundtrack compared to the orchestral scores on this list, but that’s exactly what makes Mixtape stand out.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE VISIT ANNAPURNA VIEW STORE PAGE

Phantom Blade Zero brings a distinctive sound to its dark wuxia world. Composer Caisheng Bo blends traditional Chinese instruments with rock, metal, and electronic influences. The result feels intense and modern, but it still draws heavily on the musical traditions behind the game’s setting.

Instruments such as the erhu, pipa, and xun play important roles in the soundtrack. They’re not there just for atmosphere. Different sounds and musical motifs represent ideas tied to the story, including authority, manipulation, and the conflict between a hero and the forces around them.

The soundtrack also has plenty of variety. Some tracks build tension before a major encounter, while others bring a more reflective mood to the world. With more than 60 tracks across its official soundtrack release, Phantom Blade Zero has plenty of music to explore beyond its biggest battles.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE SHOP ON ENEBA VIEW STORE PAGE

Few video game soundtracks are as recognizable as The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time. Its Nintendo Switch 2 edition brings those familiar melodies back with full symphonic orchestral arrangements, along with new music for its expanded cutscenes.

Nintendo‘s music team wanted to preserve the original soundtrack’s identity. Music lead Masato Ohashi explained that the team studied how the original compositions used pacing and instrumentation to set the mood. Some new arrangements even combine live orchestral performances with recreated sounds inspired by the Nintendo 64 version.

The updated soundtrack includes more than 150 pieces of background music. That gives familiar locations and story moments a fresh musical treatment, while the original melodies remain at the heart of the experience. It’s a lovely way to revisit one of gaming’s most iconic adventures.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE SHOP ON ENEBA VIEW STORE PAGE

What Makes a Game Soundtrack Award-Worthy?

A great game soundtrack needs to do more than sound good on its own. The strongest scores become part of the experience, and they can stay with players long after the credits roll. Here are a few qualities that can help a game stand out in the Best Score and Music category.

Emotional impact: Music can make a story moment hit harder, build tension before a boss fight, or give a quiet scene more meaning.

Music can make a story moment hit harder, build tension before a boss fight, or give a quiet scene more meaning. A memorable musical identity: Strong themes help players recognize a game through its sound alone.

Strong themes help players recognize a game through its sound alone. Connection to the setting: Instruments and musical styles can reflect a game’s world, culture, and atmosphere.

Instruments and musical styles can reflect a game’s world, culture, and atmosphere. Support for gameplay: Music can follow the pace of combat, exploration, and other gameplay moments.

Music can follow the pace of combat, exploration, and other gameplay moments. Creative use of songs: Original tracks and licensed music can both add personality to a game when they fit its world and story.

The nominees this year show that there isn’t one formula for a great soundtrack. A carefully selected playlist can be just as effective as a full orchestral score.

How to Vote for Best Score and Music at The Game Awards 2026

You can vote for your favorite soundtrack through The Game Awards official website. Sign in, head to the Best Score and Music category, and select the game you think deserves the award.

The jury accounts for 90% of the final result, while public voting makes up the remaining 10%. Make sure to cast your vote before the deadline on December 9, 2026, at 6:00 p.m. PT. The winner will be announced during the ceremony on December 10.

My Final Verdict on the Best Score and Music Game Awards 2026 Nominees

The Best Score and Music Game Awards 2026 lineup has plenty of variety. Ace Combat 8 brings the scale and drama of a blockbuster score, Mixtape leans into nostalgia, and GTA VI has an impressive musical world of its own. Phantom Blade Zero and Ocarina of Time also bring distinctive approaches to their soundtracks.

My pick is Phantom Blade Zero. I like how Caisheng Bo blends traditional Chinese instruments with modern genres. It gives the game a sound that’s easy to recognize, and the musical themes feel closely tied to its world and characters.

Still, Ocarina of Time has a strong case too. Its familiar melodies and new orchestral arrangements make it one of the most interesting entries on this list. We’ll have to wait for the ceremony to see which soundtrack wins Best Score and Music Game Awards 2026.

FAQs