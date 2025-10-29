15 Best Games Like Age of Mythology in 2025: Strategy Games You Can’t Miss

Games like Age of Mythology aren’t exactly easy to come by. If they were, I wouldn’t still be reinstalling AOM every few years like it’s a toxic ex I just can’t quit. But once you’ve commanded mythic beasts, worshipped gods for battle buffs, and watched villagers haul gold like Olympic athletes, regular RTS games feel… well, mortal.

AOM wasn’t perfect, but it had soul. It sprinkled mythology into strategy in a way that made every match feel like a mini-epic. I still remember the pure chaos of using Bolt on an enemy Minotaur at the exact right moment – peak gaming satisfaction.

So if you’ve been craving that same mix of strategy, lore, and supernatural flair, you’re in the right temple. Let’s explore 15 titles worthy of the AOM fanbase.

Our Top Picks for Games Like Age of Mythology

Before we plunge into the complete guide to the top strategy games PC players should have on their radar, I want to briefly highlight three standout gems. They each offer a unique twist – whether in world-spanning progression, rich fantasy elements, or deeply satisfying strategic layers – that makes them shine a little brighter than the rest.

Rise of Nations (2003) – This title merges the usual RTS with empire-building across different ages, perfect for diehard Age of Mythology fans. Empire Earth (2001) – You can go on a sweeping historical journey that blends various epochs with excellent resource management and unit control. Stronghold Legends (2006) – It’s a fantastic medieval fantasy experience that comes equipped with amazing castle-building mechanics and a profound lore.

I believe these three games perfectly embody the vibes you get when playing Age of Mythology; they offer something special for fans looking for their next great adventure after their apotheosis in AOM. Now, keep scrolling to see my complete list of RTS titles that resemble AOM.

The Best 15 Games Like Age of Mythology for Strategy Fans

You probably became an Age of Mythology fan because you’re into epic mythological worlds or have a knack for building a civilization using meager resources. You may love base-building or clever resource management. These are some of the best PC strategy games out there, and I am sure you’ll enjoy them just as much as you did AOM. Explore these 15 titles and do share your take on the best AOM-resembling mythology games.

1. Rise of Nations [Build Your Empire Across Multiple Eras]

Our Score 10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of Game Real-time strategy (RTS) Platforms PC (Windows), Mac OS X Year of Release 2003 Creator/s Big Huge Games Average Playtime 20 to 40 hours Best For Those who love large-scale empire management & tactical battles Metacritic Score 89

If you are looking for an excellent strategy game that resembles Age of Mythology, here’s a title straight out of a political science student’s wildest dreams. This two-decade-old game is a sweet concoction of deep economic management and expansive conquest spanning from ancient times to the modern age.

As I started playing Rise of Nations, I found its resource system and the emphasis on territory control highly engaging. To be honest, it was kind of reminiscent of a high-level chess match on a grand scale. The multiplayer, with its various modes and strategies, remains a highlight, although some find the user interface a bit clunky, especially on high resolutions.

Pro tip Scouts and spies are often overlooked, but they can gather crucial intel on your opponent’s movements. Horse archer units raid key enemy targets and disrupt their economy for you.

The game’s design cleverly balances old-school charm with modern visuals. It has improved graphics and animations that look great at higher resolutions. The AI is challenging and adaptable, making each game dynamic and rewarding, especially when combined with the strategic depth of building, researching, and deploying units.

My Verdict: Rise of Nations stands as a fantastic, well-rounded RTS that caters to lovers of complex strategy, history, and economy-focused gameplay.

2. Empire Earth [Control the Progress of Civilization via Epic Battles]

Our Score 9.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of Game Real-time strategy (RTS) Platforms PC (Windows) Year of Release 2001 Creator/s Stainless Steel Studios Average Playtime 25 to 40 hours Best For History buffs wanting a comprehensive timeline strategy experience Metacritic Score 81

Empire Earth let me lead armies from prehistoric times through to a distant futuristic era. The scale and ambition of this strategy game are staggering: managing a civilization’s economy, military, and technological progress across fourteen epochs offers unmatched depth.

I was particularly impressed by the complex resource system, where efficiently managing food, wood, gold, stone, and iron is crucial for survival and conquest. The morale system adds tactical nuance, rewarding strategic positioning and fortifying strongholds. If you’re looking for a fun game like Age of Empires with elements from Age of Mythology, add this one to your collection.

Pro tip If you hold Ctrl and right-click on their destination, this command will direct units to move while automatically attacking any units on their path, an easy way to harass your enemies.

Combat evolves from primitive spear battles to mechanized warfare. You can even get your hands on nuclear bombers and giant robots that provide a variety of units and strategies.

Even though the graphics are functional rather than cutting-edge, you’ll find the tactical battles quite engaging, especially when commanding large armies and coordinating multi-front warfare.

Fair warning: The AI is aggressive and challenging; it pushed me to constantly adapt my battle strategies. Also, Empire Earth demands patience, and games often stretch for hours.

My Verdict: Empire Earth is an epic, deep RTS masterpiece that stands as a compelling choice for hardcore players craving historical breadth and gameplay complexity.

3. Stronghold Legends [Usual Castle Sieges with Mythical Animals]

Our Score 9.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of Game Real-time strategy/castle simulation Platforms PC (Windows) Year of Release 2006 Creator/s Firefly Studios Average Playtime 15 to 30 hours Best For Fantasy fans who enjoy mythical creatures and medieval battles Metacritic Score 57

Stronghold Legends builds on the classic Stronghold formula by adding mythical elements and legendary heroes to the familiar medieval castle defense and RTS gameplay.

I became a fan of the series when Stronghold Crusader came out in the early 2000s. In this title, you play through different campaigns featuring King Arthur, Vlad Dracul, and Siegfried.

I enjoyed the variety of special units, including dragons and witches, which added fantasy flair to the battles. The funniest thing happens in this game when your units completely ignore your commands and start fighting unpredictably, which can be frustrating (yet hilarious).

Pro tip Enchanted orbs are tricky creatures. They deal strong contact damage, but their attacks are indiscriminate, meaning they can harm both enemies and allies. It’s usually best to keep your distance from them to avoid accidental damage.

Base building happens with instant construction that simplifies the process. Visually, the game looks dated compared to modern standards, with some effects feeling clunky; however, I say that these visuals honor the legacy of Stronghold Legends’ predecessor in the franchise. The music and voice acting fit the medieval fantasy theme well, enhancing player immersion.

My Verdict: Stronghold Legends delivers nostalgic RTS enjoyment enriched by mythological heroes and creatures, a twist on the classic formula that fans of castle defense will appreciate.

4. Roman Triumph: Survival City Builder [Ancient City-Building with Survival Elements]

Our Score 9.7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of Game City-building survival strategy Platforms PC (Windows) Year of Release 2025 Creator/s Coreffect Interactive Average Playtime 15 to 25 hours Best For Players seeking ancient setting with survival & building elements Metacritic Score tbd

This game was released very recently and, if I’m to be honest, it totally deserves to be called one of the best Age of Mythology-looking games. It’s in early-access mode at the time, but I strongly suggest all AOM fans get their hands on this title ASAP.

Roman Triumph: Survival City Builder throws players into a Roman setting filled with survival elements, mythological threats, and extensive management mechanics. I like its detailed building options, including defenses against barbarians and creatures like Hydras and Minotaurs, which make this game a spiritual successor to Greek myth games of the 2010s.

The game’s focus on balancing resource management, religious offerings to appease gods, and military defense offers a satisfying gameplay loop reminiscent of classics like Caesar III.

Pro tip Don’t rush expansion; secure a steady food supply before growing your population. Build multiple food sources early (farms + hunting/fishing if available) to avoid sudden starvation when new citizens arrive.

The mechanics are straightforward yet surprisingly deep, with well-designed systems for worker prioritization, resource gathering, and strategic building placement. The game runs smoothly and shows notable polish, especially considering its solo developer origins, earning high praise from players who enjoy intricate city management and survival challenges.

My Verdict: This game has strong potential to become a standout in the genre for the fans of Roman history and city-building.

5. 0 A.D. [Real-Time Ancient Warfare on 21st-Century Screens]

Our Score 9.4 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of Game Real-time strategy (RTS) Platforms PC (Windows, Linux, Mac OS) Year of Release 2010 (ongoing) Creator/s Wildfire Games Average Playtime 2 hours Best For Open source fans and players craving realistic ancient RTS experience Metacritic Score tbd

0 A.D. is a free, open-source real-time strategy game that focuses on ancient warfare and economy management. The game features historically inspired civilizations such as Romans, Persians, and Celts, each with unique units, buildings, and technologies.

I like this game for its scale during large battles and sieges, where commanding hundreds of units created intense and immersive gameplay moments.

Pro tip Always keep your units active by assigning tasks like producing or building. Idle citizens waste resources. You can identify idle units by clicking the sleeping man icon at the bottom right of the minimap.

The economic system is mind-numbingly detailed; it also requires careful planning of resource extraction and trade routes, with villagers that have a finite carrying capacity. That’s how 0 A.D. adds realism and depth to its gameplay logistics.

The game’s graphics are solid for an open-source project, with detailed environments and units, though performance can vary depending on hardware.

As it’s still in development (for the past 15 years), there are occasional bugs and a lack of polished settings options, but the active modding community helps extend its longevity.

My Verdict: 0 A.D. offers an impressive, challenging RTS experience for history and strategy fans happy to support an evolving, free game.

6. Anno 1800 [Feast Your Eyes on the Industrial Revolution]

Our Score 9.3 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of Game City-building, real-time strategy Platforms PC (Windows), PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S/X Year of Release 2019 Creator/s Ubisoft Blue Byte Average Playtime 40+ hours Best For Sim fans who appreciate deep trading, production chains, and historical setting Metacritic Score 81

Okay, Anno 1800 may not have gods or mythical beasts, but it still captures that AOM-style thrill of expanding your empire, juggling resources, and mastering a deep economy. Honestly, it’s one of the smartest and most polished city-builders I’ve played.

This game is set at the dawn of the Industrial Age. Its beautifully rendered environments and sound design immerse you in a world where every building is part of a complex production chain, from humble potato farms to sprawling steel factories. Anno 1800 practically challenges your urban development skills.

I was drawn into managing my growing empire’s economy, balancing the needs of farmers, artisans, and workers while planning trade routes and expansion across multiple islands.

Pro tip Avoid rushing, booming, or turtling in multiplayer; they are suicidal tactics against experienced opponents who will easily see through the fog of war you’ve caused.

The campaign mode creates a compelling story about reclaiming your family’s legacy. The new expedition system adds a welcome RPG-style break from city management, sending crews on narrative-driven journeys, but the challenge of holding a balanced economy and expanding your influence keeps the gameplay absorbing.

My Verdict: Anno 1800 remains one of the best city builders available for its gorgeous visuals, detailed economic systems, and rewarding gameplay loops.

7. Warcraft III [Hero-Driven Fantasy RTS Classic]

Our Score 9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of Game Real-time strategy (RTS) with RPG elements Platforms PC (Windows, Mac OS) Year of Release 2002 Creator/s Blizzard Entertainment Average Playtime 30 to 50 hours Best For Fans of fantasy RTS with strong narratives and hero units Metacritic Score 92

Fans of RTS games won’t forgive me if I forget to mention Warcraft III. This classic title drops you in a fantasy land where you find yourself controlling one of four distinct factions. These four factions are humans, orcs, undead, and night elves (sounds like LOTR, right?).

I enjoyed managing heroes with special abilities who gained experience and could carry powerful items, adding strategic depth to battles. The campaigns were simply beautiful, each telling a unique story through cinematic cutscenes with memorable characters.

Pro tip This one may seem fairly obvious, but you should never stay idle; there’s always something to do: if you can’t attack, then harass, creep, or expand to keep the pressure on your opponent.

The game’s visual style is colorful and bold. I like its detailed environments that bring the fantasy world to life. The gameplay requires tactical unit management and strategic decision-making, with mixed forces (infantry, spellcasters, and flying units) all crucial to victory.

The AI poses a fair challenge (when it hasn’t, one might say), especially at higher difficulties, but this difficulty level encourages aggressive play and smart micro-management.

My Verdict: Warcraft III: Reign of Chaos is a masterpiece that skillfully combines RTS and RPG elements that provide enduring fun and strategy for both newcomers and veterans alike.

8. Medieval II: Total War [Grand Medieval Battles for Strategy Lovers]

Our Score 8.9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of Game Turn-based strategy / real-time tactics Platforms PC (Windows, Mac OS) Year of Release 2006 Creator/s Creative Assembly Average Playtime 50+ hours Best For Players who love historical grand strategy and epic battles Metacritic Score 88

Next, I have an excellent war game for you that resembles AOM but takes place in medieval times. Medieval II: Total War is a masterclass in combining deep turn-based strategy with gripping real-time battles.

I played as a medieval ruler and found myself busy managing diplomacy, city development, and armies across a sprawling map that spans Europe, North Africa, and beyond. What sets this game apart is the sheer scale of its battles, where thousands of individually rendered troops clash with distinct armor and weapons, creating an authentic medieval warfare experience.

Pro tip Train your spies and assassins early on missions with a 60 to 80 percent success chance to upgrade them quickly, and sacrifice your weaker agents to conserve gold.

The character system adds compelling depth, as your generals and commanders start gaining character-defining traits and influencing both combat and politics.

Sieges are particularly satisfying; they come with varied maps and tactical options to breach fortified cities and castles. The game’s attention to historical detail and strategic layers kept me invested for hours, balancing conquest, economy, and alliances.

My Verdict: Medieval II: Total War brilliantly blends strategy and action to deliver an immersive medieval conquest experience that satisfies veteran AOM players.

9. Halo Wars [Sci-Fi Strategy with Faster-than-Lightning Combat]

Our Score 8.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of Game Real-time strategy (RTS) Platforms Xbox 360, Xbox One, Windows Year of Release 2009 Creator/s Ensemble Studios Average Playtime 10 to 15 hours Best For Fans of sci-fi setting with streamlined RTS gameplay Metacritic Score 82

If you’re looking for games like Age of Mythology but with a touch of sci-fi, I have just the thing for you. Halo Wars is set in the iconic Halo universe, where commanding UNSC and Covenant forces feels accessible and satisfying (especially if you’re already a fan of this franchise).

I enjoyed the game’s cinematic storytelling, especially the high-quality cutscenes and authentic voice acting, which enriched the campaign despite its relatively short length.

The gameplay focuses on building bases, managing resources, and engaging in tactical battles with units like Spartans and vehicles. However, I noticed some constraints in unit controls and base management slightly limit strategic depth. But these are the flaws I can live without.

Pro tip Got destroyed online and want to see what went wrong? You can just review your opponent’s end-game stats to see exactly how they allocated their resources (intel that actual monarchs could never get this easily).

Multiplayer adds replay value in Halo Wars, with various game modes and up to six players (so, it’s also a perfect co-op opportunity for you). The detailed units and explosive effects shine in the visual realm, although environments are occasionally drab, and some slowdown can occur during large battles. The soundtrack and sound design nicely complement the Halo ambiance.

My Verdict: Halo Wars is a decent RTS for Halo fans and newcomers alike. Think Age of Empires, but set in the Halo universe; kind of like Star Wars-level space drama meets classic RTS gameplay.

10. Imperium Romanum [Rome Wasn’t Managed in a Day]

Our Score 8.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of Game City-building strategy Platforms PC (Windows) Year of Release 2008 Creator/s Haemimont Games Average Playtime 20 to 40 hours Best For Players interested in city management, urban economy, & municipal growth Metacritic Score 63

Not everyone wants a brain-bashing, wits-testing historical RTS. Sometimes, we just want to cool off and enjoy managing an Ancient Roman city via simplified gameplay. Lucky for you, Imperium Romanum offers a pleasant yet straightforward city-building experience set in Rome.

You can focus on managing resources, constructing monuments, overseeing growing cities like Rome and Pompeii, and much more. The game’s charming visuals and detailed urban settings bring Roman life to the screen in a relaxing way. You will see virtual citizens going about their daily routines amid iconic landmarks. A perfect laidback RTS for Roman history nerds like me.

Pro tip Since the AI in this game is pretty awful and the learning curve can be a headache, you can try cheats like “chnobarbarian” to make sure that barbarians won’t attack.

However, the game lacks depth and polish in several areas. The combat mechanics are limited and feel tacked on, making battles tedious rather than engaging. The historical scenarios offer only light context, and there’s no cohesive campaign or narrative to unify them. But I don’t see this as a flaw, since this lack of context lets you focus on the relaxing gameplay and unwind.

My Verdict: Imperium Romanum is a basic city builder that offers a pleasant Roman-themed management experience, ideal for gamers who dislike deeper historical sims.

11. Civilization VI [Try Building a Civilization for a Change]

Our Score 8.4 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of Game Turn-based strategy Platforms PC, Mac OS, Linux, iOS, consoles Year of Release 2016 Creator/s Firaxis Games Average Playtime 40+ hours Best For Fans of long-term strategic planning and empire management Metacritic Score 88

Sid Meier’s Civilization VI brings fresh life to this amazing 4X strategy series with its innovative district system; city-building takes place on hexagonal tiles that serve unique strategic purposes.

Although Civilization VI isn’t centered on mythology, it still mirrors Age of Mythology through its strategic empire-building and fantastic civilization development. Just like in AOM, your job is to manage resources and expand your influence across different eras with unique cultural traits.

I like how the design adds layers of planning and customization to the gameplay, which makes every city feel different from others. You get a wealth of systems that include trade, religion, espionage, and culture. That’s how Civilization VI offers varied paths to victory and complex interactions that make sure that you are engaged session after session, never bored playing.

Pro tip Always check what your cities are using and focus on their strengths; for example, if you want to settle near hills (even without mines), you can prioritize the production button among the many city management options you get in Sid Meier’s Civilization VI.

The colorful art style and stirring music complement the deep mechanics. The number of systems sometimes felt like managing spreadsheets instead of leading a civilization, which is the game’s only major flaw. The AI adds personality through agendas, but occasionally falls short in challenge or diplomacy realism. It’s no Machiavelli, to be honest.

If you ignore the somewhat slow pacing of the game, the core experience remains engrossing for those who love building empires and outsmarting opponents.

My Verdict: Civilization VI is a rich, complex strategy game that innovates while staying true to the series’ roots.

12. Spartan: Total Warrior [Action-Packed Hellenistic Hack-and-Slash]

Our Score 8.1 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of Game Action hack-and-slash Platforms PlayStation 2, Xbox, GameCube Year of Release 2005 Creator/s Creative Assembly Average Playtime 8 to 12 hours Best For Players wanting fantasy action in ancient settings Metacritic Score 73

Spartan: Total Warrior gives you a thrilling hack-and-slash experience set in mythic ancient Greece. I love its large-scale battles that feature hundreds of enemies onscreen.

I started playing as the silent Spartan hero. It took me little time to master a varied moveset that demanded timing and strategy that goes beyond button-mashing, especially with the satisfying blocking and rage attacks. The game was so chaotic, I couldn’t have a moment of peace.

The game’s strength lies in its epic scope; these battles feel massive and frenzied. If you’re a Roman history buff like me, you’d appreciate the adrenaline-pumping, riotous warfare between Sparta and the Roman Empire (though it’s peppered with mythical creatures that add flavor).

Pro tip You can unlock the Medusa Shield by defeating Crassus in The Last Stand.

The graphics are somewhat dated and repetitive, but this tradeoff makes room for pretty smooth performance even in the most crowded fights. The story is occasionally clichéd. Though it does keep you engaged through distinct mission objectives and memorable boss encounters.

You may get frustrated with your clunky AI teammates and annoying health shrine mechanics. Just a heads-up.

My Verdict: If you’re into hack-and-slash with a historical twist and massive battles, Spartan provides solid, bloody fun that’s both accessible and challenging.

13. Stronghold Crusader II [Strategic Medieval Castle Defense]

Our Score 8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of Game Real-time strategy/castle simulation Platforms PC (Windows) Year of Release 2014 Creator/s Firefly Studios Average Playtime 20 to 40 hours Best For Fans of medieval castle defense and offensive strategies Metacritic Score 65

It’s simply impossible to avoid mentioning another title from my favorite franchise. Stronghold Crusader II is one of the best castle-building RTS games. Though not a full-on city-building game, it still features the kind of city-building elements that hit all the right notes for me. Casual urban development at its peak.

I was drawn into the desert warfare setting from the very start. My time was spent constructing my fortress with strategic placements of wood camps, farms, towering walls, and other objects to withstand sieges. The game’s real-time physics made castle destruction feel impressively realistic, as I stood watching walls crumble stone by stone rather than disappearing abruptly.

Pro tip It took me years to realize this simple fact: You should only build one or two hovels when you need a few extra peasants, as building too many at once will sharply increase food, ale, and candle costs, risking an economic collapse. Remember the Malthusian theory.

One of my favorite aspects was the unit abilities; your sergeants boost morale, healers tend the wounded, and archers launch volleys over fortifications. These units add layers of tactical depth to your gameplay. The streamlined user interface made managing my economy and population happiness a breeze. I had ample time to focus on both defense and offense as the lord of the city.

Dynamic map events like locust swarms and tornadoes brought unexpected challenges that kept me on my toes. Although the AI could slip sometimes, the fast-paced battles and co-op multiplayer mode, where I teamed up with friends, made for thrilling and memorable skirmishes.

My Verdict: Stronghold Crusader II balances nostalgia with fresh features by offering a pretty engaging and satisfying RTS experience in the harsh desert landscapes of the Crusades.

14. The Lord of the Rings: The Battle for Middle-earth II [Become the Tolkien of Your Own World]

Our Score 7.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of Game Real-time strategy (RTS) Platforms PC (Windows), Xbox 360 Year of Release 2006 Creator/s Electronic Arts Average Playtime 15 to 30 hours Best For Tolkien fans and fantasy RTS lovers Metacritic Score 79

This LOTR game took my RTS passion to new heights with its rich Middle-earth universe and engaging gameplay. Also, because it was released just a few years after the trilogy. If you love Greek mythology games like AOM, do try The Lord of the Rings: The Battle for Middle-earth II.

As I built my fortress and rallied Rohirrim cavalry, I was immersed in a world where strategy and fantasy collided beautifully. The ability to freely place structures anywhere on the map gave me creative freedom that elevated my base-building tactics beyond traditional RTS limits.

You can play as varied factions in this title, from the powerful Men of the West to the monstrous Goblins and trolls of Mordor. Each faction offers unique strategies and memorable heroes like Aragorn and the Witch-king. What stood out was the strategic depth brought by unit classes and counters that forced me to constantly adapt mid-battle and change my battle plans.

Pro tip Bases can be built freely without fixed plot sizes. So, you can place your walls and buildings anywhere; dwarves who rely heavily on expensive walls for defense can benefit from this tip.

The hero units, especially with their iconic powers, added a thrilling RPG element that made every fight feel really dynamic. The blend of cinematic elements with tactical combat kept me hooked, while multiplayer skirmishes brought chaotic fun with my LOTR-obsessed pals.

Even though this game is almost two decades old, its gameplay creates a highly unforgettable experience for any fan of the genre or Tolkien’s world.

My Verdict: If you crave a strategy game with epic battles, legendary heroes, and expansive base-building freedom, The Battle for Middle-earth II still stands as a must-play classic.

15. Command & Conquer [The Virtual Sister of Divide and Rule (DAR)]

Our Score 7.3 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of Game Real-time strategy (RTS) Platforms PC, consoles Year of Release 1995 Creator/s Westwood Studios/Electronic Arts Average Playtime 15 to 30 hours Best For Classic RTS players craving fast action and tactical depth Metacritic Score 94

And how can I forget about Command & Conquer? It is the cornerstone of real-time strategy gaming, and my experience with this 30-year-old retro classic remains vivid even to this day.

The moment I first deployed my construction yard & sent out a scout, I was simply hooked by its strategic depth. The struggle between GDI and the Brotherhood of Nod felt in-your-face real as I had to balance resource gathering with base building and tactical skirmishes.

I like how the game’s missions pushed me to refine my approach; sometimes, I just had to rush enemy bases, but other times I needed to entrench defensively. The FMV cutscenes added a charming, campy narrative flavor to the whole gameplay that kept the stakes feeling personal, especially with Kane’s eerie presence looming in the shadows like a specter.

Pro tip Like always, good scouts reveal your enemy’s movements and positions. They can help you defend your position or find chances to harass enemy bases while their army is away.

Command & Conquer’s distinctive soundtrack pumped up the adrenaline in me. It also synced perfectly with chaotic battlefield moments. What really kept me coming back was the multiplayer experience: LAN matches where frantic base raids and last-minute defenses tested both my strategic foresight and reflexes.

Even though this RTS has dated graphics by today’s standards, the gameplay still feels crisp and satisfying. Command & Conquer was the gateway into the RTS genre for me and remains a nostalgic classic I eagerly replay.

My Verdict: If you’re looking for amazing base-building and battle tactics, Command & Conquer is still a solid pick that holds up well today.

Summary Table

Feeling a little overwhelmed by this epic buffet of strategy greatness? Don’t panic – I’ve packed everything into a neat little table to make choosing your next AOM-style adventure way easier.

Rank Game Notes / Strong Points 1 Rise of Nations – Era-Spanning Empire Builder Deep resource and territory control; strategic gameplay across multiple eras; strong AOM-like empire evolution and economy depth. 2 Empire Earth – 14 Epoch Civilization Simulator Huge timeline progression from prehistoric to future eras; morale and resource systems add complexity; ideal for long-form historical strategy fans. 3 Stronghold Legends – Mythical Castle Siege RTS Classic Stronghold gameplay with dragons, witches, and legendary heroes; fun fantasy twist; great for players who enjoy myth-style units similar to AOM. 4 Roman Triumph: Survival City Builder – Myth-Threatened Roman Settlement Ancient Rome city-building with survival, mythological monsters, and religious offerings; resource and defense systems resemble AOM’s god-pleasing and city-management loop. 5 0 A.D. – Free Open-Source Ancient Warfare RTS Historically inspired civilizations, large-scale battles, deep economy, and realistic logistics; strong modding support and ongoing development. 6 Anno 1800 – Industrial-Age City-Builder Masterpiece Stunning visuals, rich economic systems, complex production chains, and multi-island expansion; scratches the same empire-building itch as AOM (minus the gods). 7 Warcraft III – Hero-Focused Fantasy RTS Classic Engaging campaigns, hero units with RPG mechanics, distinct factions, colorful art style, and strong fantasy storytelling. 8 Medieval II: Total War – Grand Medieval Conquest Turn-based strategic map + real-time battles; deep diplomacy, sieges, and character traits; immersive medieval conquest experience. 9 Halo Wars – Sci-Fi RTS for Halo Fans Fast, accessible RTS set in Halo universe; cinematic campaign; streamlined base-building and tactical combat; great for newcomers to RTS. 10 Imperium Romanum – Relaxed Roman City Builder Light and calming Roman city management; charming visuals; simple mechanics – great for casual or beginner city-builder fans. 11 Civilization VI – 4X Empire Strategy with Style Turn-based empire-building with religion, culture, trade, and tech paths; district system adds city-planning depth; mirrors AOM’s empire-growth satisfaction. 12 Spartan: Total Warrior – Mythic Hack-and-Slash Battles Fast-paced combat set in mythic Greece; large army battles; boss fights with mythical elements; fun action twist for AOM fans. 13 Stronghold Crusader II – Desert-Themed Castle RTS Desert warfare, realistic castle destruction, tactical unit abilities, economic balance, and enjoyable co-op/skirmish modes. 14 The Lord of the Rings: The Battle for Middle-earth II – Tolkien RTS Sandbox Creative free-placement base-building, iconic heroes, fantasy factions, strategic depth, and cinematic RTS battles for LOTR fans. 15 Command & Conquer – The OG Fast-Paced RTS Classic Genre-defining RTS with tight base-building, tactical skirmishes, iconic cutscenes, energetic soundtrack, and highly replayable multiplayer.

My Overall Verdict

If I could choose the best PC strategy games like Age of Mythology for the rest of my life, I’d go with these five titles:

For strategy lovers → Rise of Nations

Expansive empire-building that blends historical depth with RTS gameplay.

Expansive empire-building that blends historical depth with RTS gameplay. For history buffs → Empire Earth

Takes you through all major time periods and epic battles, offering you hours-long engagement.

Takes you through all major time periods and epic battles, offering you hours-long engagement. For fantasy fans → Stronghold Legends

Delivers a thrilling blend of mythic creatures and castle-building mechanics with immersive siege warfare.

Delivers a thrilling blend of mythic creatures and castle-building mechanics with immersive siege warfare. For lore puritans → Warcraft III

Excels with memorable heroes, rich storylines, and a perfect balance of strategy and RPG elements.

Excels with memorable heroes, rich storylines, and a perfect balance of strategy and RPG elements. For virtual castle defenders → Stronghold Crusader II

Combines medieval siege gameplay with strategic depth and exciting multiplayer action.

