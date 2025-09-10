18 Games Like Myst You Need to Try in 2025

If you’ve ever spent hours exploring strange worlds and scratching your head over cryptic enigmas, you already know the magic of games like Myst.

It can be tough to find modern games that capture that same magic, but I’ve been digging around for the ones that really do . Some of these picks shine with complicated riddles, others pull you in with deep stories, and a few just drop you into a mysterious universe with no map.

I’ve got you covered. I pulled together 18 titles that every Myst fan should try. Some classics, some fresh indies, and all of them will keep your curiosity burning.

Our Top Picks for Games Like Myst

There’s a special thrill when a game throws you into an unfamiliar place with no instructions, and that’s exactly the vibe these picks deliver. These are my top picks for games like Myst, the ones I always recommend first when someone asks me what to play next. They’ve got that mix of puzzle elements, atmosphere, and story that makes you lose track of time.

These are 5 standouts every Myst fan needs to check out:

Obduction (2016) – From the creators of Myst, you wake in a strange alien world and uncover its secrets through exploration. Quern: Undying Thoughts (2016) – A puzzle-filled island where every logical riddle connects to the next. The Eyes of Ara (2016) – A gothic castle packed with secrets, hidden messages, and clever puzzles. Amerzone: The Explorer’s Legacy (1999) – A story-driven adventure investigating an explorer’s mysterious unfinished journey. The Witness (2016) – A stunning puzzle game where the entire environment becomes part of the challenge.

Good start, don’t you think? And there’s way more ahead. Keep scrolling for more games like Myst that will test your intelligence, pull you into wild stories, and surprise you at every turn.

18 Myst-Like Games to Discover in 2025

Alright, here’s the full list. I picked a mix of classics and newer titles that every puzzle fan should check out. Some lean on brainy setups, others on atmosphere, but all of them are worth a shot. How many of these games like Myst have you played?

1. Obduction [Best Sci-Fi Myst Successor]

Our Score ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2016 Creator/s Cyan Worlds (developer & publisher) Average playtime 15–25 hours Metacritic score 76 (PC)

Obduction is one of those games that instantly feels familiar the second you boot it up. Made by Cyan Worlds, the same team behind Myst, it drops you into a strange alien world without much explanation. Your job? Explore every corner, read the clues scattered around, and slowly piece together the story through pure curiosity.

The gameplay is classic first-person exploration: no combat, no hand-holding, just you, the environment, and a ton of puzzles that reward patience.

The visuals are gorgeous: massive alien landscapes, eerie small towns, and little details that make the setting feel both surreal and believable, and having it on a great gaming monitor really brings the visuals to life.

What really hooks you is the feeling of isolation; it nails that “you against the mystery” vibe that Myst fans love.

Why we chose it Obduction is the successor to Myst. Few games manage to balance atmosphere, logic-based obstacles, and discovery as well as this one. If you’ve been craving that same slow-burn sense of wonder, this is the closest you’ll get without replaying Myst itself.

My verdict: Obduction captures the same magic of being lost in an unknown place where the only tools are your brain and patience. If you loved Myst’s puzzles, you’ll feel right at home here.

What do players say?

Spader623 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Well, if it’s anything like Myst, it’s a fantastic game. It’s a lived in, beautiful, mysterious world with basically no items to pick up and lug around (so far at least).

2. Quern: Undying Thoughts [Best Logical Puzzle Island]

Our Score ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC Year of release 2016 Creator/s Zadbox Entertainment (developer & publisher) Average playtime 20–30 hours Metacritic score 78 (PC)

Quern: Undying Thoughts is one of those hidden gems I’m always glad to recommend. It strands you on a mysterious deserted island, and instead of giving you a guide, it lets you figure everything out yourself. The vibe instantly reminds you of the best games in the genre: quiet, slow, and incredibly satisfying once you start connecting the dots.

The adventure leans heavily into hands-on interaction. You’ll twist levers, collect strange items, and jot down notes to keep track of clues. The puzzles are carefully designed sequences that respect your brainpower and feel rewarding once you solve them. The logic always makes sense, though some riddles can get tricky if you overlook even the smallest detail.

Visually, it doesn’t try to overwhelm with flashy graphics. Instead, it builds an atmosphere with stillness, natural lighting, and structures that feel like remnants of a forgotten world. The quietness adds weight to every step you take, making progress feel personal, almost like you’re keeping a journal of discoveries.

Pro tip Keep a real notebook nearby. Writing down symbols, numbers, and routes makes the whole experience smoother and way more immersive.

My verdict: Quern: Undying Thoughts is perfect if you want a slower, thoughtful adventure. It gives you that classic Myst-like sense of discovery while offering some of the smartest puzzles I’ve seen in years.

What do players say?

Swiftpaw22 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Fantastic game. If you ever played Myst you’ll probably love this.

3. Eyes of Ara [Best Gothic Castle Mystery]

Our Score ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, macOS, iOS, Android, Nintendo Switch Year of release 2016 Creator/s 100 Stones Interactive (developer & publisher) Average playtime 10–15 hours Metacritic score 82 (Nintendo Switch)

A towering castle filled with secrets sets the stage for one of the most atmospheric games like Myst in recent years. Every room hides something: cryptic codes, elaborate contraptions, or scattered notes that gradually reveal the plot.

The charm here is how natural exploration feels. You’re not just clicking through scenes, you’re actually navigating winding staircases, dusty libraries, and hidden chambers that make the whole house come alive.

The gameplay blends classic point-and-click design with modern interaction. You’ll unlock doors, piece together symbols, and manipulate objects in ways that make you feel like an active participant in the mystery.

The elements of environmental storytelling are strong: instead of lengthy dialogue, the world itself tells you what’s going on. That balance of exploration and discovery is what makes it stand out among other mystery adventures.

Why we chose it Few games capture the thrill of poking around a gothic castle and stumbling upon hidden secrets quite like this one.

My Verdict: For anyone who enjoys unraveling mysteries one clue at a time, The Eyes of Ara delivers a slow-burn adventure packed with clever puzzles and atmosphere to spare.

What do players say?

apparition_of_melody ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ The aesthetic is gorgeous and the soundscape creates this unique atmosphere.

Our Score ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC Year of release 1999 Creator/s Benoît Sokal (designer), Microïds (developer & publisher) Average playtime 8–12 hours Metacritic score 74 (PC)

A dying explorer entrusts you with a mission that takes you deep into the mysterious lands of the Amerzone. What begins in a quiet lighthouse quickly expands into an exotic adventure filled with jungles, rivers, and ruins waiting to be uncovered. The game mixes traditional point-and-click mechanics with rich worldbuilding, making the adventure feel expansive.

The progress comes through investigation and solving environmental tasks left behind by the expedition. The setting mixes realism with fantasy, placing you in landscapes inspired by South American coasts and untouched wilderness.

Created by Benoît Sokal, who later developed the acclaimed Syberia series, Amerzone has a visual style that was striking for its time and still holds up as a unique entry in narrative gaming. It deserves a spot alongside the best adventure games, especially if you like classic expeditions packed with mystery.

Pro tip Take your time with the documents and journals you find. Many clues are hidden in notes rather than obvious puzzles.

My Verdict: Amerzone is a classic for anyone who enjoys immersive journeys with mystery at their core. It’s one of those early games like Myst that still deserves a place on your playlist today.

What do players say?

napia ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ It’s a great adventure à la Myst, just less difficult—chill and worth it.

5. The Witness [Best Environmental Puzzle Masterpiece]

Our Score ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS4, Xbox One, iOS Year of release 2016 Creator/s Jonathan Blow / Thekla, Inc. (developer & publisher) Average playtime 25–40 hours Metacritic score 87 (PC)

A sunlit island scattered with hundreds of strange panels sets the stage for one of the most unique puzzle games ever made. Instead of traditional dialogue or cutscenes, progression comes through solving line-drawing obstacles that slowly teach you new rules. Each new mechanic builds on the last, making you feel like the world itself is the teacher.

The beauty of The Witness is how simple it looks on the surface (just grids and lines) but the design grows incredibly deep, which is why it’s often counted among the best puzzle games. Certain puzzles feel simple at first, but others grow unexpectedly intricate once perspective and sound cues are involved. Exploration is wide open: you can walk in any direction, tackle puzzles in different sequences, and discover hidden paths that reshape how you see the island.

Why we chose it It turns pure puzzle-solving into a meditative experience, with smart mechanics that constantly reframe how you think.

My verdict: Anyone who enjoys the satisfaction of cracking difficult puzzles will find The Witness unforgettable. It’s both a challenge and a work of art.

What do players say?

notHiro ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ I really recommend this game, it’s awesome for anyone who liked Portal or Talos Principle.

6. The Talos Principle [Best Philosophical Puzzle Game]

Our Score ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch Year of release 2014 Creator/s Croteam (developer), Devolver Digital (publisher) Average playtime 25–35 hours Metacritic score 88 (PC)

A digital landscape of ancient ruins and futuristic machines forms the backdrop of The Talos Principle. This is a game that constantly pushes you forward with interesting puzzles: lasers to redirect, pressure plates to manage, drones to maneuver.

Each area acts like a self-contained project, where every piece must be aligned before you can move on. Some puzzles feel straightforward, but others become more demanding, asking for patience and close observation.

Beyond solving puzzles, what makes The Talos Principle stand out is how it threads philosophy into its design. Between obstacles, you’ll read texts and interact with terminals that question existence, consciousness, and the deeper meaning of humanity. It’s this balance of thoughtful reflection and interactive design that keeps it high among the best games in the genre.

Pro tip Take your time exploring the optional areas. Many of them hide stars and secrets that expand on the experience and show remains of earlier civilizations.

My verdict: If you want a cool but thoughtful experience, The Talos Principle delivers combining intricate puzzles with questions that will stay in your mind long after you finish.

What do players say?

Karma_1969 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Challenging but fair with tons of ‘aha!’ moments—my favourite on Switch.

Our Score ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch Year of release 2019 Creator/s William Chyr Studio (developer & publisher) Average playtime 6–10 hours Metacritic score 84 (PC)

This game drops you into an infinite architectural maze where gravity is never fixed. Floors become walls, ceilings turn into new paths, and the entire structure feels like a living Escher painting. Exploration is the heart of the experience. You’ll wander through endless staircases, flip gravity at will, and gradually uncover how everything connects.

The minimalist art style adds to the immersion. Clean lines, vibrant colors, and repeating patterns create an environment that feels vast yet carefully designed. Developed as an indie passion project, it captures that sense of discovery where every turn reveals something unexpected.

Some areas even feel like the scattered remains of forgotten civilizations, presented as abstract geometry instead of ruins. What begins simply soon expands into something endless, always offering a new angle to test.

Why we chose it It’s a rare game that makes physics itself the puzzle, turning impossible spaces into playgrounds.

My verdict: For players who enjoy experimental design, Manifold Garden is one of the best games to experience pure exploration. It feels like stepping inside an infinite museum of impossible architecture.

What do players say?

camramansz ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Shorter than Myst or Talos but completely rewarding and innovative throughout.

8. The Forgotten City [Best Narrative Time-Loop Mystery]

Our Score ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch Year of release 2021 Creator/s Modern Storyteller (developer), Dear Villagers (publisher) Average playtime 12–15 hours Metacritic score 86 (PC)

In The Forgotten City a single mistake can doom an entire ancient city, but the game gives you another chance through its clever time-loop system. You arrive in a beautifully recreated Roman settlement, where every citizen has their own role, secrets, and connections. The hook lies in repeating the same day, trying different approaches, and piecing together how the city really works.

Exploration means talking to residents, following leads, and experimenting with choices. Each loop feels like progress, because knowledge carries over even if actions reset.

The setting is packed with atmosphere: temples, markets, and hidden chambers that feel alive with detail, almost like the remains of a lost civilization brought back to life. It’s easy to see why this started as a fan project before becoming one of the best detective games in the mystery niche.

Why we chose it The time-loop design keeps you hooked, with multiple outcomes waiting to be uncovered once the cycle is finally completed.

My verdict: If you’re drawn to mysteries that mix choice and consequence, The Forgotten City delivers an unforgettable ride, full of surprises and hope that your efforts can finally break the cycle.

What do players say?

WSil ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ An incredible experience—best played spoiler-free; I finished it in a day.

9. Outer Wilds [Best Cosmic Exploration Mystery]

Our Score ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch Year of release 2019 Creator/s Mobius Digital (developer), Annapurna Interactive (publisher) Average playtime 20–30 hours Metacritic score 85 (PC)

This game hands you a spaceship and sets you loose in a miniature solar system that resets every 22 minutes. Each loop reveals new clues (an ancient ruin here, a fragment of alien writing there) that slowly connect into something much bigger. It’s not about curiosity, and how far you’re willing to venture before the loop restarts.

The handcrafted planets feel distinct, from brittle caverns to shifting sands, and even eerie places swallowed by the sea. Exploration is completely open-ended, letting you land anywhere and poke around at your own pace.

It has that same spirit of discovery that made classics like Myst and Riven unforgettable, but wrapped in a cosmic setting that constantly surprises you. It’s no wonder fans call it one of the best games of its generation.

Pro tip Pay attention to your ship’s log. It automatically organizes discoveries so you don’t lose track between loops.

My verdict: Outer Wilds nails that rare mix of freedom and mystery. Few games make exploration feel this rewarding, and every loop keeps you hungry for the next discovery.

What do players say?

Lazyade ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Outer Wilds is an incredible, one-of-a-kind experience.

10. Ether One [Best Emotional Memory Adventure]

Our Score ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS4 Year of release 2014 Creator/s White Paper Games (developer & publisher) Average playtime 6–10 hours Metacritic score 76 (PC)

This first-person game places you inside the fragile mind of a dementia patient, where memories are fragmented into puzzles you must piece back together. Instead of traditional levels, you explore reconstructed environments: abandoned houses, offices, and rooms filled with objects that carry traces of the past. Every discovery brings you closer to restoring what was lost.

The beauty of Ether One lies in its dual approach: you can progress by following the main route or dive deeper into optional puzzles that unlock more information about the patient’s life. It’s less about difficulty and more about empathy, using exploration to connect you emotionally with the setting. That mix of accessibility and depth has kept it remembered among the best games in the narrative puzzle niche, alongside bigger names like Riven or Myst-like classics.

Why we chose it Few puzzle adventures tackle themes as sensitive as memory loss while still keeping the experience engaging and heartfelt.

My verdict: Ether One proves that puzzles don’t always have to be about complexity. Sometimes they’re about the weight of human experiences hidden in every place you explore.

What do players say?

Sigmoidoscope ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ A wonderful experience with great pacing, atmosphere, and puzzles.

Our Score ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch Year of release 2019 Creator/s Pillow Castle Games (developer & publisher) Average playtime 3–5 hours Metacritic score 79 (PC)

The surreal feel of dreams takes center stage in Superliminal, a game that plays tricks with perception at every turn. Objects grow massive or shrink to a tiny bit depending on how you look at them, and the environment constantly reshapes itself around your perspective. It feels at times like an interactive escape room, but with surreal twists that make you question what’s real.

Every room is built to bend your expectations. You might pick up a small cube, drop it, and suddenly realize it fills the entire corridor. The simple visuals highlight the strangeness of these shifts, making it feel closer to a playable optical illusion than a traditional puzzle game. It’s easy to see how it belongs in the same conversation as Myst-like experiments.

Pro tip Take breaks between sessions. Coming back fresh often makes the perspective tricks click instantly.

My verdict: For players who enjoy clever experiments with perception, Superliminal is a short but unforgettable ride that will stick with you long after the credits.

What do players say?

6769626a6f62 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ It’s more of a ‘walk through and look at cool things’ than a puzzle game.

12. Firewatch [Best Narrative Wilderness Mystery]

Our Score ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch Year of release 2016 Creator/s Campo Santo (developer), Panic (publisher) Average playtime 4–6 hours Metacritic score 81 (PC)

Set in the Wyoming wilderness of the late 1980s, Firewatch drops you into the role of Henry, a fire lookout whose only lifeline is a radio connection with his supervisor, Delilah. Most of your time is spent hiking trails, investigating strange signals, and soaking in the scenery that shifts with each passing day. The pine forests, rocky cliffs, and quiet sunsets create an atmosphere that feels largely peaceful (until the tension slowly builds).

The experience focuses on dialogue and exploration rather than puzzles, but the emotional depth makes it stand out. It’s no wonder people often rank it among the best story games of the last decade.

The radio conversations flow naturally, and the soundtrack uses subtle music cues to heighten moments of mystery or calm. It’s often compared with Myst-like adventures or narrative experiments such as The Witness and Riven, thanks to its ability to draw you in with pure immersion.

Why we chose it Firewatch proves you don’t need complicated systems to keep players hooked. Sometimes atmosphere and dialogue are enough.

My verdict: If you want a reflective experience set against breathtaking backdrops, Firewatch delivers an unforgettable slice of mystery and human connection.

What do players say?

LordCrispen ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ I was very satisfied with the ending… it felt artful and daring.

13. Lost at Sea [Best Emotional Island Journey]

Our Score ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2021 Creator/s Studio Fizbin (developer), Headup Games (publisher) Average playtime 3–5 hours Metacritic score 68 (PC)

This reflective game places you on a surreal island, where scattered objects act as anchors to forgotten moments. As you walk across beaches, forests, and cliffs by the sea, each object you interact with unravels a fragment of life: childhood, love, loss, and everything in between. It’s less about riddles and more about piecing together an emotional map of what it means to live and age.

The minimal art style works perfectly here, stripping the environment down to symbols that keep the focus on memory and emotion. It’s not a traditional puzzler, but it shares that reflective vibe you see in narrative exploration games, focusing less on riddles and more on emotional impact. So yeah, fans of the best interactive story games will find a familiar emotional pull here.

Pro tip Play this in a quiet setting with headphones. The sound design and gentle atmosphere hit much harder that way.

My verdict: Lost at Sea isn’t about difficult puzzles, it’s about confronting memories. If you’re open to a slower pace, it’s a moving experience that leaves a mark.

What do players say?

trophy-bot-relay ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Short indie—easy platinum; a 1–2 hour, low-stress exploration.

Our Score ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, Xbox 360, PS3, Nintendo Switch Year of release 2008 Creator/s Jonathan Blow (developer), Number None (publisher) Average playtime 5–8 hours Metacritic score 90 (PC)

Braid is a platformer that redefined what indie games could do back in 2008. On the surface, it looks like a painterly side-scroller, but the real hook is how it lets you manipulate time itself. Rewinding mistakes, slowing sequences, or experimenting with time-based quirks transforms each level into a puzzle box that feels fresh every time you try.

The art style leans into impressionist brush strokes, creating a dreamlike atmosphere that pairs perfectly with the shifting rules of each stage. It’s short, but packed with clever design ideas, and every bit of progression teaches you something new.

Even years later, it’s still cited alongside The Witness as one of the landmark indies that pushed puzzle design forward. And thanks to modern ports, it also stands proudly among the best Nintendo Switch games you can pick up today.

Why we chose it Few platformers manage to be both fun to play and thought-provoking. Braid showed that indie projects could stand shoulder to shoulder with the best puzzle games ever made.

My verdict: Between its hand-painted visuals and brilliant time tricks, Braid is the kind of game that sticks with you long after you’ve finished it.

What do players say?

Scrutinizer9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Still a landmark—time mechanics and design ideas feel timeless.

15. Darkestville Castle [Best Comedic Point-and-Click Adventure]

Our Score ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch Year of release 2017 Creator/s Epic Llama (developer), Buka Entertainment (publisher) Average playtime 8–10 hours Metacritic score 75 (PC)

If you’ve got a soft spot for old-school point-and-click games, Darkestville Castle feels like a love letter to the classics, but with a wicked sense of humor. You play as Cid, a mischievous demon who turns everyday situations into chaotic misadventures. Instead of grim dungeons, you’ll be roaming through quirky towns, spooky mansions, and the occasional trip to hell, meeting bizarre characters that keep the mood light and ridiculous.

The hand-drawn visuals give it that Saturday morning cartoon energy, while the dialogue is packed with snarky jokes and absurd twists. It’s the kind of experience that scratches the same itch as Myst-like adventures or even the satirical edge of cult hits like Riven, but without taking itself too seriously. Every interaction feels like another small bit of comic relief layered on top of the gothic setting.

Pro tip Take your time to click on everything. Half the fun comes from Cid’s sarcastic one-liners hidden in random objects.

My verdict: For anyone craving a comedic twist on classic adventure design, Darkestville Castle is a hilarious ride worth taking. It proves things don’t always need to be serious. Sometimes, laughter is the best hook to keep you clicking.

What do players say?

AdventureFan83 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ If you like Monkey Island, I highly recommend Darkestville Castle.

16. Machinarium [Best Hand-Drawn Steampunk Adventure]

Our Score ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Mobile Year of release 2009 Creator/s Amanita Design (developer & publisher) Average playtime 6–8 hours Metacritic score 85 (PC)

A small robot wakes up dumped outside a strange city, and your job is to help him get back in and reunite with his friend. That’s the heart of Machinarium, a hand-drawn adventure that feels both charming and melancholic. The entire game is built on exploration and interaction: tapping pipes, pulling levers, and combining odd items until you figure out how to move forward.

The steampunk art style is instantly recognizable, with every screen packed full of rusty pipes, quirky machines, and expressive robots. It doesn’t rely on dialogue; instead, the narrative unfolds through animations and visual cues. That makes it timeless, sitting comfortably alongside classics like Riven while still standing out as its own work of art.

For an indie release, it’s also been praised for how smoothly it runs across platforms, even on older devices or cloud services. And its continued relevance means it often gets a mention in lists of the best PS5 games that highlight indie artistry.

Pro tip Keep an eye on background details. Many solutions are hinted at in tiny animations you might miss if you rush.

My verdict: With its unique art direction and clever design, Machinarium is a must-play for anyone who enjoys atmospheric adventures.

What do players say?

Manguana ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Absolutely gorgeous visuals and a memorable soundtrack—short but worth it.

17. The Painscreek Killings [Best Open-Ended Detective Mystery]

Our Score ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC Year of release 2017 Creator/s EQ Studios (developer & publisher) Average playtime 15–20 hours Metacritic score 77 (PC)

Arriving in the abandoned town of Painscreek, you’re handed a camera and a notebook with one task: figure out who killed the town’s mayor’s wife. Unlike linear mystery games, The Painscreek Killings drops you into an open environment where evidence isn’t marked and answers aren’t obvious. You’ll explore houses, interview documents, and trace events based on subtle clues, almost like doing real fieldwork.

The atmosphere leans into realism: quiet streets, locked doors, and eerie silences that keep you guessing. There’s no combat, no shortcuts, just your patience and attention to detail. It’s one of those games similar to classic detective adventures, but with modern touches like higher fidelity visuals and smooth optimization, even on cloud services. Each discovery feels earned, and by the end, you’ll piece together your own case file rather than being spoon-fed answers.

Why we chose it Most detective adventures guide you by the hand. This one doesn’t! It makes you feel like a real investigator, piecing the mystery together on your own.

My verdict: If you like your mysteries open-ended and immersive, The Painscreek Killings is a standout detective game worth tagging on your must-play list.

What do players say?

Sephor ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ It truly is one of the best detective games… a true hidden gem.

18. Return to Mysterious Island [Best Survival Adventure Inspired by Jules Verne]

Our Score ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, Mobile Year of release 2004 Creator/s Kheops Studio (developer), Microids (publisher) Average playtime 8–12 hours Metacritic score 74 (PC)

Inspired by Jules Verne’s The Mysterious Island, this adventure drops you in the role of Mina, a young woman stranded on an uncharted island. Instead of being guided step by step, you’ll scavenge resources, craft tools, and figure out how to survive using only what you can gather. From cooking food to building makeshift shelters, every action adds to the immersive survival loop.

The visuals may feel dated compared to modern releases, but the atmosphere still pulls you in with a mix of exotic landscapes and hidden secrets waiting to be uncovered. For many players, it sits comfortably alongside cult classics of the era while offering a different flavor than games like The Talos Principle. Plus, it’s surprisingly accessible today thanks to digital platforms and cloud services that keep it alive.

Pro tip Keep track of everything you pick up. Almost every item can be combined or repurposed in clever ways.

My verdict: Return to Mysterious Island is a nostalgic yet rewarding survival adventure that proves old-school design still has plenty of charm.

What do players say?

ScenicRunner ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ A gorgeous tropical island setting with varied, classic adventure vibes.

My Verdict on the Best Myst-Like Games

After exploring all 18 picks, three of them stand out as essential:

Obduction is the closest thing to stepping back into Myst , created by the same developers and packed with that eerie sense of isolation.

, created by the same developers and packed with that eerie sense of isolation. The Witness remains one of the most brilliant puzzle experiences ever made, with hundreds of elegant line-based enigmas that constantly reshape how you think.

ever made, with hundreds of elegant line-based enigmas that constantly reshape how you think. Outer Wilds delivers an unforgettable space mystery, where every 22-minute loop uncovers a new piece of its cosmic puzzle.

The first one brings back the classic mystery vibe, the second sharpens your mind with intricate riddles, and the third pushes exploration into uncharted territory. Together they capture the spark that made Myst legendary. So if you’re after the best Myst-like games to dive into, these are the ones I’d start with.

FAQs

What is the best game like Myst?

The best game like Myst is Obduction. Made by Cyan Worlds, it recreates Myst’s spirit with stunning worlds, logical puzzles, and a deep sense of mystery. While The Witness and The Talos Principle shine in puzzles, Obduction feels like the true modern successor.

What type of game is Myst?

Myst is a first-person adventure focused on exploration and environmental interaction. You’re dropped into mysterious islands, where progress comes from observing, experimenting, and connecting clues. It’s less about action and more about immersion, atmosphere, and discovery.

How many endings are in Myst?

The original Myst has multiple endings (five in total) depending on the choices you make while navigating its different Ages. The outcomes vary, from freeing yourself to darker fates, making it one of the earliest adventure games to embrace branching conclusions.

What game came after Myst?

The game that came after Myst is its sequel Riven (1997), which expanded the scale and depth of the first game. Later, Cyan continued the saga with games like Myst III: Exile and even Obduction, a spiritual successor that feels like a modernized take on their classic formula.

Can you still play Myst on PC?

Yes, you can still play Myst on PC. From the original release to realMyst and the fully rebuilt 2021 version, the game is still available on modern PCs. You can grab it through Steam, GOG, or cloud services.