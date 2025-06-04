10 Best Games Like Unpacking for Relaxing Gaming in 2025

If you’re looking for the best games like Unpacking, you’ve come to the right place. These games will give you that same cozy atmosphere, attention to detail, and relaxing gameplay where every object and every room matters.

Today, we’ve put together a list of the best games in the unpacking genre – from adorable puzzle games to home decoration and interactive story games. They’re perfect for anyone who loves calm, creative projects on PC, Nintendo Switch, or Xbox. Let’s dive together into a world where you can discover, decorate, and enjoy every minute of play.

Our Top Picks for Games Like Unpacking

Our list of the best games like Unpacking features the best cozy puzzle games with engaging gameplay and an atmosphere that brings a feeling of comfort and calm. These games combine puzzles, creative elements, and the chance to relax and immerse yourself in stories through details and interior design.

If you enjoy decor life, house flipper, or block fitting puzzle games, these titles are definitely worth trying on PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series, or PlayStation:

A Little to the Left (2022) – The best cozy puzzle game with engaging block fitting puzzles and tidy tasks that will test your attention to detail and logic. Stardew Valley (2016) – The famous Stardew Valley game with a vibrant world, rural life, and the ability to build your relationships and life. Cozy Grove (2021) – One of the best cozy games where you explore an island, help spirits, and take care of home decoration in a relaxing atmosphere.

And that’s just the beginning – keep reading to find even more interesting and cozy game about creativity. They’ll give you a familiar experience and let you enjoy calm, joy, and creativity.

10 Best Games Like Unpacking: Cozy Puzzle Gems

In these games, everything revolves around creativity and relaxing gameplay. And that’s exactly what makes these projects so special. There’s no race or pressure – just you, your imagination, and the chance to create cozy spaces, solve puzzles, and enjoy a familiar experience.

1. A Little to the Left [Best Cozy Puzzle Game]

Platforms macOS, Windows, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Android Year of Release 2022 Developer Max Inferno Games Unique Features Relaxing block fitting puzzle, charming art style, turn-based strategy game elements

If you’re looking for similar games, the first thing to check out is A Little to the Left. It’s a great game for those who want to relax and experiment with shapes and objects. It’s kind of like part home decoration, where you need to arrange different shapes across various stages. It’s very chill and fun, perfect for some calm downtime.

Here, you almost feel like you’re in real life – carefully placing objects and creating cozy spaces. The game gives a sense of hope and order as everything gradually becomes complete and looks beautiful. Everything finds its place and purpose. If you’re a fan of indie games, you’ll like this one too – it’s slow-paced and thoughtful.

2. Stardew Valley [Best Cozy Farming Sim]

Platforms Windows, macOS, Linux, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation Vita, iOS, Android Year of Release 2016 Developer ConcernedApe Unique Features Life sim, farming, relationships, exploration, cozy game with a deep story

Stardew Valley is another slow-paced game where you get to manage a whole farm. Dive into building, caring for animals, and growing your farmstead.

Plus, you can interact with other characters, completing plenty of side quests. And of course, there’s dungeon exploring too. For fans of the best Stardew Valley games, this is the golden standard. Yeah, the graphics are simple, but that’s part of its charm.

3. Cozy Grove [Best Relaxing Adventure Game]

Platforms iOS, macOS, tvOS, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows, Xbox One Year of Release 2021 Developer Spry Fox Unique Features Spirit exploration, story-driven, calm, and cozy atmosphere

Cozy Grove is one of the best cozy games – just relax and set off to explore a magical island while helping spirits find peace. It’s not just about fun; it has a pretty deep story that leaves room for reflection. The game has a cozy atmosphere, funny characters, and simple little tasks. The gameplay is enjoyable and really engaging.

Here you can experiment and enjoy a peaceful life away from the hustle and bustle. If you love chill games with a warm, heartfelt vibe, this is definitely your pick.

4. Assemble With Care [Best Story-Driven Puzzle Game]

Platforms macOS, Microsoft Windows, iOS, tvOS Year of Release 2019 Developer Ustwo Games Unique Features Object repair puzzles, touching story, creativity, and imagination

Assemble With Care is a great example of a cozy puzzle game where you play as an antique restorer Maria. Throughout the game, you’ll take apart and fix various items. I really enjoyed it – it gives you an unusual sense of satisfaction from completing each task.

I’d recommend this game to anyone who likes experimenting and creating, while relaxing and getting immersed in a real-life atmosphere. It will also appeal to those who appreciate details and pleasant slow-paced gameplay.

5. A Short Hike [Best Indie Adventure Game]

Platforms Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Windows, Linux, macOS, Mac OS Year of Release 2019 Developer Adam Robinson-Yu Unique Features Open exploration, cozy game feel, relaxing journey

A Short Hike is one of the best adventure games where you can just chill out and explore a beautiful world on your way to the summit. The game gives a feeling of freedom and lightness. You’re guaranteed a cozy and peaceful atmosphere.

It perfectly captures the vibe of real life, offering a way to escape everyday problems and boost your mood. It’s ideal for players who enjoy short but memorable gaming sessions.

You take control of an anthropomorphic bird who’s trying to reach the top to catch a cellphone signal. The natural landscapes here are recreated quite realistically.

6. Dorfromantik [Best Relaxing Strategy Puzzle Game]

Platforms Nintendo Switch, GeForce Now, Windows Year of Release 2021 Developer Toukana Interactive Unique Features Tile placement, calm gameplay, creativity, and strategy

Dorfromantik is a computer puzzle game where you build your own world from individual tiles. Connect them into one whole to create beautiful landscapes and unlock new exploration opportunities.

The player starts with just one hexagonal grass tile and gets a few more tiles to work with. Houses, trees, pastures, bodies of water, and railroad tracks are randomly generated on these tiles. It’s a great game for those who love exploration, creativity, and calm gameplay.

There’s no rush here – you can fully dive into the process and enjoy every moment. A perfect game for anyone looking to chill and unwind after a long day at work.

7. Florence [Best Narrative-Driven Mobile Game]

Platforms Nintendo Switch, Windows, macOS, iOS, Android, Mac OS Year of Release 2018 Developer Mountains Unique Features Emotional story, minimalistic puzzles, relationship focus

Florence is a short but incredibly touching story about first love. There’s no action or difficult levels here. Just real life, emotions, and the journey of a young woman going through major changes in her life. The entire story is told through simple mini-games, wordless dialogues, and a brilliant visual style. The game literally feels like a beating heart filled with love.

Florence is a great example of how interactive story games can be deep and honest. It’s not just a story – it’s an experience that everyone goes through at some point. It’s doubt, happiness, heartbreak, and hope for the future. If you want to pause your everyday routine for even a minute and hear yourself, Florence is exactly what you need.

8. Garden Paws [Best Cozy Life and Business Sim]

Platforms Nintendo Switch, Windows, Mac OS Year of Release 2018 Developer Bitten Toast Games Unique Features Store management, home decoration, creativity, and exploration

Garden Paws is one of the best cozy games, where you inherit your grandparents’ farm and start building your life from scratch. You can farm, grow plants, take care of animals, go fishing, complete quests, and even run your own shop.

The game is filled with real-life vibes and offers tons of opportunities for creativity and exploration. You can customize your character, build your house, develop the town, and interact with the residents.

With over 700 quests and a variety of activities, Garden Paws offers dozens of hours of engaging gameplay. If you love games that let you relax and focus on exploring, Garden Paws is the perfect choice for you.

9. Spiritfarer [Best Cozy Story and Management Game]

Platforms Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Android, Xbox One, macOS, Linux, Windows, Stadia, iOS, Mac OS Year of Release 2020 Developer Thunder Lotus Games Unique Features Emotional story, spirit management, and relaxing gameplay

Spiritfarer is one of the best emotional adventure games where you play as Stella, a spirit guide who helps souls complete their journey to the afterlife. It’s quite an unusual story about life and death. And also about unfinished business that keeps spirits from moving on.

You’ll have a cat named Daffodil, your own ship, and plenty of side quests. Explore the world, fulfill passengers’ requests, and even plant your own garden on the ship. Experiment.

The game blends platformer and management simulator elements, offering a variety of activities: from fishing and cooking to building and quests.

Each spirit has a unique story, and saying goodbye to them is full of deep emotions. Spiritfarer teaches you to appreciate moments and say farewell with love. If you’re looking for a game that mixes adventure, emotions, and coziness, Spiritfarer is a great choice.

10. House Flipper [Best Home Renovation and Decoration Sim]

Platforms Windows, macOS, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Android, iOS Year of Release 2018 Developer Empyrean Unique Features House renovation, interior design, and assembling furniture

House Flipper will appeal to players who enjoy realistic simulators. Here, you’re a person who buys old houses, then cleans up, renovates, and sells them for a better price. Get ready – there’s plenty of work in every house. You can wash, paint, lay tiles, wallpaper, and decorate rooms.

Everything to create a cozy home. The game is perfect for fans of cozy games and anyone interested in interior design.

After the main game’s release, the developer also put out several DLCs. For example, in one expansion, you get the chance to work in a garden. And it’s not just about trees – you can set up your own barbecue area or even start landscaping from scratch – it all depends on your imagination and the client’s wishes.

If you’re looking for a relaxing and creative experience, House Flipper is definitely worth trying.

FAQs

What game is most like Unpacking?

Games most similar to Unpacking are cozy puzzle games with elements of home decoration, such as A Little to the Left, Assemble With Care, and Cozy Grave. They offer a relaxing and creative experience.

What game type is Unpacking?

Unpacking is a cozy puzzle game that combines home decor, organization, and storytelling in a calm and relaxing style.