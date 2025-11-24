Contributing Writer | Crafting Engaging Tales from the World of Games

20 Best Games Like Banished in 2025: Strategy & Survival

Games like Banished test your ability to survive in a realistic, harsh medieval world. Banished sparked a genre built on patience and perseverance, where community means everything. These detailed city-building strategy games share that spirit and turn survival into an art form.

You’ll navigate raids, natural disasters, and anything to develop your new home. These games keep that loop of tension and triumph alive, if you’re managing a peaceful village or a crumbling fortress.

Some are harsh, some are heartwarming, and all reward careful strategy for success. If you’re ready to lead, explore, and build, not to rule or for money, the worlds below are waiting.

Our Top Picks for Games Like Banished

Here are some games similar to Banished. They balance hardship and hope better than others. These three stand out for how they turn struggle into satisfaction:

Life is Feudal: Forest Village (2017) – It’s the best game like Banished, blending realism, survival, and the reward of every hard‑won meal. Medieval Dynasty (2020) – A first‑person journey from hunger to heritage, where survival evolves into a story of legacy and endurance. Anno 1701 (2006) – A masterclass in economic precision that turns trade routes and foresight into the true measure of empire.

If you love the blend of pressure and progress that Banished made famous, these three should sit at the top of your list. Keep reading to discover more worlds shaped by hardship, hope, and your next great city.

20 Best Games Like Banished: Strategy & City-Building

These hand-picked colony sims blend exploration, careful planning, and meaningful village growth. Defend against raids or shape a thriving town, each game captures the appeal of long-term strategy and steady progression. How many cities will you build in these games like Banished?

1. Life is Feudal: Forest Village [A Realistic Medieval Survival City-Builder Like Banished]

Our Score 10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Realistic medieval city-building survival sim Platforms PC Year of release 2017 Creators Mindillusion/Bitbox Ltd. Unique features Harsh weather, first-person village view, deep farming and morale system Average playtime 40–100+ hours (sandbox survival varies widely) What I liked Every meal and roof feels earned

The first frost kills more than crops, it tests every choice you’ve made. Life is Feudal: Forest Village takes the quiet struggle of Banished and gives it teeth. You’re not just managing resources; you’re fighting for generations.

Every meal matters, and every mistake can echo through a family’s bloodline. You begin with a small group of settlers, a patch of land, and hope. Seasons shape every decision: sow in spring, harvest in fall, and brace for winter’s bite.

Food, firewood, and faith keep your people alive. Each villager has a name, a family, and skills that shape the workforce. When disease or cold hits, losing even one can unravel your entire village. Logistics turns into legacy as you watch them live life.

Why we chose it In Life is Feudal: Forest Village every loaf and life counts. It’s a demanding but rewarding experience of rustic survival.

I enjoy switching to first-person mode and walking between the thatched huts, seeing my creation and choices at the ground level. Tech trees push progress, but it’s the rhythm of daily labor and scarce harvests that keep you hooked.

Crop rotation, storage management, and family growth all matter in this realistic survival city builder.

My Verdict: Every week survived in Life is Feudal: Forest Village feels like winning a war.

What do players say?

ChessIsAwesome ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ I’ve played it maaaaaany hours.

2. Medieval Dynasty [A First-Person Medieval Survival & Settlement Sim Inspired by Banished]

Our Score 9.7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game First-person medieval survival, settlement sim Platforms PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, GeForce Now Year of release 2020 Creators Render Cube/Toplitz Productions Unique features Survival-meets-dynasty-building, generational legacy system Average Playtime 60–120 hours (storyline + settlement growth) What I liked You start with a stick and end with a lineage

In Medieval Dynasty morning doesn’t greet you, it tests you. You don’t just survive the Middle Ages, you carve your story into them. One day you’re hunting rabbits to eat; the next, you’re founding a village meant to outlast your mortal years.

This open-world, first-person blend of life sim and city builder captures medieval life. Sunlight through pines, smoke rising from rooftops, and the hum of a world that moves with or without you.

Why we chose it Medieval Dynasty turns daily survival into generational storytelling. It’s one of the few games where your name endures through the seasons.

You’ll gather wood, craft tools, farm the land, and assign jobs to your settlers. Seasons change, resources shift, and every decision shapes your family’s future. Choices feel personal when you’re building your cottage or preparing for winter.

Quests and relationships breathe life into the grind, while heirs and lineage cement your dynasty continues across generations. Like Banished, I learnt fast that one bad harvest or harsh winter can undo hours of progress. Each villager counts, and every plan needs backup.

My Verdict: Leave your mark on history in Medieval Dynasty.

What do players say?

somedoofyouwontlike ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ It’s an enjoyable and chill village builder where you can shoot bears in the butt with arrows.

3. Anno 1701 [A Classic Economic City-Builder With Deep Resource Management]

Our Score 9.6 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Economic city-builder and trade simulation Platforms PC, GeForce Now Year of release 2006 Creator/s Related Designs/Sunflowers Interactive Unique features Colonial-era trade routes, layered economy, diplomacy, expansion focus Average Playtime 25–80 hours (campaign + free play) What I liked Building balance feels as rewarding as profit

There’s something addictive about a good trade route, watching supply lines hum while your islands bloom into gold‑trimmed skylines. Anno 1701 feeds that obsession. You don’t just build cities; you choreograph prosperity for your island chain.

Each island has its own needs and limits. I spent my first hours mapping coastlines, chasing spice routes, and balancing societal needs with tight cargo holds. Every population tier demands more, beer, clothing, and faith. Keeping everyone happy is an elegant economic puzzle.

Anno 1701 draws you in, but the real magic hits mid-game. Before you know it, the production chains stack so deep you’re planning five ships ahead just to keep the engine running. Spreadsheets included!

Why we chose it Anno 1701 rewards long-term thinking with its deep trade networks, layered production systems, and a mid-to-late game economy.

Gorgeous, detailed cities glint under the sun while fleets move like clockwork across turquoise seas. It’s beautiful, but not forgiving. Overspend, and your empire sours fast. Neglect diplomacy, and rivals choke off your trade.

Build smart, and the world bends to your economy.

My Verdict: If strategy is your superpower, Anno 1701 unleashes it.

What do players say?

Grelymolycremp ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Anno 1701 was awesome for the blacksmithing/marketplace events and the ground combat was top tier. I remember having a bunch of howitzer units and just raining down fire on enemies.

4. Kingdoms and Castles [A Charming Medieval Settlement Builder With Banished-Like Growth Mechanics]

Our Score 9.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game City-building sim with defense and growth mechanics Platforms PS5, Xbox One, Linux, GeForce Now, Windows, Xbox Series X/S, MacOS Year of release 2017 Creator Lion Shield, LLC Unique features Viking raids, weather effects, castle design freedom Average Playtime 20–50 hours (depends on map and expansion goals) What I liked Cute doesn’t mean easy!

A tiny kingdom, a hungry dragon, and a lot of misplaced confidence, aka Kingdoms and Castles. It’s medieval city-building meets cheerful chaos. You start small, placing farms and homes, then expand into a lively town of autonomous people who eat, work, and panic when Vikings arrive.

Its low-poly look hides surprising depth. Food stores, defenses, and weather all shape your growing settlement. Raids and dragon attacks add real risk management. Simple production chains scale into large, efficient cities as you learn the rhythm of your land.

Why we chose it Kingdoms and Castles is approachable, clever, and secretly demanding, without the constant fear of collapse.

There’s no hand-holding in this rewarding medieval game, just clean systems and smart planning. Think Banished, but with a smile and a sunnier forecast.

My Verdict: Watch the city thrive under your decisions in Kingdoms and Castles.

What do players say?

javispin ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ One of my favorite games, a game I really enjoyed for its story and 90s-era graphics, this remaster doesn’t add much and we’d expect a finale soon.

5. Foundation [A Grid-less Medieval City-Builder Focused on Organic Settlement Growth]

Our Score 9.2 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Grid-less medieval city-builder Platforms PC, Linux, GeForce Now Year of release 2019 Creator Polymorph Games Unique features Organic growth system, modular monuments, dynamic economy Average Playtime 40–100+ hours (open‑ended early access build) What I liked Villages grow messy but beautiful

Some builders trust grids. Foundation trusts instincts. Your town grows like a living thing, winding along rivers and hills instead of snapping into perfect squares. You guide settlers, shape districts, and build services as your village expands. There’s no grid holding you back.

I watched my settlers turn forests into lumber, grapes into wine, and raw effort into monuments that define the skyline. It’s a creative city-building game with a modular system where nothing feels forced and everything is earned. The result feels natural, like Banished, only freer in form.

Why we chose it Foundation stands out for its organic layouts, deep city-planning tools, and peaceful but thoughtful gameplay.

Watching roads appear where villagers actually walk is oddly hypnotic. Late-game pacing can feel slow, but the mod scene and steady updates keep sharpening the experience.

My Verdict: If you thrive on creativity and patience, so does Foundation. It captures the art of settlement building.

What do players say?

SterlingWalrus ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Kingdoms and castles is a much more casual game, and easier to learn and play. Its more of a traditional town builder.

6. Going Medieval [A 3D Colony Survival Builder With Deep Base Construction]

Our Score 9.1 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game 3D colony-building survival sim Platforms PC Year of release 2021 Creator/s Foxy Voxel/The Irregular Corporation Unique features 3D base construction, starvation and raid survival Average Playtime 40–90 hours (depends on survival length and fortress depth) What I liked Depth and dirt under your nails, both required.

Stone walls rise, arrows fly, and your settlers pray you planned well. Going Medieval turns Banished-style survival into a full-on fortress sim. Defense is as vital as bread in this tactical RTS game.

I started with a few pioneers and dirt foundations; by summer, raids forced me to think vertically. The 3D medieval look is clean and readable, making it easy to plan towers, kill zones, and underground shelters. Building multi‑story keeps is a survival strategy.

Why we chose it Going Medieval captures the same hunger that fueled Banished, then adds the tension of battle.

Each villager has their own needs, skills, and quirks. One carpenter short on sleep can slow an entire defense line. It’s a work in progress, but updates come often, expanding everything from AI to architecture. Watching my colony evolve from shacks to strongholds never gets old.

My Verdict: Going Medieval rewards foresight and grit. Every brick, every life, feels one decision away from collapse.

What do players say?

SterlingWalrus ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Going medieval is a rimworld type colony survival task management game that goes pretty deep in its mechanics and is still being developed as well.

7. Farthest Frontier [A Harsh Settlement Survival Game With Strong Banished Vibes]

Our Score 8.9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Survival city-builder Platforms PC Year of release 2022 Creator Crate Entertainment Unique features Advanced farming, disease simulation, seasonal stress Average Playtime 30–100+ hours (early access, long‑term settlement focus) What I liked Nature fights back

Farthest Frontier throws you into untamed land where soil, sickness, and starvation are the real enemies. Foresight is everything when planning defenses for future raids. The wilderness doesn’t wait for you to learn.

You start with a wagon and a dream, carving out farmland, smokehouses, and defenses against raiders. Villagers grow, harvest, craft, and die by the same fragile rhythms that defined Banished’s struggle.

Why we chose it Farthest Frontier’s realism makes the small things like warmth feel well deserved.

Exploration matters as much as survival. Expanding to new outposts unlocks resources while complex supply chains keep growth satisfying. Even if mid‑game performance dips can stall the rhythm.

Weather turns crops to rot, clean water runs thin, and disease spreads faster than hope. It’s cozy at first, until the first frost reminds you it’s not. Still, watching a settlement survive another brutal winter feels incredible.

My Verdict: Test your patience and planning with Farthest Frontier.

What do players say?

AlienSandwhich ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ It’s not even finished yet and I still have a great time with it. I like all the customization in how you want to play too

8. Stoneheart [A Cozy Colony Builder With Crafting, Survival & Adventure Elements]

Our Score 8.9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Cozy colony builder Platforms PC Year of release 2018 Creator Radiant Entertainment Unique features Procedural maps, voxel art, mixed combat and town life Average Playtime 30–60 hours (average full‑town playthrough) What I liked Every villager feels like part of the story

Don’t let the soft colors fool you; comfort has to be built. Stonehearth is as much about care as it is about caution, where every farm and fence keeps hope alive another day. Craft, defend, and decorate your way through survival in this cozy colony builder.

I built my first house, watched the hearth light up, and immediately wanted to keep everyone safe. Happiness matters here as much as meals or tools. Behind the charm are monsters, raids, and resource juggling that keep you alert.

Why we chose it Stonehearth mixes creativity and comfort with just enough tension to make every sunrise satisfying.

Its voxel world is colorful but alive, filled with villagers who build, farm, and fight to keep your settlement thriving. It’s an endlessly adjustable playground for builders.

My Verdict: Stonehearth turns survival into something heartwarming. Build, protect, and make the world feel like home.

What do players say?

zizobg ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ This game deserves so much more love...this is an amazing, entertaining, heartwarming game that deserves to be known to and appreciated by so many more people.

9. Manor Lords [A Realistic Medieval Settlement Builder With Tactical Battles]

Our Score 8.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Medieval city-builder with tactical battles Platforms PC Year of release 2024 Creator/s Slavic Magic/Hooded Horse Unique features Historical realism, medieval warfare, organic settlement design Average Playtime 40–120+ hours (city building + battles; evolving EA stats) What I liked Every thatch roof tells of grit and grace

The first hammer strike feels heavy in Manor Lords. It’s a realistic medieval settlement builder that blends city‑building detail with tactical combat. You start with a handful of peasants and end up commanding armies across muddy fields.

I laid my first market road and watched traders fill it with life. Every ox cart, granary, and worker feels like part of a living system. Logistics matter; and so does the placement of every home and field.

Why we chose it Manor Lords blends grounded economy, smart logistics, and large-scale battles into a striking medieval environment. Towns grow into regions with natural realism.

When raids hit, the shift from calm farming to battlefield command is seamless and striking. Early Access quirks show, but its foundation already rivals even the most strategic WW2 games.

My Verdict: Manor Lords is patience forged into power. Build, command, endure.

What do players say?

Fishiesideways10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ It is dynamic and interesting with production lines...It has warfare, but not intense and constant if you don’t want it. I’m just here for the banging soundtrack.

10. Songs of Syx [A Grand-Scale Colony Sim With Massive City Expansion]

Our Score 8.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Grand-scale colony sim Platforms PC Year of release 2021 Creator Gamatron AB Unique features Thousands of citizens, unique species, massive economies Average Playtime 80–200+ hours (grand‑scale empire simulation) What I liked Creating order from chaos

It starts with a few tents and ends in a metropolis. Songs of Syx takes Banished’s survival discipline and zooms out to empire scale. Thousands of citizens bustle through layered districts, each feeding a vast web of labor, trade, and culture.

I built roads for ten citizens and suddenly had ten thousand demanding roads of their own. Its macro planning and sandbox freedom make it one of the most ambitious grand strategy games around.

Why we chose it Songs of Syx scales without losing soul. It rewards patience, foresight, and that quiet thrill of seeing chaos become order.

Even modest machines can groan under the population load, but it’s worth it when your city lights up and life hums through every street.

My Verdict: Songs of Syx is perfect if you’ve ever wanted to play architect, economist, and god all at once.

What do players say?

ProphetChuck ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ The game is incredible and one of the best optimised city builder I’ve ever played.

11. Kingdoms Reborn [A Card-Driven City-Builder With Banished-Style Progression]

Our Score 8.2 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Card-driven city-builder Platforms PC Year of release 2020 Creator Earthshine Unique features Card system for upgrades, global multiplayer, trade interaction Average Playtime 50–120 hours (mid‑ to late‑game economy loop) What I liked The spontaneity of the cards

One shuffle, and everything changes: the law, the land, and your legacy. Kingdoms Reborn reimagines Banished’s survival focus with a deck of evolving decisions. Each draw shapes your settlement’s path from a humble medieval village to a thriving industrial power. In this world, fate comes on the cards.

Production chains keep your people busy, and worker assignment feels familiar. The card system adds choice and temptation, with new techs, policies, and bonuses awaiting the perfect moment.

Why we chose it Kingdoms Reborn combines tradition and innovation. It rewards smart planning while keeping every game unpredictable and fresh.

Its pacing is slower than other builders, but the payoff is long-term mastery. You can flip between sandbox and scenario to switch up the challenges. Watching your city shift through the ages is just as satisfying as surviving another storm.

My Verdict: If you’re ready to deal in possibility and progress, play Kingdoms Reborn.

What do players say?

GuildOfDragons ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ I would recommend Kingdoms Reborn, it has a very nice card system, is easy but never boring.

12. Founder’s Fortune [A Lighthearted Colony Sim With Mood & Need Systems]

Our Score 8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Colony sim with mood and need systems Platforms PC Year of release 2020 Creator Dionic Software Unique features Emotional AI settlers, mood management, housing customization Average Playtime 35–70 hours (colony survival pace) What I liked A smiling colonist feels like currency

It turns out keeping your settlers alive is easy; keeping them happy is the real endgame. Founder’s Fortune is a charming sandbox game where survival depends more on the moods of your settlers than stockpiles. Happiness can build, or break, a colony.

Every settler has moods, dreams, and traits that ripple through the group. One sulking carpenter can stall a day’s work; suddenly, you’re a therapist! I started managing meals and floors, then found myself decorating bedrooms to fix morale, unexpected but delightful.

Why we chose it Founder’s Fortune is proof that management can feel human. You don’t just build homes, you create happiness.

Combat and family life keep the loop engaging, while creative construction gives your settlement personal flair. It’s lighter and more forgiving than Banished, but no less rewarding when your colony thrives.

My Verdict: Love people‑driven management and stories born from emotion…then Founder’s Fortune is for you.

What do players say?

Tia_MacArthur ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Founder’s Fortune - you start with three people and then more can join. You need to make sure they have food, a place to sleep, and something productive to do. It’s a fun game with visuals that are pleasant to the eye.

13. Gnomoria [A Sandbox Colony Builder With Dwarf Fortress DNA]

Our Score 8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Sandbox colony builder Platforms Windows, Linux, MacOS Year of release 2016 Creator Robotronic Games Unique features Fully destructible terrain, automation, endless crafting Average Playtime 60–150+ hours (sandbox, no fixed endpoint) What I liked Chaos, charm, and creativity

Gnomoria is chaos, craft, and comedy in equal measure. As the scrappy cousin of Dwarf Fortress, every bag, barrel, and wheelbarrow matters in this village management sim.

You’re in charge of a crew of overworked gnomes, digging, crafting, and trading your way to prosperity, or implosion. No two kingdoms unfold the same, shifting hills, ores, and danger until every restart feels like a new frontier.

Why we chose it Gnomoria is deep enough for veterans, yet straightforward enough for anyone curious about classic colony chaos.

The details go deep: tools wear out, stockpiles overflow, and one bad order can send your workers into meltdown. I learned that lesson the hard way when my brewery ran dry.

Behind the 2D pixels hide serious strategy and a loyal modding scene that keeps it alive years later.

My Verdict: Gnomoria captures the joy of tinkering. Build, rebuild, and laugh when it all collapses.

What do players say?

Rephath ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Nearly 900 hours in Gnomoria

14. Settlements Rising [A Medieval Settlement Survival Game With Procedural Challenges]

Our Score 7.9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Medieval settlement survival sim Platforms PC Year of release 2023 Creator Stellar Fox Studio Unique features Procedural worlds, random challenges, survival focus Average Playtime 30–80 hours (procedural survival cycles) What I liked No two winters play the same

The storm doesn’t care about your plans. Settlements Rising tests how long careful preparation lasts against bad luck and worse weather. It’s a gritty survival game built firmly in Banished’s tradition of patience, precision, and pain.

You manage families instead of faceless workers. Generations rise, age, and fade as crops, tools, and politics collapse or thrive around them. Thirty‑five professions interlock into production webs that feel authentic and sometimes fragile.

Why we chose it Settlements Rising demands foresight, adaptability, and optimism, even in disaster. Few city builders capture that sense of earned survival.

Raids and disasters hit hard, forcing you to rebuild smarter each time. It’s harsh but fair; you see every cause and consequence. The learning curve is steep, and progress can be slow, yet that’s exactly why each recovered village feels earned.

My Verdict: Settlements Rising doesn’t hand out victories; it makes you fight for them.

What do players say?

GrumpyThumper ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Settlements Rising and Kingdoms Reborn are both bangers.

15. Dawn of Man [A Prehistoric Colony Builder With Survival & Progression]

Our Score 7.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Prehistoric city-building survival Platforms PC, PS4, Xbox One Year of release 2019 Creator Madruga Works Unique features Era progression, hunting, research-based evolution Average Playtime 25–60 hours (from Stone to Iron Age) What I liked Watching stone age minds spark civilization.

The first campfire feels like victory. Dawn of Man follows your prehistoric tribe through generations, from stone tools to iron and beyond. It’s a thoughtful strategy game that turns human progress into a fight for survival.

You guide hunters across frozen rivers, herd wild animals, and ration food before the long winter. Each age unlocks new tools, but every advancement comes with new risks. You can lose half of your tribe to a harsh storm because you built walls before clothes.

Why we chose it Dawn of Man captures the feel of early civilization without overcomplicating it. Clear systems, steady progression, and small victories give it timeless appeal.

Its simple interface hides difficult choices and rewarding depth. Watching mud huts turn into monuments never loses its charm.

My Verdict: Play Dawn of Man if you love survival with purpose. Every tool you craft is a step toward history.

What do players say?

tdah ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Dawn of Man is a masterpiece. If you liked Banished, you gonna love this

16. Thea: The Awakening [A Myth-Inspired 4X Survival Hybrid]

Our Score 7.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Turn-based 4X survival hybrid Platforms PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch Year of release 2015 Creator MuHa Games Unique features Myth-inspired storytelling, card battles, survival decisions Average Playtime 40–90 hours (campaigns + survival RNG) What I liked Myths and storytelling

Night falls early in Thea: The Awakening. Monsters stir, gods whisper, and survival becomes a story told one decision at a time. Every choice echoes through the dark.

Part 4X strategy, part survival sim, it trades sprawling empires for the fragility of a single camp. You’ll gather food, craft tools, and send expeditions into a dark, folklore‑drenched world. Every encounter is a gamble.

Why we chose it Thea: The Awakening combines the tension of survival with the mythic. It’s eerie, unpredictable, and endlessly replayable.

Stories emerge naturally. Heroes rise, fall, and sometimes vanish altogether, leaving legends in their wake. Like Banished, every resource matters, but here the cost is spiritual, not just material. Card‑based combat decides whether your people live, die, or return with stories worth retelling.

My Verdict: Thea: The Awakening, when you want your management games to haunt you a little.

What do players say?

PlatinumMode ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ This game looks pretty interesting. It seems to be a combination of: exploration, RPG elements, base building, strategy.

17. RimWorld [A Sci-Fi Colony Sim With Story-Driven Emergent Narratives]

Our Score 7.6 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Sci-fi colony simulator Platforms PC, PS4, Xbox One Year of release 2018 Creator Ludeon Studios Unique features AI storyteller system, mod support, emergent narrative generation Average Playtime 80–300+ hours (endless replayability) What I liked The drama and storytelling

No plan survives contact with your colonists. RimWorld is a brilliant sci‑fi game that turns base management into a soap opera of survival. Crashed on a distant world, you’ll build shelters, treat wounds, and micromanage a crew of unpredictable personalities with needs, fears, and history.

The magic lies in its AI storyteller, an unseen hand weaving tragedy and triumph from your daily disorder. Fires start, friendships sour, and prisoners become allies as chaos writes the story for you.

Why we chose it Every raid, romance, and betrayal in RimWorld feels like part of a larger story you didn’t plan and can’t stop watching.

Its simplicity hides depth, and its mod support lets you reshape the universe to your taste. It’s controlled chaos, the best kind.

My Verdict: RimWorld is for you if you love unpredictability. It’s survival with stories you’ll actually remember.

What do players say?

chazwhiz ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ I think it was a perfect storm of things I like in games. Very open goals, base building, supply chain management, tower defense/turtling possible, and the mods… oh god the mods.

18. Timberborn [A Unique Post-Human Colony Builder Featuring Beaver Civilizations]

Our Score 7.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Post-human colony builder with beavers Platforms PC Year of release 2021 Creator Mechanistry Unique features Water-based city design, faction variety, vertical construction Average Playtime 40–150 hours (sandbox development phases) What I liked Beavers outbuild humanity

The humans are gone, but the builders left behind are smarter, furrier, and far better at city planning. Timberborn hands civilization to beavers; efficient, tireless, and much better at urban planning. You manage water, build dams, and guide your colony through brutal drought cycles that shape this lumberpunk world.

Your wooden city grows upward instead of outward. Vertical stacking lets you create layered homes, walkways, and workshops. It’s all powered by deep production chains and clever automation.

Why we chose it Timberborn is a whimsical masterclass in design. Its water systems, stacked construction, and upbeat style make it both relaxing and strategic.

Watching beavers haul logs, run engines, and nap in tidy barracks gives the world a cozy but industrious charm. Every drought is a puzzle, every dam a win.

My Verdict: Build high, stay dry, and make beaverkind proud in Timberborn.

What do players say?

Viper999DC ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Banished 2.0 is called Timberborn.

19. Children of the Nile: Enhanced Edition [A Pharaonic City-Builder With Deep Social Systems]

Our Score 7.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Ancient Egyptian city-builder Platforms PC Year of release 2008 Creator Tilted Mill Unique features Living citizen economy, monument building, pharaoh-based leadership Average Playtime 30–70 hours (campaign + free build) What I liked Power feels mighty yet fragile

The sands shift, the sun rises, and an entire civilization looks to you. Children of the Nile: Enhanced Edition puts you in the sandals of a pharaoh, building a thriving community along the slow, reliable rhythm of the river.

You manage people with real needs, from farmers, nobles, scribes, and soldiers. All working together to keep Alexandria alive. Every monument demands years of planning, each brick placed by hands that expect fair pay and full granaries. Your decisions shape society itself.

Why we chose it Children of the Nile combines beauty and bureaucracy like no other. It’s patient, thoughtful, and rewards careful governance over quick growth.

Its pace can feel slow, but that rhythm gives weight to every milestone. Power feels different when it’s carved from stone.

My Verdict: If you enjoy thoughtful planning and watching a real society take shape, Children of the Nile is for you.

What do players say?

theother64 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ It plays a bit differently. It goes for a slightly more realistic gameplay...It’s also slower paced so I have to be in the right mood for it.

20. The Bonfire: Forsaken Lands [A Minimalist Survival Settlement Game]

Our Score 7.4 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Minimalist survival and settlement sim Platforms PC, Mobile, Switch Year of release 2018 Creator Xigma Games Unique features Minimal visuals, automated labor, defensive strategy Average Playtime 5–15 hours (short, minimalist sessions) What I liked Quiet, haunting, peace you have to earn

Night falls fast in The Bonfire: Forsaken Lands, and light is your only defense. This minimalist survival sim strips the genre to its essentials: build a small village, guard your bonfire, and endure whatever crawls out of the dark.

The controls are simple, the tension isn’t. You’ll assign workers to gather wood, craft weapons, and keep watch as strange creatures test your fragile peace. Weather shifts and long nights add a slow, creeping pressure. Each sunrise feels hard-won.

Why we chose it The Bonfire: Forsaken Lands is cozy, accessible, and surprisingly tense in the quiet.

Its clean look and haunting music turn scarcity into calm, making small victories feel monumental. Short sessions and steady upgrades keep progress satisfying without pressure. It’s peaceful until it isn’t.

My Verdict: Build light against the dark, and let the silence teach you patience in The Bonfire: Forsaken Lands.

What do players say?

Hello_Im_LuLu ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ I’m a big fan. Probably one of my fav iOS titles. It hits every box for me. As others have stated it’s not terribly long but Iv never been somebody who judges a game off length alone .

My Overall Verdict

If you’re looking for the best starting points for games like Banished but don’t know where to start…look no further.

For newcomers → Life is Feudal: Forest Village . A grounded introduction that captures Banished’s survival stress with clear systems and approachable pacing.

A grounded introduction that captures Banished’s survival stress with clear systems and approachable pacing. For storytellers → Medieval Dynasty . A first‑person journey where you live, work, and build a legacy across generations.

A first‑person journey where you live, work, and build a legacy across generations. For economy buffs → Anno 1701 . A classic city builder that rewards patient planning and the perfect trade route.

A classic city builder that rewards patient planning and the perfect trade route. For creative builders → Foundation. A peaceful sandbox that transforms structure into expression through organic, grid‑free growth.

A peaceful sandbox that transforms structure into expression through organic, grid‑free growth. For perfectionists → Farthest Frontier. A punishing yet rewarding sim that turns every harvest and storm into a test of strategy.

Every title in this list carries Banished’s spirit: resilience, rhythm, and the beauty of building something that lasts.

FAQs