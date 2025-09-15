18 Best Games Like Dwarf Fortress: Colony Survival in 2025

You’d think there aren’t many games like Dwarf Fortress. After all, this unique adventure in a procedurally generated world offers ample fun and unpredictability. With its complex world simulation, it’s easily one of the most challenging, but equally fun and rewarding.

However, things get boring over time, and if you feel this with Dwarf Fortress, you’ll find many alternatives for more enjoyment. Below are the 18 best games like Dwarf Fortress in 2025. Read on and recapture Dwarf Fortress’ spirit in new, undiscovered worlds.

Our Top Picks for Games Like Dwarf Fortress

This isn’t a game you can blatantly copy. Dwarf Fortress is a blend of intricate world simulation, survival, colony management, and tower defense. With so many ‘labels’, the game is unique, while the steep learning curve ensures only the most persistent players can survive.

I managed to dig out 18 titles that should capture this game’s spirit; in many instances, even surpass it! These five are, in my opinion, the best candidates, and below, I explain why:

RimWorld (2013) – The #1 game like Dwarf Fortress. It revolves around building and managing your colony in a procedurally generated world. RimWorld’s AI generates fantastic stories and sets up the atmosphere, allowing for endless replayability and excellent value for money. Factorio (2016) – A factory-building giant where you forge your automated factory and maximize your intricate item production. But that’s not all. You have to protect your factory from unfriendly creatures looking to spoil the fun! Banished (2014) – Exiled travelers want to start a new life, carrying only a few rags and some stuff from their previous homeland. Your task is to lead them to a better life by gathering resources, building them a new city, and managing your growing (or dwindling) population. Kenshi (2018) – In Kenshi, you can be whatever you want. Its open-ended nature lets you roam freely, trade, kill, or be a warlord and train your army to be fierce and unrelenting. Embrace its sandbox-laden open world and immerse yourself in a Dwarf Fortress-like universe. Prison Architect (2015) – Have you ever wanted to design a prison without chances of escaping? You’ll do exactly that in Prison Architect! You’re a Warden who must forge an inescapable prison and contain as many inmates as possible.

Now that I’ve laid out my top five, you should go ahead and give them a shot. Or, even better, keep reading and explore other games similar to Dwarf Fortress. I promise an excellent read and an even better time when you hop on these highly-rated alternatives.

18 Best Games Like Dwarf Fortress: Top Alternatives to Try

Speaking of them, it’s time to review each and see what it brings to the table. Hardcore Dwarf Fortress fans, get psyched for a new adventure and recapturing your favorite game’s spirit. The best games like Dwarf Fortress are below, so scroll a smidge, and let’s discuss business.

By the way, how many of these have you played?

1. RimWorld [Sci-fi Colony Survival Simulator]

Our Score 10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Windows, macOS, Linux, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 Year of release 2018 Creator/s Lundeon Studios, Double Eleven Best for Complex storytelling and colony management Metacritic score 87

RimWorld is an emergent storytelling colony sim where every disaster generates a new story.

This is likely the best simulation game like Dwarf Fortress. In my mind, it’s a spiritual successor, which perfectly encapsulates what made Dwarf Fortress great. You’ll build a colony and try to survive in a harsh, unforgiving world, as you live through tragic stories of survival and betrayal.

RimWorld’s procedurally generated world gives the game a new dimension. It ensures endless replayability and story development, allowing for months, if not years, of fun. Another RimWorld perk is accessibility, which Dwarf Fortress lacks in comparison.

Pro tip Choose RimWorld instead of legendary Dwarf Fortress for a more accessible experience, and if you want a game like Dwarf Fortress that almost ideally replicates the experience.

This means even newbies or those who didn’t like Dwarf Fortress will have an easier time getting into this game. They’ll enjoy streamlined gameplay and a more user-friendly interface, while retaining the same graphical fidelity and aesthetics from RimWorld’s legendary precursor.

Why Would Dwarf Fortress Fans Love It?

This best game like Dwarf Fortress is nearly a carbon copy regarding core gameplay design and premise. Thus, if you love to play Dwarf Fortress, there’s virtually no chance of not liking RimWorld. It’s a fantastic single-player game with endless possibilities and an enticing gameplay loop.

2. Factorio [Factory-building and Automation Puzzle]

Our Score 9.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Windows, macOS, Linux, Switch Year of release 2020 Creator/s Wube Software Best for Problem-solving and automation Metacritic score 90

Welcome to the deeply addictive factory automation and optimization puzzle: a perfect game like Dwarf Fortress to break up the pace.

Games like Factorio always excite me because they blend factory building and management with engaging combat and unique graphics. I mean, Factorio is one of the best of its kind, as the core gameplay loop revolves around building astounding factories for mass production.

Why we chose it Factorio is among the best factory-building games with complex gameplay mechanics and excellent combat, ideal if you’re bored with Dwarf Fortress’ world.

However, that’s only a small portion. You must maintain your factory, ensure it churns out items, and defend it from various creatures looking to spoil the party. Factorio’s visual charm stems from the 90s-like graphics and atmosphere that reeks of chaos and industrialism.

While primarily played in a single-player mode, Factorio is among the best co-op games that lets you forge your factory with friends and violently fight against oncoming threats.

Why Would Dwarf Fortress Fans Love It?

As one of the best games like Dwarf Fortress, Factorio borrows many elements, like simulation, base-building, art style, and combat. I love Factorio for its engaging gameplay, which, while not exactly story-rich, is incredibly fun and always beckons me to come for more. I never reject that call!

Our Score 9.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Windows Year of release 2014 Creator/s Shining Rock Software Best for Realistic city-building and survival Metacritic score 73

Banished is a harsh survival city-builder emphasizing resource management and realism.

A great survival game like Banished must be on this list. It thrusts you into a brutal world where you play as a group of exiled travelers who packed only essentials for survival in a foreign land. Your task is to survive each day, while expanding your settlement and trying to turn it into a full-fledged city.

Why we chose it Play Banished if you’re a fan of survival-oriented strategy games. It’s a perfect pick for base-building and in-depth colony management akin to Dwarf Fortress.

You’ll do this while managing resources and your colony’s relationships and morale. Banished is one of those games similar to Dwarf Fortress in gameplay. However, you’re the writer of your story, and you decide if it’ll be tragic. Banished is incredibly difficult and requires some wits.

You have to pick your battles and properly manage your resources while increasing your population. Luckily, you have excellent graphics and fluid gameplay to make this never-ending, insufferable process much more enjoyable.

Why Would Dwarf Fortress Fans Love It?

Banished is among the highest-rated strategy games with emphasis on survival, base-building, and colony management. As a Dwarf Fortress-like game, it offers in-depth gameplay mechanics and beautiful graphics.

While not as expansive as Dwarf Fortress, Banished is highly replayable and challenging, which skilled Dwarf Fortress players will love.

Our Score 9.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Windows Year of release 2018 Creator/s Lo-Fi Games Best for Hardcore survival in a sandbox world Metacritic score 75

A vast, open world sandbox RPG with squad-based survival and zero hand-holding.

Kenshi plays differently, but it’s still a great game like Dwarf Fortress. The third-person perspective allows for more immersion while roaming the game’s extensive open world and fighting for survival. It’s easily one of the most intimidating games I’ve played in this genre.

Why we chose it Kenshi deserved its place on this list for its engaging gameplay and an expansive open world with sandbox elements and open-ended gameplay.

It emphasizes squad survival through base-building, resource management, and brutal combat. Kenshi lets you forge your identity the way you like. You can be a scavenger, a farmer, or even a slave. Conversely, if you have the wits, you can become a warlord and conquer lands.

This adored open-world game is a huge playground with vast possibilities, allowing you to express your true character and carve your path to success or failure. It’s up to you.

Why Would Dwarf Fortress Fans Love It?

If you enjoy Dwarf Fortress’ challenge, Kenshi will surely scratch the itch. A different gameplay loop will provide more variety, while a vast open world will keep you occupied for months. Kenshi has it all, and I’m sure you’ll immerse yourself as soon as you step into its world.

5. Prison Architect [The Best Prison Warden Simulator]

Our Score 9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Windows, Linux, Nintendo Switch, Xbox 360, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Android, OS X Year of release 2015 Creator/s Introversion Software, Double Eleven, Paradox Interactive Best for Prison-building and management Metacritic score 83

Behold the satirical and strategic prison management sandbox with a unique gameplay loop.

Looking for an ultimate sandbox game? Welcome to Prison Architect, where you’ll design and manage your prison to contain as many prisoners as possible. It sounds simple, but when you’re up against dozens, if not hundreds of inmates, you’ll have your butt kicked!

Why we chose it This innovative game will challenge your wittiness and critical thinking while offering incredible base-building and storytelling. It’s a game similar to Dwarf Fortress you don’t want to miss.

Prison Architect will force you to have an ethical prison, with no murder or unnecessary chaos. You’ll have to employ lawyers, doctors, and properly armed guards to enforce the law. However, things will rarely go to plan, and you’ll have to make hard decisions to keep the prison working.

Why Would Dwarf Fortress Fans Love It?

As a fan of Dwarf Fortress, I always appreciate Prison Architect’s challenging core gameplay. It blends base-building and management with sometimes intricate storytelling and difficult decision-making. This game will fry your brain and make you think twice before every step.

But beware: failure is not an option, and the game will punish you brutally for that. Stay sharp!

6. Conan Unconquered [Stronghold Defense RTS]

Our Score 9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Windows Year of release 2019 Creator/s Petroglyph, Funcom Best for Engaging real-time combat and base-building Metacritic score 62

A survival RTS where you build a stronghold and defend it against an onslaught of enemies.

This is it, boys and girls: the best RTS game in the Conan universe. The game’s premise is simple, but deadly effective. You’ll play alone or with a friend, as you struggle to build a stronghold and defend it against hordes of monstrosities trying to level it to the ground.

Why we chose it Easily among the top RTS games for pure chaos. You’ll enjoy real-time combat and slaying endless hordes of monsters.

If you love Kreator, you know the “Hordes of Chaos” song. Well, this game is virtually that. It’s everyone against everyone. It’s pure chaos that stems from the endless battle to survive and prevail in an unforgiving world. It’s a real-time strategy, so there’s not much time to think.

You have to react now and do it wisely. If not, you’ll perish to oblivion and be forgotten.

Why Would Dwarf Fortress Fans Love It?

If you want a game like Dwarf Fortress that will challenge your skill and instill chaos in your virtual life, Conan Unconquered is the best choice. Forget about an intricate story for a moment and plunge yourself into Conan’s hellish universe. You’ll find it unusually fun.

7. Timberborn [Beaver-Laden Survival Escapade]

Our Score 9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Windows, macOS Year of release 2021 Creator/s Mechanistry Best for Single-player city-building and survival Metacritic score TBD

A city-builder where beavers engineer water-driven survival.

Imagine a world where humans are long gone. I know it’s a pure introvert’s dream! This time, the world is taken over by beavers, as they survive in a drought-struck world of toxic waste. You’ll build cities, factories, and other architecture to ensure a better life.

Why we chose it Timberborn is a nice change of pace from Dwarf Fortress, introducing in-depth survival mechanics and a stellar single-player experience filled with obstacles and challenges.

Moreover, the player will enjoy comprehensive terraforming mechanics, realistic physics, and settlement building, which creates a challenge and promotes cleverness. Timberborn is a game like Dwarf Fortress that emphasizes colony simulation mechanics with in-depth, voxel-based world-building.

As a strictly single-player game, it’s ideal for lonely nights or lazy Sundays in a Dwarf Fortress-like world. But this time, with hairy beavers; cool!

Why Would Dwarf Fortress Fans Love It?

If you love animals, especially beavers, and genuinely care for their survival during the dreaded drought, you’ll love this game. It’s an ideal mix of city-building, colony simulation, and voxel-based graphics reminiscent of Minecraft.

8. Frostpunk [Post-Apocalyptic Winter Survival]

Our Score 9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Windows, macOS, iOS, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One Year of release 2018 Creator/s 11 Bit Studios Best for Complex survival and resource management mechanics Metacritic score 85

A hardcore survival city-builder with moral dilemmas in a frozen, post-apocalyptic world.

I remember searching for the best gaming monitor with HDR to experience this game’s chilling art style. As cliché as it sounds, Frostpunk will freeze you to death with its survival mechanics. It’s a city-builder with colony sim and survival elements, which emphasizes building infrastructure and managing your citizens.

Pro tip Frostpunk’s steep learning curve means you have to take your time with this game. We suggest devoting time to learning its mechanics to master the art of winter-time survival.

The game is set during a never-ending winter where warm shelter, food, and factories are vital. You’re here to manage your society and ensure it thrives. Otherwise, you’ll be buried deep in the snow and left to rot.

Frostpunk offers no enemies to fight. No monsters. The real boogieman is winter. And that’s what makes the game so eerie. Nature is brutal, and this Dwarf Fortress-like game encapsulates that perfectly.

Why Would Dwarf Fortress Fans Love It?

Dwarf Fortress fans will love Frostpunk for its shared gameplay elements. The game involves heavy survival mechanics and is a city-builder with resource management and colony sim aspects that made Dwarf Fortress famous.

It’s no tower defense game, but winter is already deadly in this game, so more enemies would be too much to carry on your fragile back.

9. They Are Billions [Steampunk Zombie Survival Strategy]

Our Score 8.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Windows, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 Year of release 2017 Creator/s Numantian Games, BlitWorks Best for RTS tower defense gameplay Metacritic score 72

A real-time strategy survival game where you must outsmart and outbuild overwhelming undead swarms in a beautifully grim and unforgiving steampunk world.

They Are Bilions is a single-player masterpiece where you’ll always fight an almost losing battle. The goal is to build a city and a colony that can withstand swarms of monsters trying to eat you alive. You have powerful technologies and weapons to help you on the way.

Why we chose it It’s a perfect Dwarf Fortress alternative in a steampunk world with equally good city-building and combat gameplay, but a more accessible nature.

However, they’re of little use if you’re not persistent. The game punishes poor thinking. You’ll have to be the head of your civilization and a true emperor leading the Imperial Army to victory. The game is over 60 hours long and features some of the most hardcore missions.

Moreover, it has eye-catching visuals and excellent optimization, allowing it to run on older machines. You don’t need a powerful gaming laptop or an expensive GPU to enjoy it.

Why Would Dwarf Fortress Fans Love It?

You’ll enjoy They Are Billions for its strong presentation, a grim steampunk world, and real-time combat and city-building elements. While Dwarf Fortress is a bit more intricate, They Are Billions is more accessible, making it a great alternative.

10. Farthest Frontier [Intricate Medieval Survival Sim]

Our Score 8.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Windows Year of release 2022 Creator/s Crate Entertainment Best for Gameplay difficulty customization Metacritic score TBD

A beautifully detailed medieval survival sim with deep farming and disease systems.

Farthest Frontier is a masterclass in survival against impossible odds. It puts you in the shoes of a small settler group at the edge of the world, trying to build a settlement and protect it against the wilderness. Farthest Frontier can be brutally difficult or surprisingly relaxing.

Pro tip Customizing the game’s difficulty is highly advisable to get the most out of it. Take your time, experiment with different settings, and adapt the game to your expectations.

It has customizable difficulty, letting you adapt the game to your liking. As one of the top similar games to Dwarf Fortress, Farthest Frontier has all the famous gaming elements: city-building, comprehensive farming systems, realistic disease mechanics, and randomly generated maps.

It’s highly replayable and never gets boring, especially with colorful graphics and beautifully designed medieval environments. Sometimes I feel like I’m looking at a picture on the wall. It’s that stunning.

Why Would Dwarf Fortress Fans Love It?

I’d say this game resembles RimWorld regarding randomly generated worlds and city-building. By extension, it’s an excellent game similar to Dwarf Fortress that you’ll equally love, particularly for its customizable difficulty that allows the player to immerse themselves at their own pace.

11. Gnomoria [Sandbox Village-Building With Gnomes]

Our Score 8.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Windows, macOS Year of release 2016 Creator/s Robotronic Games Best for Open-ended automation gameplay Metacritic score TBD

A sandbox village-building game with gnome-driven automation and creativity.

Okay, so if you like Dwarf Fortress, you’ll adore this gnome-ridden world. Old-school graphics are no less immersive. Gnomoria lets you build and manage a small village, serving as a playground where you can build, break down, and rebuild each element.

Why we chose it Gnomoria’s level of freedom lets you play exactly how you want. Add to that crafting, survival, and outstanding building mechanics, and you’ll get a recipe for success.

The game’s sprawling world is procedurally generated, making each session unique. Furthermore, it lets you decide on the play style. You can play peacefully or build an army, invade, and fight your way to success.

Gnomoria’s clever crafting system lets you build everything you want, while destructible environments offer endless building possibilities.

Why Would Dwarf Fortress Fans Love It?

I found Gnomoria highly addictive, and the whole old-school aesthetics made me think of my careless childhood. Immersive, yet so complex, Gnomoria will immediately pull you in and provide hours of daily fun in its sandbox world.

12. Stonehearth [Settlement-Builder With RPG Elements]

Our Score 8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Windows, macOS Year of release 2018 Creator/s Radiant Entertainment Best for Comprehensive RPG-based progression Metacritic score TBD

A charming voxel-based settlement builder with RPG-style progression.

This Minecraft-looking game will knock your socks off with its impressive survival and city-building elements. Its RPG-style progression makes it a solid action RPG game, although it mostly emphasizes city-building. Again, you’ll lead a small settler group.

Why we chose it You’ll enjoy Stonehearth’s RPG progression, building, and combat. Best of all, you can do it alone, with a friend, or in a co-op mode for maximum flexibility.

The task is to build a home in a faraway land by forging shelters, managing food supply, and defending your people against threats. Stonehearth has realistic survival mechanics, such as your people’s mood, which influences their chances of survival.

Stonehearth’s monsters are a huge gameplay twist, adding a new challenge dimension. You’ll need to be clever and find new ways to survive, alone, or against other players in the PvP mode.

Why Would Dwarf Fortress Fans Love It?

Stonehearth sports a wonderfully designed world with extensive city-building and colony sim mechanics. You’ll love it for its sandbox world and many game modes, ranging from single-player to PvP and co-op, making the game highly versatile and fun in the long run.

13. Going Medieval [Medieval Survival and Colony Sim]

Our Score 8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Windows Year of release 2021 Creator/s Foxy Voxel, Mythwright Best for Building massive architecture Metacritic score TBD

Experience a true 3D medieval colony sim with detailed building and survival.

Going Medieval is exactly what it sounds like. A game set in medieval times, where you build and manage your settlement. The game’s cartoonish graphics blend with a sandbox world full of possibilities.

Why we chose it This is one of the best representations of a medieval world with survival and base-building elements. It’s an excellent single-player gem for weeks of immersion.

The game emphasizes detailed survival and building mechanics to help you build a mighty kingdom, expand your colony, and survive all challenges. It’s a single-player-only game, so it’s excellent for immersion and playing at your own pace.

Why Would Dwarf Fortress Fans Love It?

Going Medieval is appreciated by Dwarf Fortress fans for its extensive survival, city-building, colony sim, and RPG elements. It’s a versatile game that leaves no one indifferent with its breathtaking visuals and expansive, unique world.

14. Amazing Cultivation Simulator [Chinese Mythology & Martial Arts]

Our Score 8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Windows, iOS, Android Year of release 2020 Creator/s GSQ Games Best for Intricate resource management and building Metacritic score 73

A masterfully done martial arts cultivation sim with deep Chinese mythology.

Explore the world of this excellent game like Dwarf Fortress, as you build and manage your Cultivation sect. You’ll micro-manage every aspect of your martial arts school, maintain relationships with NPCs, and slay beasts and demons that come your way.

Why we chose it The game’s multi-platform support allows you to enjoy it on a phone, tablet, or computer. Enjoy a unique twist on the management formula in this epic martial arts sim.

The game’s aesthetics and atmosphere scream Chinese mythology. As fascinating as it is, combined with enthralling gameplay, it ensures weeks of enjoyment. Amazing Cultivation Simulator is amazing. Explore it and enjoy its addictive gameplay loop.

Why Would Dwarf Fortress Fans Love It?

As a Dwarf Fortress fan, you’ll enjoy this game’s visual presentation and top-down camera. I’m a fan of its combat and management systems that give this game a new dimension.

15. Hammerting [Cave-Mining Dwarven Survival]

Our Score 7.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Windows Year of release 2020 Creator/s Warpzone Studios, Team17 Digital Best for Colony sim and RPG gameplay aspects Metacritic score 64

Plunge yourself into the dwarven mining and crafting sim with layered vertical exploration.

This game’s inclusion of dwarves surely tickles your senses if you want one of the best games like Dwarf Fortress. The game’s premise is managing a mining dwarven colony as it explores uncharted mountains of Mara. You’ll explore, craft, and fight your way to success.

Pro tip Ease into Hammerting slowly and make the best out of your dwarves until you collect more in-game currency and items.

However, as you progress, you’ll collect better weapons and gear to help you overcome obstacles along the way. This isn’t the best tower defense game like Dwarf Fortress, but its addictive 2D combat and eerie environments give it a unique feeling.

Why Would Dwarf Fortress Fans Love It?

I think you’ll love Hammerting for its visual design, smooth 2D gameplay and exploration, and an immersive in-game world. Some of its core gameplay elements are similar to Dwarf Fortress, but simplified for better accessibility.

16. Stranded: Alien Dawn [Open-World Survival Sim With Aliens]

Our Score 7.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Windows, PlayStation 4 & 5, Xbox One & Series X/S Year of release 2023 Creator/s Haemimont Games, Frontier Foundry Best for Combating wildlife and managing your colony Metacritic score 81

Planetary survival with base-building and alien wildlife management.

A seriously good game similar to Dwarf Fortress. The planet survival sin puts you in the shoes of a group of humans surviving on an isolated island. Its beautiful world is immersive, but hardly forgiving, as you’ll need to build shelters, forage, and battle wildlife to protect your kin.

Why we chose it The game’s overall atmosphere and engaging gameplay will keep you entertained endlessly. Explore the game if you want epic robot battles and comprehensive base-building mechanics.



Stranded: Alien Dawn looks breathtaking, while random story events keep the game flowing. Setbacks like weather, wildlife, and food crises will hit you hard, but it’s up to you to overcome them through base-building and resource management.

Why Would Dwarf Fortress Fans Love It?

Excellent visuals, engaging gameplay, and an endless story of survival and exploration. I think Stranded: Alien Dawn earned its place on this list rightfully, if you want something similar to Dwarf Fortress, but with a different twist.

17. First Feudal [Village Management in Medieval Times]

Our Score 7.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Windows Year of release 2021 Creator/s Harpoon Games, Gamirror Games Best for Slow-paced medieval city building Metacritic score TBD

A survival-based village builder with RPG elements.

Ready to embark on an epic, medieval adventure and become a feudal lord? In this game, you start with a small, barren village and build it up to something extraordinary. However, you’ll also face enemies trying to spoil your life, and battle them with various weaponry and witty traps.

Why we chose it First Feudal shows how to do a medieval RPG city-builder right. It’s a great Dwarf Fortress-like title with a similar core gameplay and visuals.

First Feudal is a phenomenal game similar to Dwarf Fortress, with a top-down perspective and old-school graphics. It’s immersive and highly replayable, thanks to the co-op mode that allows you to experience it with friends.

Why Would Dwarf Fortress Fans Love It?

While not as deep as Dwarf Fortress, First Feudal offers excellent survival and colony sim elements to keep you entertained. Start playing and enjoy versatile gameplay, beautiful art style, and battling enemies as you build your stronghold.

18. Against the Storm [Dark Fantasy Survival and City-Building]

Our Score 7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Windows, Switch, Play Station 4 & 5, Xbox One & Series X/S Year of release 2023 Creator/s Eremite Games, Hooded Horse Best for Fantasy city-builder simulation Metacritic score 91

Experience a roguelite city-builder emphasizing building settlements in a dark fantasy world.

What a stunning game! The Warcraft-like world beckons you to explore it and rebuild a civilization amidst unrelenting apocalyptic rains. You’ll lead multiple races, from humans to beavers and lizards, to survive and prevail in this brutal world.

Why we chose it Likely the best city-builder simulation set in a dark fantasy world. It’s highly reminiscent of Warcraft, but with more intricate survival mechanics and world-building.

Against the Storm is a textbook strategy game with city-building, intricate simulation, and resource management elements. It’s a single-player-only game, allowing you to immerse yourself in its world without interruption. I’m sure you’ll be addicted to this game’s believable world.

Why Would Dwarf Fortress Fans Love It?

Dwarf Fortress fans will enjoy Against the Storm’s visuals, refined gameplay, and a bustling world filled with possibilities. It’s a highly complex game that will test your survival instincts and the ability to build and maintain a civilization.

FAQs

What is the best game like Dwarf Fortress?

RimWorld is the best Dwarf Fortress-like game with similar graphics, gameplay elements, and a procedurally generated world. It’s the best option if you want a similar take on the same formula and squeeze out months, if not years of fun.

What type of game is Dwarf Fortress?

It depends on the game mode, but Dwarf Fortress is often described as a construction and management simulation with survival elements, tower defense, and much more. This is why games like Dwarf Fortress are found in multiple genres.

What games were inspired by Dwarf Fortress?

Many newer titles, many of which are mentioned in this article. RimWorld, Prison Architect, and many others. Dwarf Fortress is over 20 years old, as its development began in 2002, which explains why it inspired so many great titles.

What is harder, RimWorld or Dwarf Fortress?

Many players deem Dwarf Fortress way more difficult because of a steeper learning curve and more complex gameplay mechanics. RimWorld is a user-friendly version often described as more streamlined and easier to get into.