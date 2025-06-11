10 Best Games Like Vampire Survivors for Endless Fun in 2025

Looking for the best games like Vampire Survivors? The explosive popularity of this bullet-heaven roguelite game has single-handedly pioneered a thrilling new genre, urging millions of fans to search for similarly intense and highly replayable titles you can play at your own pace, including me.

What you’ll see here are the top Vampire Survivor-likes I’ve collected over the years as a casual roguelite enjoyer – all fantastic games that offer hours upon hours of horde-slaying, buildsmaxxing fun that you can either chill with or tryhard for hours.

Of course, these titles being on this list doesn’t mean they’re perfect one-to-one copies, as each of them does bring a unique “flavor” of roguelite in terms of art style, lootables, progression, combat mechanics, and stage design. Simply put, they aren’t mere copycats, but very solid games in their own right.



Want to enjoy hundreds of playthroughs where you can try out loads of different equipment, abilities, and character combinations? How about testing your skills against some of the toughest mobs and bosses you’ll ever encounter?

These games will satisfy all your hangups for Vampire Survivors, just as they did mine!

Our Top Picks for Games Like Vampire Survivors

For those of you who’d like to know the highest-tier survivor-likes out of all the standout titles out there, here are our team’s top picks on the best games like Vampire Survivors we’re confident you’ll enjoy the most:

Brotato (2022) – a bullet-heaven roguelite where you can collect multiple unique potatoes and equip them with up to six weapons at a time, giving you an impressively massive amount of possible builds. Slay The Spire (2019) – encourages deep, strategic gameplay by allowing you to navigate a branching map with challenging monsters and tons of unique cards and relics to collect, then build synergistic decks. Dead Cells (2019) – the quintessential roguelike Metroidvania, where dying repeatedly is a core mechanic, brutal stages are commonplace, and the combat is incredibly fast-paced and fluid.

Do none of our recommended games hit you quite right? Don’t you worry, as I have prepared seven more games similar to Vampire Survivors for you to look at. Scroll down and check them out!

10 Best Games Like Vampire Survivors That Are Casually Hardcore

What you’ll see below are the greatest survivor-like games where danger lurks at every corner, offering fresh, challenging game modes for you to conquer, tough monsters for you to slay, and more builds for you to optimize.

For these titles, endless replayability is the name of the game!

1. Brotato

Platforms Microsoft Windows, Nintendo Switch, Android, iOS, PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox Cloud Gaming Release Year 2022 Developers Blobfish, Seaven Studio Best Feature Highly customizable character builds

Brotato stands out even amongst the most phenomenal roguelike games by putting its own starchy spin on the bullet heaven formula. Here, you’re able to choose from 62 different potato survivors and collect a wide variety of guns that you can either manually aim or set to fire automatically as you mow down mobs of monsters wave after wave.

If you’re looking for the best game that’ll offer you the same kind of thrills that Vampire Survivors has, then Brotato should be at the very top of your must-play list, or at least near it.

Having sunk several hours on it myself, I can confidently say that it’s more replayable than Vampire Survivors, too, as the amount of possible character and weapon combos for builds in this game is just insane.

2. Slay The Spire

Platforms Microsoft Windows, macOS, Linux, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, iOS, Android Release Year 2019 Developer Mega Crit Best Feature Strategic deck-building

If you like the sheer replayability of Survivors-like games but want a different format to experience it in, then Slay The Spire will blow you away. This game went into early access way back in 2017 and was officially released in 2019. All those pre-release patches certainly made it one of the most polished roguelites you can play right now, with intuitive UI, balanced mechanics, and minimal bugs.

This game is so fun and well-optimized that it’s an easy recommendation for gamers who like to play on handhelds such as the Steam Deck, Nintendo Switch, or just mobile devices in general.

Slay The Spire is also a must-have for roguelite fans who’re into engaging turn-based strategy games. After all, it’s a deck-building game where you engage in strategic card-based combat, rather than a fast-paced bullet hell/heaven like most titles on this list.

3. Dead Cells

Platforms Microsoft Windows, Linux, macOS, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One, iOS, Android Release Year 2019 Developers Motion Twin, Evil Empire Best Feature Roguelite metroidvania-style exploration

Dead Cells offers you another unique flavor of a survivor-like experience to enjoy. Inspired by classic action games and challenging roguelites, it borrows elements from some of the best Metroidvania games like Hollow Knight and mixes them with classic roguelite mechanics.

This game boasts a stunning pixel art style that breathes life into the surroundings you explore, ultra-challenging yet smooth hack-and-slash combat, and an impressive array of weapons and abilities that’ll keep each run fresh and exciting.

Metroidvania fans who are also big into Vampire Survivors are practically guaranteed to sink hundreds of hours into this one, not to mention those of you who just like to test yourselves by playing games with high skill ceilings and deep progression.

4. Halls of Torment

Platforms Microsoft Windows, GeForce Now, Linux, Android Release Year 2023 Developer Chasing Carrots Best Feature Diablo-style looting system and dark fantasy themes

As a huge sucker for great RPG games that feature dark fantasy themes myself, Halls of Torment is one awesome survival roguelite that I highly recommend to Survivor-like fans who prefer darker, grittier elements on their PC or mobile games.

Halls of Torment has a dark, stylized retro aesthetic that’s a sight to behold while you’re slaughtering hordes of unearthly monsters. You’ll hear plenty of gamers compare this game to Diablo. Honestly, from its looting system, UI design, and visuals? The comparison couldn’t be more accurate in my opinion.

This one’s another 10/10 pick-up for hardcore gamers as almost every missed shot and positioning mistake will be punished by an untimely hit in this game, especially when you’re fighting bosses – all of whom have unique movesets you need to read and make counter plays against.

5. Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor

Platforms GeForce Now, Microsoft Windows Release Year 2024 Developer Funday Games Best Feature Unique environment-based mechanics

The original Deep Rock Galactic was a magnificent co-op FPS that incorporated mining-based mechanics in addition to its thrilling gunplay and unique dwarf classes – elements that are now revamped in Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor compared to its past title.

Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor is a top-tier spinoff that brings new mechanics to the table that set it apart from other Survivors-like games, such as active mining and fully destructible terrain.

This one’s a very good option for players who value interactive environmental elements in addition to all the chaotic auto-shooter shenanigans you get up to, offering a fresh take on the horde-slaying formula within the beloved DRG universe.

6. Death Must Die

Platforms Microsoft Windows, MacOS Release Year 2023 Developer Realm Archive Best Feature Challenging, reaction-intensive combat

Death Must Die is another dark-fantasy banger that elevates the top-down, auto-shooter roguelite genre, blending it with high-octane action RPG elements. It features highly dynamic and demanding gameplay, ensuring that every victory you’ll ever have is hard-earned via precise skill casts and dodging.

Here, you get to choose from seven unique characters with their own playstyle and, with the help of the gods and the abilities they give you, pit them against the forces of death – straight up. It has randomized maps, too, so you can bet that every run will surprise you, adding to its replayability.

You’ll particularly enjoy this one if you see yourself getting into simpler, more streamlined buildcrafting compared to what you’ll find in Vampire Survivors or other Survivors-like games.

7. Soulstone Survivors

Platforms GeForce Now, Microsoft Windows, Linux, MacOS Release Year 2022 Developer Game Smithing Limited Best Feature Deep skill customization

Soulstone Survivors is a great roguelite game centered around game-breaking skill synergies and weapon crafting.

One of this game’s strongest points is its skill customization system. You get to experiment with tons of possible builds simply based on how many passive, buff, and active skill combos there are and how they interact with each other, and I personally had tons of fun with it.

I have to give the devs huge credit for this great game, as Soulstone Survivors excels in making you feel like an absolutely unstoppable wizard once you hit that perfect skill combo. There are plenty of “perfectly balanced” builds you can get into here, which you’ll love if you’re a fellow buildsmaxxer.

8. 20 Minutes Till Dawn

Platforms Microsoft Windows, macOS, Android, iOS Release Year 2022 Developer flanne Best Feature Dark atmosphere and streamlined skill system

20 Minutes Till Dawn is a fast-paced bullet hell that offers one of the purest roguelite experiences you could ever have. Its eldritch horror vibe, combined with its simple yet hardcore combat style centered around manual aiming and intensive buildcrafting, really sold this one for me.

This game doesn’t hold your hand, nor does it give you overt expositions. You’re simply dropped on a map, and you have one goal: survive hell for 20 minutes. It also features a Quick Play mode where you only have to survive 10 minutes and an Endless Mode where you can tussle with monsters non-stop, till you drop.

Fair warning, though – expect almost every single minute of this game’s runs to be brutal. Still, as someone who’s enjoyed Vampire Survivors, I’m sure you’ll enjoy trying to survive the whole thing as much as I did.

9. Picayune Dreams

Platforms Microsoft Windows Release Year 2022 Developers Andyland, Milkypossum, Stepford Best Feature Anime-style visuals and an incredible soundtrack

In bullet heaven games, you ARE the bullet hell. Picayune Dreams is a prime example of this, as the character you control here is capable of putting out so many colorful projectiles that it can turn your monitor into a makeshift disco ball.

It fits, too, considering this game also has one of the most memorable soundtracks you’ll ever experience in a roguelike. What can I say? There’s just nothing like mowing down enemies while both dodging and sending out a metric ton of projectiles with breakcore blasting through your headphones.

It’s only available on PC as of this writing, but it’s a definite must-have for those who are into the bullet-heaven aspect of Vampire Survivors specifically, and don’t mind anime, glitchcore-style visuals that border on the surreal.

10. Boneraiser Minions

Platforms Microsoft Windows Release Year 2022 Developer Caiysware Best Feature Necromancy-themed core gameplay

Tired of roguelites where you do all the attacking yourself? Give Boneraiser Minions a try, where you’re allowed to summon a variety of undead minions to do the dirty work for you. It’s all just them, though, as you still get to cast awesome spells and use powerful relics to give your bone armies a helping hand.

While it’s more forgiving than most other roguelites, every positioning or buildcrafting mistake can still cost you the win. Losing your skeletal army will leave you vulnerable and in range for enemy dog piles and a quick game over. Fair, since necromancers aren’t known for their durability anyway.

On the whole, I’d say Boneraiser Minions is a breath of fresh air from your usual roguelites. A great game featuring stylish, retro-arcade graphics and fun army-building mechanics that’ll keep you occupied while you chase that next high score.

FAQs

What game is most like Vampire Survivors?

The game that’s most like Vampire Survivors is Brotato, which features a similar fast-paced, top-down arena-shooter roguelite experience where you get to slay hordes upon hordes of enemies, bullet heaven-style.

What game type is Vampire Survivors?

Vampire Survivor is a bullet heaven roguelite where your primary focus is to “hit and not get hit” – to survive waves of enemies until the end of each stage, all while continuously making your character stronger through a combination of items and abilities (i.e., builds).

Why are games like Vampire Survivors so popular?

I think games like Vampire Survivors are wildly popular because they deliver fast, satisfying gameplay with tons of replayability and very minimal downtime.