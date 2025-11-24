Jump to:

Skip to content
Home » 20 Best Games Like Banished in 2025: Strategy & Survival

20 Best Games Like Banished in 2025: Strategy & Survival

Jo Anna Bradshaw
Jo Anna Bradshaw Contributing Writer | Crafting Engaging Tales from the World of Games
Last updated: Nov 24, 2025 | 28 min read
20 Best Games Like Banished in 2025: Strategy & Survival
Image credit: Shining Rock Software LLC

Games like Banished test your ability to survive in a realistic, harsh medieval world. Banished sparked a genre built on patience and perseverance, where community means everything. These detailed city-building strategy games share that spirit and turn survival into an art form.

You’ll navigate raids, natural disasters, and anything to develop your new home. These games keep that loop of tension and triumph alive, if you’re managing a peaceful village or a crumbling fortress. 

Some are harsh, some are heartwarming, and all reward careful strategy for success. If you’re ready to lead, explore, and build, not to rule or for money, the worlds below are waiting. 

Our Top Picks for Games Like Banished

Here are some games similar to Banished. They balance hardship and hope better than others. These three stand out for how they turn struggle into satisfaction:

  1. Life is Feudal: Forest Village (2017) – It’s the best game like Banished, blending realism, survival, and the reward of every hard‑won meal.
  2.  Medieval Dynasty (2020) – A first‑person journey from hunger to heritage, where survival evolves into a story of legacy and endurance.
  3.  Anno 1701 (2006) – A masterclass in economic precision that turns trade routes and foresight into the true measure of empire.

If you love the blend of pressure and progress that Banished made famous, these three should sit at the top of your list. Keep reading to discover more worlds shaped by hardship, hope, and your next great city.

20 Best Games Like Banished: Strategy & City-Building

These hand-picked colony sims blend exploration, careful planning, and meaningful village growth. Defend against raids or shape a thriving town, each game captures the appeal of long-term strategy and steady progression. How many cities will you build in these games like Banished?

1. Life is Feudal: Forest Village [A Realistic Medieval Survival City-Builder Like Banished]

Life is Feudal: Forest Village - A Realistic Medieval Survival City-Builder Like Banished
Our Score
10
Type of gameRealistic medieval city-building survival sim
PlatformsPC
Year of release2017
CreatorsMindillusion/Bitbox Ltd. 
Unique featuresHarsh weather, first-person village view, deep farming and morale system
Average playtime40–100+ hours (sandbox survival varies widely)
What I likedEvery meal and roof feels earned

The first frost kills more than crops, it tests every choice you’ve made. Life is Feudal: Forest Village takes the quiet struggle of Banished and gives it teeth. You’re not just managing resources; you’re fighting for generations.

Every meal matters, and every mistake can echo through a family’s bloodline. You begin with a small group of settlers, a patch of land, and hope. Seasons shape every decision: sow in spring, harvest in fall, and brace for winter’s bite.

Food, firewood, and faith keep your people alive. Each villager has a name, a family, and skills that shape the workforce. When disease or cold hits, losing even one can unravel your entire village. Logistics turns into legacy as you watch them live life.

Why we chose it

In Life is Feudal: Forest Village every loaf and life counts. It’s a demanding but rewarding experience of rustic survival.

I enjoy switching to first-person mode and walking between the thatched huts, seeing my creation and choices at the ground level. Tech trees push progress, but it’s the rhythm of daily labor and scarce harvests that keep you hooked.

Crop rotation, storage management, and family growth all matter in this realistic survival city builder.

My Verdict: Every week survived in Life is Feudal: Forest Village feels like winning a war. 

Get Life is Feudal: Forest Village on Eneba

What do players say?

ChessIsAwesome
I’ve played it maaaaaany hours.

2. Medieval Dynasty [A First-Person Medieval Survival & Settlement Sim Inspired by Banished]

Medieval Dynasty - A First-Person Medieval Survival & Settlement Sim Inspired by Banished
Our Score
9.7
Type of gameFirst-person medieval survival, settlement sim
PlatformsPC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, GeForce Now
Year of release2020
CreatorsRender Cube/Toplitz Productions
Unique featuresSurvival-meets-dynasty-building, generational legacy system
Average Playtime60–120 hours (storyline + settlement growth)
What I likedYou start with a stick and end with a lineage

In Medieval Dynasty morning doesn’t greet you, it tests you. You don’t just survive the Middle Ages, you carve your story into them. One day you’re hunting rabbits to eat; the next, you’re founding a village meant to outlast your mortal years.

This open-world, first-person blend of life sim and city builder captures medieval life. Sunlight through pines, smoke rising from rooftops, and the hum of a world that moves with or without you.

Why we chose it

Medieval Dynasty turns daily survival into generational storytelling. It’s one of the few games where your name endures through the seasons.

You’ll gather wood, craft tools, farm the land, and assign jobs to your settlers. Seasons change, resources shift, and every decision shapes your family’s future. Choices feel personal when you’re building your cottage or preparing for winter.

Quests and relationships breathe life into the grind, while heirs and lineage cement your dynasty continues across generations. Like Banished, I learnt fast that one bad harvest or harsh winter can undo hours of progress. Each villager counts, and every plan needs backup.

My Verdict: Leave your mark on history in Medieval Dynasty.

Get Medieval Dynasty on Eneba

What do players say?

somedoofyouwontlike
It’s an enjoyable and chill village builder where you can shoot bears in the butt with arrows.

3. Anno 1701 [A Classic Economic City-Builder With Deep Resource Management]

Anno 1701 - A Classic Economic City-Builder With Deep Resource Management
Our Score
9.6
Type of gameEconomic city-builder and trade simulation
PlatformsPC, GeForce Now
Year of release2006
Creator/sRelated Designs/Sunflowers Interactive 
Unique featuresColonial-era trade routes, layered economy, diplomacy, expansion focus
Average Playtime25–80 hours (campaign + free play)
What I likedBuilding balance feels as rewarding as profit

There’s something addictive about a good trade route, watching supply lines hum while your islands bloom into gold‑trimmed skylines. Anno 1701 feeds that obsession. You don’t just build cities; you choreograph prosperity for your island chain.

Each island has its own needs and limits. I spent my first hours mapping coastlines, chasing spice routes, and balancing societal needs with tight cargo holds. Every population tier demands more, beer, clothing, and faith. Keeping everyone happy is an elegant economic puzzle.

Anno 1701 draws you in, but the real magic hits mid-game. Before you know it, the production chains stack so deep you’re planning five ships ahead just to keep the engine running. Spreadsheets included!

Why we chose it

Anno 1701 rewards long-term thinking with its deep trade networks, layered production systems, and a mid-to-late game economy.

Gorgeous, detailed cities glint under the sun while fleets move like clockwork across turquoise seas. It’s beautiful, but not forgiving. Overspend, and your empire sours fast. Neglect diplomacy, and rivals choke off your trade.

Build smart, and the world bends to your economy.

My Verdict: If strategy is your superpower, Anno 1701 unleashes it.

Get Anno 1701 on Eneba

What do players say?

Grelymolycremp
Anno 1701 was awesome for the blacksmithing/marketplace events and the ground combat was top tier. I remember having a bunch of howitzer units and just raining down fire on enemies.

4. Kingdoms and Castles [A Charming Medieval Settlement Builder With Banished-Like Growth Mechanics]

Kingdoms and Castles - A Charming Medieval Settlement Builder With Banished-Like Growth Mechanics
Our Score
9.5
Type of gameCity-building sim with defense and growth mechanics
PlatformsPS5, Xbox One, Linux, GeForce Now, Windows, Xbox Series X/S, MacOS
Year of release2017
CreatorLion Shield, LLC
Unique featuresViking raids, weather effects, castle design freedom
Average Playtime20–50 hours (depends on map and expansion goals)
What I likedCute doesn’t mean easy!

A tiny kingdom, a hungry dragon, and a lot of misplaced confidence, aka Kingdoms and Castles. It’s medieval city-building meets cheerful chaos. You start small, placing farms and homes, then expand into a lively town of autonomous people who eat, work, and panic when Vikings arrive.

Its low-poly look hides surprising depth. Food stores, defenses, and weather all shape your growing settlement. Raids and dragon attacks add real risk management. Simple production chains scale into large, efficient cities as you learn the rhythm of your land.

Why we chose it

Kingdoms and Castles is approachable, clever, and secretly demanding, without the constant fear of collapse.

There’s no hand-holding in this rewarding medieval game, just clean systems and smart planning. Think Banished, but with a smile and a sunnier forecast.

My Verdict: Watch the city thrive under your decisions in Kingdoms and Castles.

Get Kingdoms and Castles on Eneba

What do players say?

javispin
One of my favorite games, a game I really enjoyed for its story and 90s-era graphics, this remaster doesn’t add much and we’d expect a finale soon.

5. Foundation [A Grid-less Medieval City-Builder Focused on Organic Settlement Growth]

Foundation - A Grid-less Medieval City-Builder Focused on Organic Settlement Growth
Our Score
9.2
Type of gameGrid-less medieval city-builder
PlatformsPC, Linux, GeForce Now
Year of release2019
CreatorPolymorph Games
Unique featuresOrganic growth system, modular monuments, dynamic economy
Average Playtime40–100+ hours (open‑ended early access build)
What I likedVillages grow messy but beautiful

Some builders trust grids. Foundation trusts instincts. Your town grows like a living thing, winding along rivers and hills instead of snapping into perfect squares. You guide settlers, shape districts, and build services as your village expands. There’s no grid holding you back.

I watched my settlers turn forests into lumber, grapes into wine, and raw effort into monuments that define the skyline. It’s a creative city-building game with a modular system where nothing feels forced and everything is earned. The result feels natural, like Banished, only freer in form.

Why we chose it

Foundation stands out for its organic layouts, deep city-planning tools, and peaceful but thoughtful gameplay.

Watching roads appear where villagers actually walk is oddly hypnotic. Late-game pacing can feel slow, but the mod scene and steady updates keep sharpening the experience.

My Verdict: If you thrive on creativity and patience, so does Foundation. It captures the art of settlement building.

Get a Steam Gift Card on Eneba

What do players say?

SterlingWalrus
Kingdoms and castles is a much more casual game, and easier to learn and play. Its more of a traditional town builder.

6. Going Medieval [A 3D Colony Survival Builder With Deep Base Construction]

Going Medieval - A 3D Colony Survival Builder With Deep Base Construction
Our Score
9.1
Type of game3D colony-building survival sim
PlatformsPC
Year of release2021
Creator/sFoxy Voxel/The Irregular Corporation
Unique features3D base construction, starvation and raid survival
Average Playtime40–90 hours (depends on survival length and fortress depth)
What I likedDepth and dirt under your nails, both required.

Stone walls rise, arrows fly, and your settlers pray you planned well. Going Medieval turns Banished-style survival into a full-on fortress sim. Defense is as vital as bread in this tactical RTS game.

I started with a few pioneers and dirt foundations; by summer, raids forced me to think vertically. The 3D medieval look is clean and readable, making it easy to plan towers, kill zones, and underground shelters. Building multi‑story keeps is a survival strategy.

Why we chose it

Going Medieval captures the same hunger that fueled Banished, then adds the tension of battle.

Each villager has their own needs, skills, and quirks. One carpenter short on sleep can slow an entire defense line. It’s a work in progress, but updates come often, expanding everything from AI to architecture. Watching my colony evolve from shacks to strongholds never gets old.

My Verdict: Going Medieval rewards foresight and grit. Every brick, every life, feels one decision away from collapse.

Get Going Medieval on Eneba

What do players say?

SterlingWalrus
Going medieval is a rimworld type colony survival task management game that goes pretty deep in its mechanics and is still being developed as well.

7. Farthest Frontier [A Harsh Settlement Survival Game With Strong Banished Vibes]

Farthest Frontier - A Harsh Settlement Survival Game With Strong Banished Vibes
Our Score
8.9
Type of gameSurvival city-builder
PlatformsPC
Year of release2022
CreatorCrate Entertainment
Unique featuresAdvanced farming, disease simulation, seasonal stress
Average Playtime30–100+ hours (early access, long‑term settlement focus)
What I likedNature fights back

Farthest Frontier throws you into untamed land where soil, sickness, and starvation are the real enemies. Foresight is everything when planning defenses for future raids. The wilderness doesn’t wait for you to learn.

You start with a wagon and a dream, carving out farmland, smokehouses, and defenses against raiders. Villagers grow, harvest, craft, and die by the same fragile rhythms that defined Banished’s struggle.

Why we chose it

Farthest Frontier’s realism makes the small things like warmth feel well deserved.

Exploration matters as much as survival. Expanding to new outposts unlocks resources while complex supply chains keep growth satisfying. Even if mid‑game performance dips can stall the rhythm.

Weather turns crops to rot, clean water runs thin, and disease spreads faster than hope. It’s cozy at first, until the first frost reminds you it’s not. Still, watching a settlement survive another brutal winter feels incredible. 

My Verdict: Test your patience and planning with Farthest Frontier.

What do players say?

Get a Steam Gift Card on Eneba
AlienSandwhich
It’s not even finished yet and I still have a great time with it. I like all the customization in how you want to play too

8. Stoneheart [A Cozy Colony Builder With Crafting, Survival & Adventure Elements]

Stoneheart - A Cozy Colony Builder With Crafting, Survival & Adventure Elements
Our Score
8.9
Type of gameCozy colony builder 
PlatformsPC
Year of release2018
CreatorRadiant Entertainment
Unique featuresProcedural maps, voxel art, mixed combat and town life
Average Playtime30–60 hours (average full‑town playthrough)
What I likedEvery villager feels like part of the story

Don’t let the soft colors fool you; comfort has to be built. Stonehearth is as much about care as it is about caution, where every farm and fence keeps hope alive another day. Craft, defend, and decorate your way through survival in this cozy colony builder.

I built my first house, watched the hearth light up, and immediately wanted to keep everyone safe. Happiness matters here as much as meals or tools. Behind the charm are monsters, raids, and resource juggling that keep you alert.

Why we chose it

Stonehearth mixes creativity and comfort with just enough tension to make every sunrise satisfying.

Its voxel world is colorful but alive, filled with villagers who build, farm, and fight to keep your settlement thriving. It’s an endlessly adjustable playground for builders.

My Verdict: Stonehearth turns survival into something heartwarming. Build, protect, and make the world feel like home.

Get a Steam Gift Card on Eneba

What do players say?

zizobg
This game deserves so much more love...this is an amazing, entertaining, heartwarming game that deserves to be known to and appreciated by so many more people.

9. Manor Lords [A Realistic Medieval Settlement Builder With Tactical Battles]

Manor Lords - A Realistic Medieval Settlement Builder With Tactical Battles
Our Score
8.8
Type of gameMedieval city-builder with tactical battles
PlatformsPC
Year of release2024
Creator/sSlavic Magic/Hooded Horse
Unique featuresHistorical realism, medieval warfare, organic settlement design
Average Playtime40–120+ hours (city building + battles; evolving EA stats)
What I likedEvery thatch roof tells of grit and grace

The first hammer strike feels heavy in Manor Lords. It’s a realistic medieval settlement builder that blends city‑building detail with tactical combat. You start with a handful of peasants and end up commanding armies across muddy fields.

I laid my first market road and watched traders fill it with life. Every ox cart, granary, and worker feels like part of a living system. Logistics matter; and so does the placement of every home and field.

Why we chose it

Manor Lords blends grounded economy, smart logistics, and large-scale battles into a striking medieval environment. Towns grow into regions with natural realism.

When raids hit, the shift from calm farming to battlefield command is seamless and striking. Early Access quirks show, but its foundation already rivals even the most strategic WW2 games.

My Verdict: Manor Lords is patience forged into power. Build, command, endure.

Get Manor Lords on Eneba

What do players say?

Fishiesideways10
It is dynamic and interesting with production lines...It has warfare, but not intense and constant if you don’t want it. I’m just here for the banging soundtrack.

10. Songs of Syx [A Grand-Scale Colony Sim With Massive City Expansion]

Songs of Syx - A Grand-Scale Colony Sim With Massive City Expansion
Our Score
8.5
Type of gameGrand-scale colony sim
PlatformsPC
Year of release2021
CreatorGamatron AB
Unique featuresThousands of citizens, unique species, massive economies
Average Playtime80–200+ hours (grand‑scale empire simulation)
What I likedCreating order from chaos

It starts with a few tents and ends in a metropolis. Songs of Syx takes Banished’s survival discipline and zooms out to empire scale. Thousands of citizens bustle through layered districts, each feeding a vast web of labor, trade, and culture.

I built roads for ten citizens and suddenly had ten thousand demanding roads of their own. Its macro planning and sandbox freedom make it one of the most ambitious grand strategy games around.

Why we chose it

Songs of Syx scales without losing soul. It rewards patience, foresight, and that quiet thrill of seeing chaos become order.

Even modest machines can groan under the population load, but it’s worth it when your city lights up and life hums through every street. 

My Verdict: Songs of Syx is perfect if you’ve ever wanted to play architect, economist, and god all at once.

Get a Steam Gift Card on Eneba

What do players say?

ProphetChuck
The game is incredible and one of the best optimised city builder I’ve ever played.

11. Kingdoms Reborn [A Card-Driven City-Builder With Banished-Style Progression]

Kingdoms Reborn - A Card-Driven City-Builder With Banished-Style Progression
Our Score
8.2
Type of gameCard-driven city-builder
PlatformsPC
Year of release2020
CreatorEarthshine
Unique featuresCard system for upgrades, global multiplayer, trade interaction
Average Playtime50–120 hours (mid‑ to late‑game economy loop)
What I likedThe spontaneity of the cards

One shuffle, and everything changes: the law, the land, and your legacy. Kingdoms Reborn reimagines Banished’s survival focus with a deck of evolving decisions. Each draw shapes your settlement’s path from a humble medieval village to a thriving industrial power. In this world, fate comes on the cards.

Production chains keep your people busy, and worker assignment feels familiar. The card system adds choice and temptation, with new techs, policies, and bonuses awaiting the perfect moment.

Why we chose it

Kingdoms Reborn combines tradition and innovation. It rewards smart planning while keeping every game unpredictable and fresh.

Its pacing is slower than other builders, but the payoff is long-term mastery. You can flip between sandbox and scenario to switch up the challenges. Watching your city shift through the ages is just as satisfying as surviving another storm.

My Verdict: If you’re ready to deal in possibility and progress, play Kingdoms Reborn.

Get a Steam Gift Card on Eneba

What do players say?

GuildOfDragons
I would recommend Kingdoms Reborn, it has a very nice card system, is easy but never boring.

12. Founder’s Fortune [A Lighthearted Colony Sim With Mood & Need Systems]

Founder’s Fortune - A Lighthearted Colony Sim With Mood & Need Systems
Our Score
8
Type of gameColony sim with mood and need systems
PlatformsPC
Year of release2020
CreatorDionic Software
Unique featuresEmotional AI settlers, mood management, housing customization
Average Playtime35–70 hours (colony survival pace)
What I likedA smiling colonist feels like currency

It turns out keeping your settlers alive is easy; keeping them happy is the real endgame. Founder’s Fortune is a charming sandbox game where survival depends more on the moods of your settlers than stockpiles. Happiness can build, or break, a colony.

Every settler has moods, dreams, and traits that ripple through the group. One sulking carpenter can stall a day’s work; suddenly, you’re a therapist! I started managing meals and floors, then found myself decorating bedrooms to fix morale, unexpected but delightful.

Why we chose it

Founder’s Fortune is proof that management can feel human. You don’t just build homes, you create happiness.

Combat and family life keep the loop engaging, while creative construction gives your settlement personal flair. It’s lighter and more forgiving than Banished, but no less rewarding when your colony thrives.

My Verdict: Love people‑driven management and stories born from emotion…then Founder’s Fortune is for you.

Get Founder’s Fortune on Eneba

What do players say?

Tia_MacArthur
Founder’s Fortune - you start with three people and then more can join. You need to make sure they have food, a place to sleep, and something productive to do. It’s a fun game with visuals that are pleasant to the eye.

13. Gnomoria [A Sandbox Colony Builder With Dwarf Fortress DNA]

Gnomoria - A Sandbox Colony Builder With Dwarf Fortress DNA
Our Score
8
Type of gameSandbox colony builder
PlatformsWindows, Linux, MacOS
Year of release2016
CreatorRobotronic Games
Unique featuresFully destructible terrain, automation, endless crafting
Average Playtime60–150+ hours (sandbox, no fixed endpoint)
What I likedChaos, charm, and creativity

Gnomoria is chaos, craft, and comedy in equal measure. As the scrappy cousin of Dwarf Fortress, every bag, barrel, and wheelbarrow matters in this village management sim.

You’re in charge of a crew of overworked gnomes, digging, crafting, and trading your way to prosperity, or implosion. No two kingdoms unfold the same, shifting hills, ores, and danger until every restart feels like a new frontier.

Why we chose it

Gnomoria is deep enough for veterans, yet straightforward enough for anyone curious about classic colony chaos.

The details go deep: tools wear out, stockpiles overflow, and one bad order can send your workers into meltdown. I learned that lesson the hard way when my brewery ran dry.

Behind the 2D pixels hide serious strategy and a loyal modding scene that keeps it alive years later.

My Verdict: Gnomoria captures the joy of tinkering. Build, rebuild, and laugh when it all collapses.

Get Gnomoria on Eneba

What do players say?

Rephath
Nearly 900 hours in Gnomoria

14. Settlements Rising [A Medieval Settlement Survival Game With Procedural Challenges]

Settlements Rising - A Medieval Settlement Survival Game With Procedural Challenges
Our Score
7.9
Type of gameMedieval settlement survival sim
PlatformsPC
Year of release2023
CreatorStellar Fox Studio
Unique featuresProcedural worlds, random challenges, survival focus
Average Playtime30–80 hours (procedural survival cycles)
What I likedNo two winters play the same

The storm doesn’t care about your plans. Settlements Rising tests how long careful preparation lasts against bad luck and worse weather. It’s a gritty survival game built firmly in Banished’s tradition of patience, precision, and pain.

You manage families instead of faceless workers. Generations rise, age, and fade as crops, tools, and politics collapse or thrive around them. Thirty‑five professions interlock into production webs that feel authentic and sometimes fragile.

Why we chose it

Settlements Rising demands foresight, adaptability, and optimism, even in disaster. Few city builders capture that sense of earned survival.

Raids and disasters hit hard, forcing you to rebuild smarter each time. It’s harsh but fair; you see every cause and consequence. The learning curve is steep, and progress can be slow, yet that’s exactly why each recovered village feels earned.

My Verdict: Settlements Rising doesn’t hand out victories; it makes you fight for them.

Get a Steam Gift Card on Eneba

What do players say?

GrumpyThumper
Settlements Rising and Kingdoms Reborn are both bangers.

15. Dawn of Man [A Prehistoric Colony Builder With Survival & Progression]

Dawn of Man - A Prehistoric Colony Builder With Survival & Progression
Our Score
7.8
Type of gamePrehistoric city-building survival
PlatformsPC, PS4, Xbox One
Year of release2019
CreatorMadruga Works
Unique featuresEra progression, hunting, research-based evolution
Average Playtime25–60 hours (from Stone to Iron Age)
What I likedWatching stone age minds spark civilization.

The first campfire feels like victory. Dawn of Man follows your prehistoric tribe through generations, from stone tools to iron and beyond. It’s a thoughtful strategy game that turns human progress into a fight for survival.

You guide hunters across frozen rivers, herd wild animals, and ration food before the long winter. Each age unlocks new tools, but every advancement comes with new risks. You can lose half of your tribe to a harsh storm because you built walls before clothes.

Why we chose it

Dawn of Man captures the feel of early civilization without overcomplicating it. Clear systems, steady progression, and small victories give it timeless appeal.

Its simple interface hides difficult choices and rewarding depth. Watching mud huts turn into monuments never loses its charm.

My Verdict: Play Dawn of Man if you love survival with purpose. Every tool you craft is a step toward history.

Get Dawn of Man on Eneba

What do players say?

tdah
Dawn of Man is a masterpiece. If you liked Banished, you gonna love this

16. Thea: The Awakening [A Myth-Inspired 4X Survival Hybrid]

Thea: The Awakening - A Myth-Inspired 4X Survival Hybrid
Our Score
7.8
Type of gameTurn-based 4X survival hybrid
PlatformsPC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch
Year of release2015
CreatorMuHa Games
Unique featuresMyth-inspired storytelling, card battles, survival decisions
Average Playtime40–90 hours (campaigns + survival RNG)
What I likedMyths and storytelling

Night falls early in Thea: The Awakening. Monsters stir, gods whisper, and survival becomes a story told one decision at a time. Every choice echoes through the dark.

Part 4X strategy, part survival sim, it trades sprawling empires for the fragility of a single camp. You’ll gather food, craft tools, and send expeditions into a dark, folklore‑drenched world. Every encounter is a gamble. 

Why we chose it

Thea: The Awakening combines the tension of survival with the mythic. It’s eerie, unpredictable, and endlessly replayable.

Stories emerge naturally. Heroes rise, fall, and sometimes vanish altogether, leaving legends in their wake. Like Banished, every resource matters, but here the cost is spiritual, not just material. Card‑based combat decides whether your people live, die, or return with stories worth retelling.

My Verdict: Thea: The Awakening, when you want your management games to haunt you a little. 

Get Thea: The Awakening on Eneba

What do players say?

PlatinumMode
This game looks pretty interesting. It seems to be a combination of: exploration, RPG elements, base building, strategy.

17. RimWorld [A Sci-Fi Colony Sim With Story-Driven Emergent Narratives]

RimWorld - A Sci-Fi Colony Sim With Story-Driven Emergent Narratives
Our Score
7.6
Type of gameSci-fi colony simulator
PlatformsPC, PS4, Xbox One
Year of release2018
CreatorLudeon Studios
Unique featuresAI storyteller system, mod support, emergent narrative generation
Average Playtime80–300+ hours (endless replayability)
What I likedThe drama and storytelling

No plan survives contact with your colonists. RimWorld is a brilliant sci‑fi game that turns base management into a soap opera of survival. Crashed on a distant world, you’ll build shelters, treat wounds, and micromanage a crew of unpredictable personalities with needs, fears, and history.

The magic lies in its AI storyteller, an unseen hand weaving tragedy and triumph from your daily disorder. Fires start, friendships sour, and prisoners become allies as chaos writes the story for you.

Why we chose it

Every raid, romance, and betrayal in RimWorld feels like part of a larger story you didn’t plan and can’t stop watching.

Its simplicity hides depth, and its mod support lets you reshape the universe to your taste. It’s controlled chaos, the best kind.

My Verdict: RimWorld is for you if you love unpredictability. It’s survival with stories you’ll actually remember.

Get RimWorld on Eneba

What do players say?

chazwhiz
I think it was a perfect storm of things I like in games. Very open goals, base building, supply chain management, tower defense/turtling possible, and the mods… oh god the mods.

18. Timberborn [A Unique Post-Human Colony Builder Featuring Beaver Civilizations]

Timberborn - A Unique Post-Human Colony Builder Featuring Beaver Civilizations
Our Score
7.5
Type of gamePost-human colony builder with beavers
PlatformsPC
Year of release2021
CreatorMechanistry
Unique featuresWater-based city design, faction variety, vertical construction
Average Playtime40–150 hours (sandbox development phases)
What I likedBeavers outbuild humanity 

The humans are gone, but the builders left behind are smarter, furrier, and far better at city planning. Timberborn hands civilization to beavers; efficient, tireless, and much better at urban planning. You manage water, build dams, and guide your colony through brutal drought cycles that shape this lumberpunk world.

Your wooden city grows upward instead of outward. Vertical stacking lets you create layered homes, walkways, and workshops. It’s all powered by deep production chains and clever automation.

Why we chose it

Timberborn is a whimsical masterclass in design. Its water systems, stacked construction, and upbeat style make it both relaxing and strategic.

Watching beavers haul logs, run engines, and nap in tidy barracks gives the world a cozy but industrious charm. Every drought is a puzzle, every dam a win.

My Verdict: Build high, stay dry, and make beaverkind proud in Timberborn.

Get Timberborn on Eneba

What do players say?

Viper999DC
Banished 2.0 is called Timberborn.

19. Children of the Nile: Enhanced Edition [A Pharaonic City-Builder With Deep Social Systems]

Children of the Nile: Enhanced Edition - A Pharaonic City-Builder With Deep Social Systems
Our Score
7.5
Type of gameAncient Egyptian city-builder
PlatformsPC
Year of release2008
CreatorTilted Mill
Unique featuresLiving citizen economy, monument building, pharaoh-based leadership
Average Playtime30–70 hours (campaign + free build)
What I likedPower feels mighty yet fragile

The sands shift, the sun rises, and an entire civilization looks to you. Children of the Nile: Enhanced Edition puts you in the sandals of a pharaoh, building a thriving community along the slow, reliable rhythm of the river.

You manage people with real needs, from farmers, nobles, scribes, and soldiers. All working together to keep Alexandria alive. Every monument demands years of planning, each brick placed by hands that expect fair pay and full granaries. Your decisions shape society itself.

Why we chose it

Children of the Nile combines beauty and bureaucracy like no other. It’s patient, thoughtful, and rewards careful governance over quick growth.

Its pace can feel slow, but that rhythm gives weight to every milestone. Power feels different when it’s carved from stone.

My Verdict: If you enjoy thoughtful planning and watching a real society take shape, Children of the Nile is for you.

Get Children of the Nile: Enhanced Edition on Eneba

What do players say?

theother64
It plays a bit differently. It goes for a slightly more realistic gameplay...It’s also slower paced so I have to be in the right mood for it.

20. The Bonfire: Forsaken Lands [A Minimalist Survival Settlement Game]

The Bonfire: Forsaken Lands - A Minimalist Survival Settlement Game
Our Score
7.4
Type of gameMinimalist survival and settlement sim
PlatformsPC, Mobile, Switch
Year of release2018
CreatorXigma Games
Unique featuresMinimal visuals, automated labor, defensive strategy
Average Playtime5–15 hours (short, minimalist sessions)
What I likedQuiet, haunting, peace you have to earn

Night falls fast in The Bonfire: Forsaken Lands, and light is your only defense. This minimalist survival sim strips the genre to its essentials: build a small village, guard your bonfire, and endure whatever crawls out of the dark.

The controls are simple, the tension isn’t. You’ll assign workers to gather wood, craft weapons, and keep watch as strange creatures test your fragile peace. Weather shifts and long nights add a slow, creeping pressure. Each sunrise feels hard-won.

Why we chose it

The Bonfire: Forsaken Lands is cozy, accessible, and surprisingly tense in the quiet.

Its clean look and haunting music turn scarcity into calm, making small victories feel monumental. Short sessions and steady upgrades keep progress satisfying without pressure. It’s peaceful until it isn’t.

My Verdict: Build light against the dark, and let the silence teach you patience in The Bonfire: Forsaken Lands.

Get a Steam Gift Card on Eneba

What do players say?

Hello_Im_LuLu
I’m a big fan. Probably one of my fav iOS titles. It hits every box for me. As others have stated it’s not terribly long but Iv never been somebody who judges a game off length alone .

My Overall Verdict

If you’re looking for the best starting points for games like Banished but don’t know where to start…look no further.

  • For newcomers → Life is Feudal: Forest Village. A grounded introduction that captures Banished’s survival stress with clear systems and approachable pacing.
  • For storytellers → Medieval Dynasty. A first‑person journey where you live, work, and build a legacy across generations.
  • For economy buffs → Anno 1701. A classic city builder that rewards patient planning and the perfect trade route.
  • For creative builders → Foundation. A peaceful sandbox that transforms structure into expression through organic, grid‑free growth.
  • For perfectionists → Farthest Frontier. A punishing yet rewarding sim that turns every harvest and storm into a test of strategy.

Every title in this list carries Banished’s spirit: resilience, rhythm, and the beauty of building something that lasts.

FAQs

What is the best game like Banished?

The best game like Banished is Life is Feudal: Forest Village. It has Banished’s realism and survival tension with the same vulnerable, community‑driven heart. It also adds first‑person detail, farming depth, and sharper seasonal challenges.

What type of game is Banished?

Banished is a medieval city‑building survival strategy game. Its focus is managing resources, families, and weather to keep a small community alive. It’s more about balance and endurance than conquest or combat.

Where can I play Banished?

You can play Banished on PC through Steam, Epic Games Store GOG, and Microsoft Store. It runs smoothly on most modern systems, and all platforms offer the same core experience.

How long is Banished?

A typical town in Banished can take around 15 hours to stabilize, though full playthroughs often reach 35 hours. Completion-focused runs, where you push population, efficiency, and long-term survival, can stretch past 90 hours.

What kind of computer do I need for Banished?

You’ll only need a modest PC: Windows 7 or newer, 2 GB of RAM, and an average graphics card. These specs would ensure that the game runs smoothly even on older or budget machines without demanding hardware.

How useful was this post?

Click on a star to rate it!

Average rating 0 / 5. Vote count: 0

No votes so far! Be the first to rate this post.

Jo Anna Bradshaw

Contributing Writer | Crafting Engaging Tales from the World of Games

I’m a long-time lover of words and games. My gaming journey started when I was young, and I’ve been chasing the thrill of strategy and storytelling ever since. I lean toward games that make me think. Whether it’s old-school board games like Monopoly or digital favorites like Wordle and Mario Kart. I also enjoy stepping away from the screen to enjoy the outdoors and a change of pace. Usually my latest game finds me while I'm casually browsing. I love seeing what’s new in the gaming world and I'll try anything that piques my interest.

Read these next:

Most popular