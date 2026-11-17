GTA 6 Release Times: Global Schedule by Country
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The GTA 6 release times depend on your console store region, but the big day is November 19, 2026. Some players will be cruising around Vice City while it’s still November 18 where they live. Things get a little confusing in countries with multiple time zones, so we’ve put together a list of local unlock times for major cities to help you figure out when you can start playing.
Got your launch time sorted? Let’s look at the release schedule and a few other things worth knowing before you head to Leonida.
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What Time Does GTA 6 Come Out Worldwide?
The wait is almost over; Rockstar Games has confirmed that GTA 6 unlocks at midnight on November 19, 2026, in all regions for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. New Zealand gets to play first, with the launch rolling across the world as other regions reach midnight.
There is one thing to watch out for if you live in a country with multiple time zones. Your local clock might show a different unlock time from the one listed for another city, even if you’re both following the same regional store schedule.
Take Indonesia as an example. The local store schedule follows WIB, so players in Jakarta can start at midnight. Those in Bali get access at 1:00 AM, while players in Jayapura have to wait until 2:00 AM. The game unlocks at the same moment for all three, just at different local times.
We’ve listed the GTA 6 release times for major cities below, along with the UTC time for each regional unlock.
GTA 6 Release Times by Continent
1. North America
Players in the US and Canada follow the Eastern Time release window, while Mexico has its own schedule based on Central Time. That means you don’t have to wait until midnight if you’re further west. In cities like Los Angeles and Vancouver, the game should be ready to play at 9:00 PM on November 18.
|
Country
|
Major cities / areas
|
Local unlock time
|
UTC equivalent
|
United States
|
New York, Miami
|
12:00 AM, Nov 19 (EST)
|
5:00 AM, Nov 19
|
United States
|
Chicago, Dallas
|
11:00 PM, Nov 18 (CST)
|
5:00 AM, Nov 19
|
United States
|
Denver, Phoenix
|
10:00 PM, Nov 18 (MST)
|
5:00 AM, Nov 19
|
United States
|
Los Angeles, Seattle
|
9:00 PM, Nov 18 (PST)
|
5:00 AM, Nov 19
|
Canada
|
Toronto, Montreal
|
12:00 AM, Nov 19 (EST)
|
5:00 AM, Nov 19
|
Canada
|
Winnipeg
|
11:00 PM, Nov 18 (CST)
|
5:00 AM, Nov 19
|
Canada
|
Edmonton
|
10:00 PM, Nov 18 (MST)
|
5:00 AM, Nov 19
|
Canada
|
Vancouver
|
9:00 PM, Nov 18 (PST)
|
5:00 AM, Nov 19
|
Canada
|
Halifax
|
1:00 AM, Nov 19 (AST)
|
5:00 AM, Nov 19
|
Canada
|
St. John’s
|
1:30 AM, Nov 19 (NST)
|
5:00 AM, Nov 19
|
Mexico
|
Mexico City
|
12:00 AM, Nov 19 (CST)
|
6:00 AM, Nov 19
|
Mexico
|
Tijuana
|
10:00 PM, Nov 18 (PST)
|
6:00 AM, Nov 19
|
Mexico
|
Cancún
|
1:00 AM, Nov 19 (EST)
|
6:00 AM, Nov 19
2. South America
Brazil has a few time zones to keep in mind, so the game won’t unlock at the same local clock time across the entire country. The schedule follows Brasília time, while other South American countries have their own regional release windows.
|
Country
|
Major cities / areas
|
Local unlock time
|
UTC equivalent
|
Brazil
|
São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Brasília
|
12:00 AM, Nov 19 (BRT)
|
3:00 AM, Nov 19
|
Brazil
|
Manaus
|
11:00 PM, Nov 18 (AMT)
|
3:00 AM, Nov 19
|
Brazil
|
Rio Branco
|
10:00 PM, Nov 18 (ACT)
|
3:00 AM, Nov 19
|
Argentina
|
Buenos Aires, Córdoba, Mendoza
|
12:00 AM, Nov 19 (ART)
|
3:00 AM, Nov 19
|
Chile
|
Santiago
|
12:00 AM, Nov 19 (CLST)
|
3:00 AM, Nov 19
|
Colombia
|
Bogotá, Medellín
|
12:00 AM, Nov 19 (COT)
|
5:00 AM, Nov 19
|
Peru
|
Lima
|
12:00 AM, Nov 19 (PET)
|
5:00 AM, Nov 19
|
Bolivia
|
La Paz, Santa Cruz
|
12:00 AM, Nov 19 (BOT)
|
4:00 AM, Nov 19
3. Europe
Most players in Western and Central Europe can start playing at midnight on November 19. The UK, Ireland, and mainland Portugal also get a midnight launch, although their unlock happens an hour later in UTC.
|
Country
|
Major cities / areas
|
Local unlock time
|
UTC equivalent
|
United Kingdom
|
London, Manchester, Edinburgh
|
12:00 AM, Nov 19 (GMT)
|
12:00 AM, Nov 19
|
Ireland
|
Dublin, Cork
|
12:00 AM, Nov 19 (GMT)
|
12:00 AM, Nov 19
|
Portugal
|
Lisbon, Porto
|
12:00 AM, Nov 19 (WET)
|
12:00 AM, Nov 19
|
France
|
Paris, Marseille, Lyon
|
12:00 AM, Nov 19 (CET)
|
11:00 PM, Nov 18
|
Germany
|
Berlin, Munich, Hamburg
|
12:00 AM, Nov 19 (CET)
|
11:00 PM, Nov 18
|
Italy
|
Rome, Milan, Naples
|
12:00 AM, Nov 19 (CET)
|
11:00 PM, Nov 18
|
Spain
|
Madrid, Barcelona
|
12:00 AM, Nov 19 (CET)
|
11:00 PM, Nov 18
|
Belgium
|
Brussels, Antwerp
|
12:00 AM, Nov 19 (CET)
|
11:00 PM, Nov 18
|
Austria
|
Vienna, Salzburg
|
12:00 AM, Nov 19 (CET)
|
11:00 PM, Nov 18
|
Poland
|
Warsaw, Kraków
|
12:00 AM, Nov 19 (CET)
|
11:00 PM, Nov 18
|
Switzerland
|
Zurich, Geneva
|
12:00 AM, Nov 19 (CET)
|
11:00 PM, Nov 18
|
Greece
|
Athens, Thessaloniki
|
12:00 AM, Nov 19 (EET)
|
10:00 PM, Nov 18
|
Finland
|
Helsinki, Tampere
|
12:00 AM, Nov 19 (EET)
|
10:00 PM, Nov 18
4. Asia
Japan and South Korea are among the first Asian markets to get access, followed by Southeast Asia and India. Indonesia has three time zones to account for, so the local unlock time depends on where you’re playing.
|
Country
|
Major cities / areas
|
Local unlock time
|
UTC equivalent
|
Japan
|
Tokyo, Osaka, Sapporo
|
12:00 AM, Nov 19 (JST)
|
3:00 PM, Nov 18
|
South Korea
|
Seoul, Busan
|
12:00 AM, Nov 19 (KST)
|
3:00 PM, Nov 18
|
Singapore
|
Singapore
|
12:00 AM, Nov 19 (SGT)
|
4:00 PM, Nov 18
|
Malaysia
|
Kuala Lumpur, George Town
|
12:00 AM, Nov 19 (MYT)
|
4:00 PM, Nov 18
|
Indonesia
|
Jakarta, Bandung
|
12:00 AM, Nov 19 (WIB)
|
5:00 PM, Nov 18
|
Indonesia
|
Bali, Makassar
|
1:00 AM, Nov 19 (WITA)
|
5:00 PM, Nov 18
|
Indonesia
|
Jayapura
|
2:00 AM, Nov 19 (WIT)
|
5:00 PM, Nov 18
|
Thailand
|
Bangkok, Chiang Mai
|
12:00 AM, Nov 19 (ICT)
|
5:00 PM, Nov 18
|
India
|
New Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru
|
12:00 AM, Nov 19 (IST)
|
6:30 PM, Nov 18
|
United Arab Emirates
|
Dubai, Abu Dhabi
|
12:00 AM, Nov 19 (GST)
|
8:00 PM, Nov 18
|
Saudi Arabia
|
Riyadh, Jeddah
|
12:00 AM, Nov 19 (AST)
|
9:00 PM, Nov 18
|
Türkiye
|
Istanbul, Ankara
|
12:00 AM, Nov 19 (TRT)
|
9:00 PM, Nov 18
5. Oceania
New Zealand gets the first regional unlock, with Australia following shortly after. If you’re in Australia, your local time depends on your state or territory. Sydney gets the midnight launch, while players in Perth can start as early as 9:00 PM on November 18.
|
Country
|
Major cities / areas
|
Local unlock time
|
UTC equivalent
|
New Zealand
|
Auckland, Wellington, Christchurch
|
12:00 AM, Nov 19 (NZDT)
|
11:00 AM, Nov 18
|
Australia
|
Sydney, Melbourne, Canberra
|
12:00 AM, Nov 19 (AEDT)
|
1:00 PM, Nov 18
|
Australia
|
Adelaide
|
11:30 PM, Nov 18 (ACDT)
|
1:00 PM, Nov 18
|
Australia
|
Brisbane
|
11:00 PM, Nov 18 (AEST)
|
1:00 PM, Nov 18
|
Australia
|
Darwin
|
10:30 PM, Nov 18 (ACST)
|
1:00 PM, Nov 18
|
Australia
|
Perth
|
9:00 PM, Nov 18 (AWST)
|
1:00 PM, Nov 18
6. Africa
South Africa is currently the only African market with a confirmed regional unlock time in the schedules we’ve checked. Players in Johannesburg, Cape Town, and Durban can start playing at midnight SAST on November 19, which is 10:00 PM UTC on November 18.
|
Country
|
Major cities / areas
|
Local unlock time
|
UTC equivalent
|
South Africa
|
Johannesburg, Cape Town, Durban
|
12:00 AM, Nov 19 (SAST)
|
10:00 PM, Nov 18
Does GTA 6 Release at the Same Time on PS5 and Xbox?
Yes! You won’t have to wait longer just because you’re playing on a different console. Rockstar Games has confirmed the same regional midnight release schedule for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.
If you’re playing on PS5, the standard PlayStation 5 and PS5 Pro both support GTA 6. If you’re planning to get a digital copy, check out the available PSN gift cards to add funds to your wallet before launch.
EXPLORE PLAYSTATION NETWORK GIFT CARDS
GTA 6 is also coming to Xbox Series X|S, with support for both the Series X and Series S. If you’re ready to jump into Leonida on launch day, check out the available GTA 6 deals for Xbox below.
There is one exception: Xbox Cloud Gaming has a separate start time of 1:00 AM ET on November 19. This also gives eligible players a way to stream GTA 6 on Xbox One. You’ll still need to own the game, and access depends on your region, device, and account eligibility.
Can You Preload GTA 6 Before Release?
Yes, digital pre-loading started on November 10, 2026. On PS5, the download became available at midnight local time, while Xbox Series X|S players got access globally at 12:00 AM GMT.
If you already bought the game, head to your console library and check if the download is ready. That way, you can get everything installed before launch and jump into GTA 6 as soon as it unlocks in your region.
Final Verdict on GTA 6 Release Times
The GTA 6 release times depend on your console store region, so it’s worth checking the schedule before launch day. New Zealand gets access first on November 19, while players in the Americas have to wait until later. If you’re in a country with multiple time zones, check the table for your city so you don’t end up waiting around longer than expected.
The good news is that PS5 and Xbox Series X|S follow the same regional schedule, and you can get the game pre-loaded ahead of time. Just keep in mind that Xbox Cloud Gaming has a separate start time. Keep these GTA 6 release times handy so you know exactly when you can start playing.
FAQs
New Zealand is first in the current regional store schedule. Players in Auckland can start playing at midnight on November 19, which is 11:00 AM UTC on November 18.
Mexico and several Central American markets are among the last to get access. Their store release window is 6:00 AM UTC on November 19, which lines up with midnight in Mexico City.
Probably not. Changing your console’s region doesn’t guarantee early access, since your purchase is tied to your account’s store region. Simply switching your console settings won’t necessarily change when the game unlocks.
No. GTA 6 follows a regional midnight release schedule, so the unlock time depends on your console store region. New Zealand gets access first, while players in the Americas unlock the game later on November 18 or November 19, depending on their local time.
Both consoles follow the same regional release schedule. GTA 6 unlocks at midnight on November 19 in supported store regions, with the corresponding local time varying by country and time zone.
Yes. Xbox Cloud Gaming streaming starts at 1:00 AM ET on November 19, separate from the native console release. You’ll also need to own the game and meet the service’s eligibility requirements, so check the GTA 6 release times for your platform before launch.