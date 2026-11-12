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What Time Does GTA 6 Release in Canada? All Time Zones

What time does GTA 6 release in Canada? Grand Theft Auto VI launches on Thursday, November 19, 2026, with the exact unlock hour depending on where you live. Canada spans six main time zones, so players in western provinces can start playing on the evening of November 18.

The game is confirmed for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. Here’s a closer look at the release schedule across major Canadian cities, along with the platform details and preload dates to help you prepare for launch.

GTA 6 Release Time in Canada by Major City

GTA 6 is scheduled to unlock at 12:00 AM Eastern Time on November 19 in the Canadian PlayStation Store region. Since that moment falls at different local clock times across the country, players in western provinces can access the game several hours earlier in the evening.

Here’s how the release schedule translates across Canada’s main time zones:

City / Region Release Time Release Date Vancouver (PST) 9:00 PM November 18 Calgary (MST) 10:00 PM November 18 Edmonton (MST) 10:00 PM November 18 Regina (CST) 11:00 PM November 18 Winnipeg (CST) 11:00 PM November 18 Toronto (EST) 12:00 AM November 19 Ottawa (EST) 12:00 AM November 19 Montreal (EST) 12:00 AM November 19 Halifax (AST) 1:00 AM November 19 St. John’s (NST) 1:30 AM November 19

For players in Western Canada, the wait ends on the evening of November 18. Vancouver gets access at 9 PM, while Calgary and Edmonton follow at 10 PM. Winnipeg and Regina can join at 11 PM.

In Eastern Canada, the game unlocks at midnight in Toronto, Ottawa, and Montreal. Players in Atlantic Canada have a slightly later start, with Halifax at 1 AM and St. John’s at 1:30 AM on November 19.

Which Platforms Can Play GTA 6 at Launch?

GTA 6 arrives on two console platforms at launch:

PlayStation 5: Available on PS5 and PS5 Pro.

Available on PS5 and PS5 Pro. Xbox Series X|S: Available on both Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S.

For PS5 players, check the Canadian PlayStation Store for preorder availability. You can also use a PSN gift card that matches your account’s country or region to add funds to your wallet.

Rockstar Games has also confirmed that GTA 6 will be available through Xbox Cloud Gaming on launch day. Canadian players with an Xbox One can stream the game through the service, while Xbox Series X|S owners can choose between native play and cloud streaming.

The streaming service starts at 1:00 AM Eastern Time on November 19. That’s 10 PM PST on November 18 in Vancouver, 11 PM MST in Calgary, midnight CST in Winnipeg, and 1 AM EST in Toronto. Availability depends on your market, account eligibility, and supported setup. The game must be purchased separately, and the streamed version uses Xbox Series S graphics settings.

There is currently no confirmed PC release date for GTA 6. For now, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S are the confirmed launch platforms.

You can check the available editions and preorder details on the official GTA 6 website.

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Can You Preload GTA 6 Before Release?

Yes, digital preloading begins on November 10, 2026, so players can download the game before launch day.

The preload schedule depends on your console:

PS5: Preloading begins at 12 AM local time on November 10.

Preloading begins at 12 AM local time on November 10. Xbox Series X|S: Preloading begins globally at 12 AM GMT on November 10.

For Xbox players in Canada, the global start time falls on the evening of November 9. That’s 4 PM in Vancouver, 5 PM in Calgary, 6 PM in Winnipeg, 7 PM in Toronto, 8 PM in Halifax, and 8:30 PM in St. John’s. PS5 players follow their local midnight schedule instead.

Rockstar states that the download can require up to 212 GB of storage, depending on your device. Check your available console space before preloading so the installation can finish without issues.

Keep in mind that preloading doesn’t unlock the game early. You’ll still need to wait for the release time that applies to your region.

Final Verdict on GTA 6 Canada Release Time

Canadian players won’t all be starting their GTA 6 adventure at the same local clock time. Vancouver and other western cities get access on the evening of November 18, while the eastern provinces reach launch after midnight.

Check the table for your city, preload the game ahead of time, and get ready to explore Leonida. Now you know what time does GTA 6 release in Canada!

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