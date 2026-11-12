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Home » Games » What Time Does GTA 6 Release in Switzerland? Release Details

What Time Does GTA 6 Release in Switzerland? Release Details

Nate Kencana
Nate Kencana Tech Writer | Your Go-To for Gaming Reads and More
Fact checked by: R. Mujahid Al-Haq
Updated: November 12, 2026
What Time Does GTA 6 Release in Switzerland? Release Details
Image Credit: Rockstar Games

What time does GTA 6 release in Switzerland? The game arrives at 12:00 AM CET on November 19, 2026, which gives Swiss players access right as Thursday starts. This applies across the country, so the launch time is identical in Zurich, Geneva, Basel, and other major cities.

Rockstar Games has confirmed PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S as the launch platform. Here’s what Swiss players need to know about the release schedule, console availability, and preloading before heading into Leonida.

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GTA 6 Release Time in Switzerland

Jason rides a dirt bike as Lucia aims a pistol behind him, with a police car and a helicopter chasing them through Vice City

Switzerland follows Central European Time (CET, UTC+1) during November. Since the entire country observes the same time zone, there are no separate regional launch windows for GTA 6. Everyone gets access at 12:00 AM CET on November 19, 2026.

Here’s how the release schedule looks in several Swiss cities:

Swiss City

Release Time

Release Date

Zurich

12:00 AM CET

November 19

Geneva

12:00 AM CET

November 19

Basel

12:00 AM CET

November 19

Bern

12:00 AM CET

November 19

Lausanne

12:00 AM CET

November 19

Lucerne

12:00 AM CET

November 19

Lugano

12:00 AM CET

November 19

St. Gallen

12:00 AM CET

November 19

The schedule is consistent across Switzerland, including both its German-speaking and French-speaking regions. All players can start at midnight on Thursday, November 19, without having to adjust for their location.

Why Does GTA 6 Release at Midnight in Switzerland?

The worldwide release date for GTA 6 is November 19, 2026, but players won’t all enter the game at the same moment. Rockstar Games uses a local-midnight rollout, which allows each region to access the digital version as its release date begins.

For Switzerland, midnight CET translates to 11:00 PM GMT on November 18. That’s the same launch moment as in Germany, Austria, and Belgium, so international countdowns using GMT may show an earlier date.

Which Platforms Can Play GTA 6 at Launch?

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Swiss players can choose between two current-generation console options when GTA 6 launches. The confirmed platforms are:

  • PlayStation 5: The game supports both the standard PS5 and PS5 Pro.
  • Xbox Series X|S: You can play on the Xbox Series X or the digital-only Xbox Series S.
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Swiss players who still have an Xbox One can also stream GTA 6 through Xbox Cloud Gaming. The service is scheduled to support the game from 7:00 AM CET on November 19, several hours after the standard console unlock. Availability depends on your market, account eligibility, and supported setup.

There isn’t a confirmed PC version for launch day. Rockstar Games has yet to announce a Windows release date, so players on PC will have to wait for more information.

For official announcements and the latest game details, visit the GTA 6 website.

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Can You Preload GTA 6 Before Release?

Yes. Players who pre-ordered GTA 6 digitally can download the game ahead of its official release. Preloading started on November 10, 2026 to give console owners time to prepare their installations before launch day.

Here’s when the downloads became available:

  • PS5: Preloading opened at 12:00 AM local time on November 10.
  • Xbox Series X|S: The global download window began at 12:00 AM GMT on November 10, or 1:00 AM CET in Switzerland.

Check your console’s available storage before starting the installation. Rockstar Games lists a storage requirement of up to 212 GB, with the final amount depending on the platform.

Remember: A completed preload won’t let you play ahead of the official launch. Swiss players still need to wait until 12:00 AM CET on November 19 to access the game.

Final Verdict on GTA 6 Switzerland Release Time

Swiss players can mark 12:00 AM CET on November 19, 2026, as the standard GTA 6 launch time. The release is simultaneous across the country for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, while Xbox Cloud Gaming access follows at 7:00 AM CET.

Before launch night, check that your game is installed and that your console has enough free space. With the local schedule confirmed, you can plan your first visit to Leonida without any timezone confusion. Now you know what time does GTA 6 release in Switzerland, so you’ll be ready when the game unlocks.

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FAQs

What date does GTA 6 come out in Switzerland?

GTA 6 launches in Switzerland on Thursday, November 19, 2026. The standard console versions become playable at 12:00 AM CET, at the beginning of the release date.

Can I play GTA 6 on November 18 in Switzerland?

Not during the evening of November 18. The standard console launch follows local midnight, so access begins when the clock reaches 12:00 AM on November 19 in Switzerland.

Does GTA 6 release at the same time on PS5 and Xbox?

Yes. Both PS5 and Xbox Series X|S follow the same midnight CET launch schedule on November 19 in Switzerland. Their preload windows differ: PS5 downloads started at local midnight on November 10, while Xbox downloads began at 1:00 AM CET.

What time does GTA 6 release in Zurich?

Players in Zurich can access GTA 6 at 12:00 AM CET on November 19, 2026. The same applies to Geneva, Basel, Bern, Lausanne, and other Swiss cities.

Can I play GTA 6 on PC at launch?

No PC edition has been confirmed for the November 19 launch. Rockstar Games has announced PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S as the console platform, but hasn’t shared a release date for a potential Windows version.

What time does GTA 6 release across Switzerland?

The standard console version unlocks at 12:00 AM CET on November 19, 2026, throughout Switzerland. Zurich, Geneva, Basel, Lugano, and the country’s other cities all follow the same schedule. That’s the time to remember when checking what time does GTA 6 release in Switzerland.

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Nate Kencana

Tech Writer | Your Go-To for Gaming Reads and More

Hi! I'm Nate. An Indonesian wordsmith who's passionate in storytelling, SEO, football, and billiards.

I write for a living, play music as a side hustle, and try to make Neuer-level saves between the posts in football.

When I'm not writing or chasing my sons (re: cats) around the house, I'm usually watching Arsenal match highlights or driving around the town while listening to Tulus.

The rest? Is still unwritten.

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