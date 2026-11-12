What Time Does GTA 6 Release in Mexico? All Time Zones
What time does GTA 6 release in Mexico? Players can enter Leonida at 12:00 AM on Thursday, November 19, 2026, but the exact time zone depends on where you live. Mexico has four time zones, so the game won’t unlock at the same moment across every region.
Rockstar Games has confirmed that GTA 6 will launch on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. Below, you’ll find the local release times for major Mexican cities, along with the available platforms and preload details worth knowing before launch.
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GTA 6 Release Time in Mexico
GTA 6 follows a local-midnight release schedule. This means players can start playing when the clock reaches 12:00 AM on November 19 in their respective time zones.
Mexico has four standard time zones: Pacific Standard Time (PST), Mountain Standard Time (MST), Central Standard Time (CST), and Eastern Standard Time (EST). The following schedule covers major cities across the country.
Here are the release times for major Mexican cities:
|
Mexican City
|
Release Time
|
Release Date
|
Tijuana
|
12:00 AM PST
|
November 19
|
Mexicali
|
12:00 AM PST
|
November 19
|
Hermosillo
|
12:00 AM MST
|
November 19
|
La Paz
|
12:00 AM MST
|
November 19
|
Mazatlán
|
12:00 AM MST
|
November 19
|
Mexico City
|
12:00 AM CST
|
November 19
|
Guadalajara
|
12:00 AM CST
|
November 19
|
Monterrey
|
12:00 AM CST
|
November 19
|
Mérida
|
12:00 AM CST
|
November 19
|
Cancún
|
12:00 AM EST
|
November 19
If you’re in Mexico City, Guadalajara, or Monterrey, you can start playing at midnight CST. Players in Tijuana will get access at midnight PST, while those in Cancún can begin at midnight EST.
Why Does GTA 6 Release at Midnight in Mexico?
GTA 6 uses a local-midnight release schedule, so players in each region gain access when the calendar reaches November 19 in their time zone.
For example, midnight in Mexico City (CST) corresponds to 6:00 AM UTC on November 19. Tijuana reaches midnight two hours later in UTC, while Cancún reaches it one hour earlier. This is why players across Mexico have different unlock moments despite sharing the same local release date.
Which Platforms Can Play GTA 6 at Launch?
You’ll need one of the following consoles to play GTA 6 at launch:
- PlayStation 5: The game supports the standard PS5 and PS5 Pro.
- Xbox Series X|S: Players can choose between the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S.
For PS5 players in Mexico, check your local PlayStation Store for preorder availability. You can also use a Mexican PlayStation Network Gift Card to add funds to your PSN wallet ahead of launch.
EXPLORE PLAYSTATION NETWORK GIFT CARDS
There are currently no confirmed plans for a PC launch alongside the console versions. Rockstar Games has yet to share a release date for Windows, so PC players will have to keep an eye out for future updates.
You can follow announcements and check the latest platform information on the official GTA 6 website.
Can You Preload GTA 6 Before Release?
Yes, digital preloading began on November 10, 2026, so players can download the game before launch. If you’ve purchased the digital version in advance, head to your console’s game library to see if the download is ready.
Your preload start time will vary depending on which platform you’re using:
- PS5: Downloads became available at 12:00 AM local time on November 10. The exact time depends on your Mexican time zone.
- Xbox Series X|S: The global preload began at 12:00 AM GMT on November 10. In Mexico, that translates to November 9 at 4:00 PM PST, 5:00 PM MST, 6:00 PM CST, or 7:00 PM EST.
Before downloading, check that your console has sufficient storage available. According to Rockstar Games, the game may require up to 212 GB of free space, depending on your device.
One thing to remember: downloading the game early won’t let you play ahead of schedule. Access will remain locked until 12:00 AM on November 19 in your local time zone.
Final Verdict on GTA 6 Mexico Release Time
Mexican players have four local launch times to keep in mind, depending on their time zone. GTA 6 becomes playable at 12:00 AM on November 19, 2026, whether you’re in Tijuana, Mexico City, or Cancún.
With preloading available, there’s time to get the download sorted and clear enough space on your console before launch. Now that you know what time does GTA 6 release in Mexico, you’ll be all set to head into Leonida when the game goes live.
FAQs
GTA 6 releases in Mexico on Thursday, November 19, 2026. Players can start at midnight in their respective time zones, with the exact UTC offset depending on their location.
Players in Mexico City can start playing at 12:00 AM CST on November 19, 2026. Guadalajara, Monterrey, and Mérida follow the same schedule.
Yes. Both PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S follow the same local-midnight launch schedule on November 19. Their preload times are different, though: PS5 downloads began at midnight local time, while Xbox downloads started globally at midnight GMT.
No PC release has been confirmed for November 19. The announced launch platforms are PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. Rockstar Games hasn’t shared a PC release date yet.
The game unlocks at midnight on November 19, 2026, in each Mexican time zone. That means 12:00 AM PST in Tijuana, 12:00 AM MST in Hermosillo, 12:00 AM CST in Mexico City, and 12:00 AM EST in Cancún.