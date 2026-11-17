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The GTA 6 release times depend on your console store region, but the big day is November 19, 2026. Some players will be cruising around Vice City while it’s still November 18 where they live. Things get a little confusing in countries with multiple time zones, so we’ve put together a list of local unlock times for major cities to help you figure out when you can start playing .

Got your launch time sorted? Let’s look at the release schedule and a few other things worth knowing before you head to Leonida.

What Time Does GTA 6 Come Out Worldwide?

The wait is almost over; Rockstar Games has confirmed that GTA 6 unlocks at midnight on November 19, 2026, in all regions for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. New Zealand gets to play first, with the launch rolling across the world as other regions reach midnight.

There is one thing to watch out for if you live in a country with multiple time zones. Your local clock might show a different unlock time from the one listed for another city, even if you’re both following the same regional store schedule.

Take Indonesia as an example. The local store schedule follows WIB, so players in Jakarta can start at midnight. Those in Bali get access at 1:00 AM, while players in Jayapura have to wait until 2:00 AM. The game unlocks at the same moment for all three, just at different local times.

We’ve listed the GTA 6 release times for major cities below, along with the UTC time for each regional unlock.

GTA 6 Release Times by Continent

1. North America

Players in the US and Canada follow the Eastern Time release window, while Mexico has its own schedule based on Central Time. That means you don’t have to wait until midnight if you’re further west. In cities like Los Angeles and Vancouver, the game should be ready to play at 9:00 PM on November 18.

Country Major cities / areas Local unlock time UTC equivalent United States New York, Miami 12:00 AM, Nov 19 (EST) 5:00 AM, Nov 19 United States Chicago, Dallas 11:00 PM, Nov 18 (CST) 5:00 AM, Nov 19 United States Denver, Phoenix 10:00 PM, Nov 18 (MST) 5:00 AM, Nov 19 United States Los Angeles, Seattle 9:00 PM, Nov 18 (PST) 5:00 AM, Nov 19 Canada Toronto, Montreal 12:00 AM, Nov 19 (EST) 5:00 AM, Nov 19 Canada Winnipeg 11:00 PM, Nov 18 (CST) 5:00 AM, Nov 19 Canada Edmonton 10:00 PM, Nov 18 (MST) 5:00 AM, Nov 19 Canada Vancouver 9:00 PM, Nov 18 (PST) 5:00 AM, Nov 19 Canada Halifax 1:00 AM, Nov 19 (AST) 5:00 AM, Nov 19 Canada St. John’s 1:30 AM, Nov 19 (NST) 5:00 AM, Nov 19 Mexico Mexico City 12:00 AM, Nov 19 (CST) 6:00 AM, Nov 19 Mexico Tijuana 10:00 PM, Nov 18 (PST) 6:00 AM, Nov 19 Mexico Cancún 1:00 AM, Nov 19 (EST) 6:00 AM, Nov 19

2. South America

Brazil has a few time zones to keep in mind, so the game won’t unlock at the same local clock time across the entire country. The schedule follows Brasília time, while other South American countries have their own regional release windows.

Country Major cities / areas Local unlock time UTC equivalent Brazil São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Brasília 12:00 AM, Nov 19 (BRT) 3:00 AM, Nov 19 Brazil Manaus 11:00 PM, Nov 18 (AMT) 3:00 AM, Nov 19 Brazil Rio Branco 10:00 PM, Nov 18 (ACT) 3:00 AM, Nov 19 Argentina Buenos Aires, Córdoba, Mendoza 12:00 AM, Nov 19 (ART) 3:00 AM, Nov 19 Chile Santiago 12:00 AM, Nov 19 (CLST) 3:00 AM, Nov 19 Colombia Bogotá, Medellín 12:00 AM, Nov 19 (COT) 5:00 AM, Nov 19 Peru Lima 12:00 AM, Nov 19 (PET) 5:00 AM, Nov 19 Bolivia La Paz, Santa Cruz 12:00 AM, Nov 19 (BOT) 4:00 AM, Nov 19

3. Europe

Most players in Western and Central Europe can start playing at midnight on November 19. The UK, Ireland, and mainland Portugal also get a midnight launch, although their unlock happens an hour later in UTC.

Country Major cities / areas Local unlock time UTC equivalent United Kingdom London, Manchester, Edinburgh 12:00 AM, Nov 19 (GMT) 12:00 AM, Nov 19 Ireland Dublin, Cork 12:00 AM, Nov 19 (GMT) 12:00 AM, Nov 19 Portugal Lisbon, Porto 12:00 AM, Nov 19 (WET) 12:00 AM, Nov 19 France Paris, Marseille, Lyon 12:00 AM, Nov 19 (CET) 11:00 PM, Nov 18 Germany Berlin, Munich, Hamburg 12:00 AM, Nov 19 (CET) 11:00 PM, Nov 18 Italy Rome, Milan, Naples 12:00 AM, Nov 19 (CET) 11:00 PM, Nov 18 Spain Madrid, Barcelona 12:00 AM, Nov 19 (CET) 11:00 PM, Nov 18 Belgium Brussels, Antwerp 12:00 AM, Nov 19 (CET) 11:00 PM, Nov 18 Austria Vienna, Salzburg 12:00 AM, Nov 19 (CET) 11:00 PM, Nov 18 Poland Warsaw, Kraków 12:00 AM, Nov 19 (CET) 11:00 PM, Nov 18 Switzerland Zurich, Geneva 12:00 AM, Nov 19 (CET) 11:00 PM, Nov 18 Greece Athens, Thessaloniki 12:00 AM, Nov 19 (EET) 10:00 PM, Nov 18 Finland Helsinki, Tampere 12:00 AM, Nov 19 (EET) 10:00 PM, Nov 18

4. Asia

Japan and South Korea are among the first Asian markets to get access, followed by Southeast Asia and India. Indonesia has three time zones to account for, so the local unlock time depends on where you’re playing.

Country Major cities / areas Local unlock time UTC equivalent Japan Tokyo, Osaka, Sapporo 12:00 AM, Nov 19 (JST) 3:00 PM, Nov 18 South Korea Seoul, Busan 12:00 AM, Nov 19 (KST) 3:00 PM, Nov 18 Singapore Singapore 12:00 AM, Nov 19 (SGT) 4:00 PM, Nov 18 Malaysia Kuala Lumpur, George Town 12:00 AM, Nov 19 (MYT) 4:00 PM, Nov 18 Indonesia Jakarta, Bandung 12:00 AM, Nov 19 (WIB) 5:00 PM, Nov 18 Indonesia Bali, Makassar 1:00 AM, Nov 19 (WITA) 5:00 PM, Nov 18 Indonesia Jayapura 2:00 AM, Nov 19 (WIT) 5:00 PM, Nov 18 Thailand Bangkok, Chiang Mai 12:00 AM, Nov 19 (ICT) 5:00 PM, Nov 18 India New Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru 12:00 AM, Nov 19 (IST) 6:30 PM, Nov 18 United Arab Emirates Dubai, Abu Dhabi 12:00 AM, Nov 19 (GST) 8:00 PM, Nov 18 Saudi Arabia Riyadh, Jeddah 12:00 AM, Nov 19 (AST) 9:00 PM, Nov 18 Türkiye Istanbul, Ankara 12:00 AM, Nov 19 (TRT) 9:00 PM, Nov 18

5. Oceania

New Zealand gets the first regional unlock, with Australia following shortly after. If you’re in Australia, your local time depends on your state or territory. Sydney gets the midnight launch, while players in Perth can start as early as 9:00 PM on November 18.

Country Major cities / areas Local unlock time UTC equivalent New Zealand Auckland, Wellington, Christchurch 12:00 AM, Nov 19 (NZDT) 11:00 AM, Nov 18 Australia Sydney, Melbourne, Canberra 12:00 AM, Nov 19 (AEDT) 1:00 PM, Nov 18 Australia Adelaide 11:30 PM, Nov 18 (ACDT) 1:00 PM, Nov 18 Australia Brisbane 11:00 PM, Nov 18 (AEST) 1:00 PM, Nov 18 Australia Darwin 10:30 PM, Nov 18 (ACST) 1:00 PM, Nov 18 Australia Perth 9:00 PM, Nov 18 (AWST) 1:00 PM, Nov 18

6. Africa

South Africa is currently the only African market with a confirmed regional unlock time in the schedules we’ve checked. Players in Johannesburg, Cape Town, and Durban can start playing at midnight SAST on November 19, which is 10:00 PM UTC on November 18.

Country Major cities / areas Local unlock time UTC equivalent South Africa Johannesburg, Cape Town, Durban 12:00 AM, Nov 19 (SAST) 10:00 PM, Nov 18

Does GTA 6 Release at the Same Time on PS5 and Xbox?

Yes! You won’t have to wait longer just because you’re playing on a different console. Rockstar Games has confirmed the same regional midnight release schedule for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

If you’re playing on PS5, the standard PlayStation 5 and PS5 Pro both support GTA 6. If you’re planning to get a digital copy, check out the available PSN gift cards to add funds to your wallet before launch.

GTA 6 is also coming to Xbox Series X|S, with support for both the Series X and Series S. If you’re ready to jump into Leonida on launch day, check out the available GTA 6 deals for Xbox below.

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There is one exception: Xbox Cloud Gaming has a separate start time of 1:00 AM ET on November 19. This also gives eligible players a way to stream GTA 6 on Xbox One. You’ll still need to own the game, and access depends on your region, device, and account eligibility.

Can You Preload GTA 6 Before Release?

Yes, digital pre-loading started on November 10, 2026. On PS5, the download became available at midnight local time, while Xbox Series X|S players got access globally at 12:00 AM GMT.

If you already bought the game, head to your console library and check if the download is ready. That way, you can get everything installed before launch and jump into GTA 6 as soon as it unlocks in your region.

Final Verdict on GTA 6 Release Times

The GTA 6 release times depend on your console store region, so it’s worth checking the schedule before launch day. New Zealand gets access first on November 19, while players in the Americas have to wait until later. If you’re in a country with multiple time zones, check the table for your city so you don’t end up waiting around longer than expected.

The good news is that PS5 and Xbox Series X|S follow the same regional schedule, and you can get the game pre-loaded ahead of time. Just keep in mind that Xbox Cloud Gaming has a separate start time. Keep these GTA 6 release times handy so you know exactly when you can start playing.

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