15 Bleak and Tense Games Like Papers, Please To Try in 2026

Games like Papers, Please deliver a unique flavor of grim satisfaction. You’re stamping papers, dealing with tough moral choices, and watching things spiral while trying to hold the line. What’s not to love? Once you’ve squeezed every drop out of Arstotzka, most games just feel too flashy or too forgiving (I call it the Soulslike syndrome).

That’s exactly why I pulled this list together. It’s filled with titles that scratch the same itch in their own twisted ways. Some double down on bureaucracy, some crank up the dread, and a few go places even Papers, Please didn’t dare.

Let’s get into it.

Our Top Picks for Games Like Papers, Please

I explored dozens of great single-player titles that capture the same tension, moral weight, and bleak humor. My top picks certainly have similar mechanics, but they also tap into the same emotional core. They constantly force you to question your choices and sit with uncomfortable truths.

Here are my favorite games similar to Papers, Please:

1 Not Tonight 2018 This was an easy winner. You’re behind a clipboard during post-Brexit chaos, juggling IDs and political unrest. Buy now 2 Beholder 2016 This title hits hard. You’re a landlord spying on tenants for a totalitarian regime, deciding who to help or throw under the bus. The art style is stark, and the decisions are brutal. No easy answers here. Buy now 3 Frostpunk 2018 You’re in charge of the last city on a frozen Earth. Survival is not just about managing dwindling resources, but making moral choices that will greatly affect your society and the lives of its citizens. Buy now

These games aren’t copies of Papers, Please, but they hit the same nerve. They blend bureaucratic pressure, bleak humor, and moral tension in ways that make every decision matter.

15 Games Like Papers, Please for Fans of Tough Moral Choices

Now let’s take a closer look at my top picks of games like Papers, Please, that really capture that same vibe. If you’re craving moral choices, creeping tension, and that same slow-burn pressure, this is where to start.

1. Not Tonight [Best for Fans of Dark Political Satire]

Our score 10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Windows, Nintendo Switch Year of release 2018 Creator PanicBarn Best for Fans of dark political satire and timed tasks Notable features Post-Brexit setting, club bouncer mechanics

In Not Tonight, you’re a club bouncer, not a border guard. But the paperwork still piles up, the clock ticks, and the consequences come fast if you mess up.

Set in an alternate, post-Brexit UK where citizens are ranked and deported based on heritage, you play a “Person of European Heritage” trying to stay out of a detention center. And how? By checking IDs, scanning guest lists, and following absurdly shifting rules night after night.

This repetitive gameplay loop under pressure is a clear match for Papers, Please fans. The same moral discomfort is there when following the rules means hurting someone in the future. And yes, that same slow descent into dread as the world around you turns colder with each shift.

Why we chose it Not Tonight has a brilliant mix of moral ambiguity and high-stakes decision-making. It uses humor and dystopian politics to keep you on edge while challenging your ethical boundaries.

What sets Not Tonight apart is how sharply it leans into modern politics. It’s cynical and grim, but also funny in a very British, very bleak way. If Papers, Please made you think, Not Tonight might make you think and flinch.

My Verdict: It’s a hit indie game that plays all the same notes – rule-based gameplay, oppressive systems, and ethical ambiguity – but it sets them against a modern backdrop. You’re not stamping visas. You’re denying partygoers entry to survive.

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2. Beholder [Best for Fans of Moral Tension and Surveillance]

Our score 9.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Windows, macOS, iOS, Android, PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch Year of release 2016 Creator Warm lamp Games Best for Fans of moral tension and surveillance-heavy gameplay Notable features Dystopian landlord simulator, branching story paths

Beholder drops you into a totalitarian nightmare where your job isn’t just soul-crushing but legally mandated. As the new landlord of a government-run apartment complex, you’re expected to spy on tenants, rifle through their stuff, and report anything even remotely rebellious. Your orders are clear, but your conscience won’t always agree.

Like Papers, Please, this game thrives on repetition with a twist. You’ll follow a rigid system of rules and regulations, but every day brings new choices and consequences. Each interaction carries weight, and failing to comply could mean losing your job (or worse). Still, snitching on someone who just wants to play their violin quietly won’t feel great. Choices like this make Beholder one of the best simulation games similar to Papers, Please.

Why we chose it Beholder traps you in the role of a landlord forced to spy on your tenants, balancing your morality with your job security. Its narrative depth makes it a gripping experience that’ll have you questioning every choice.

The world of Beholder is grim, drenched in paranoia and helplessness. You’re spying on your tenants while the government is watching you. It’s that constant pressure that fuels the game’s most powerful moments.

My Verdict: It takes the same “follow orders or face the consequences” formula and gives it teeth. You’re not just managing a border – you’re deciding the fate of people under your roof. It’s invasive, uncomfortable, and brilliantly designed.

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3. Frostpunk [Best Society Survival Game]

Our score 9.7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PlayStation, Xbox Year of release 2018 Creator 11 bit studios Best for Players who enjoy difficult moral decisions, resource management, and survival under constant pressure Notable features Moral law system, temperature-based survival, city management, resource scarcity, scouting expeditions

In Frostpunk, players are in charge of the last city on a frozen Earth. The goal is to keep everyone alive, but it quickly turns into a battle of compassion and practicality.

Players manage labor and resources, but the real pressure is deciding how far you will push your citizens to survive. When times get tough, child labor suddenly seems okay. Morality is part of the management loop, so the player’s policies will shape the city and its people.

Why we chose it Like Papers, Please, Frostpunk puts authority in your hands and constantly asks what compromises you are prepared to make when people depend on your decisions.

Aside from ethical dilemmas, you still need to worry about the bitter cold and dwindling resources. Survival requires constant tradeoffs between immediate needs and long-term stability, giving every successful day a real sense of relief.

My Verdict: Frostpunk has the similar moral pressure players loved about Papers, Please. Combine that with city-building systems, and you have a survival strategy game with an ethical twist.

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4. Citizen Sleeper [Best for Narrative Choice and Survival]

Our score 9.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, Mac, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch 2 Year of release 2022 Creator Jump Over the Age Best for Fans of resource pressure, difficult choices, and story-heavy sci-fi Notable features Dice allocation, limited daily actions, branching storylines, character relationships

Citizen Sleeper takes place on a decaying space station ruled by corporations, factions, and people simply trying to get by. Players take on the role of an escaped worker who must survive by balancing time, resources, and personal priorities.

It plays out like a tabletop game, where each cycle begins by rolling a limited pool of dice. Each dice can be assigned jobs, investigations, and other tasks. This quickly becomes a resource-management puzzle, where food, money, the character’s deteriorating body, and ticking objectives are competing for attention.

The parallels with Papers, Please come in the form of this pressure to survive a broken system, and its branching narrative gives players plenty of reasons to question that very system. The people you meet can completely change your priorities, and what begins as a fight for survival becomes a much more personal story.

Why we chose it Citizen Sleeper captures the tension of making difficult decisions with limited resources while exploring labor, corporate control, survival, and personal responsibility.

My Verdict: Citizen Sleeper’s dice-based action system and excellent character writing make it a great pick for players who are looking for the same moral uncertainty found in Papers, Please.

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5. Orwell: Keeping an Eye on You [Best for Fans of Surveillance and Espionage]

Our score 9.3 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Windows, macOS, Android, iOS, GeForce Now Year of release 2016 Creator Osmotic Studios Best for Fans of surveillance, espionage, and narrative puzzles Notable features Real-time investigation mechanics, heavy emphasis on digital privacy, and misinformation

Orwell puts you behind the screen of a powerful government surveillance tool. You’re the human element in a massive data-mining system, combing through emails, texts, social media, and private records to identify threats. You decide what information gets passed up the chain, and your interpretation shapes the investigation.

At first, it’s just matching names and locations. But soon you’re digging into lives, questioning motivations, and choosing what the government sees. The wrong call can ruin reputations or worse, but refusing to act could mean letting a terrorist slip through the cracks.

Why we chose it Orwell puts you in the shoes of a government surveillance officer, forcing you to dig into personal lives while making morally questionable decisions. Its narrative style keeps you second-guessing yourself at every turn.

The game never slaps a “good” or “bad” label on your decisions. It lets you sit with the discomfort of wielding power with limited context. It’s quiet, thoughtful, and will make you think hard before you click “submit.”

My Verdict: Both games trap you in a seat of authority with no clear right answers. They force you to make tough calls under pressure, working within a rigid system where mistakes are costly and humanity is optional. If Papers, Please made you uneasy in a good way, Orwell will absolutely scratch that itch.

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6. Not Tonight 2 [Best for Varied Document Checking]

Our score 9.2 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, Nintendo Switch Year of release 2022 Creator PanicBarn Best for Players who enjoy scrutinizing documents but want more variety between shifts Notable features ID checking, time-pressure jobs, three-character road trip, varied minigames

Not Tonight 2 turns document checking into a cross-country road trip. In the game’s alternate version of America, a group of friends must recover documents needed to help their detained friend Eduardo.

Much of your time is spent working venue doors, checking IDs, spotting incorrect information, and keeping the line moving before the clock runs out. The game keeps it interesting by frequently adding new rules and unusual minigames.

As for the story, it’s much more comedic and colorful compared to the grim bureaucracy of Papers, Please. Its blend of careful inspection and absurd road-trip situations gives the game a personality of its own.

Why we chose it Not Tonight 2 keeps the satisfying pressure of checking documents for tiny inconsistencies while expanding the formula with changing venues, minigames, and a broader road-trip story.

My Verdict: Not Tonight 2 is a great pick for players who enjoy catching small mistakes under pressure but want more variety between shifts. Its changing jobs and dark comedy keep the document-checking loop lively throughout the journey.

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7. This War of Mine [Best for Brutal Survival Decisions]

Our score 9.1 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, iOS, Android Year of release 2014 Creator 11 bit studios Best for Players who enjoy resource management and difficult decisions with lasting consequences Notable features Civilian survival, shelter management, scavenging, moral choices, day-night cycle

This War of Mine puts players in charge of civilians trying to survive inside a besieged city. Resources and safety are always in short supply, so basic survival becomes a constant series of uncomfortable decisions.

During the day, maintain the shelter and tend to people’s needs. When darkness falls, send someone to scavenge outside, where every useful resource can come with a serious risk or moral cost.

Unlike the document checking of Papers, Please, this game is about balancing hunger, illness, exhaustion, and conscience while trying to keep a fragile group alive. It constantly asks what players are prepared to sacrifice when there is rarely enough to go around.

Why we chose it This War of Mine turns resource management into a deeply personal survival problem, with hard choices that can affect both your supplies and the emotional state of your survivors.

My Verdict: This War of Mine has the similar moral pressure of Papers, Please, but with a harsher survival-management game where every night can change your situation.

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8. Ministry of Broadcast [Best for Dystopian Dark Humor]

Our score 9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, macOS, Nintendo Switch, iOS Year of release 2020 Creator Ministry of Broadcast Studios Best for Players who enjoy political satire, oppressive dystopian worlds, and old-school cinematic platforming Notable features Dystopian setting, puzzle platforming, dark humor, environmental storytelling, reality TV premise

Ministry of Broadcast mixes dystopian oppression and reality TV in a 2D platformer. In a country split apart by a massive wall, the protagonist enters a government-run reality show for a chance to cross the wall and reunite with his family.

Unlike the paperwork of Papers, Please, the protagonist must solve environmental puzzles and survive deadly arenas while the regime turns his struggle into a televised spectacle. What the game does capture is the gloomy setting and darkly comic treatment of authoritarian bureaucracy found in Papers, Please.

Why we chose it Ministry of Broadcast has a similar atmosphere to Papers, Please, but with a pixel puzzle platformer gameplay.

Ministry of Broadcast approaches those ideas through physical challenges and satire, giving you a very different style of gameplay wrapped around similarly uncomfortable themes.

My Verdict: Ministry of Broadcast is worth playing if you want the dystopian absurdity of Papers, Please paired with platforming, puzzles, and a much more physical struggle for freedom.

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9. Do Not Feed the Monkeys [Best for Fans of Surveillance and Moral Dilemmas]

Our score 8.9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Windows, macOS, Android, iOS, PlayStation, Xbox, GeForce Now Year of release 2018 Creator Fictiorama Studios Best for Players who enjoy surveillance and moral dilemmas Notable features Voyeurism mechanics, branching storylines

Do Not Feed the Monkeys puts you in the role of a new member of the “Primate Observation Club,” a shady organization that gives you access to live surveillance feeds from unsuspecting people’s homes and offices. Your job, officially, is to watch and take notes. But as you get deeper into their lives, you’ll face decisions that go way beyond just observing.

Why we chose it Do Not Feed the Monkeys offers a voyeuristic look into the lives of others while putting you in the position of making tough moral decisions. It’s a unique mix of surveillance and ethical choices.

The game explores how power corrupts and how quickly the line between doing your job and crossing a moral boundary can blur. You’ll also have to juggle basic survival tasks like paying rent, eating, and sleeping while managing an ever-growing web of “monkeys” to spy on.

My Verdict: If Papers, Please hooked you with its pressure-cooker tension and moral tightrope, you’ll feel right at home here. The themes of control, surveillance, and tough personal choices land just as hard, but now you’re peeking through cameras, not checking passports.

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10. Strange Horticulture [Best for Fans of Puzzle-Lovers and Occult Mysteries]

Our score 8.7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Windows, macOS, Android, PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch Year of release 2022 Creator Bad Viking Best for Puzzle lovers and occult mystery fans Notable features Plant identification mechanics, branching story, tactile gameplay

Strange Horticulture swaps border stamps and security cameras for soil and suspicious herbs, but it delivers the same feeling of creeping dread in a tightly controlled workspace. You run a quaint little plant shop in a quiet town full of secrets, cults, and cryptic letters. Your job is to identify the right plant for the right person, sometimes to heal… and sometimes to harm.

Every task requires attention to detail, from decoding ancient texts to interpreting vague symptoms. Labeling and handing over plants might sound repetitive, but every decision matters. You can poison someone, unleash dark magic, or get wrapped up in a conspiracy you can’t escape.

Why we chose it The engaging plant-identification mechanic combined with a branching narrative makes Strange Horticulture a unique and eerie experience. It stands out for its atmosphere, puzzle-solving, and moral gray areas.

The worldbuilding is slow. You can expect weird notes, whispered warnings, and eerie visits from increasingly unhinged townsfolk. You’re not just solving puzzles but navigating a web of morality and risk from your own quiet little corner of a much darker world.

My Verdict: It’s one of the best strategy games on this list, layered with moral ambiguity. You’ll feel the weight of decision-making, the same creeping sense that something isn’t right, but in a garden instead of a checkpoint.

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11. Death and Taxes [Best for Dark Humor and Ethical Dilemmas]

Our score 8.6 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Windows, macOS, Android, PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch Year of release 2020 Creator Placeholder Gameworks Best for Fans of dark humor and ethical dilemmas Notable features Play as the Grim Reaper, branching narratives, multiple endings

In Death and Taxes, you’re not stamping passports – you’re deciding who lives and who dies. You play as the Grim Reaper, seated at a tidy desk, tasked with reading profiles and determining fates. Your choices influence global events, office politics in the afterlife, and your relationship with your boss, Fate, who may or may not be a cat in a suit.

Every workday, you’re handed a stack of files and a quota. If you follow the rules, you get to keep your job. If you go with your conscience, you might be putting the cosmic order at risk. No pressure. It starts off as darkly comedic bureaucracy but quickly turns into a philosophical tug-of-war, with you stuck in the middle.

Why we chose it Death and Taxes mixes the grim job of deciding who lives or dies with dark humor. It’s a refreshing twist on the simulation genre, making you confront existential dilemmas with a comical touch.

The game is heavy on moral weight and long-term consequences. Every “harmless” decision can result in a monumental outcome at any time. It’s dark, witty, weird, and surprisingly reflective – all while keeping you locked to a desk with limited control over the bigger picture.

My Verdict: You’re performing repetitive tasks with increasingly severe moral consequences. You’re bound by orders from above, unsure whether to obey or rebel. And underneath the paperwork is a slow burn of existential dread. Sound familiar? It’s also a great role-playing game that gives you a go at being the Grim Reaper.

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12. This Is the Police [Best for Fans of Police Strategy and Corruption]

Our score 8.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Windows, macOS, Android, iOS, PlayStation, Xbox, GeForce Now, Nintendo Switch Year of release 2016 Creator Weappy Studio Best for Fans of slow-burning decision games Notable features Balances police strategy, corruption, and moral dilemmas

In This Is the Police, you play as Jack Boyd, a jaded police chief trying to make it through his last few months on the job. Sounds simple, but we know better by now. It’s a great adventure game where you just want to reach that light at the end of the tunnel.

You’ll deal with budget cuts, political demands, rising crime, and shady opportunities to make a little cash on the side. Every day brings a new stack of problems like missing officers, corrupt officials, PR nightmares, and you’re the one who has to clean it all up.

Why we chose it This Is the Police offers a captivating blend of strategy and moral conflict, as you navigate the seedy world of police corruption. It’s a deep dive into making difficult decisions under pressure.

Like Papers, Please, this is a game about doing a job under pressure while everything around you falls apart. It leans into repetition and scheduling, but there’s always an edge. Every small choice could spiral into a disaster. The game doesn’t hold your hand or offer clean outcomes, which makes every decision feel weighty.

My Verdict: The slow-burn stress, bleak tone, and moral ambiguity are all here. If you liked the feeling of being crushed by a broken system while trying to hold onto a shred of integrity, This Is the Police will pull you right back in.

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13. No, I’m not a Human [Best for Retro‑Style Arcade Challenge Seekers]

Our score 8.4 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Windows Year of release 2025 Creator Trioskaz Best for Players who love psychological horror with moral choices and tension Notable features Multiple endings, guest‑screening mechanics, mixing survival horror with decision‑based gameplay

In No, I’m Not a Human, you play a lone survivor who must decide, each night, who to let inside while trying to spot the monsters disguised as humans. This is aimed at survivors of tense decision‑games and psychological horror fans, and it stands out thanks to its blend of moral dilemmas, document‑style guest inspection, and creeping paranoia.

Playing through it, I felt both dread and fascination as I scanned guests for signs (the perfect teeth, red eyes, odd behavior) and made the call to let them in or gun them down. The game supports multiple playstyles: you can play carefully and examine everyone, or go wild and take more risks. It’s unforgiving at times, but that heightens the tension rather than dulling it.

Why we chose it The mix of survival gameplay, tight moral choices, and tense horror puts No, I’m Not a Human in a league of its own. If you like making hard decisions under pressure, this game gives a psychological experience that sticks with you long after you’ve played.

My verdict: No, I’m Not a Human hits hard for anyone who wants a horror game that’s more about moral panic than jump scares. It’s tense, clever, and perfect for players who love being forced to make decisions with serious consequences.

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14. The Westport Independent [Best for Fans of Media Manipulation and Censorship]

Our score 8.3 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Windows, macOS, Android, iOS Year of release 2016 Creator Double Zero One Ltd Best for Fans of media manipulation Notable features Censorship, propaganda, branching storylines

The Westport Independent puts you behind the editor’s desk at a newspaper in a crumbling, authoritarian state. A new government act is about to take effect, threatening your paper’s independence, and you’ve got one last chance to shape public opinion. Each week, you’ll assign articles to your staff, censor lines, rewrite headlines, and quietly decide what kind of truth (or lie) makes it to print.

Why we chose it The Westport Independent is a unique take on censorship and propaganda as you control the narrative. Every editorial decision you make could impact the lives of your staff and the public.

The mechanics look simple at a glance, but every decision shifts how the government sees you, how the public reacts, and what fate awaits your journalists. It’s a short, story-rich experience but leaves you thinking long after it’s over.

My Verdict: Both games live in the same moral grey zone, where small choices carry big consequences. Instead of stamping passports, players interact with newspaper articles, but the weight of authority, the creeping dread of compliance, and the chilling sense of control are all there.

Best for Fans of Media Manipulation and Censorship The Westport Independent 4.3 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. Uphold your paper’s independence amid the authoritarian state’s oppressive policies. Download the Game

15. Black Border 2 [Best for Hands-On Border Inspection]

Our score 8.2 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, Nintendo Switch, iOS, Android Year of release 2025 Creator Bitzooma Game Studio Best for Players who want a direct border-inspection game with more tools and hands-on searches Notable features Document inspection, X-ray scanners, vehicle weighing, canine unit, contraband searches, Endless Mode

In Black Border 2, players take the role of a border officer responsible for inspecting passports, permits, vehicles, and incoming travelers. The similarities to Papers, Please are immediate, but the inspection process expands with tools built to uncover forged papers and illegal cargo.

As each shift gets busier, new tools come in like X-ray scanners, vehicle weigh stations, and a canine unit for finding concealed contraband. There’s also Endless Mode that lets you keep testing your inspection skills outside the standard progression.

Why we chose it Black Border 2 closely captures the document-checking routine that makes Papers, Please so absorbing, then expands it with scanners, vehicles, contraband searches, and a canine unit.

Black Border 2 puts less emphasis on the narrative and more on catching inconsistencies, searching suspicious arrivals, upgrading your operation, and spotting the tiny detail that exposes a smuggler before you wave them through.

My Verdict: Black Border 2 is for players who want more passport checking, rule memorization, and contraband hunting. Its extra inspection tools give the familiar checkpoint routine a more hands-on feel.

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My Overall Verdict on Games like Papers, Please

When it comes to immersive, story-driven experiences with deep moral dilemmas, there’s a game for every kind of player. Whether you’re drawn to ethical choices, dark satire, or surveillance-heavy gameplay, these titles will keep you hooked.

For fans of dark political satire → Not Tonight . A grim and cynical look at a post-Brexit world, where your decisions can make or break people’s lives, all wrapped up in a tense, rule-based gameplay loop.

. A grim and cynical look at a post-Brexit world, where your decisions can make or break people’s lives, all wrapped up in a tense, rule-based gameplay loop. For those who love moral dilemmas → This Is the Police . Step into the shoes of a corrupt police chief, balancing ethics and survival in a world that forces you to make impossible decisions with every passing day.

. Step into the shoes of a corrupt police chief, balancing ethics and survival in a world that forces you to make impossible decisions with every passing day. For players who thrive under survival pressure → Frostpunk . Lead humanity’s last city through a deadly winter, balancing scarce resources, harsh laws, and the human cost of keeping society alive.

. Lead humanity’s last city through a deadly winter, balancing scarce resources, harsh laws, and the human cost of keeping society alive. For puzzle lovers with a twist → Strange Horticulture. Run a mysterious plant shop while navigating an occult-filled town, where your choices have deep consequences that ripple through the story.

No matter your interest, these games offer rich, morally complex worlds that are sure to make you question every decision you make.

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