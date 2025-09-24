The Best Tony Hawk Game in 2025: 9 Classics Reviewed

The best Tony Hawk game continues to spark heated debates across gaming communities, and for good reason. What began as a love letter to the mechanics of skating morphed into a chaotic, story-driven romp in the THUG era.

The games have continued to appeal not only to skaters but also to anyone who enjoys the chaotic freedom . The series is now experiencing renewed interest thanks to remastered versions of the first four games. What better time to take a comprehensive look at the franchise? To do that, I manually reviewed more than twenty Hawk titles. Read on to find out!

Our Top Picks for Tony Hawk Games

After diving deep into community discussions and replaying these classics myself, three Tony Hawk games rise above the rest as absolute must-plays that showcase different eras of the franchise’s evolution.

1. Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater (1999) – The groundbreaking debut that launched an entire genre and brought skateboarding into mainstream gaming. This is where it all started, with tight controls and iconic levels that established the formula every subsequent game would follow.

2. Tony Hawk’s Underground 2 (2004) – What I really love about this entry is how the classic mode combines THUG‘s advanced movesets with traditional two-minute challenges.

3. Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 2 (2000) – This is where the series hit its creative peak, in my opinion. The addition of manuals transformed combo potential completely, and levels like Hangar and School II remain masterpieces of skate park design.

These, of course, are just our top choices. Each game in the series is really unique and, in that way, hard to rank objectively. Which is your favorite? Read on to find your ideal match.

9 Best Tony Hawk Games: Complete Skateboarding Legends

The Tony Hawk‘s franchise has produced legendary entries that defined skateboarding gaming forever. From the original Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater that launched the genre to Tony Hawk’s Underground 2’s chaotic world destruction tour, all the games below are distinct, innovative, and just good fun.

Ready to discover which title claims the crown as the best Tony Hawk game. How many of these have you played?

1. Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater [Best Overall]

Our Score 10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of Game Arcade Sports/Skateboarding Platforms PlayStation, Nintendo 64, Dreamcast, Game Boy Color Year of Release 1999 Developer Neversoft Publisher Activision Average Playtime 8-12 Hours

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater introduced the world to arcade skateboarding with a simple yet addictive premise: complete objectives within two-minute time limits across iconic locations.

Players choose from real pro skaters, including Tony Hawk himself in his in-game persona, performing tricks, collecting items, and chasing high scores in environments ranging from suburban warehouses to downtown plazas.

The game’s visual aesthetic captured late 90s skate culture perfectly with gritty urban environments and smooth character animations that made every kickflip feel satisfying. What I found remarkable about this first Tony Hawk game is how it established the foundation for everything that followed.

Why we chose it Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater earned its place as the foundation of skateboarding gaming through pure innovation and cultural impact that launched an entire genre. It’s the best game to feature Tony Hawk’s name, period.

The combo system rewarded creativity and skill in equal measure. Fans to this day continue to obsess over the Warehouse level because it perfectly taught players the fundamentals while being endlessly replayable. The groundbreaking debut brought skateboarding into mainstream gaming with tight controls and iconic levels that still hold up today.

Each location felt like a real skate spot with natural lines and hidden secrets that encouraged exploration beyond just completing objectives. Unlike other titles in the series, which blend RPG elements, this is a true sports game classic.

My Verdict: This original game remains essential for understanding why the Tony Hawk‘s franchise became legendary. It’s the perfect starting point for anyone curious about skateboarding games.

What do players say?

jk1rbs ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Getting the secret tape in the hidden room is one of the most memorable moments from the series.

2. Tony Hawk’s Underground 2 [Best for Chaos and Creativity]

Our Score 9.7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Game Genre Action Sports/ Skateboarding Platforms PlayStation 2, Xbox, GameCube, PC, Game Boy Advance Year of Release 2004 Developer Neversoft Publisher Activision Average Playtime 15-20

Tony Hawk’s Underground 2 throws you into a World Destruction Tour. Team Hawk battles Team Bam. The result? One of the best action-packed global stories loaded beyond all manner of reason with absurdity.

The game was mildly controversial at the point of its initial release. The Jackass-influence, though warmly remembered, was at first seen as too strong a departure from what made the originals special.

At least that’s why a handful of purists said it was the worst game in the Hollywood franchise. Does the absurdity distract from skating? Well, some missions involve dressing up as Ben Franklin to sow the seeds of chaos around Boston. So….no?

Ok. Probably yes. But the skating is still genuinely good, and the cartoonish mayhem only adds to the experience.

Why we chose it Tony Hawk’s Underground 2 represents the absolute peak of skateboarding game mechanics wrapped in a gloriously chaotic presentation that’s impossible to ignore.

What makes this entry special is how it perfected the advanced tricks system while adding story mode elements that were completely unhinged. The classic mode brings back beloved previous game levels with THUG 2’s expanded moveset.

The wild, over-the-top humor and antics with Jackass-inspired chaos retained great trick systems throughout the madness. Bam Margera’s influence divided fans, but the core skateboarding remained phenomenal.

I particularly loved how you could seamlessly switch between different team members, each with unique challenges and career mode progression.

My Verdict This polarizing sequel pushed boundaries in every direction, but the skateboarding gameplay reached heights the series never matched again. It’s essential for anyone who wants to experience Tony Hawk games at their most technically accomplished.

What do players say?

AfroThunder_Dj ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ THUG 2 is the best Tony Hawk game imo. The mechanics and maps are so much damn fun.

Our Score 9.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Game Genre Arcade Sports/Skateboarding Platforms PlayStation, Nintendo 64, Dreamcast, PC, Game Boy Advance Year of Release 2000 Developer Neversoft Publisher Activision Average Playtime 10-15 Hours

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 2 perfected the arcade skateboarding formula by adding manuals – the ability to balance on two wheels between tricks.

This simple addition transformed combo potential completely, allowing players to chain together massive point sequences across entire levels. The primary activities revolve around completing objectives within time limits, but the manual system made every run feel like a creative puzzle.

The visual aesthetic improved dramatically over the original games, with more detailed environments and smoother animations that made every trick feel impactful.

What I noticed immediately about Pro Skater 2 is how it struck the perfect balance between accessibility and depth. New tricks like spine transfers opened up previously impossible lines, while levels like Hangar and School II became legendary for their intuitive flow. My perspective: Pro Skater 2 represents the series at its most focused and refined.

Why we chose it Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 2 represents the absolute pinnacle of arcade skateboarding design, with every mechanic working in perfect harmony to create gaming magic.

The game is widely regarded as one of the greatest games of all time, adding manuals, bigger trick combos, and custom parks. Every element works in perfect harmony – the core gameplay mechanics, level design, and progression system all complement each other flawlessly.

I particularly loved how the create-a-skater mode let you build your own player character while maintaining the tight balance that made Pro Skater gameplay so addictive. Best of all, it was equally satisfying as a single-player adventure or as a source of group entertainment when friends came over.

My Verdict: This masterpiece defined what skateboarding games could achieve and remains the gold standard that future games still chase. It’s essential gaming history that happens to be incredibly fun.

What do players say?

bmcelroy ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Widely regarded as one of the greatest games of all time. The manual system changed everything.

Our Score 9.3 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Game Genre Arcade Sports/Skateboarding Platforms PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, PC Year of Release 2020 Developer Vicarious Visions Publisher Activision Average Playtime 12-18 Hours

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 brings the first two games into the modern era with a complete visual and mechanical overhaul. The primary activities remain identical to the original games – complete objectives within time constraints, hunt for secret tapes, and chase high scores – but everything feels more polished and accessible.

The visual aesthetic transforms the classic levels with stunning 4K graphics while maintaining the authentic layouts and flow that made them legendary.

What impressed me most about this remaster is how Vicarious Visions modernized the experience, making it one of the best games for the PlayStation 5 and other consoles without costing the title its soul.

The streamlined progression system eliminates some of the original’s rough edges while adding new characters and cosmetic options that feel natural. Community response has been overwhelmingly positive, with many calling it exactly what a remaster should be. The improved graphics showcase every detail of iconic locations like Warehouse and School, making them feel fresh for veteran players.

Why we chose it Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 demonstrates how to honor gaming history while making it accessible to new game audiences without compromising the original vision.

This faithful and stunningly executed remaster bundles the first two games together, bringing original levels and core mechanics to modern consoles with beautiful new graphics, a streamlined progression system, and an updated soundtrack.

I particularly appreciated how the combo system feels as responsive as ever, proving these game mechanics were truly timeless. The addition of one of the best multiplayer games and cross-platform play interfaces extends the experience beyond the classic mode.

My Verdict: This remaster is the definitive way to experience the Tony Hawk games that started it all. Whether you’re revisiting childhood memories or discovering these classics for the first time, this is skateboarding gaming at its purest.

What do players say?

TonyHawkFan2020 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ This remaster is exactly what fans wanted. All the nostalgia with modern polish.

5. Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 4 [Best for Freedom to Explore]

Our Score 9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Game Genre Arcade Sports/Skateboarding Platforms PlayStation 2, Xbox, GameCube, PC, Game Boy Advance Year of Release 2002 Developer Neversoft Publisher Activision Average Playtime 12-16 Hours

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 4 revolutionized the Pro Skater series by eliminating the traditional two-minute timer and letting players explore levels at their own pace.

The primary activities shifted from frantic objective completion to methodical exploration of massive environments like Alcatraz, Kona, and the Zoo. What I really appreciated about this first entry to drop time constraints was how it changed the entire gameplay flow.

Why we chose it Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 4 pioneered exploration-focused skateboarding while maintaining the series’ addictive trick system and introducing revolutionary spine transfers.

The visual aesthetic showcased more detailed and expansive environments that felt like real skateable locations.

The level design remains some of the series’ best. The spine transfer mechanic opened up completely new tricks and routing options that previous entries couldn’t match.

My Verdict: This innovative entry proved the series could evolve beyond time limits while keeping everything that made Tony Hawk games special. Perfect for methodical exploration lovers.

What do players say?

Left4DayZGone ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Legit classic, well worth playing even today.

Our Score 8.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Game Genre Arcade Sports/ Skateboarding Platforms PlayStation 2, Xbox, GameCube, PC, Game Boy Advance Year of Release 2001 Developer Neversoft Publisher Activision Average Playtime 10-14 Hours

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 introduced the revert mechanic that transformed how players approached combo chains forever. The primary activities remained familiar – complete objectives and chase high scores – but the ability to revert out of vert tricks meant combos could theoretically continue indefinitely.

The visual aesthetic showcased improved graphics and memorable locations like Canada, Tokyo, and Suburbia that became series classics.

What made this entry significant was how the simple revert addition revolutionized core gameplay. Suddenly, every halfpipe became a launching pad for massive scoring runs. The first game in the series with online play also opened up competitive possibilities that previous games couldn’t offer.

Why we chose it This title bridged classic gameplay with revolutionary mechanics that defined how Tony Hawk games would evolve, making it an essential series’ history.

For me, this game made its mark by expanding what was possible in the series. Visually, sure, but also collaboratively. I can remember, very clearly, having friends over just to play splitscreen for hours on previous titles. Pro Skater 3 retained this option while expanding it through online play. That, with the combination of truly iconic maps, makes it stand out.

My Verdict: This innovative entry added the missing piece that made infinite combos possible. Essential for understanding how the pro skater formula reached its technical peak.

What do players say?

Kn05vc ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Found 3 a huge step up from 1 and 2. The revert mechanic changed everything.

7. Tony Hawk’s Underground [Best Story Mode Maverick]

Our Score 8.6 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Game Genre Action Sports/Skateboarding Platforms PlayStation 2, Xbox, GameCube, PC, Game Boy Advance Year of Release 2003 Developer Neversoft Publisher Activision Average Playtime 12-15 Hours

Tony Hawk’s Underground dropped the Pro Skater name to focus on story mode featuring a customizable amateur skater climbing from hometown nobody to sponsored professional. The primary activities blend traditional skating challenges with narrative missions that often require getting off your board to interact with the environment.

The visual aesthetic captures authentic skate culture through gritty suburban environments and realistic character progression from amateur to pro status. What I found compelling about this first game to feature a full story mode was how personal it felt.

Why we chose it Tony Hawk’s Underground revolutionized the Tony Hawk‘s franchise by proving skating games could tell compelling personal stories while maintaining excellent gameplay.

The career mode progression from unknown skater to magazine covers felt genuinely rewarding. Eric Sparrow’s betrayal storyline became legendary among fans for its emotional impact.

The added full story mode with a customizable skater made it more personal and narrative-focused than previous games. I particularly appreciated how getting off your board opened up new tricks and interaction possibilities.

My Verdict: This narrative-focused entry created the template for modern skateboarding games. Essential for anyone wanting story depth alongside great gameplay mechanics.

What do players say?

Joe_surewould ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ The storyline, the awesome maps, and the customization made THUG1 the best.

8. Tony Hawk’s American Wasteland [Best Seamless World]

Our Score 8.4 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Action Sports/Open World Skateboarding Platforms PlayStation 2, Xbox, GameCube, PC, Xbox 360 Year of Release 2005 Developer Neversoft Publisher Activision Average Playtime 15-20 Hours

Tony Hawk’s American Wasteland marketed itself as the best open-world Tony Hawk experience, connecting all areas of Los Angeles without loading screens. The primary activities blend traditional skating objectives with story mode missions across Hollywood, Beverly Hills, and other iconic LA locations.

Players can also ride BMX bikes for the first time in the series. The visual aesthetic captures mid-2000s Los Angeles with detailed recreations of famous landmarks and authentic California skate culture.

What made this entry ambitious was its scope. The open world design connected areas through narrow corridors that masked loading, creating the illusion of one massive skateable playground. I appreciated how the story mode involved building your own skate park piece by piece.

Why we chose it Tony Hawk’s American Wasteland pushed technical boundaries by creating the series’ most ambitious open world experience with seamless connectivity.

Though this game doesn’t stand out to fans in the same way as the THUG titles, its ambitious design is worth commemorating. Should the series continue with more than just remakes, future Hawk games should (and almost certainly will) take a lot from the ideas that were so clearly at work in this underrated title.

My Verdict: This experimental entry showed the Tony Hawk‘s franchise could evolve beyond traditional level-based structure. Impressive scope despite some technical compromises.

What do players say?

Heathmon1856 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ The seamless map was crazy at the time. First true open world experience.

Our Score 8.2 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Game Genre Arcade Sports/Skateboarding Platforms Xbox 360, PlayStation 3, PC Year of Release 2012 Developer Robomodo Publisher Activision Average Play Time 6-8 Hours

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater HD attempted to modernize classic levels from the first two games with updated graphics and physics. The primary activities remained faithful to the originals – complete objectives within time limits across reimagined versions of Warehouse, School, and other beloved locations.

The visual aesthetic showcased high-definition recreations of iconic levels, though the physics engine felt different enough to frustrate longtime fans. What made this entry controversial was how developer Robomodo altered the underlying physics that made the original games feel perfect.

Why we chose it Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater HD represents an important learning experience that showed how difficult it is to modernize beloved classic games without losing their essence.

Community response was decidedly mixed, with many players noting the game felt “off” compared to their memories. The pro skater HD experiment proved that simply updating visuals wasn’t enough to recapture the magic of previous entries. The game, though impressive for its time is certainly would upgrade their gaming monitor for today.

The modernized HD visuals of classic levels from THPS 1 & 2 received mixed reception on physics that didn’t quite match the originals. I found it serviceable for nostalgia but ultimately disappointing compared to what Vicarious Visions achieved with the 2020 remaster.

My Verdict: This flawed but interesting attempt at modernization taught valuable lessons about remastering Tony Hawk games. Worth experiencing to appreciate how much better the 2020 remaster turned out.

What do players say?

Firedoge723 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ The physics felt off compared to the originals. Good concept but flawed execution.

FAQs

What is the best Tony Hawk game?

The best Tony Hawk game isTony Hawk’s Pro Skater 2. It perfected the arcade skateboarding formula with the addition of manuals, featured legendary level design, and achieved a rare 98/100 Metacritic score. The game achieved accessibility and depth that later entries struggled to match.

What type of game is Tony Hawk?

Tony Hawk games are arcade sports titles focused on skateboarding. They blend realistic skating mechanics with over-the-top trick combinations, scoring systems, and time-based challenges. The series evolved to include story modes, open world elements, and narrative-driven campaigns in later entries.

How many Tony Hawk games are there?

There are over 20 Tony Hawk games across multiple platforms and generations. This includes the main Pro Skater series, Underground entries, spin-offs like Tony Hawk’s Downhill Jam and Tony Hawk’s Skate Jam, mobile games, and recent remasters.

Should I get Tony Hawk 1+2 or 3+4?

Get Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 first. It’s the more polished remaster with better reception, covering the series’ foundational entries. The 3 + 4 collection, while good, has received mixed reviews for soundtrack changes and modified career mode structure compared to the originals.

What is the latest Tony Hawk game?

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4 is the latest Tony Hawk game, released in 2025. It continues Vicarious Visions‘ remaster series, bringing the third and fourth games to modern platforms with updated graphics and refined mechanics.

What happened to the Tony Hawk series after Pro Skater 4?

After Hawk’s Pro Skater 4 disappointed fans, Activision decided to experiment with motion controls in Tony Hawk Ride, which used a skateboard peripheral. Just a shame how the series struggled with entries like Tony Hawk’s Downhill Jam becoming more of a racing game than traditional skateboarding.