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What Time Does GTA 6 Release in Switzerland? Release Details

What time does GTA 6 release in Switzerland? The game arrives at 12:00 AM CET on November 19, 2026, which gives Swiss players access right as Thursday starts. This applies across the country, so the launch time is identical in Zurich, Geneva, Basel, and other major cities .

Rockstar Games has confirmed PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S as the launch platform. Here’s what Swiss players need to know about the release schedule, console availability, and preloading before heading into Leonida.

GTA 6 Release Time in Switzerland

Switzerland follows Central European Time (CET, UTC+1) during November. Since the entire country observes the same time zone, there are no separate regional launch windows for GTA 6. Everyone gets access at 12:00 AM CET on November 19, 2026.

Here’s how the release schedule looks in several Swiss cities:

Swiss City Release Time Release Date Zurich 12:00 AM CET November 19 Geneva 12:00 AM CET November 19 Basel 12:00 AM CET November 19 Bern 12:00 AM CET November 19 Lausanne 12:00 AM CET November 19 Lucerne 12:00 AM CET November 19 Lugano 12:00 AM CET November 19 St. Gallen 12:00 AM CET November 19

The schedule is consistent across Switzerland, including both its German-speaking and French-speaking regions. All players can start at midnight on Thursday, November 19, without having to adjust for their location.

Why Does GTA 6 Release at Midnight in Switzerland?

The worldwide release date for GTA 6 is November 19, 2026, but players won’t all enter the game at the same moment. Rockstar Games uses a local-midnight rollout, which allows each region to access the digital version as its release date begins.

For Switzerland, midnight CET translates to 11:00 PM GMT on November 18. That’s the same launch moment as in Germany, Austria, and Belgium, so international countdowns using GMT may show an earlier date.

Which Platforms Can Play GTA 6 at Launch?

Swiss players can choose between two current-generation console options when GTA 6 launches. The confirmed platforms are:

PlayStation 5: The game supports both the standard PS5 and PS5 Pro.

The game supports both the standard PS5 and PS5 Pro. Xbox Series X|S: You can play on the Xbox Series X or the digital-only Xbox Series S.

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Swiss players who still have an Xbox One can also stream GTA 6 through Xbox Cloud Gaming. The service is scheduled to support the game from 7:00 AM CET on November 19, several hours after the standard console unlock. Availability depends on your market, account eligibility, and supported setup.

There isn’t a confirmed PC version for launch day. Rockstar Games has yet to announce a Windows release date, so players on PC will have to wait for more information.

For official announcements and the latest game details, visit the GTA 6 website.

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Can You Preload GTA 6 Before Release?

Yes. Players who pre-ordered GTA 6 digitally can download the game ahead of its official release. Preloading started on November 10, 2026 to give console owners time to prepare their installations before launch day.

Here’s when the downloads became available:

PS5: Preloading opened at 12:00 AM local time on November 10.

Preloading opened at 12:00 AM local time on November 10. Xbox Series X|S: The global download window began at 12:00 AM GMT on November 10, or 1:00 AM CET in Switzerland.

Check your console’s available storage before starting the installation. Rockstar Games lists a storage requirement of up to 212 GB, with the final amount depending on the platform.

Remember: A completed preload won’t let you play ahead of the official launch. Swiss players still need to wait until 12:00 AM CET on November 19 to access the game.

Final Verdict on GTA 6 Switzerland Release Time

Swiss players can mark 12:00 AM CET on November 19, 2026, as the standard GTA 6 launch time. The release is simultaneous across the country for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, while Xbox Cloud Gaming access follows at 7:00 AM CET.

Before launch night, check that your game is installed and that your console has enough free space. With the local schedule confirmed, you can plan your first visit to Leonida without any timezone confusion. Now you know what time does GTA 6 release in Switzerland, so you’ll be ready when the game unlocks.

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