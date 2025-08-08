8 Games Like Gradius Origins in 2025

Games like Gradius Origins hit a very specific type of box, a screen-swamped, adrenaline-junkie rush only the best Japanese-developed horizontal shmups can offer. Wave after wave dodged pixels’ worth with a single hit point surviving? Then you know the trick.

With the re-release of the legendary pioneer Gradius Origins around the corner, I’ve turned up the warp speed to bring you a carefully curated list of new games to play that capture its essence. It’s a collection of exciting games that evoke the pixel-dense insanity, smooth power-up mechanisms, and genre-defining spirit that Gradius Origins invokes.

So buckle up, fire up those plasma cannons, and let’s dive into modern shooters that carry the torch of Gradius.

Our Top Picks for Games Like Gradius Origins

If you’re after games like Gradius Origins, these are my top three picks that get it right. They each shine for their brief shooting action, power-up elements, and adrenaline pump when the screen is packed with enemies.

Dariusburst Chronicle Saviours – It rings loudly in my radar. Branching missions, local co‑op play, and a rewind function make it a replayable beast. R‑Type Final 2 – I enjoy this game’s blending of charge‑shot action with ship development in a modular fashion. You build loadouts, you learn enemy patterns, and you get through each harrowing escape. Jets’n’Guns 2 – A frenetic side-scroller with outrageous weapon upgrades, varied levels, and a metal-charged soundtrack that keeps your trigger finger glued to the fire button.

Keep scrolling down to the full list, where I unpack each game’s soundtrack, control, feel, and even link to really good deals!

8 Games Like Gradius Origins to Relive Arcade Glory

I’ve put together top titles that reflect the frenzied pace, screen-filling action, and upgrade-hungry gameplay fans love about Gradius Origins and classics like Gradius III.

From obscure retro gems to fresh re-releases, each one brings something unique to the table. If you’re craving pixel combat, slick starship control, and a dash of unmistakable Konami charm, you’re covered here.

Our Score ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS4, PS Vita Year of Release 2015 Developer Pyramid Publisher Taito Average Playtime ~20 hours Metacritic Score 80 / 7.2

Dariusburst Chronicle Saviours drops you into a side-scrolling warzone where your ship, the Silver Hawk, slashes through robotic sea creatures in an intergalactic gauntlet. This isn’t something you can play just once. There are a mind-blowing number of missions thanks to its dynamic Chronicle Mode.

The game’s design keeps the minimalist cool with widescreen frenzies, glowing projectiles, and mechanical monster bosses inspired by sea creatures. Add in its local co-op and burst beam strategies, and it’s a shmup with teeth, or tentacles! As a bonus, the rewind feature lets you undo mistakes, which is a real game-changer for shmup fans

Reddit users claim the experience feels deeply immersive once the Chronicle Mode unlocks. On Steam, it holds a strong rating with hundreds of reviews noting its massive scale and rock-solid arcade action.

If you like Gradius Origins for the multi-path layout, tense screen control, and Konami-style action, this one won’t fail you. It’s less about nostalgia and far more about making shmup insanity strategy, yet never giving up the genre’s core. If you especially enjoyed Gradius Gaiden, this one hits all the right notes in terms of challenge and visuals, and lets the genre continue evolving in all the right ways.

Our Score ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Nintendo Switch, PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5 Year of Release 2021 Developer Granzella Publisher JP: Granzella, WW: NIS America Average Playtime ~15–20 hours Metacritic Score 69 / 5.1

R-Type Final 2 plunges you back into action with the Bydo Empire, controlling a fleet of ships that you can customize through hazardous alien landscapes. Unlike most twitch-based shmups, this one rewards methodical play.

You’ll learn patterns, position yourself correctly, and unleash devastating charge shots with timed accuracy, which allows you to deal massive damage to the Bydo forces. Each stage presents a new task of mastering its unique threats.

The visual design mixes clean 2.5D graphics with very detailed backdrops and screen-filling bosses. It doesn’t go all-retro, yet it follows tightly the series’ visual DNA: biomechanical creatures, eerie techscapes, and color design that holds the tension throughout. To enjoy R-Type Final 2‘s stunning visuals at their best, make sure to pair it with a high-quality screen. We’ve got a selection of the best gaming monitors for the ultimate experience.

What makes this title special is its massive ship customization. You don’t just switch lasers; you rebuild your fighter from frame to core weapon. It’s a push-you-through-the-level design, with Reddit posters typically raving about the satisfaction in “earning every inch of progress” through later stages. For those requesting deep strategic engagement and gear experimentation, there’s a lot to explore here.

Gradius Origins fans will find familiarity in the handling of power-ups, screen action, and strategic aggression. Its pace is a bit slower, yet tension escalates in steps. It’s a slam dunk for you if you desire a high-risk shmup with mechanical depth and visually striking impact.

Our Score ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5 Year of Release 2020 (Western launch) Developer Rake in Grass Publisher Rake in Grass Average Playtime ~10–15 hours Metacritic Score 80 / 6.4

Jets’n’Guns 2 throws you into a bombastic side-scrolling war against interdimensional threats. From the first time you pilot a heavily armed fighter, you destroy waves of enemies, upgrade your weapons at every shop, and use explosive flair to tear through destructible environments.

Visually, this game cranks up the volume with bold, cartoon-style sci-fi art and relentless particle effects. Huge boss encounters erupt in color and chaos, and they’re not your only enemy. Debris and fire, as massive mechanical foes, crumble beneath your arsenal. At this point, you’ll need to use your best strategy to defeat the boss.

Players praise the sheer variety in weapon builds and equipment choices. On Reddit, one fan shared their “end-game build” focused on flamethrowers, drones, and heat management, perfect for those who love a chaotic, personalized setup. Metacritic reviewers call it “one of the best DOS-style shmups” with an “explosive gameplay loop” and upgrades that wow you and keep you hooked.

This game shares a core with Gradius Origins: horizontal shooting, screen-overload moments, and strategic weapon swaps. But it digs deeper with runaway damages, heat mechanics, and over-the-top destruction.

If you loved controlling screen space and power pods in Gradius Origins, this one turns it up to eleven, and keeps you coming back for more experimentation and carnage. Available on most modern home consoles, you can enjoy this game from the comfort of your couch. You’ll never feel like anything’s missing when it comes to chaos, depth, or firepower.

Our Score ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One Year of Release 2019 Developer JoyMasher Publisher The Arcade Crew, exA-Arcadia (AC) Average Playtime ~6–10 hours per playthrough Metacritic Score 76 / 7.6

Blazing Chrome is a run-and-gun shooter in the Contra tradition that puts you in a post-apocalyptic future in which robot and human warriors are set against a robot army. You run, jump, melee, and shoot your way through six violent levels filled with enemy hordes, hulking bosses in mechs. It’s a fair challenge, with narrow passages or waves of powerful foes that will leave you feeling completely blocked, demanding every ounce of your skill to break through.

Visually, it’s a perfect retro tribute to titles from the 16-bit era. You should expect chunky pixel sprites, gritty sci-fi backdrops, and frequent screen-filling explosions. The vibrant visuals are perfectly complemented by the game’s pulse-pounding music, which drives the action forward.

This polished software brings that retro war drum vibe straight from SNES-era classics. Fans of the SNES version of Gradius will find plenty to love here, and it also channels that NES-era difficulty where quick reflexes and tight timing were non-negotiable. You can uncover hidden weapon upgrades and alternative paths if you’re bold enough to explore each level thoroughly. The game truly captures the wonder of old-school shoot ’em ups with a modern edge.

On Metacritic, critics call it a “faithful homage to Contra” and highlight precise controls and epic boss fights. One Reddit thread mentioned how checkpoints and local co-op meant “a polished, streamlined experience” that keeps you coming back.

Blazing Chrome brings the same vibe as Gradius Origins: tense moment-to-moment control, screen-clearing chaos, and weapon pick-ups that flip your strategy on a dime. The run‑and‑gun pace contrasts with horizontal shmups, but the mechanical feel highlights a clear connection. It’s a sonic boom of nostalgia wrapped in modern polish.

Our Score ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch Year of Release 2014 (PC), 2015 (PS4), 2018 (Switch) Developer Edelweiss Publisher Edelweiss (PC Physical), Playism Average Playtime ~6–8 hours Metacritic Score 86 / 7.4

Astebreed mixes bullet-hell chaos and mech action in a beautifully animated hybrid of 2D and 3D combat. You control a powerful mech, switching between ranged shots, homing missiles, and sword slashes, or unleashing EX Attacks to cut through hordes of enemies.

The shifting camera perspective moves from side-scrolling to top-down to behind-the-back seamlessly, which keeps combat fresh and intense. The visuals are stunning. The game features sleek anime-style mechs, dramatic effects, and sharp backgrounds that never feel cluttered.

Critics praise how its visuals and animation support deep mechanics without overwhelming the player. On Metacritic, it’s scored around 78/100, with comments calling it a clever mix of retro and fresh bullet-hell design.

A Gradius Origins fan will appreciate the precise shooting feel, the challenge of dodging dense bullet patterns, and the satisfaction of chaining combos while managing multiple attack types. It’s a fresh twist on the horizontal shmup formula: bold, stylish, and deeply engaging.

Our Score ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One Year of Release 2017 Developer Digital Reality, Grasshopper Manufacture Publisher Digital Reality Average Playtime 8–12 hours Metacritic Score 81 / 7.3

Sine Mora EX is a time-bending shoot ’em up that gives the traditional genre a fascinating new twist. The game centers around the idea of time control, where players must manage both their ship’s survival and the clock to defeat enemies and navigate through an intense bullet-hell environment.

This unique mechanic, which allows you to slow down or even freeze time, provides a strategic edge that can feel remarkably close to an invincible mode when mastering tricky bullet patterns.

The storyline, wrapped in a mature, dystopian theme, explores the consequences of time manipulation, which also sets the stage for a complex and dark narrative. Players control a ship with the ability to manipulate time, slowing it down, freezing it, or even accelerating it. This gives it a strategic edge against the swarm of enemies.

The game’s visual aesthetic is a striking combination of beautifully rendered 2.5D environments, which balance vibrant details with gritty, dark tones. Each level brings a unique challenge, with intense combat sequences and diverse environments that keep players on the edge of their seats.

According to a Metacritic review, Sine Mora EX has been praised for its “innovative time manipulation mechanics” and “striking visuals“. A Reddit user also noted that the game’s “bullet-hell challenges combined with time control create a unique experience that keeps you coming back for more.”

If you’re a fan of Gradius Origins or classic shmups that reward mastery and quick reflexes, Sine Mora EX is an excellent choice. It offers a rich single-player experience with deep mechanics and a fascinating narrative. Check out our best single-player games for more unforgettable adventures.

Our Score ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS4, Nintendo Switch Year of Release 2011 (PC) Developer Final Form Games Publisher Final Form Games, Batterystaple Games, Limited Run Games Average Playtime 6–8 hours (single-player), 10–12 hours (co-op) Metacritic Score N/A

Jamestown+ transports players to an alternate-history version of Mars, where Earth is involved in a colonization conflict. The game combines fast-paced, intense shoot ’em up action with a rich, steampunk aesthetic.

Players take control of customizable ships, battling through waves of enemies, engaging in intensive arcade-style combat, and upgrading firepower as they progress. What sets Jamestown+ apart is its inclusion of co-op gameplay, which allows you and up to three friends to take on this Mars-bound adventure together. Here’s a list of some more amazing co-op games to explore.

Jamestown+ shines with its vibrant, pixel-art design that blends the spirit of Mars with the elaborate gear-driven world of steampunk. The game’s colorful explosions and fast-paced action create a visually stunning experience, even as the chaos of battle intensifies.

Power-ups are skillfully integrated, and players are encouraged to strategize and time their upgrades effectively to maximize their potential during each stage. Metacritic reviews give Jamestown+ an 85/100 score and call it a fantastic masterclass in modern shoot-’em-up design, delivering old-school thrills with fresh co-op energy. Check out our list of the best multiplayer games to explore more titles for you and your friends.

If you’re a fan of Gradius Origins, you’ll appreciate Jamestown+ for its fantastic shooting mechanics, engaging bullet patterns, and strategic upgrade systems. Both games share the same core principles of intense shooting action, but Jamestown+ brings a unique alternate-history twist, which offers a fresh setting and exciting co-op play.

Our Score ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One Year of Release 2022 Developer Picorinne Soft Publisher SNK Average Playtime 5–7 hours Metacritic Score 78 / 8.4

Andro Dunos 2 provides classic horizontal shoot ’em up (shmup) action with modernized gameplay mechanics. It’s set in a futuristic world, where you pilot a spacecraft to defeat enemy forces, dodging increasingly complex bullet patterns and battling formidable bosses.

The game introduces a unique transforming weapon system, where your ship can change into different forms, each with its own abilities and attack types, providing dynamic strategies throughout. You’ll have to guess which form is best for each new challenge, which also adds an exciting layer to the combat.

When it comes to visuals, Andro Dunos 2 embraces the retro aesthetic with stunning pixel art and smooth animation, capturing the essence of 90s shmups. The intense action is complemented by vibrant explosions and detailed backgrounds, offering a nostalgia-fueled experience that retains modern appeal.

If you’re planning to take your shmup experience on the go, make sure you have the right equipment. Check out the best gaming laptops for powerful, portable gaming.

According to a Metacritic review, Andro Dunos 2 is praised for staying true to its retro roots while introducing smoother controls and upgraded visuals. This makes it a solid pick for fans of old-school side-scrolling shooters.

Gradius Origins enthusiasts will appreciate the similarities in the core gameplay: both games focus on horizontal scrolling, dodging bullet patterns, and upgrading your ship’s weaponry. However, Andro Dunos 2 brings a new level of versatility with its transforming weapon system, which gives players more strategic options during intense battles.

FAQs

What is the best game like Gradius Origins?

The best game like Gradius Origins is Dariusburst Chronicle Saviours. It offers intense side-scrolling shooter action with epic boss battles and a similar retro arcade feel.

What style of game is Gradius Origins?

Gradius Origins is a horizontal scrolling shoot ’em up (shmup) style of game where players control a spacecraft and defeat waves of enemies while collecting power-ups. It’s a brand classic that has inspired many successors.