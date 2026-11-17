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When Is GTA 6 Coming to PC? Release Date and Latest News

The GTA 6 PC release date is still up in the air, even though the game is almost ready to hit consoles. Rockstar Games has confirmed a November 19, 2026, launch for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, but hasn’t announced a PC version yet. Still, recent reports suggest PC players might not have to wait as long as expected. Here’s what we know so far.

If you’re planning to play on Xbox instead, you can pick up a GTA 6 key for Xbox Series X|S ahead of its November 19 launch.

Is GTA 6 Coming to PC?

A PC version of GTA 6 hasn’t been officially announced yet. Rockstar Games currently lists PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S as the game’s launch platforms, with no PC version included.

That doesn’t mean PC players are out of luck. Rockstar has brought previous major releases to PC after their console launches, so there’s a good chance we’ll see GTA 6 make the jump eventually. The big question is when.

The latest reports point to Q1 2027 as a possible launch window for the GTA 6 PC release date. That puts the expected arrival sometime between January and March 2027, which could mean PC players won’t have to wait too long after the console launch.

The reported window is based on information from four industry sources familiar with Rockstar Games’ plans. However, none of them has been publicly identified, and Rockstar hasn’t confirmed the timeline.

So, should PC players start counting down? Not quite. Early 2027 is still a reported target, not an official release date. We’ll have to wait for Rockstar to share its plans before treating that window as final.

Thinking about picking up a PS5 for launch? Grab a PlayStation Network Gift Card below to add funds to your PSN wallet and get ready for GTA 6.

Why Isn’t GTA 6 Launching on PC First?

If you’ve followed Rockstar Games for a while, this probably isn’t much of a surprise. The studio has a history of releasing its major games on consoles before bringing them to PC.

This approach has been common with previous Grand Theft Auto releases, too. Console versions give Rockstar an initial launch window before the team focuses on the PC port. The studio hasn’t explained its specific plans for GTA 6, but the delayed PC release would follow a familiar pattern.

How Long Did Previous Rockstar Games Take to Reach PC?

If the Q1 2027 report turns out to be accurate, PC players could get GTA 6 much sooner than they did with some previous Rockstar games.

Here’s how long a few major releases took to reach PC:

Game Console Release PC Release Approx. Wait GTA IV April 2008 December 2008 7 months GTA V September 2013 April 2015 19 months Red Dead Redemption 2 October 2018 November 2019 12 months

As you can see, the wait has varied quite a bit. The reported GTA 6 window would be a much shorter gap than the one between the original GTA V console and PC releases. Still, it’s best not to treat that history as a guarantee of what’s coming next.

Can You Preorder GTA 6 on PC?

Not at the moment. Since Rockstar hasn’t announced a PC version, there’s no official PC preorder available on Steam, the Epic Games Store, or the Rockstar Games Launcher.

For now, PC players will have to wait for an official announcement before they can check prices, editions, or storefront availability.

What Are the GTA 6 PC System Requirements?

Rockstar hasn’t shared any official PC system requirements for GTA 6 either. That means there’s no confirmed information about the minimum CPU, GPU, RAM, or storage space you’ll need.

You might come across unofficial spec lists online, but don’t take them as final just yet. It’s better to wait for Rockstar to publish the actual requirements before upgrading your PC.

The GTA 6 PC release date is still unconfirmed, but there’s reason for PC players to keep an eye on the coming months. Reports point to a possible Q1 2027 launch, which would put the PC version only a few months behind the console release. Still, until Rockstar Games says something official, it’s best to treat that window as a possibility rather than a guarantee.

For now, there’s no PC preorder, confirmed storefront listing, or system requirements to check. Keep an eye on official announcements for updates, and I’ll share more news about the GTA 6 PC release date as soon as it’s available.

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