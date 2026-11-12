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Home » Games » What Time Does GTA 6 Release in Chile? Time Zones Explained

What Time Does GTA 6 Release in Chile? Time Zones Explained

Nate Kencana
Nate Kencana Tech Writer | Your Go-To for Gaming Reads and More
Fact checked by: R. Mujahid Al-Haq
Updated: November 12, 2026
What Time Does GTA 6 Release in Chile? Time Zones Explained
Image Credit: Rockstar Games

What time does GTA 6 release in Chile? Players in Santiago and most mainland cities can enter Leonida at 12:00 AM on Thursday, November 19, 2026. Easter Island follows a different time zone, so its local unlock happens at a separate moment.

Rockstar Games has confirmed the game for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. Here’s how the launch timing works across Chile, along with the console options and download schedule to check before release.

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GTA 6 Release Time in Chile

Jason in a Leonida Marine Center T-shirt talks with Lucia in a sunny parking lot next to an old teal car

Chile has more than one time zone to consider when planning for launch night. On November 19, most of mainland Chile observes Chile Summer Time (CLST), which is UTC−3. The regions of Aysén and Magallanes also use UTC−3 year-round, while Easter Island follows UTC−5 during this period.

For players in Santiago, Valparaíso, Concepción, and other mainland cities, GTA 6 unlocks at 12:00 AM CLST on November 19, 2026. Easter Island players can start at midnight local time there, which is two hours behind mainland Chile.

Here’s the release schedule for some major cities and locations:

Chilean City or Location

Release Time

Release Date

Santiago

12:00 AM CLST

November 19

Valparaíso

12:00 AM CLST

November 19

Viña del Mar

12:00 AM CLST

November 19

Concepción

12:00 AM CLST

November 19

La Serena

12:00 AM CLST

November 19

Antofagasta

12:00 AM CLST

November 19

Temuco

12:00 AM CLST

November 19

Puerto Montt

12:00 AM CLST

November 19

Coyhaique

12:00 AM CLST

November 19

Punta Arenas

12:00 AM CLST

November 19

Easter Island (Rapa Nui)

12:00 AM UTC−5

November 19

If you’re playing from mainland Chile, midnight on November 19 is your target. Those on Easter Island should use their local clock instead, since the island’s launch time falls two hours after the mainland unlock.

Why Does GTA 6 Release at Midnight in Chile?

Rockstar Games is using a rolling local-midnight launch for GTA 6. This means the game becomes available as November 19 begins in each region, rather than making everyone wait for one worldwide release hour.

For mainland Chile, midnight CLST corresponds to 3:00 AM GMT on November 19. Easter Island is further west, so its midnight unlock lines up with 5:00 AM GMT on the same date.

Which Platforms Can Play GTA 6 at Launch?

Lucia leans out of a speeding red car shouting with joy as Jason drives in sunglasses, with the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S logos in the corner

The initial release covers two current-generation console families:

  • PlayStation 5: GTA 6 is confirmed for both the standard PS5 and PS5 Pro.
  • Xbox Series X|S: Players can choose the version compatible with their Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S console.

For PS5 players in Chile, check the local PlayStation Store to see the game’s preorder options. You can also use a Chile-compatible PlayStation Network Gift Card to top up your PSN wallet before launch.

There’s no PC edition confirmed for launch so far. Rockstar Games hasn’t announced a Windows release date, which means PC players will need to wait for further details.

For the latest announcements and confirmed platform information, visit the official GTA 6 website.

Can You Preload GTA 6 Before Release?

Yes, digital preloading started on November 10, 2026, so players who have already preordered can get the installation out of the way ahead of launch. Open your console’s library and check the game’s listing to see if the download is ready.

The start time depends on your console:

  • PS5: Preloading opened at 12:00 AM local time on November 10. That’s midnight CLST for mainland Chile and midnight at UTC−5 on Easter Island.
  • Xbox Series X|S: Downloads began globally at 12:00 AM GMT on November 10. This translates to 9:00 PM CLST on November 9 in mainland Chile, or 7:00 PM on November 9 on Easter Island.

Before installing, check your console’s available storage. Rockstar Games lists up to 212 GB of required space, depending on the device.

Preloading doesn’t change when the game becomes playable. Even with the full download installed, you’ll have to wait until midnight on November 19 in your local time zone to start playing.

Final Verdict on GTA 6 Chile Release Time

For most players in Chile, the countdown ends at 12:00 AM CLST on November 19, 2026. That includes Santiago, Valparaíso, Concepción, and the country’s southern cities. Easter Island has its own schedule, with the game unlocking at midnight UTC−5.

Get your console ready and check the download before launch night. Now that you know what time does GTA 6 release in Chile, you can plan your first session in Leonida down to the minute.

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FAQs

What date does GTA 6 come out in Chile?

GTA 6 launches in Chile on Thursday, November 19, 2026. The game unlocks at midnight local time, with mainland Chile and Easter Island following their respective time zones.

Can I play GTA 6 on November 18 in Chile?

The standard console release won’t be available during the evening of November 18. Players can start once their local clock reaches midnight on November 19.

Does GTA 6 release at the same time on PS5 and Xbox?

Yes. Both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S versions follow the same local-midnight launch schedule. Their preload windows are different: PS5 downloads begin at midnight local time, while Xbox downloads start globally at midnight GMT.

What time does GTA 6 release in Santiago?

Players in Santiago can start playing at 12:00 AM CLST on November 19, 2026. Other mainland cities, including Valparaíso and Concepción, follow the same schedule.

Can I play GTA 6 on PC at launch?

No PC release has been confirmed for November 19. The announced launch platforms are PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, and Rockstar Games hasn’t shared a Windows release date.

What time does GTA 6 release in Chile?

Most mainland cities get access at midnight CLST on November 19, 2026. Easter Island follows UTC−5 and also unlocks at midnight locally, which is two hours later than the mainland. Now you know what time does GTA 6 release in Chile, no matter where you’re playing from.

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Nate Kencana

Tech Writer | Your Go-To for Gaming Reads and More

Hi! I'm Nate. An Indonesian wordsmith who's passionate in storytelling, SEO, football, and billiards.

I write for a living, play music as a side hustle, and try to make Neuer-level saves between the posts in football.

When I'm not writing or chasing my sons (re: cats) around the house, I'm usually watching Arsenal match highlights or driving around the town while listening to Tulus.

The rest? Is still unwritten.

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