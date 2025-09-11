6 Best Uncharted Games in 2025 That Offer Adventure

The Uncharted fandom is forever divided: ask ten players about the best Uncharted game, and there’s a good chance you will get ten different answers. And this disagreement makes perfect sense. The series never stood still. Every title added something fresh, which makes settling on a single BEST nearly impossible.

Nathan Drake is the main character of the Uncharted world, introduced as a treasure hunter chasing myths and legends. Over time, he evolves into a far more complex character, torn between adventure and a normal life. Each game highlights a different side of him. Here, we’ll trace Nathan’s journey across the series in detail, and by the end, you’ll see which Uncharted adventure deserves to be called the best.

Our Top Picks for the Best Uncharted Game

Nathan Drake’s adventures run through six core games, but the franchise didn’t end with him. Spin-offs took the franchise onto different platforms and kept it updated. And although each one has its own wow moments, some adventures are head and shoulders above the others. These are the ones that I’d place at the top:

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End (2016) – This is where the series truly exploded. It’s both a visual showcase and a fitting end to Nathan’s saga. Uncharted: The Lost Legacy (2017) – A smaller spin-off, but one that proves that Uncharted doesn’t need Drake to shine. Its short length makes it one of the most replayable entries. Uncharted 3: Drake’s Deception (2011) – Known for some of the most iconic moments in the series, this game excels at spectacle. While not as polished as Uncharted 4, its daring sequences and character focus make it unforgettable.

The true treasure in these Uncharted games is not gold or ancient relics, but the richly detailed characters themselves. Drake, Chloe, Nadine, and their supporting cast represent a quantum leap in character development for video games. Each adventure peels back another layer of their personalities.

Although these three mainly represent the Uncharted series, every game still has something unique and special. Keep scrolling, and you’ll know exactly what I am talking about.

6 Best Uncharted Games To Keep You Hooked

I ranked the games based on more than personal opinion. I focused on mechanics, storytelling, technological innovation, and how each entry delivered on its promises. These best Uncharted games might challenge what you think you know about Drake’s adventures.

1. Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End [Best for Realistic Adventure]

Our Score 10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PS4, PS5, PC Year of release 2016 Creator/s Developer – Naughty Dog; Publisher – Sony Computer Entertainment Average playtime 15 hours Metacritic score 93

A Thief’s End takes the top spot out of all the games in the series. Nathan returns for one last treasure hunt in Uncharted 4. He joins forces with his long-lost brother, Sam Drake, to track Henry Avery’s legendary pirate treasure.

The game follows their globe-trotting adventure from Scottish castles to Madagascar’s striking wilderness as they race against Nadine Ross and her army.

This title is a technical milestone in the series. Powered by Naughty Dog’s enhanced engine, A Thief’s End delivers realistic faces and lighting that feel cinematic. On PS4, the game runs mostly at 30 FPS, with minor dips during heavy action scenes. It also performs admirably well on PS5 and PC, too, with gorgeous visuals rivaling the top FPS games in graphics quality and world design.

Pro tip Use stealth before gunfights. Tall grass and ledges let you take out enemies quietly. Clearing a few this way makes gunfights easier.

You engage enemies from a third-person perspective while moving across vertical terrain. Environmental puzzles keep things interesting, and the grappling hook mechanic lets you swing or reposition strategically during battles.

The sound team traveled to the desert and recorded a bullwhip for this game’s grappling hook audio, and it shows. Ambient audio completes the experience. You’ll hear storms rolling in Madagascar or distant gunfire in a Scottish valley.

Multiplayer modes support up to 10 players, and it’s quite fun to play. But honestly, I feel a bit more inclined toward the incredible and fun single-player campaign that runs about 15 hours. New Game+ and unlockable bonuses add replay value for those who want to dive back in.

Few action-adventure games land with the same weight as A Thief’s End. It’s both a farewell to Nathan and a showcase of Naughty Dog at the top of their craft. The result is a game that still feels essential years later.

Final Verdict:

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End is a stunning send-off for Nathan Drake, blending cinematic storytelling, sharp gameplay, and unforgettable adventure into one must-play experience.

2. Uncharted: The Lost Legacy [Best For Bold Adventures Beyond Drake]

Our Score 9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PS4, PS5, PC Year of release 2017 Creator/s Developer – Naughty Dog; Publisher – Sony Interactive Entertainment Average playtime 7 hours Metacritic score 84

This Uncharted spin-off follows Chloe Frazer on a hunt for the Tusk of Ganesh in India’s Western Ghats, joined by former antagonist Nadine Ross. Both characters, previously side roles, now lead the story. As a long-time Uncharted fan, I was a bit skeptical about a game without Nathan Drake. But The Lost Legacy completely won me over.

The game builds on much of the same assets and technology from Uncharted 4. It maintains familiar third-person combat and climbing mechanics. The semi-open world areas invite detailed exploration with both open and blocked routes. Players can photograph landmarks for bonus points and discover hidden treasures through environmental clues.

Pro tip In the Western Ghats open area, prioritize finding the camera before other collectibles. It reveals photo opportunities that often lead to hidden treasures and provides context for exploration.

For anyone looking for more of a challenge or tactical play, Uncharted: The Lost Legacy ranks among the best stealth games in the franchise. The game’s melee combat is smoother, and puzzles feel smarter. Sometimes I even felt the gameplay was outshining the previous titles. Chloe Frazer – part treasure hunter, part urban archaeologist – moved with a predatory grace that made Nathan feel almost pedestrian by comparison (and I never thought I’d admit that).

Combat is just as satisfying, with multiple ways to approach each encounter. And the handling feels SUPER precise – I found myself admiring tense chase sequences. This is peak Uncharted right here.

The Lost Legacy proves that great characters transcend any single protagonist. What could have been a risky experiment instead became one of the series’s finest achievements and most interesting storylines.

Final Verdict:

The Lost Legacy proves Uncharted doesn’t need Nathan Drake to shine. With sharp gameplay, breathtaking set pieces, and Chloe and Nadine at the helm, it stands as one of the series’ boldest and most rewarding adventures.

3. Uncharted 3: Drake’s Deception [Best for Non-Stop Action]

Our Score 8.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PS3 Year of release 2011 Creator/s Developer – Naughty Dog; Publisher – Sony Computer Entertainment Average playtime 9 hours Metacritic score 92

Betrayal. Legacy. Obsession. These are the narrative threads in the third game of the Uncharted series, Drake’s Deception. In his third outing, Drake chases the legend of Ubar through the Arabian Desert. He follows clues left behind by Sir Francis Drake (the explorer he’s named after) and T.E. Lawrence (yep, Lawrence of Arabia himself).

The game plays out Nathan’s origin story through flashback sequences while pitting him against the secret society led by the calculating Katherine Marlowe. Katherine Marlowe isn’t after gold or relics. She’s after Nathan’s very identity, determined to expose him as a fraud, a nobody playing dress-up in someone else’s legend. Each clue pushes him closer to doubt, turning treasure hunting into a fight for his own sense of self.

Pro tip Learn the melee counters by watching enemy animations. Time your moves right to drop them instantly and save ammo.

Among the most memorable single-player games of its generation, Uncharted 3: Drake’s Deception swings between chaos and character, spectacle and story, without missing a beat. Something is happening every instant. One second, you’re fighting for your life in a burning tower, and the next, you’re thrown into Drake’s past, where he takes his first step into a life of treasure hunting.

The technical achievement here cannot be overstated. Naughty Dog squeezed every ounce of power from PlayStation 3 hardware. Years later, those desert vistas and burning mansions are still stunners. This isn’t just one of the best games on PlayStation 3, it’s one of the best action-adventure games ever made.

Final Verdict:

Drake’s Deception blends spectacle, character, and technical brilliance into one unforgettable ride. It’s a defining entry in the series and a must-play action-adventure classic.

4. Uncharted 2: Among Thieves [Best For Cinematics]

Our Score 8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PS3 Year of release 2009 Creator/s Developer – Naughty Dog; Publisher: Sony Computer Entertainment Average playtime 10½ hours Metacritic score 96

Here, Nathan Drake partners with past partner Chloe Frazer and her associate Harry Flynn to steal a Mongolian oil lamp. That lamp isn’t just a trinket. It’s the first breadcrumb leading to Marco Polo’s lost fleet and the legendary city of Shambhala. Time is short, and Zoran Lazarević, a deadly war criminal, threatens to crush their mission at every twist and turn.

The globe-trotting adventure spans from Turkish museums to the Himalayan mountains. You engage enemies from cover and climb structures to advance. Environmental puzzles present challenges that test observation and logical reasoning. Among the top platformer games, this title keeps climbing and traversal at the forefront of the experience.

Pro tip Use blind fire from cover extensively. The aim assist is strong, and it’s safer than exposing yourself to line up every shot.

Technologically, the game was ahead of its era. The character development reaches new heights through advanced motion capture performances. The Himalayan weather is almost a character in itself. Snowstorms whip around you. Icy ledges make every step risky, and gusting winds affect how you climb and shoot.

Difficulty curves feel fair. Normal mode allows you to enjoy the story while still providing a challenge. Multiplayer adds depth, with co-op treasure hunts and competitive clashes.

Finally, environmental audio adds real texture to the adventure. I could hear the crunch of snow underfoot and the echo of gunfire across mountains. All of this makes Among Thieves still one of the best games to play in the action-adventure genre.

Final Verdict:

Among Thieves is peak Uncharted – cinematic, daring, and endlessly fun. From its thrilling set pieces to its unforgettable atmosphere, it remains one of the greatest action-adventure games ever made.

5. Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection [Best for High-End Gaming Setups]

Our Score 8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PS5, PC Year of release 2022 Creator/s Developers – Naughty Dog, Iron Galaxy; Publishers – PlayStation Studios, Sony Interactive Entertainment, PlayStation Publishing LLC Average playtime 20½ hours Metacritic score 87

This definitive collection combines Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and The Lost Legacy with significant technical enhancements for PlayStation 5 and PC platforms. Players experience both campaigns with enhanced load times and improved texture quality.

The collection centers entirely on solo play, with no multiplayer aspects from either of the original releases. The game has 4K support and runs smoothly on the best gaming monitors, offering excellent presentation of images. The integration of the DualSense controller makes all the immersion feel real.

Pro tip Use Performance mode (60fps) for smoother action during fights, and switch to Fidelity mode when exploring or focusing on story moments for higher visual detail.

The load times become significantly reduced, most noticeably during chapter transitions. At 20+ hours of combined content, the collection represents excellent value for newcomers and returning fans who want the best possible experience of both adventures.

That said, there are some limitations that are good to know in advance if you’re planning to try it. A few platforming sections can feel slightly clunky, and some puzzles haven’t been updated for modern standards. These issues are minor but noticeable for seasoned players.

Final Verdict

Legacy of Thieves Collection is the best way to experience two of Uncharted’s finest adventures. With smoother performance, sharper visuals, and DualSense immersion, it’s a must-have for newcomers and a worthy upgrade for veterans.

6. Uncharted: Drake’s Fortune [Best for Understanding Uncharted’s Storyline]

Our Score 7.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PS3 Year of release 2007 Creator/s Developer – Naughty Dog; Publisher – Sony Computer Entertainment Average playtime 8 hours Metacritic score 88

You meet Nathan Drake for the first time in Uncharted: Drake’s Fortune as he sets out on a journey to search for the treasure of El Dorado, of his ancestor, Sir Francis Drake. He teams up with journalist Elena Fisher and mentor Victor Sullivan. It’s the start of a globe-trotting journey where the trio stumbles on secrets much darker than expected.

The adventure alternates between lush jungles and shadowy caverns. The gameplay and visual experience get better if you have a good gaming laptop or PC. The game’s environments benefit from sharper colors and detail. Players engage in cover-based third-person shooting. Stealth options are limited. And running out of ammo in extended fights can be deadly.

Pro tip Always carry a rifle or AK-47 for long-range encounters. The game has many sniper sections and open battlefields where pistols become ineffective against distant enemies.

However, the entry shows the technical limitations of the early PlayStation 3 in several ways. Frame rates occasionally struggle. Character animations and facial expressions are noticeably stiffer compared to other games in the series.

And some platforming sections can be especially frustrating, with imprecise jump detection leading to repeated falls, unlike the later games. Yet, its weaknesses don’t overshadow its strengths. And finally, its mix of exploration and simple puzzles, combined with Drake’s early charm, makes it enjoyable for new players.

Final Verdict

Drake’s Fortune may show its age, but it remains a charming introduction to Nathan Drake’s world. With classic treasure-hunting thrills, tense firefights, and the spark of what the series would become, it’s still worth experiencing today.

FAQs

What is the best Uncharted game?

The best Uncharted game is Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End. Its story is deeper than earlier games, and Nathan’s journey reaches a satisfying conclusion. The gameplay feels polished, and the emotional aspects leave a strong impression.

How many Uncharted games are there?

There are six main games in the entire Uncharted series. With spin-offs, it goes up to eight. Each one has great gameplay and much adventurous stuff to delve into.

Which Uncharted to play first?

Start with Uncharted: Drake’s Fortune. It is the first game of the series that introduces Nathan and lays the foundation of what’s about to come next. Playing it first gives you the full narrative in order.

Should I play Uncharted 1, 2, and 3 before 4?

Yes. Playing the original trilogy gives an important background that makes Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End more meaningful. You’ll understand Nathan’s history and see how his story builds over time throughout the entire series.

Which is the easiest Uncharted game?

Uncharted: Drake’s Fortune is considered the easiest. The combat is simple, and the puzzles aren’t too complex. The game is also shorter than later entries, so new players can finish it more quickly.

What is the longest Uncharted game?

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End is the longest game of the series. The main narrative alone takes roughly 15 hours to complete. Exploring optional areas or hunting for treasures can push the total playtime past 20 hours. This extra content makes it the longest adventure in the franchise.