18 Games Like Daemon x Machina: Titanic Scion in 2025

If you’re searching for games like Daemon x Machina: Titanic Scion, you’re in for a treat. The excitement in my gaming group chats has been through the roof since the upcoming sequel to the beloved mech action series was announced.

Of course and as usual, I expect nothing short of the same fast-paced combat and customized arsenal experience that made us all love the original game so much.

While Marvelous First Studio brings us to an action-packed new entry with mechanical and organic enemies, who says we can’t already enjoy games similar to Daemon x Machina: Titanic Scion?

This is why I rounded up the best titles to match the feeling you get from piloting massive mechs, fine-tuning loadouts, and diving headfirst into chaotic battlefields.

Our Top Picks for Games Like Daemon x Machina: Titanic Scion

After countless hours of hands-on experience testing these titles and getting feedback from the community, I’ve narrowed down the absolute best alternatives to the Daemon x Machina series. Here are my top recommendations that satisfy returning fans while we wait:

Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon (2023) – If there’s a gold standard for mech combat, this is it. This game offers a level of creativity and skill that will challenge even the most experienced pilots. MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries (2019) – Perfect for fans who love tactical depth. You’ll manage your mercenary company while piloting classic BattleTech mechs through structured campaigns with cooperative multiplayer support. Lost Soul Aside (2025) – Okay, it’s not technically a mech game, but it delivers that same spectacle-fighter experience with fluid combat that feels just as satisfying as piloting an Arsenal. Titanfall 2 (2016) – The switch between pilot parkour and Titan combat creates an amazing flow that Daemon x Machina fans will instantly recognize and love. Override 2: Super Mech League (2020) – These are the crème de la crème when it comes to mech action, and each game offers unique takes on piloting giant war machines.

These are just the absolute standouts. The other games in this list vary from tactical strategy to all-out brawlers. Below, you’ll find 18 mech-powered games that will keep you busy until Daemon x Machina: Titanic Scion releases.

18 Games Like Daemon x Machina: Titanic Scion – Complete Mech Combat Arsenal

Let’s jump right in. Each game in this collection offers its version of what makes Daemon x Machina so addictive: that perfect mix of customization, combat, and pure mechanical havoc.

I included online multiplayer options and solo campaigns, so there’s something here for every pilot. How many of these games like Daemon x Machina: Titanic Scion have you tried?

1. Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon [Best Game Like Daemon x Machina for True Armored Core-Style Piloting]

Our Score 10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows, Xbox Series X, and Series S Year of Release 2023 Creators FromSoftware Inc. Average Playtime 15 to 20 hours Metacritic Score 81%

Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon brings back the legendary mech series with FromSoftware‘s signature challenging gameplay. You’ll build your Armored Core from hundreds of parts, and every single piece changes how your mech moves, attacks, and survives battles.

The fast-paced combat happens in full 3D space, which can truly be appreciated if you’re able to play on any of the best gaming monitors. You’re constantly flying, dodging, and unleashing devastating firepower against regular enemies and massive boss battles.

I love how every customization choice matters. Do you want to build a speedy hit-and-run mech? Load up on lightweight parts and boost systems. If you prefer being a walking tank, simply pack on heavy armor and big guns, but accept you’ll move more slowly. The mission structure keeps things focused while giving you different ways to complete each objective.

Why we chose it Armored Core VI offers excellent mech customization with deep building systems and precision combat that veteran pilots have been craving for over a decade.

Final Verdict: Daemon x Machina fans will find themselves right at home with the customization systems and challenging boss battles that demand both piloting skill and smart mech building.

2. MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries [Best Game Like DXM for Piloting Classic Battletech Mechs in Structured Campaigns]

Our Score 9.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Steam, and GOG Year of Release 2019 Creators Piranha Games Average Playtime 35 to 79 hours Metacritic Score 73%

MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries puts you in command of a mercenary company in the classic BattleTech universe, where massive mech suits wage war across industrial battlefields. Between battles, you’ll manage your finances, hire pilots, and upgrade your entire mech bay. The first-person cockpit view makes you feel like you’re sitting inside these mechs, complete with all the switches, displays, and weapon controls.

My favorite aspect is during mission planning. You’ll choose your lance composition based on what you expect to fight: light scout mechs for speed, heavy assault units for firepower, or a balanced mix for versatility. The cooperative multiplayer supports up to four players, so it’s perfect for playing online with friends.

Pro tip Focus on heat management from day one. Overheating your mech in the middle of a fight can turn victory into defeat faster than any enemy weapon.

Final Verdict: Daemon fans who enjoy both the piloting and the planning aspects of mech warfare will enjoy this game.

3. Lost Soul Aside [Best Game Like Daemon x Machina for Fast-Paced Action-RPG Combat]

Our Score 9.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PlayStation 5, Microsoft Windows Year of Release 2025 Creators UltiZero Games Average Playtime 10 to 15 hours Metacritic Score TBD

Lost Soul Aside might not have mech suits, but it has that same spectacle-fighter feeling that Machina players crave. The combat system is fast-paced, and it focuses on fluid combo chains and devastating special attacks that feel similar to customizing your Arsenal’s weapon loadouts. You’re basically building your fighting style through RPG progression instead of mech parts.

The combat emphasizes perfect timing, smart positioning, and resource management – just like managing your mech’s energy systems in Daemon x Machina. And you just have to appreciate how epic the boss battles are! You need serious pattern recognition skills and aggressive tactics to defeat them. Among the many best RPG games available, this one stands out for its unique approach to combat.

Why we chose it The combat delivers that same adrenaline rush as piloting an Arsenal.

Final Verdict: Though not exactly a mech game, the spectacle-fighter combat and challenging boss battles will appeal to Daemon fans who love stylish, high-speed action.

4. Titanfall 2 [Best Game Like DXM for Fluid Mech Mobility and Intense FPS Action]

Our Score 9.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Windows Year of Release 2016 Creators Respawn Entertainment Average Playtime 6 to 8 hours Metacritic Score 89%

Titanfall 2 combines pilot parkour with Titan warfare. You get to play both as an agile pilot and as the pilot of a massive Titan in combat scenarios where you can fight on foot or call down your mechanical partner for heavy battle support. The campaign features some of the most innovative level design in gaming, with each mission introducing unique mechanics.

The Titan customization system lets you choose different chassis types, each with unique abilities and weapon setups. I think it’s best enjoyed in the multiplayer mode, where there has to be 100% coordination between the pilot and Titan if you want any chance at victory. This easily ranks among the best FPS games for its innovative approach to combining different gameplay styles.

Why we chose it Daemon fans will recognize that feeling of becoming one with your war machine with the pilot-and-Titan transitions Titanfall 2 offers.

Final Verdict: The fluid transitions between pilot and Titan combat create an experience that Daemon fans will love for its mobility and mech customization options.

5. Override 2: Super Mech League [Best Game Like DXM for Brawling Giant Mechs in Arcade Stadiums]

Our Score 9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch Year of Release 2020 Creators Modus Games, Maximum Entertainment Average Playtime 8 to 10 hours Metacritic Score 63%

Override 2: Super Mech League is one of the best fighting games that focuses specifically on mech combat. It offers a roster of unique mechs, and each one has its own distinct personality and fighting style.

The game focuses on close-quarters brawling where positioning, timing, and special attacks matter more than complex weapon loadouts. You can customize your mech’s appearance and unlock new abilities through progression, which gives each battle a personal touch.

Every match feels like a climactic showdown from an anime series. The local and online multiplayer supports up to four players in chaotic battles that can turn on a dime. One perfectly timed ultimate attack can completely flip a fight, creating those incredible comeback moments that’ll have everyone cheering.

Pro tip Learn each mech’s finisher animations and their timing. Nailing these during multiplayer matches creates incredible comeback moments.

Final Verdict: While more arcade-focused than simulation, Daemon fans will still enjoy Override 2: Super Mech League because the giant mech brawling and friends online multiplayer capture that same joy of piloting powerful war machines.

6. Wolfstride [Best Game Like DXM for Tournament-Style Mech Drama and Strategy]

Our Score 9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Nintendo Switch, Android, Microsoft Windows, and Mac operating systems Year of Release 2021 Creators OTA IMON Studios Average Playtime 15 to 20 hours Metacritic Score 76%

Wolfstride mixes mech tournament fighting with deep character development and noir-style storytelling. You’re following three ex-convicts trying to make it big in the underground mech fighting circuit, combining tactical turn-based combat with character exploration. Between tournament battles, you’ll build relationships, upgrade your mech, and dig into the dark secrets of this fighting world.

Tournament battles require careful planning since damage sticks around between fights unless you properly repair everything. I always find myself going back to this game because the story adds real emotional weight to each battle, and when I win, it feels meaningful.

Why we chose it The game combines tactical battle mechanics and noir storytelling to create a mech experience that emphasizes the human drama behind the metal warriors.

Final Verdict: The character-driven storytelling and tactical battle mechanics offer a unique take on mech combat that Daemon fans seeking narrative depth will appreciate.

7. Into the Breach [Best Game Like DXM for Compact, Tactical Mech Gameplay With High Replay]

Our Score 9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Android, iOS, Nintendo Switch, Linux, macOS, Microsoft Windows, GeForce Now, Mac operating systems, Classic Mac OS Year of Release 2018 Creators Subset Games Average Playtime 20 to 30 hours Metacritic Score 90%

Into the Breach requires tactical perfection. You’re commanding time-traveling mechs to defend cities from alien Vek creatures. Each mech squad offers completely different abilities and movement patterns, and success comes down to positioning, prediction, and sometimes making tough sacrificial plays to protect civilians.

The genius here is the perfect information system. You can see exactly what enemies will do next, and this allows you to be strategic. The way you approach battles is determined by the mech squads you choose.

Some aquads are best for attacking, while some act best as support units that manipulate the battlefield. This stands out among the best strategy games for its elegant design. With the time-loop narrative, each run builds on the last, creating that gradual mastery that veteran Daemon pilots will appreciate.

Why we chose it The game is fun to replay because there are so many ways to build and use your mechs. Winning requires choosing the right mechs and strategies, which makes it a great fit for Daemon fans who enjoy planning and being tactical.

Final Verdict: While completely different in execution, the tactical mech combat and strategic depth will appeal to Daemon fans who enjoy the critical thinking aspects of optimal mech builds.

8. Brigador: Up-Armored Edition [Best Game Like DXM for Top-Down Mech Mayhem and Destruction Strategy]

Our Score 8.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch Year of Release 2017 Creators Stellar Jockeys Average Playtime 12 to 15 hours Metacritic Score 70%

Brigador: Up-Armored Edition is all about piloting mechs, tanks, and hover vehicles through cyberpunk cities where almost everything can be destroyed. The fun comes from the chaos; you can smash through buildings, blow up streets, and take down enemies.

Each mech is different. Some are light and fast, while others are slow but packed with heavy firepower. On top of that, you can choose different weapons and pilots, and every setup changes the way you play.

Pro tip Don’t forget that almost everything is destructible. Sometimes the best route to your objective is straight through a building rather than around it.

Final Verdict: The mix of different vehicles, fully destructible maps, and flexible combat makes the game a great pick for Daemon fans who enjoy creating pure chaos on the battlefield.

9. Metal Wolf Chaos XD [Best Game Like DXM for Campy, Patriotic Mech-Smashing Fun]

Our Score 8.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch Year of Release 2019 Creators FromSoftware, General Arcade Average Playtime 8 to 10 hours Metacritic Score 63%

Metal Wolf Chaos XD puts you in control of the President of the United States, piloting a giant mech to reclaim America from a military coup. It is a remaster of FromSoftware’s cult classic, and the whole thing is gloriously over-the-top, with cheesy one-liners, explosions everywhere, and battles set in iconic American locations.

The gameplay favors firepower and spectacle. You can load your mech with an arsenal of weapons (machine guns, rockets, energy weapons) and swap them out to fit each mission. Every stage throws new elements and boss fights at you, and you’ll need to adjust your tactics quite often.

Why we chose it It’s a mech experience unlike any other, where serious gaming meets campy storytelling.

Final Verdict: Even if it’s not as complex as modern mech titles, its sheer spectacle and unique style make it a must-play for Daemon fans who enjoy over-the-top action..

10. Iron Harvest [Best Game Like DXM for Commanding Giant War Machines in Strategic Warfields]

Our Score 8.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Series S, Microsoft Windows, GeForce Now Year of Release 2020 Creators King Art Games, Deep Silver Average Playtime 25 to 30 hours Metacritic Score 75%

Iron Harvest ranks among the best war games for its detailed unit design and destructible environments. It takes real-time strategy into an alternate 1920s where giant dieselpunk mechs stomp across European battlefields. The game uses classic RTS base building with powerful mech units. They’re expensive to build, but once deployed, they can completely shift the flow of a fight.

The campaign tells a sweeping story of war and politics across multiple factions, each with its own mech designs and tactical strengths. You can customize your machines through different variants and upgrades, and you can tailor them for roles like shredding infantry, cracking open vehicles, or sieging enemy bases.

Pro tip Always scout enemy positions before committing your expensive mech units. Losing a fully upgraded war machine to a surprise anti-tank ambush can set your campaign back significantly.

Final Verdict: Daemon fans who enjoy the strategic aspects of mech deployment and customization will find plenty to love in this dieselpunk war epic.

11. Iron Brigade [Best Game Like DXM for Mixing Mech Action and Strategic Base Defense]

Our Score 8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Xbox Cloud Gaming, Microsoft Windows, Xbox 360 Year of Release 2011 Creators Double Fine Productions Average Playtime 10 to 12 hours Metacritic Score 82%

Iron Brigade is set in an alternate history where TV signals have turned people into zombie-like “Monovisions.” You pilot customizable mobile trenches as you place turrets to defend key points against waves of enemies. The game perfectly balances active combat with strategic placement decisions.

You can customize your mech and adjust weapons, so you can tailor your build for different mission types. Up to four players can team up in co-op, making teamwork and complementary builds essential to survive. The game stands out among the best tower defense games with its setting and light-hearted humor.

Why we chose it The combo of mech action and tower defense creates a fresh experience that appeals to fans of both action and strategy games.

Final Verdict: Iron Brigade is perfect for Daemon fans looking for something different while still piloting customizable war machines.

12. Battletech [Best Game Like DXM for Commanding Customizable Mechs in Strategic Combat]

Our Score 8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch Year of Release 2018 Creators Harebrained Schemes, Paradox Interactive Average Playtime 40 to 60 hours Metacritic Score 78%

BattleTech offers one of the best turn-based strategy games. You lead a mercenary company through the political and military challenges of the Inner Sphere. Every mech can be customised in detail, from individual components and weapons to heat management and ammo choices, so every decision matters in battle.

Combat focuses on positioning, line of sight, and careful heat management rather than fast reflexes. Boss fights often pit you against multiple enemy lances, where you’ll need careful planning and resource use to survive. Beyond the battlefield, you manage your mercenary company by handling finances, recruiting pilots, and maintaining your mech fleet.

Pro tip Heat management is important. Always consider your heat curve when designing mech loadouts, as an overheated mech is a sitting duck regardless of its firepower.

Final Verdict: With deep customization and thoughtful tactical combat, BattleTech is perfect for Daemon fans who love building mechs and planning every move on the battlefield.

13. Vox Machinae [Best Game Like DXM for Virtual Cockpit Combat with Full-Scale Mechs]

Our Score 8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Microsoft Windows, Meta Quest 2 Year of Release 2018 Creators Space Bullet Dynamics Corporation Average Playtime 15 to 20 hours Metacritic Score 81%

Vox Machinae takes mech combat to a whole new level with virtual reality. It puts you right inside the cockpit of a massive Grinder-class mech. You physically reach for controls, manage multiple systems, and feel the true scale of piloting a giant war machine. The game focuses on online, team-based battles across various missions and environments.

You can adjust loadouts and define your role within a team with customization features. The physics-based damage system adds a tactical layer, letting you target or protect specific mech components. It’s easily one of the best co-op games for mech fans, especially for VR platforms.

Why we chose it With VR technology, you genuinely feel the weight and scale of piloting a giant war machine in a way that traditional gaming cannot match.

Final Verdict: If you have VR hardware, you should try Vox Machinae to truly feel like you’re piloting a giant mech. Just make sure to play it on a quality gaming laptop or a solid PC for the best experience.

14. Grit and Valor: 1949 [Best Game Like DXM for Piloting Heavy Mechs in Retro-Futuristic Warfare]

Our Score 7.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X and Series S, Microsoft Windows Year of Release 2024 Creators Milky Tea Studios Average Playtime 12 to 15 hours Metacritic Score 67%

Grit and Valor: 1949 imagines a post-WWII world where diesel-powered mechs and advanced technology change warfare. The game has historical realism with an epic sci-fi adventure; you see a mix of actual 1940s military hardware and fictional elements like walking tanks. Combat is squad-based, focusing on tactics, coordination, and resource management throughout the campaign.

The mechs themselves feel heavy and industrial, more like walking fortresses than nimble fighters. Customization revolves around historical weapons adapted for mech use, including machine guns, cannons, and experimental energy arms. The story explores technological progress and wartime ethics.

Pro tip Use combined arms tactics because your mechs are most effective when supported by conventional infantry and vehicles rather than operating as lone wolves on the battlefield.

Final Verdict: Daemon fans who enjoy a grounded, historically-inspired take on mech warfare will find plenty to love in this tactical, alternate-history experience.

15. Custom Mech Wars [Best Game Like Daemon x Machina for Creative Mech Building and Chaotic Battles]

Our Score 7.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PlayStation 5, Microsoft Windows Year of Release 2023 Creators D2 Studios Average Playtime 10 to 15 hours Metacritic Score 53%

Custom Mech Wars is all about mech building. The game focuses on creativity and experimentation rather than balanced gameplay, so you can make bizarre mechs that probably shouldn’t work but somehow do. There are different battle scenarios, ranging from survival modes to objective-based missions against waves of enemies.

The building system gives you total freedom to mix weapons, armor, and movement systems in any way you want. Want an eight-legged spider-mech with rotating turrets? Go for it. The physics engine handles even the craziest designs, and you get to see your custom designs handle battle.

Why we chose it The freedom to design unique mechs mirrors Daemon x Machina’s customization and even takes it further.

Final Verdict: Daemon fans who love the customization aspects above all else will find endless fun crafting one-of-a-kind war machines.

16. Daemon x Machina [Best Game Like Daemon x Machina for its Own Perfect Mix of Mechs and Mayhem]

Our Score 7.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Nintendo Switch, Microsoft Windows, GeForce Now Year of Release 2019 Creators Marvelous First Studio Average Playtime 15 to 20 hours Metacritic Score 69%

The original game that started this whole phenomenon, Daemon x Machina, defined what modern anime-style mech action should look like. You’re piloting Arsenal mech suits in a post-apocalyptic world where AIs go rogue and threaten humanity. The game excels at creating that epic feeling of being an unstoppable mechanical warrior against overwhelming odds.

You can customize your arsenal to create weapons perfectly tailored to your play style. It’s among the best single-player games, but it also allows online co-op of up to four players.

Pro tip Always expect to spend time in the customization menus. The Arsenal building system is deep enough that perfecting your ideal build becomes a game within the game.

Final Verdict: This is the essential experience that will introduce you to what makes the Daemon x Machina series so special as we anticipate the Titanic Scion edition.

17. Dual Gear [Best Game Like Daemon x Machina for Mixing Tactical Depth with Action Sequences]

Our Score 7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Windows, Xbox One, and Mac operating systems Year of Release 2016 Creators Orbital Speed Studio Co., Ltd. Average Playtime 20 to 25 hours Metacritic Score 62%

Dual Gear stands out by mixing turn-based planning with real-time action. First, you set up your units and plan their moves, then watch the action unfold in real-time, with the option to jump in when things get hectic. This requires strategy and quick reflexes. The mech customization system for this game is all about squad roles. Each pilot has unique skills and preferred mech types.

Why we chose it The game challenges both your strategic thinking and quick reflexes, and this is a combination that fans of Daemon are used to.

Final Verdict: Daemon fans who enjoy both action and strategy in mech combat will find this hybrid gameplay satisfying.

18. M.A.S.S. Builder [Best Game Like Daemon x Machina for Building Your Dream Mech in Detail]

Our Score 7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Nintendo Switch, Microsoft Windows Year of Release 2019 Creators Vermillion Digital Co., Ltd. Average Playtime 25 to 30 hours Metacritic Score N/A

M.A.S.S. Builder takes mech customization to the extreme. It offers one of the most detailed mech construction systems ever created. You can design mechs down to individual components like armor plates, weapon mounts, and mobility systems. This gives you complete control over every aspect of your machine.

The building tools are powerful enough to rival professional CAD software, yet still accessible for casual players. The game includes both combat-focused missions and pure building modes for players who just want to create.

Pro tip Balance is everything; a perfectly optimized mech that looks boring will often outperform a design that looks good but is impractical in actual combat situations.

Final Verdict: Daemon fans who love customizing their Arsenal builds will find several opportunities to do so as the game is build-focused.

FAQs

What is the best game like Daemon x Machina: Titanic Scion?

Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon is the best game like Daemon x Machina: Titanic Scion. It offers unparalleled mech customization depth and precision combat that you will undoubtedly fall in love with.

What is the story of the Daemon x Machina?

The original Daemon x Machina game takes place in a post-apocalyptic world where the moon’s destruction has caused AIs called “Arsenals” to turn against humanity. Players pilot fully customized mechs to fight these rogue AIs as they uncover the truth behind the catastrophe and question what it means to be human.

What is the rating of Daemon x Machina: Titanic Scion?

Daemon x Machina: Titanic Scion has not yet received official ratings as it’s still in development. The original game received T for Teen ratings from ESRB for fantasy violence and mild language, and Titanic Scion will likely receive similar ratings.

How long is the game Daemon x Machina?

The main story of Daemon x Machina takes approximately 15 to 20 hours to complete, but additional content can extend playtime. Cooperative multiplayer missions and mech customization can easily double or triple total play time for completionist players.

Does Daemon x Machina have multiple endings?

Yes, Daemon x Machina has multiple endings based on player choices throughout the campaign. These endings show different philosophical positions about humanity, AI consciousness, and the player’s role in the post-apocalyptic world. You can have multiple playthroughs to see different outcomes.