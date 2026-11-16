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GTA 6 Standard vs Ultimate Edition: Which Should You Buy?

The GTA 6 Standard vs Ultimate Edition comparison comes down to one big question: are the extra bonuses worth paying $20 more? Both versions include the full game, so you won’t miss out on Jason and Lucia’s adventure by picking the cheaper option. Still, there are a few things to consider before you decide.

If you’ve already got an edition in mind, you can check out the available GTA 6 deals on Eneba below.

GTA 6 Standard vs Ultimate Edition: Quick Comparison

So, what do you actually get for that extra $20? Both editions come with the complete GTA 6 game, but the Ultimate version packs in some additional goodies. Here’s a quick breakdown.

Feature Standard Edition Ultimate Edition Price $79.99 $99.99 Base game ✅ ✅ Ultimate Edition extras ❌ ✅ Exclusive vehicles and weapons ❌ ✅ Extra shops and customization ❌ ✅ Vintage Vice City Pack Eligible pre-order bonus Eligible pre-order bonus One month of GTA+ Eligible digital purchases Eligible digital purchases Physical version Code-in-box or digital Digital only

The biggest difference is the extra content that comes with Ultimate. Standard keeps things simple with the base game, while the more expensive version gives you a few more things to play around with.

What Comes With the GTA 6 Standard Edition?

If all you want is the full GTA 6 experience, the Standard Edition has you covered. You’ll get the complete single-player story and all the core gameplay features, so there’s no need to spend extra just to follow Jason and Lucia’s adventure.

There are some pre-order perks, too. Digital purchases made before November 20, 2026, qualify for the Vintage Vice City Pack and one month of GTA+. Physical Standard Edition purchases also include the Vintage Vice City Pack, but not the digital GTA+ bonus.

Speaking of physical copies, there’s one small catch: the box doesn’t actually contain a disc. You’ll get a download code to redeem on your platform instead.

What Does the GTA 6 Ultimate Edition Include?

This is where things get a little more interesting. The Ultimate Edition includes the full game, plus a bunch of extra content that you’ll come across as you play through Jason and Lucia’s story.

Here’s a look at some of the bonuses:

Vehicles: The ’95 Grotti Cheetah, Shitzu Squalo, and ’67 Vapid Dominator Buggy.

The ’95 Grotti Cheetah, Shitzu Squalo, and ’67 Vapid Dominator Buggy. Weapons: Hawk & Little Morgan Revolvers and personalized weapon variants.

Hawk & Little Morgan Revolvers and personalized weapon variants. Customization: Vice City Styles and Goodtime Gear.

Vice City Styles and Goodtime Gear. Locations: Rideout Customs Mod Shop, One-Eyed Willie’s Mod Shop, Sara’s Unisex Salon, and Electric Fang Tattoo Parlor.

Rideout Customs Mod Shop, One-Eyed Willie’s Mod Shop, Sara’s Unisex Salon, and Electric Fang Tattoo Parlor. Additional content: Jason’s Safehouse Vehicles, Ganado Retro Build, Stock 305 Clothing Store, PTT Youngin$ Compound, and Classic Car Collection.

That’s quite a few extras to get your hands on. They give you more ways to customize your experience and explore Leonida, although they don’t change the main story or turn Ultimate into a different version of the game.

Is the GTA 6 Ultimate Edition Worth It?

The Ultimate Edition costs $20 more than Standard. That’s not a massive jump, but it still comes down to how much you care about the extra content.

The Standard Edition is probably your best bet if you’re mainly interested in playing through Jason and Lucia’s story. You’ll get the full game without paying extra for vehicles, weapons, or customization options you might not use.

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The Ultimate Edition is worth considering if you enjoy collecting extra items and checking out additional locations. If you plan to spend plenty of time exploring Leonida, those bonuses might make the extra $20 worthwhile.

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At the end of the day, Standard is enough to enjoy the full adventure. Go with Ultimate if its exclusive extras are the kind of content you’ll actually want to use.

Can You Upgrade From Standard to Ultimate Later?

Yes! You don’t have to make the Ultimate Edition decision right away. Rockstar confirms that Standard owners can purchase the Ultimate Edition Upgrade separately through the PlayStation Store or Microsoft Store.

So, you can start with Standard and pick up the extra content later if you decide you want it. Just remember that you’ll need to own the base game first.

My Final Verdict on GTA 6 Standard vs Ultimate Edition

The GTA 6 Standard vs Ultimate Edition decision really comes down to how much you value the extra content. Standard is the better pick if you simply want to enjoy the full story without spending more on additional vehicles, weapons, and customization options. You won’t miss out on the main GTA 6 experience by choosing it.

If you’re a big fan of collecting in-game extras and plan to spend plenty of time exploring Vice City, Ultimate may be worth the extra $20. Either way, both editions give you the same core adventure, so choose the one that fits your budget and interests. The GTA 6 Standard vs Ultimate Edition choice is ultimately yours.

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