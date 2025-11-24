20 Best Games Like Banished in 2025: Strategy & Survival
Games like Banished test your ability to survive in a realistic, harsh medieval world. Banished sparked a genre built on patience and perseverance, where community means everything. These detailed city-building strategy games share that spirit and turn survival into an art form.
You’ll navigate raids, natural disasters, and anything to develop your new home. These games keep that loop of tension and triumph alive, if you’re managing a peaceful village or a crumbling fortress.
Some are harsh, some are heartwarming, and all reward careful strategy for success. If you’re ready to lead, explore, and build, not to rule or for money, the worlds below are waiting.
Our Top Picks for Games Like Banished
Here are some games similar to Banished. They balance hardship and hope better than others. These three stand out for how they turn struggle into satisfaction:
- Life is Feudal: Forest Village (2017) – It’s the best game like Banished, blending realism, survival, and the reward of every hard‑won meal.
- Medieval Dynasty (2020) – A first‑person journey from hunger to heritage, where survival evolves into a story of legacy and endurance.
- Anno 1701 (2006) – A masterclass in economic precision that turns trade routes and foresight into the true measure of empire.
If you love the blend of pressure and progress that Banished made famous, these three should sit at the top of your list. Keep reading to discover more worlds shaped by hardship, hope, and your next great city.
20 Best Games Like Banished: Strategy & City-Building
These hand-picked colony sims blend exploration, careful planning, and meaningful village growth. Defend against raids or shape a thriving town, each game captures the appeal of long-term strategy and steady progression. How many cities will you build in these games like Banished?
1. Life is Feudal: Forest Village [A Realistic Medieval Survival City-Builder Like Banished]
|Our Score
10
☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★
|Type of game
|Realistic medieval city-building survival sim
|Platforms
|PC
|Year of release
|2017
|Creators
|Mindillusion/Bitbox Ltd.
|Unique features
|Harsh weather, first-person village view, deep farming and morale system
|Average playtime
|40–100+ hours (sandbox survival varies widely)
|What I liked
|Every meal and roof feels earned
The first frost kills more than crops, it tests every choice you’ve made. Life is Feudal: Forest Village takes the quiet struggle of Banished and gives it teeth. You’re not just managing resources; you’re fighting for generations.
Every meal matters, and every mistake can echo through a family’s bloodline. You begin with a small group of settlers, a patch of land, and hope. Seasons shape every decision: sow in spring, harvest in fall, and brace for winter’s bite.
Food, firewood, and faith keep your people alive. Each villager has a name, a family, and skills that shape the workforce. When disease or cold hits, losing even one can unravel your entire village. Logistics turns into legacy as you watch them live life.
In Life is Feudal: Forest Village every loaf and life counts. It’s a demanding but rewarding experience of rustic survival.
I enjoy switching to first-person mode and walking between the thatched huts, seeing my creation and choices at the ground level. Tech trees push progress, but it’s the rhythm of daily labor and scarce harvests that keep you hooked.
Crop rotation, storage management, and family growth all matter in this realistic survival city builder.
My Verdict: Every week survived in Life is Feudal: Forest Village feels like winning a war.
2. Medieval Dynasty [A First-Person Medieval Survival & Settlement Sim Inspired by Banished]
|Our Score
9.7
☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★
|Type of game
|First-person medieval survival, settlement sim
|Platforms
|PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, GeForce Now
|Year of release
|2020
|Creators
|Render Cube/Toplitz Productions
|Unique features
|Survival-meets-dynasty-building, generational legacy system
|Average Playtime
|60–120 hours (storyline + settlement growth)
|What I liked
|You start with a stick and end with a lineage
In Medieval Dynasty morning doesn’t greet you, it tests you. You don’t just survive the Middle Ages, you carve your story into them. One day you’re hunting rabbits to eat; the next, you’re founding a village meant to outlast your mortal years.
This open-world, first-person blend of life sim and city builder captures medieval life. Sunlight through pines, smoke rising from rooftops, and the hum of a world that moves with or without you.
Medieval Dynasty turns daily survival into generational storytelling. It’s one of the few games where your name endures through the seasons.
You’ll gather wood, craft tools, farm the land, and assign jobs to your settlers. Seasons change, resources shift, and every decision shapes your family’s future. Choices feel personal when you’re building your cottage or preparing for winter.
Quests and relationships breathe life into the grind, while heirs and lineage cement your dynasty continues across generations. Like Banished, I learnt fast that one bad harvest or harsh winter can undo hours of progress. Each villager counts, and every plan needs backup.
My Verdict: Leave your mark on history in Medieval Dynasty.
3. Anno 1701 [A Classic Economic City-Builder With Deep Resource Management]
|Our Score
9.6
☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★
|Type of game
|Economic city-builder and trade simulation
|Platforms
|PC, GeForce Now
|Year of release
|2006
|Creator/s
|Related Designs/Sunflowers Interactive
|Unique features
|Colonial-era trade routes, layered economy, diplomacy, expansion focus
|Average Playtime
|25–80 hours (campaign + free play)
|What I liked
|Building balance feels as rewarding as profit
There’s something addictive about a good trade route, watching supply lines hum while your islands bloom into gold‑trimmed skylines. Anno 1701 feeds that obsession. You don’t just build cities; you choreograph prosperity for your island chain.
Each island has its own needs and limits. I spent my first hours mapping coastlines, chasing spice routes, and balancing societal needs with tight cargo holds. Every population tier demands more, beer, clothing, and faith. Keeping everyone happy is an elegant economic puzzle.
Anno 1701 draws you in, but the real magic hits mid-game. Before you know it, the production chains stack so deep you’re planning five ships ahead just to keep the engine running. Spreadsheets included!
Anno 1701 rewards long-term thinking with its deep trade networks, layered production systems, and a mid-to-late game economy.
Gorgeous, detailed cities glint under the sun while fleets move like clockwork across turquoise seas. It’s beautiful, but not forgiving. Overspend, and your empire sours fast. Neglect diplomacy, and rivals choke off your trade.
Build smart, and the world bends to your economy.
My Verdict: If strategy is your superpower, Anno 1701 unleashes it.
4. Kingdoms and Castles [A Charming Medieval Settlement Builder With Banished-Like Growth Mechanics]
|Our Score
9.5
☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★
|Type of game
|City-building sim with defense and growth mechanics
|Platforms
|PS5, Xbox One, Linux, GeForce Now, Windows, Xbox Series X/S, MacOS
|Year of release
|2017
|Creator
|Lion Shield, LLC
|Unique features
|Viking raids, weather effects, castle design freedom
|Average Playtime
|20–50 hours (depends on map and expansion goals)
|What I liked
|Cute doesn’t mean easy!
A tiny kingdom, a hungry dragon, and a lot of misplaced confidence, aka Kingdoms and Castles. It’s medieval city-building meets cheerful chaos. You start small, placing farms and homes, then expand into a lively town of autonomous people who eat, work, and panic when Vikings arrive.
Its low-poly look hides surprising depth. Food stores, defenses, and weather all shape your growing settlement. Raids and dragon attacks add real risk management. Simple production chains scale into large, efficient cities as you learn the rhythm of your land.
Kingdoms and Castles is approachable, clever, and secretly demanding, without the constant fear of collapse.
There’s no hand-holding in this rewarding medieval game, just clean systems and smart planning. Think Banished, but with a smile and a sunnier forecast.
My Verdict: Watch the city thrive under your decisions in Kingdoms and Castles.
5. Foundation [A Grid-less Medieval City-Builder Focused on Organic Settlement Growth]
|Our Score
9.2
☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★
|Type of game
|Grid-less medieval city-builder
|Platforms
|PC, Linux, GeForce Now
|Year of release
|2019
|Creator
|Polymorph Games
|Unique features
|Organic growth system, modular monuments, dynamic economy
|Average Playtime
|40–100+ hours (open‑ended early access build)
|What I liked
|Villages grow messy but beautiful
Some builders trust grids. Foundation trusts instincts. Your town grows like a living thing, winding along rivers and hills instead of snapping into perfect squares. You guide settlers, shape districts, and build services as your village expands. There’s no grid holding you back.
I watched my settlers turn forests into lumber, grapes into wine, and raw effort into monuments that define the skyline. It’s a creative city-building game with a modular system where nothing feels forced and everything is earned. The result feels natural, like Banished, only freer in form.
Foundation stands out for its organic layouts, deep city-planning tools, and peaceful but thoughtful gameplay.
Watching roads appear where villagers actually walk is oddly hypnotic. Late-game pacing can feel slow, but the mod scene and steady updates keep sharpening the experience.
My Verdict: If you thrive on creativity and patience, so does Foundation. It captures the art of settlement building.
6. Going Medieval [A 3D Colony Survival Builder With Deep Base Construction]
|Our Score
9.1
☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★
|Type of game
|3D colony-building survival sim
|Platforms
|PC
|Year of release
|2021
|Creator/s
|Foxy Voxel/The Irregular Corporation
|Unique features
|3D base construction, starvation and raid survival
|Average Playtime
|40–90 hours (depends on survival length and fortress depth)
|What I liked
|Depth and dirt under your nails, both required.
Stone walls rise, arrows fly, and your settlers pray you planned well. Going Medieval turns Banished-style survival into a full-on fortress sim. Defense is as vital as bread in this tactical RTS game.
I started with a few pioneers and dirt foundations; by summer, raids forced me to think vertically. The 3D medieval look is clean and readable, making it easy to plan towers, kill zones, and underground shelters. Building multi‑story keeps is a survival strategy.
Going Medieval captures the same hunger that fueled Banished, then adds the tension of battle.
Each villager has their own needs, skills, and quirks. One carpenter short on sleep can slow an entire defense line. It’s a work in progress, but updates come often, expanding everything from AI to architecture. Watching my colony evolve from shacks to strongholds never gets old.
My Verdict: Going Medieval rewards foresight and grit. Every brick, every life, feels one decision away from collapse.
7. Farthest Frontier [A Harsh Settlement Survival Game With Strong Banished Vibes]
|Our Score
8.9
☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★
|Type of game
|Survival city-builder
|Platforms
|PC
|Year of release
|2022
|Creator
|Crate Entertainment
|Unique features
|Advanced farming, disease simulation, seasonal stress
|Average Playtime
|30–100+ hours (early access, long‑term settlement focus)
|What I liked
|Nature fights back
Farthest Frontier throws you into untamed land where soil, sickness, and starvation are the real enemies. Foresight is everything when planning defenses for future raids. The wilderness doesn’t wait for you to learn.
You start with a wagon and a dream, carving out farmland, smokehouses, and defenses against raiders. Villagers grow, harvest, craft, and die by the same fragile rhythms that defined Banished’s struggle.
Farthest Frontier’s realism makes the small things like warmth feel well deserved.
Exploration matters as much as survival. Expanding to new outposts unlocks resources while complex supply chains keep growth satisfying. Even if mid‑game performance dips can stall the rhythm.
Weather turns crops to rot, clean water runs thin, and disease spreads faster than hope. It’s cozy at first, until the first frost reminds you it’s not. Still, watching a settlement survive another brutal winter feels incredible.
My Verdict: Test your patience and planning with Farthest Frontier.
8. Stoneheart [A Cozy Colony Builder With Crafting, Survival & Adventure Elements]
|Our Score
8.9
☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★
|Type of game
|Cozy colony builder
|Platforms
|PC
|Year of release
|2018
|Creator
|Radiant Entertainment
|Unique features
|Procedural maps, voxel art, mixed combat and town life
|Average Playtime
|30–60 hours (average full‑town playthrough)
|What I liked
|Every villager feels like part of the story
Don’t let the soft colors fool you; comfort has to be built. Stonehearth is as much about care as it is about caution, where every farm and fence keeps hope alive another day. Craft, defend, and decorate your way through survival in this cozy colony builder.
I built my first house, watched the hearth light up, and immediately wanted to keep everyone safe. Happiness matters here as much as meals or tools. Behind the charm are monsters, raids, and resource juggling that keep you alert.
Stonehearth mixes creativity and comfort with just enough tension to make every sunrise satisfying.
Its voxel world is colorful but alive, filled with villagers who build, farm, and fight to keep your settlement thriving. It’s an endlessly adjustable playground for builders.
My Verdict: Stonehearth turns survival into something heartwarming. Build, protect, and make the world feel like home.
9. Manor Lords [A Realistic Medieval Settlement Builder With Tactical Battles]
|Our Score
8.8
☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★
|Type of game
|Medieval city-builder with tactical battles
|Platforms
|PC
|Year of release
|2024
|Creator/s
|Slavic Magic/Hooded Horse
|Unique features
|Historical realism, medieval warfare, organic settlement design
|Average Playtime
|40–120+ hours (city building + battles; evolving EA stats)
|What I liked
|Every thatch roof tells of grit and grace
The first hammer strike feels heavy in Manor Lords. It’s a realistic medieval settlement builder that blends city‑building detail with tactical combat. You start with a handful of peasants and end up commanding armies across muddy fields.
I laid my first market road and watched traders fill it with life. Every ox cart, granary, and worker feels like part of a living system. Logistics matter; and so does the placement of every home and field.
Manor Lords blends grounded economy, smart logistics, and large-scale battles into a striking medieval environment. Towns grow into regions with natural realism.
When raids hit, the shift from calm farming to battlefield command is seamless and striking. Early Access quirks show, but its foundation already rivals even the most strategic WW2 games.
My Verdict: Manor Lords is patience forged into power. Build, command, endure.
10. Songs of Syx [A Grand-Scale Colony Sim With Massive City Expansion]
|Our Score
8.5
☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★
|Type of game
|Grand-scale colony sim
|Platforms
|PC
|Year of release
|2021
|Creator
|Gamatron AB
|Unique features
|Thousands of citizens, unique species, massive economies
|Average Playtime
|80–200+ hours (grand‑scale empire simulation)
|What I liked
|Creating order from chaos
It starts with a few tents and ends in a metropolis. Songs of Syx takes Banished’s survival discipline and zooms out to empire scale. Thousands of citizens bustle through layered districts, each feeding a vast web of labor, trade, and culture.
I built roads for ten citizens and suddenly had ten thousand demanding roads of their own. Its macro planning and sandbox freedom make it one of the most ambitious grand strategy games around.
Songs of Syx scales without losing soul. It rewards patience, foresight, and that quiet thrill of seeing chaos become order.
Even modest machines can groan under the population load, but it’s worth it when your city lights up and life hums through every street.
My Verdict: Songs of Syx is perfect if you’ve ever wanted to play architect, economist, and god all at once.
11. Kingdoms Reborn [A Card-Driven City-Builder With Banished-Style Progression]
|Our Score
8.2
☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★
|Type of game
|Card-driven city-builder
|Platforms
|PC
|Year of release
|2020
|Creator
|Earthshine
|Unique features
|Card system for upgrades, global multiplayer, trade interaction
|Average Playtime
|50–120 hours (mid‑ to late‑game economy loop)
|What I liked
|The spontaneity of the cards
One shuffle, and everything changes: the law, the land, and your legacy. Kingdoms Reborn reimagines Banished’s survival focus with a deck of evolving decisions. Each draw shapes your settlement’s path from a humble medieval village to a thriving industrial power. In this world, fate comes on the cards.
Production chains keep your people busy, and worker assignment feels familiar. The card system adds choice and temptation, with new techs, policies, and bonuses awaiting the perfect moment.
Kingdoms Reborn combines tradition and innovation. It rewards smart planning while keeping every game unpredictable and fresh.
Its pacing is slower than other builders, but the payoff is long-term mastery. You can flip between sandbox and scenario to switch up the challenges. Watching your city shift through the ages is just as satisfying as surviving another storm.
My Verdict: If you’re ready to deal in possibility and progress, play Kingdoms Reborn.
12. Founder’s Fortune [A Lighthearted Colony Sim With Mood & Need Systems]
|Our Score
8
☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★
|Type of game
|Colony sim with mood and need systems
|Platforms
|PC
|Year of release
|2020
|Creator
|Dionic Software
|Unique features
|Emotional AI settlers, mood management, housing customization
|Average Playtime
|35–70 hours (colony survival pace)
|What I liked
|A smiling colonist feels like currency
It turns out keeping your settlers alive is easy; keeping them happy is the real endgame. Founder’s Fortune is a charming sandbox game where survival depends more on the moods of your settlers than stockpiles. Happiness can build, or break, a colony.
Every settler has moods, dreams, and traits that ripple through the group. One sulking carpenter can stall a day’s work; suddenly, you’re a therapist! I started managing meals and floors, then found myself decorating bedrooms to fix morale, unexpected but delightful.
Founder’s Fortune is proof that management can feel human. You don’t just build homes, you create happiness.
Combat and family life keep the loop engaging, while creative construction gives your settlement personal flair. It’s lighter and more forgiving than Banished, but no less rewarding when your colony thrives.
My Verdict: Love people‑driven management and stories born from emotion…then Founder’s Fortune is for you.
13. Gnomoria [A Sandbox Colony Builder With Dwarf Fortress DNA]
|Our Score
8
☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★
|Type of game
|Sandbox colony builder
|Platforms
|Windows, Linux, MacOS
|Year of release
|2016
|Creator
|Robotronic Games
|Unique features
|Fully destructible terrain, automation, endless crafting
|Average Playtime
|60–150+ hours (sandbox, no fixed endpoint)
|What I liked
|Chaos, charm, and creativity
Gnomoria is chaos, craft, and comedy in equal measure. As the scrappy cousin of Dwarf Fortress, every bag, barrel, and wheelbarrow matters in this village management sim.
You’re in charge of a crew of overworked gnomes, digging, crafting, and trading your way to prosperity, or implosion. No two kingdoms unfold the same, shifting hills, ores, and danger until every restart feels like a new frontier.
Gnomoria is deep enough for veterans, yet straightforward enough for anyone curious about classic colony chaos.
The details go deep: tools wear out, stockpiles overflow, and one bad order can send your workers into meltdown. I learned that lesson the hard way when my brewery ran dry.
Behind the 2D pixels hide serious strategy and a loyal modding scene that keeps it alive years later.
My Verdict: Gnomoria captures the joy of tinkering. Build, rebuild, and laugh when it all collapses.
14. Settlements Rising [A Medieval Settlement Survival Game With Procedural Challenges]
|Our Score
7.9
☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★
|Type of game
|Medieval settlement survival sim
|Platforms
|PC
|Year of release
|2023
|Creator
|Stellar Fox Studio
|Unique features
|Procedural worlds, random challenges, survival focus
|Average Playtime
|30–80 hours (procedural survival cycles)
|What I liked
|No two winters play the same
The storm doesn’t care about your plans. Settlements Rising tests how long careful preparation lasts against bad luck and worse weather. It’s a gritty survival game built firmly in Banished’s tradition of patience, precision, and pain.
You manage families instead of faceless workers. Generations rise, age, and fade as crops, tools, and politics collapse or thrive around them. Thirty‑five professions interlock into production webs that feel authentic and sometimes fragile.
Settlements Rising demands foresight, adaptability, and optimism, even in disaster. Few city builders capture that sense of earned survival.
Raids and disasters hit hard, forcing you to rebuild smarter each time. It’s harsh but fair; you see every cause and consequence. The learning curve is steep, and progress can be slow, yet that’s exactly why each recovered village feels earned.
My Verdict: Settlements Rising doesn’t hand out victories; it makes you fight for them.
15. Dawn of Man [A Prehistoric Colony Builder With Survival & Progression]
|Our Score
7.8
☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★
|Type of game
|Prehistoric city-building survival
|Platforms
|PC, PS4, Xbox One
|Year of release
|2019
|Creator
|Madruga Works
|Unique features
|Era progression, hunting, research-based evolution
|Average Playtime
|25–60 hours (from Stone to Iron Age)
|What I liked
|Watching stone age minds spark civilization.
The first campfire feels like victory. Dawn of Man follows your prehistoric tribe through generations, from stone tools to iron and beyond. It’s a thoughtful strategy game that turns human progress into a fight for survival.
You guide hunters across frozen rivers, herd wild animals, and ration food before the long winter. Each age unlocks new tools, but every advancement comes with new risks. You can lose half of your tribe to a harsh storm because you built walls before clothes.
Dawn of Man captures the feel of early civilization without overcomplicating it. Clear systems, steady progression, and small victories give it timeless appeal.
Its simple interface hides difficult choices and rewarding depth. Watching mud huts turn into monuments never loses its charm.
My Verdict: Play Dawn of Man if you love survival with purpose. Every tool you craft is a step toward history.
16. Thea: The Awakening [A Myth-Inspired 4X Survival Hybrid]
|Our Score
7.8
☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★
|Type of game
|Turn-based 4X survival hybrid
|Platforms
|PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch
|Year of release
|2015
|Creator
|MuHa Games
|Unique features
|Myth-inspired storytelling, card battles, survival decisions
|Average Playtime
|40–90 hours (campaigns + survival RNG)
|What I liked
|Myths and storytelling
Night falls early in Thea: The Awakening. Monsters stir, gods whisper, and survival becomes a story told one decision at a time. Every choice echoes through the dark.
Part 4X strategy, part survival sim, it trades sprawling empires for the fragility of a single camp. You’ll gather food, craft tools, and send expeditions into a dark, folklore‑drenched world. Every encounter is a gamble.
Thea: The Awakening combines the tension of survival with the mythic. It’s eerie, unpredictable, and endlessly replayable.
Stories emerge naturally. Heroes rise, fall, and sometimes vanish altogether, leaving legends in their wake. Like Banished, every resource matters, but here the cost is spiritual, not just material. Card‑based combat decides whether your people live, die, or return with stories worth retelling.
My Verdict: Thea: The Awakening, when you want your management games to haunt you a little.
17. RimWorld [A Sci-Fi Colony Sim With Story-Driven Emergent Narratives]
|Our Score
7.6
☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★
|Type of game
|Sci-fi colony simulator
|Platforms
|PC, PS4, Xbox One
|Year of release
|2018
|Creator
|Ludeon Studios
|Unique features
|AI storyteller system, mod support, emergent narrative generation
|Average Playtime
|80–300+ hours (endless replayability)
|What I liked
|The drama and storytelling
No plan survives contact with your colonists. RimWorld is a brilliant sci‑fi game that turns base management into a soap opera of survival. Crashed on a distant world, you’ll build shelters, treat wounds, and micromanage a crew of unpredictable personalities with needs, fears, and history.
The magic lies in its AI storyteller, an unseen hand weaving tragedy and triumph from your daily disorder. Fires start, friendships sour, and prisoners become allies as chaos writes the story for you.
Every raid, romance, and betrayal in RimWorld feels like part of a larger story you didn’t plan and can’t stop watching.
Its simplicity hides depth, and its mod support lets you reshape the universe to your taste. It’s controlled chaos, the best kind.
My Verdict: RimWorld is for you if you love unpredictability. It’s survival with stories you’ll actually remember.
18. Timberborn [A Unique Post-Human Colony Builder Featuring Beaver Civilizations]
|Our Score
7.5
☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★
|Type of game
|Post-human colony builder with beavers
|Platforms
|PC
|Year of release
|2021
|Creator
|Mechanistry
|Unique features
|Water-based city design, faction variety, vertical construction
|Average Playtime
|40–150 hours (sandbox development phases)
|What I liked
|Beavers outbuild humanity
The humans are gone, but the builders left behind are smarter, furrier, and far better at city planning. Timberborn hands civilization to beavers; efficient, tireless, and much better at urban planning. You manage water, build dams, and guide your colony through brutal drought cycles that shape this lumberpunk world.
Your wooden city grows upward instead of outward. Vertical stacking lets you create layered homes, walkways, and workshops. It’s all powered by deep production chains and clever automation.
Timberborn is a whimsical masterclass in design. Its water systems, stacked construction, and upbeat style make it both relaxing and strategic.
Watching beavers haul logs, run engines, and nap in tidy barracks gives the world a cozy but industrious charm. Every drought is a puzzle, every dam a win.
My Verdict: Build high, stay dry, and make beaverkind proud in Timberborn.
19. Children of the Nile: Enhanced Edition [A Pharaonic City-Builder With Deep Social Systems]
|Our Score
7.5
☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★
|Type of game
|Ancient Egyptian city-builder
|Platforms
|PC
|Year of release
|2008
|Creator
|Tilted Mill
|Unique features
|Living citizen economy, monument building, pharaoh-based leadership
|Average Playtime
|30–70 hours (campaign + free build)
|What I liked
|Power feels mighty yet fragile
The sands shift, the sun rises, and an entire civilization looks to you. Children of the Nile: Enhanced Edition puts you in the sandals of a pharaoh, building a thriving community along the slow, reliable rhythm of the river.
You manage people with real needs, from farmers, nobles, scribes, and soldiers. All working together to keep Alexandria alive. Every monument demands years of planning, each brick placed by hands that expect fair pay and full granaries. Your decisions shape society itself.
Children of the Nile combines beauty and bureaucracy like no other. It’s patient, thoughtful, and rewards careful governance over quick growth.
Its pace can feel slow, but that rhythm gives weight to every milestone. Power feels different when it’s carved from stone.
My Verdict: If you enjoy thoughtful planning and watching a real society take shape, Children of the Nile is for you.
20. The Bonfire: Forsaken Lands [A Minimalist Survival Settlement Game]
|Our Score
7.4
☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★
|Type of game
|Minimalist survival and settlement sim
|Platforms
|PC, Mobile, Switch
|Year of release
|2018
|Creator
|Xigma Games
|Unique features
|Minimal visuals, automated labor, defensive strategy
|Average Playtime
|5–15 hours (short, minimalist sessions)
|What I liked
|Quiet, haunting, peace you have to earn
Night falls fast in The Bonfire: Forsaken Lands, and light is your only defense. This minimalist survival sim strips the genre to its essentials: build a small village, guard your bonfire, and endure whatever crawls out of the dark.
The controls are simple, the tension isn’t. You’ll assign workers to gather wood, craft weapons, and keep watch as strange creatures test your fragile peace. Weather shifts and long nights add a slow, creeping pressure. Each sunrise feels hard-won.
The Bonfire: Forsaken Lands is cozy, accessible, and surprisingly tense in the quiet.
Its clean look and haunting music turn scarcity into calm, making small victories feel monumental. Short sessions and steady upgrades keep progress satisfying without pressure. It’s peaceful until it isn’t.
My Verdict: Build light against the dark, and let the silence teach you patience in The Bonfire: Forsaken Lands.
My Overall Verdict
If you’re looking for the best starting points for games like Banished but don’t know where to start…look no further.
- For newcomers → Life is Feudal: Forest Village. A grounded introduction that captures Banished’s survival stress with clear systems and approachable pacing.
- For storytellers → Medieval Dynasty. A first‑person journey where you live, work, and build a legacy across generations.
- For economy buffs → Anno 1701. A classic city builder that rewards patient planning and the perfect trade route.
- For creative builders → Foundation. A peaceful sandbox that transforms structure into expression through organic, grid‑free growth.
- For perfectionists → Farthest Frontier. A punishing yet rewarding sim that turns every harvest and storm into a test of strategy.
Every title in this list carries Banished’s spirit: resilience, rhythm, and the beauty of building something that lasts.
FAQs
The best game like Banished is Life is Feudal: Forest Village. It has Banished’s realism and survival tension with the same vulnerable, community‑driven heart. It also adds first‑person detail, farming depth, and sharper seasonal challenges.
Banished is a medieval city‑building survival strategy game. Its focus is managing resources, families, and weather to keep a small community alive. It’s more about balance and endurance than conquest or combat.
You can play Banished on PC through Steam, Epic Games Store GOG, and Microsoft Store. It runs smoothly on most modern systems, and all platforms offer the same core experience.
A typical town in Banished can take around 15 hours to stabilize, though full playthroughs often reach 35 hours. Completion-focused runs, where you push population, efficiency, and long-term survival, can stretch past 90 hours.
You’ll only need a modest PC: Windows 7 or newer, 2 GB of RAM, and an average graphics card. These specs would ensure that the game runs smoothly even on older or budget machines without demanding hardware.