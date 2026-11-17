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GTA 6 Confirmed Features: Everything Rockstar Has Revealed So Far

The GTA 6 confirmed features already give us plenty to get excited about. We’re heading back to Vice City, but this time, there’s a whole state to explore, two main characters to follow, and plenty of new ways to get into trouble. Rockstar has also shown off new activities, vehicles, police mechanics, and a few details that could change how we approach the open world.

Grand Theft Auto VI launches on November 19, 2026, for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. With release day getting closer, here’s everything Rockstar has revealed so far, including the gameplay details worth keeping an eye on and the rumors that still need a little more proof.

GTA 6: Quick Answer

Release date: November 19, 2026. Digital pre-loading is already available.

November 19, 2026. Digital pre-loading is already available. Platforms: PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. A PC version hasn’t been announced.

PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. A PC version hasn’t been announced. Main characters: Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos, two partners caught up in a criminal conspiracy across Leonida.

Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos, two partners caught up in a criminal conspiracy across Leonida. Setting: The fictional state of Leonida, including Vice City and several other regions.

The fictional state of Leonida, including Vice City and several other regions. US pricing: $79.99 for the Standard Edition and $99.99 for the Ultimate Edition.

$79.99 for the Standard Edition and $99.99 for the Ultimate Edition. Performance: Rockstar targets 30 FPS on current-generation consoles. PS5 Pro also gets PSSR image enhancement and ray-traced shadows.

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How We Label GTA 6 Information

Before getting into the details, let's clear up one thing: not everything we've seen has the same level of confirmation. Rockstar has shared official announcements, developers have discussed certain features in interviews, and trailers have given us plenty of clues. Then there are the leaks and fan theories.

To keep things straight, we'll use these labels throughout the article:

[CONFIRMED]: Announced through an official Rockstar Games or Take-Two Interactive channel.

Announced through an official Rockstar Games or Take-Two Interactive channel. [DEV STATEMENT]: Discussed by a Rockstar developer in an interview or press preview.

Discussed by a Rockstar developer in an interview or press preview. [SEEN IN FOOTAGE]: Visible in an official trailer, gameplay presentation, or screenshot, but not separately explained in an official feature announcement.

Visible in an official trailer, gameplay presentation, or screenshot, but not separately explained in an official feature announcement. [LEAK]: Comes from unofficial or leaked material and hasn't been verified by Rockstar.

Comes from unofficial or leaked material and hasn't been verified by Rockstar. [THEORY]: A fan or media interpretation based on available footage or other clues.

We'll keep the labels attached to the relevant details, so you can tell what's worth taking as fact and what still needs a pinch of salt.

GTA 6 at a Glance

Want the main GTA 6 details without digging through the entire article? Here's a quick overview of what we know as of November 13, 2026.

Release date November 19, 2026 Platforms PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S Cloud gaming Xbox Cloud Gaming on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One PC Not announced Developer Rockstar Games Publisher Take-Two Interactive Setting State of Leonida, including Vice City and five other named regions Playable characters Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos US editions and prices Standard: $79.99; Ultimate: $99.99 Pre-load Available since November 10; requires up to 212 GB of storage Physical version Standard Edition download code in a box; no disc Performance 30 FPS target; PS5 Pro adds PSSR and ray-traced shadows Online multiplayer No online mode announced; Rockstar describes the game as a single-player experience Content descriptors Blood and Gore, Intense Violence, Mature Humor, Nudity, Strong Language, Strong Sexual Content, Use of Drugs and Alcohol, In-Game Purchases

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Grand Theft Auto VI launches on November 19, 2026, for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. Rockstar originally planned to release the game on May 26, 2026, but pushed it back to November 2026 to give the team more time to polish the experience.

If you've already pre-ordered the digital version, you can start downloading the game ahead of launch. Pre-loading opened on November 10, and Rockstar says players should have up to 212 GB of available storage ready. The exact amount can depend on the console.

There are a few differences between the platforms when it comes to pre-loading and launch times:

PlayStation 5: Pre-loading opened at midnight local time on November 10. The game unlocks at midnight local time on November 19.

Pre-loading opened at midnight local time on November 10. The game unlocks at midnight local time on November 19. Xbox Series X|S: Pre-loading opened globally at 12 AM GMT on November 10. The game unlocks at 12 AM GMT on November 19.

There's also a small detail worth knowing if you're buying a physical copy. The Standard Edition comes in a box with a download code inside, rather than a traditional game disc. These code-in-a-box versions became available from November 12, so you can redeem your code and begin pre-loading once you receive it.

And what about older consoles? GTA 6 won't have a native version for PlayStation 4 or Xbox One. However, Rockstar has confirmed that the game will be available through Xbox Cloud Gaming on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S, using Xbox Series S graphics settings. Read more about it on our guide to GTA 6 on Xbox One. Remote Play is also supported on both PlayStation and Xbox.

PC players will have to wait for more news. Rockstar's official platform list currently includes only PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, with no PC version or release date announced. If you're curious about what a PC release could mean for hardware, check out our GTA 6 system requirements guide.

What Can You Do in GTA 6?

So, what can you actually do in GTA 6? Quite a lot, if the trailers and Extended Look are anything to go by. Rockstar has shown off familiar open-world activities alongside new gameplay systems, with Jason and Lucia at the center of the action. The GTA 6 confirmed features we've seen so far suggest there's plenty to get up to outside the main story, too.

Here's a closer look at what you can expect, from pulling off robberies to spending a day exploring Leonida.

1. Play as Jason and Lucia

[CONFIRMED] One of the biggest GTA 6 confirmed features is the chance to play as two central protagonists: Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos. You'll follow both characters throughout the story, with their relationship and criminal activities shaping what happens across Leonida.

Jason has a military background and now works with local drug runners in the Keys. Lucia, meanwhile, has recently been released from prison and is determined to build a better life. Their partnership soon gets tangled up in a much bigger criminal conspiracy.

[SEEN IN FOOTAGE] The trailers show the pair working together during robberies and other dangerous situations. We've also seen scenes suggesting players can switch between them, similar to the character-swapping system in GTA V. The difference is that Jason and Lucia are closely connected throughout the story, rather than being three separate protagonists with their own criminal careers.

Their relationship is another detail worth watching. The official synopsis puts plenty of emphasis on trust and relying on each other, so their personal dynamic should play a big part in the story. If you're looking for GTA 6 information about its main characters, this is one of the most important places to start.

2. Heists, Robberies and Carjacking

[SEEN IN FOOTAGE] Robberies look like a big part of the experience. We've already seen Jason and Lucia pulling off armed hold-ups, threatening shop workers, and escaping with stolen cash. Some scenes show the pair working together, while others hint at different ways to approach a job.

The footage also gives us a look at carjacking. Stealing a vehicle has always been part of the Grand Theft Auto formula, but the new presentation shows more attention to how these encounters play out. You'll still be able to grab a car when you need a quick escape, but the situation around you could make that decision a little more complicated.

[THEORY] The Ultimate Edition also lists several businesses and locations tied to Jason and Lucia's criminal activities. These include an illegal goods store and other properties. That could point to a wider business or criminal-management system, but Rockstar hasn't explained exactly how these locations work yet.

There's still plenty we don't know about the game's heists, but these GTA 6 confirmed features already shown suggest that getting involved in Leonida's criminal underworld will be a major part of the adventure.

3. Wanted Level and Police

[SEEN IN FOOTAGE] The police are back, and they look like they'll be a serious problem if you make too much noise. The familiar Wanted Level system returns, with footage showing a six-star rating instead of the five-star maximum in GTA V.

Police encounters also appear to involve more than simply getting out of sight. Officers seem to pay attention to suspects, vehicles, and the circumstances surrounding a crime. That could mean hiding in an alley won't always be enough to shake them off.

We've also seen Jason and Lucia try to escape pursuits by switching vehicles and changing their appearance. In one sequence, the pair work together during a chase, while other footage shows police vehicles taking a more aggressive approach.

It's still too early to know every detail of the system, but these GTA 6 details suggest that getting away from the cops could require a little more planning this time. We'll have to see how much freedom players get when it comes to losing a Wanted Level.

4. Criminal Profile and Relationship System

[SEEN IN FOOTAGE] One interesting detail in the gameplay presentation is the Criminal Profile system. Rockstar hasn't provided a full breakdown of how it works, but its appearance suggests the game will keep track of certain criminal activities and player behavior.

That could add another layer to how you approach the open world. If the game remembers the trouble you've caused, some situations might play out differently depending on your actions. We'll have to wait for more information before treating any specific consequences as confirmed.

Jason and Lucia's relationship is a separate part of the experience. Their partnership sits at the heart of the story, and the official synopsis makes it clear that trust will matter as they try to survive the criminal world around them.

[THEORY] Some fans have compared this to the honor system in Red Dead Redemption 2, but Rockstar hasn't confirmed a morality or relationship meter that works in the same way. For now, it's safer to treat the pair's relationship as a story feature rather than a fully explained gameplay system.

These are some of the more intriguing GTA 6 confirmed features because they could affect how the story and open world respond to your actions. We'll know more once Rockstar explains the Criminal Profile system in greater detail.

5. Side Activities and Lifestyle

[SEEN IN FOOTAGE] If you like taking a break from the main story, Leonida should give you plenty of reasons to wander around. The official gameplay footage has shown activities such as basketball, scuba diving, weightlifting, kayaking, and base jumping. So, if you're wondering what you can do in GTA 6 when you're not chasing a mission, there's already quite a bit to look forward to.

There are also more traditional GTA pastimes. We've spotted street racing and dirt-bike racing, along with nightlife locations such as strip clubs. The trailers give the impression that the world will have plenty going on even when you're not following a mission marker.

[SEEN IN FOOTAGE] Wildlife is another part of the setting. Leonida has its fair share of animals, and the footage includes scenes with alligators and other creatures around the state's waterways. Red Bull's breakdown of the Extended Look also highlights activities such as alligator hunting.

[THEORY] The Ultimate Edition's item list has sparked speculation about additional activities. References to classic cars and off-road vehicles have led some fans to expect more vehicle-related side activities. However, those listings don't confirm exactly how these features will work in the main game.

The radio and podcast systems also add something to the everyday side of Leonida. Rockstar has confirmed that Jason and Lucia can listen to podcasts while on foot, while in-game radio and podcasts will also feature in vehicles. Even a casual drive around Vice City should have plenty of background entertainment.

There are plenty of GTA 6 details to explore here, and Rockstar may still have a few surprises up its sleeve. For now, the activities we've seen already give us a good idea of how players can spend time between missions.

6. Vehicles, Mod Shops and Safehouses

[SEEN IN FOOTAGE] Cars are a huge part of any Grand Theft Auto game, and Leonida looks ready to keep that tradition going. The trailers and screenshots show sports cars, motorcycles, boats, and aircraft. We've also seen off-road vehicles and plenty of traffic moving through the state's streets.

Customization looks set to return, too. Rockstar's Ultimate Edition page lists locations such as Rideout Customs and One-Eyed Willie's Mod Shop. These names suggest that players will have places to modify their vehicles, although the full range of customization options hasn't been explained.

Safehouses are another interesting part of the GTA 6 information we've received. [DEV STATEMENT] Rockstar developers have discussed the importance of locations that feel like places Jason and Lucia can actually spend time in, rather than simple mission menus. The footage also shows characters interacting with their surroundings in more detail.

[THEORY] Some fans expect safehouses to work a little like the camps in Red Dead Redemption 2, with more activities and interactions available between missions. That's an interesting possibility, but the exact safehouse systems haven't been confirmed.

Together, these features give us a better idea of how Jason and Lucia might spend their time outside the main story. And if you're already thinking about getting behind the wheel in Leonida, here's how you can prepare for launch.

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Story, Setting and Characters

GTA 6 takes place in Leonida, a fictional state inspired by Florida, with Vice City serving as its biggest recognizable location. The story follows Jason and Lucia as an easy robbery pulls them into a criminal conspiracy that stretches across the state.

If you're catching up on GTA 6 everything we know about the story, Rockstar's official synopsis gives us a pretty good idea of the trouble they're walking into:

Jason and Lucia have always known the deck is stacked against them. But when an easy score goes wrong, they find themselves on the darkest side of the sunniest place in America, in the middle of a criminal conspiracy stretching across the state of Leonida. - Rockstar

Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos

Jason Duval grew up around criminals and spent time in the Army before moving to the Keys. He now works with local drug runners, although his meeting with Lucia could change the direction of his life.

Lucia Caminos has had a rougher path. Her father taught her how to fight from a young age, and her involvement in a family situation eventually landed her in the Leonida Penitentiary. She's now out of prison and determined to get the life she wants.

The two characters have very different backgrounds, but their plans bring them together. Their relationship is central to the story, and Rockstar has made it clear that they'll need to rely on each other as things get worse.

Supporting Characters

Jason and Lucia won't be dealing with Leonida's criminal world alone. Rockstar has introduced several supporting characters through its official website and promotional material:

Cal Hampton: Jason's friend and an associate of Brian Heder. Cal spends much of his time at home, keeping an eye on Coast Guard communications and getting lost in online conspiracy theories.

Jason's friend and an associate of Brian Heder. Cal spends much of his time at home, keeping an eye on Coast Guard communications and getting lost in online conspiracy theories. Brian Heder: An experienced drug runner in the Keys. He owns a boat yard and lets Jason stay at one of his properties in exchange for helping with local business.

An experienced drug runner in the Keys. He owns a boat yard and lets Jason stay at one of his properties in exchange for helping with local business. Boobie Ike: A Vice City local who has built a business empire through real estate, a strip club, and a recording studio.

A Vice City local who has built a business empire through real estate, a strip club, and a recording studio. Dre'Quan Priest: An aspiring music mogul working with Boobie Ike through Only Raw Records.

An aspiring music mogul working with Boobie Ike through Only Raw Records. Real Dimez: A music duo made up of Roxy and Bae-Luxe, who are trying to turn their online popularity into a bigger career.

A music duo made up of Roxy and Bae-Luxe, who are trying to turn their online popularity into a bigger career. Raul Bautista: A seasoned bank robber who is always looking for people willing to take risks on bigger jobs.

These characters give us a glimpse of the different people and criminal circles Jason and Lucia will encounter. There's clearly more to Leonida than the two protagonists, and we'll likely learn more about them as the story unfolds.

The Six Named Regions of Leonida

[CONFIRMED] Rockstar has revealed six named areas across Leonida. Vice City is the headline location, but the wider map includes several distinct environments.

Region What We Know Vice City The modern-day return of the iconic city, with beaches, nightlife, businesses, and busy urban neighborhoods. Leonida Keys A chain of islands and coastal communities where Jason has connections to local drug runners. Grassrivers A wetland region filled with waterways and wildlife. Port Gellhorn A coastal area with its own local character and businesses. Ambrosia An industrial region with a different look and atmosphere from Vice City. Mount Kalaga National Park A natural area with forests, outdoor locations, and wildlife.

The variety is one of the most exciting parts of the setting. You can go from the bright streets of Vice City to quieter coastal areas and wetlands without leaving the same game world.

Rockstar hasn't shared an exact map size, so comparisons with GTA V or Red Dead Redemption 2 are still speculation. Read more about it on our breakdown of the GTA 6 map.

Still, the different regions suggest that Leonida will have plenty of ground to cover. It's one of the biggest pieces of GTA 6 information we've received about the open world so far.

Graphics, Performance and Console Features

Rockstar is targeting 30 frames per second on current-generation consoles. That's now an official detail, so players shouldn't expect a confirmed 60 FPS mode at launch.

The studio shared the performance target in its November 10 pre-load announcement. The GTA 6 confirmed features also include several platform-specific improvements, with Rockstar aiming to keep the world detailed and full of activity across Leonida.

Here's what players can expect on each platform:

PS5 Pro : Uses PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR) for improved image clarity, alongside ray-traced shadows.

Uses PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR) for improved image clarity, alongside ray-traced shadows. PS5 and PS5 Pro : Support DualSense haptic feedback and Tempest 3D Audio, with improved loading times.

Support DualSense haptic feedback and Tempest 3D Audio, with improved loading times. Xbox Cloud Gaming : Lets eligible players stream the game on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One, using Xbox Series S graphics settings.

Lets eligible players stream the game on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One, using Xbox Series S graphics settings. Remote Play: Supported on both PlayStation and Xbox, allowing players to stream from their own consoles to compatible devices.

The PS5 features should add some extra immersion, especially through the controller's haptic feedback. Still, the biggest thing to remember is the 30 FPS target. Rockstar hasn't announced a separate performance mode or a 60 FPS option.

With the performance target and platform features now confirmed, you can start planning how you want to play on launch day. If you've got your console ready, here's where to check out GTA 6 for PS5.

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Editions, Pricing and Pre-Order Bonuses

There are two main editions of GTA 6 available: Standard and Ultimate. The Standard Edition costs $79.99, while the Ultimate Edition is priced at $99.99.

Pre-orders opened on June 25, 2026, and both editions include the Vintage Vice City Pack. Digital pre-orders also come with a free month of GTA+.

Here's how the editions compare:

Edition Price What's Included Standard Edition $79.99 Base game and Vintage Vice City Pack pre-order bonus. Ultimate Edition $99.99 Base game, Vintage Vice City Pack, and additional vehicles, weapons, clothing, businesses, and customization items.

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What's Included in the Ultimate Edition?

The Ultimate Edition adds a collection of items tied to Jason and Lucia's story. Rockstar lists exclusive content across several parts of the game:

Vehicles: The '95 Grotti Cheetah, Shitzu Squalo, and '67 Vapid Dominator Buggy, along with other vehicle-related items.

The '95 Grotti Cheetah, Shitzu Squalo, and '67 Vapid Dominator Buggy, along with other vehicle-related items. Weapons: Exclusive weapon variants, including the Hawk & Little Morgan Revolvers.

Exclusive weapon variants, including the Hawk & Little Morgan Revolvers. Businesses and locations: Access to locations such as Rideout Customs, One-Eyed Willie's Mod Shop, and the PTT Youngin$ Illegal Goods Store.

Access to locations such as Rideout Customs, One-Eyed Willie's Mod Shop, and the PTT Youngin$ Illegal Goods Store. Clothing and cosmetics: Extra outfits, tattoos, and other customization items.

Extra outfits, tattoos, and other customization items. Additional content: The Classic Car Collection and other items connected to Jason and Lucia's story.

The Ultimate Edition is aimed at players who want the extra in-game content from the start. If you're mainly interested in the story and open-world experience, the Standard Edition still includes the base game.

What About the Vice City Collection?

Rockstar has also announced The Goodtime State – Vice City Collection, a separate collector's box with physical collectibles inspired by the game. Keep in mind that this is merchandise, not another game edition, so you'll still need to buy GTA 6 separately.

If you're planning to pick up the game before launch, you can check the available GTA 6 pre-order deals. Just double-check the edition and included bonuses on the individual listing before purchasing, as not every retailer or marketplace listing will necessarily include the same extras.

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Is There GTA Online, Multiplayer, Microtransactions or a PC Version?

For now, GTA 6 has been described as a single-player experience. Rockstar hasn't announced a multiplayer mode or a new version of GTA Online for the game.

That doesn't mean an online component is impossible in the future. GTA V launched in 2013, while GTA Online arrived shortly afterward. However, Rockstar hasn't shared a release plan or any details about a potential online mode for GTA 6, so it's best not to assume one will be available at launch.

Microtransactions are another subject worth keeping an eye on. Rockstar's official content descriptors include In-Game Purchases, so it wouldn't be accurate to say the game has no in-game purchases at all. Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick has also discussed the company's approach to spending in games, but that doesn't give us a complete breakdown of how purchases will work in GTA 6.

And then there's the PC version. As mentioned earlier, Rockstar currently lists only PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. There's no confirmed PC release date, so PC players will have to wait for an official announcement.

Music and Soundtrack

Music has always been a big part of Grand Theft Auto, and Leonida is getting plenty of it. Rockstar has revealed in-game radio stations, an official soundtrack album, and an original score composed by Justice.

The in-game radio announcement arrived on October 8, 2026. One interesting addition is the ability to listen to podcasts while playing as Jason or Lucia on foot. Radio and podcast audio will also be available in vehicles.

The Launch Trailer, released on October 15, features the Justice single "Flower in a Hurricane", with Tame Impala, SZA, and King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard. The track is part of GTA VI: The Album, which Rockstar announced for November 19. Take a look at the full lineup of soundtracks on our GTA 6 Hub page

Justice is also behind the game's original score. Rockstar announced the score on October 29, with a separate album planned for December 11. The 30-track release should give fans another way to enjoy the game's music outside Leonida.

There's also a real-world event to look forward to. GTA VI: The Festival is scheduled for November 21 at Mana Wynwood in Miami, with artists connected to the game and its soundtrack. The ticket lottery closed on November 10.

GTA 6 vs GTA 5: What's Different?

GTA 6 builds on several familiar ideas from GTA V, but the new setting, characters, and gameplay systems give it a different feel. If you're looking for everything we know about GTA 6 the biggest changes, here's a quick comparison of what Rockstar has revealed.

Feature GTA 5 GTA 6 Main protagonists Michael, Franklin, and Trevor Jason and Lucia Setting Los Santos and Blaine County Vice City and the wider state of Leonida Wanted Level Up to five stars Up to six stars shown in footage Character systems Three playable characters with special abilities Criminal Profile and Jason and Lucia's relationship elements shown or discussed Online mode GTA Online launched after release No online mode announced Initial Launch platforms PS3 and Xbox 360 PS5 and Xbox Series X|S

One thing is clear: Rockstar is taking the series in a new direction while keeping the open-world crime and chaos that players know. The dual-protagonist story and expanded world systems are among the most interesting GTA 6 confirmed features so far.

If you want to revisit GTA 5 before the next chapter arrives, you can pick it up on Eneba and spend some more time in Los Santos with Michael, Franklin, and Trevor.

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Timeline of Official GTA 6 News

It's been a long road to Leonida. Here's a timeline of the biggest official announcements and reveals leading up to launch, with the newest updates at the top.

Date Announcement or Reveal November 21, 2026 GTA VI: The Festival is scheduled to take place at Mana Wynwood in Miami. November 19, 2026 Grand Theft Auto VI launches on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. November 10, 2026 Digital pre-loading begins. Rockstar also confirms a 30 FPS target, PS5 Pro visual features, cloud gaming support, and Remote Play. November 9, 2026 Rockstar announces GTA VI: The Festival. November 5, 2026 Rockstar publishes the Launch Gallery with new official screenshots. October 29, 2026 Rockstar announces the original score by Justice. October 15, 2026 The Launch Trailer arrives, featuring "Flower in a Hurricane" by Justice. October 8, 2026 Rockstar reveals in-game radio stations and podcast features. September 24, 2026 The Goodtime State – Vice City Collection becomes available for pre-order. September 17, 2026 Rockstar announces GTA VI: The Album. August 27, 2026 The Extended Look gameplay presentation premieres. June 25, 2026 Pre-orders open for the Standard and Ultimate Editions. June 24, 2026 Rockstar announces the editions, prices, and pre-order bonuses. November 6, 2025 Rockstar delays the release date to November 19, 2026. May 2025 Rockstar releases the second official trailer and additional character and location details. December 4, 2023 The first official trailer introduces Vice City, Jason, and Lucia. September 2022 Rockstar confirms that early development footage leaked online and says development is continuing as planned. February 4, 2022 Rockstar confirms that active development on the next Grand Theft Auto entry is underway.

GTA 6 Leaks, Rumors and Theories

Even with the release date getting close, there are still plenty of rumors floating around. Some come from alleged GTA 6 leaks, while others are fans trying to connect details from the trailers. It's worth keeping these separate from the official GTA 6 confirmed features we've covered so far.

1. The 2022 Gameplay Leak

[CONFIRMED] In September 2022, early development footage from GTA 6 appeared online. Rockstar acknowledged the leak and said it was disappointed that details about the game had been shared this way. The studio also reassured players that development would continue as planned.

The footage showed early versions of Jason and Lucia, along with locations and gameplay systems that later appeared in official promotional material. However, leaked footage from an unfinished build shouldn't be treated as a complete picture of the final game.

2. The 2026 Cyberleek Claims

[LEAK] More alleged leaks circulated in 2026, including claims attributed to an individual known online as Cyberleek. These posts sparked discussion about the game's development, technical details, and possible features.

Rockstar has not verified these claims as accurate descriptions of the final game. Reports about alleged internal builds, file sizes, and unreleased mechanics should therefore remain in the rumor category unless the studio confirms them.

3. Will GTA 6 Have a 60 FPS Mode?

[THEORY] Some players hoped that GTA 6 would include a 60 FPS performance mode, especially on PS5 Pro. However, Rockstar's November 10 announcement states that the game targets 30 FPS on current-generation consoles.

That doesn't rule out every possible future update or platform-specific change, but there is no confirmed 60 FPS mode at launch. For now, the 30 FPS target is the detail players should plan around.

4. Other Fan Theories

[THEORY] A few details from trailers have sparked some entertaining speculation. Fans have picked apart background signs, vehicles, businesses, and characters in search of clues about the story and world.

Some theories involve hidden businesses, additional animal interactions, and possible criminal activities. Others suggest that the game's economy could be more dynamic than in previous entries. These ideas are fun to discuss, but Rockstar hasn't confirmed them as features.

The same goes for claims about advanced NPC routines, vehicle fuel systems, or other simulation mechanics. Until Rockstar shows or explains these systems, they're still speculation.

With plenty of speculation still circulating, the best way to prepare is to focus on what Rockstar has actually confirmed. If you're planning to play on day one, here's where you can check out GTA 6 ahead of launch.

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What We Still Don't Know About GTA 6

Rockstar has revealed a lot, but there are still some major questions hanging over the game. Here's what we're waiting to learn more about:

PC release: Rockstar hasn't announced a PC version or release window.

Rockstar hasn't announced a PC version or release window. 60 FPS mode: The current target is 30 FPS, and no performance mode has been confirmed.

The current target is 30 FPS, and no performance mode has been confirmed. GTA Online: There's no official announcement about a multiplayer mode or a new online service.

There's no official announcement about a multiplayer mode or a new online service. DLC and expansions: Rockstar hasn't shared plans for story expansions or post-launch content.

Rockstar hasn't shared plans for story expansions or post-launch content. Map: We know the six named regions, and comparisons with the GTA 5 map have sparked plenty of discussion about the scale of the GTA 6 map. However, Rockstar hasn't shared an official measurement.

We know the six named regions, and comparisons with the GTA 5 map have sparked plenty of discussion about the scale of the GTA 6 map. However, Rockstar hasn't shared an official measurement. Campaign length: Rockstar hasn't confirmed how long the main story takes to complete. Developer comments about individual playthroughs shouldn't be treated as an official campaign-length estimate.

We'll keep this section updated as more information comes out. There's still room for Rockstar to reveal more GTA 6 details before and after launch.

GTA 6 Launch Week Checklist

The big day is almost here, so it's worth getting a few things sorted before November 19. Here's a quick checklist to help you get ready:

Check your storage: Rockstar says the game requires up to 212 GB of available space.

Rockstar says the game requires up to 212 GB of available space. Pre-load the game: Digital pre-loading is already available on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.

Digital pre-loading is already available on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. Redeem your code: If you bought the code-in-a-box version, activate it as soon as you receive it.

If you bought the code-in-a-box version, activate it as soon as you receive it. Check your edition: Make sure you know which bonuses and Ultimate Edition items are included with your purchase.

Make sure you know which bonuses and Ultimate Edition items are included with your purchase. Check your launch time: PS5 unlocks at midnight local time, while Xbox unlocks at 12 AM GMT.

PS5 unlocks at midnight local time, while Xbox unlocks at 12 AM GMT. Keep an eye on the soundtrack: GTA VI: The Album arrives on November 19.

GTA VI: The Album arrives on November 19. Look out for the festival: GTA VI: The Festival is scheduled for November 21 in Miami.

If you haven't picked up your copy yet, take a look at the GTA 6 preorder deals. Just remember to check the platform and edition before placing your order.

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