The best TMNT games have been throwing down since 1989, spanning arcade cabinets, home consoles, and now virtual reality, which makes Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles one of the longest-running licensed franchises in gaming history.

From the original Konami beat ’em ups that defined a genre to modern co-op entries that rival anything on the market, the franchise has produced some genuinely elite titles alongside a few that are better left in the sewers.

This list ranks 10 of the best TMNT games across all eras, evaluated on gameplay quality, co-op experience, fan reception, and cultural impact. Classics from NES, SNES, Sega Genesis, and arcade, alongside modern PC releases, are all on the table.

Our Top Picks for The Best TMNT Games

Before diving into the full ranked list, here are the three best TMNT games that stand above everything else:

TMNT IV: Turtles in Time (1991) – The single best Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles game ever made; a time-traveling beat ’em up with unmatched stage design, satisfying combat, and co-op that holds up 30+ years later. TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge (2022) – The best modern entry in the franchise by a significant margin; pixel-perfect 1987 cartoon aesthetics, six-player co-op, and combat that honors the classics while delivering something genuinely fresh. TMNT: The Cowabunga Collection (2022) – The best single purchase for any Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles fan; 13 classic titles in one package with modern emulation features.

All three are available on current platforms, so there’s no excuse not to have at least one of them in your library. Keep scrolling for the full ranked breakdown.

10 Best TMNT Games of All Time

Ten best TMNT games, one franchise, decades of history. Whether you’re a retro collector tracking down SNES carts or a newcomer who got into the turtles through Mutant Mayhem, there’s something on this list for you.

How many of these awesome TMNT games have you actually played?

1. TMNT IV: Turtles in Time [Best Overall TMNT Game]

Our Score Enebameter 9.8/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Beat ’em up Platforms Arcade, SNES (also in The Cowabunga Collection) Year of Release 1991 (Arcade), 1992 (SNES) Creator/s Developer: Konami / Publisher: Konami Average Playtime 1–2 hours per run Best For Co-op fans, retro gaming enthusiasts, anyone who wants the definitive beat ’em up

TMNT IV: Turtles in Time is the best TMNT game as it stands as the benchmark for licensed beat ’em ups; a time-traveling side-scroller where the turtles fight through prehistoric jungles, pirate ships, and a neon-lit future city, tossing Foot Soldiers directly at the screen via the SNES‘s Mode 7 in one of the most satisfying moves the genre has ever seen.

The arcade version supports four players simultaneously, while the SNES port is limited to two, compensating with exclusive bosses, additional stages, and Mode 7 effects that the cabinet couldn’t replicate.

Why we chose it No other TMNT game has matched the combination of creative level design, tight combat, and co-op satisfaction that Turtles in Time achieved in 1992. It set the standard that the entire franchise still chases.

The combat loop is tight, the stage variety is creative, and the pacing never drags, as each era introduces new environmental hazards that keep runs feeling fresh. For co-op players hunting the best beat ’em up games in genre history, Turtles in Time belongs in every conversation.

My Verdict: Among the best TMNT games across all eras, Turtles in Time remains unmatched in combat, stage design, and co-op satisfaction – 30+ years later, nothing in the franchise has topped it.

★ Best of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles TMNT Games Shop on Eneba

Our Score Enebameter 9.5/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Beat ’em up Platforms PC (Steam), PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch Year of Release 2022 Creator/s Developer: Tribute Games / Publisher: Dotemu Average Playtime 2–4 hours (Story Mode), higher with Arcade Mode and DLC Best For Co-op groups, nostalgic fans, newcomers to the franchise

TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge is one of the best TMNT games the franchise has produced in decades – a six-player co-op brawler built entirely around the 1987 cartoon’s visual identity, with pixel-perfect sprite work, a killer soundtrack by Tee Lopes, and combat responsive enough to satisfy veteran millennials while staying accessible to newcomers.

It earned an 84 on Metacritic and sits at Overwhelmingly Positive on Steam with over 14,000 reviews, 96% positive. Each playable character moves and feels genuinely distinct, and the game scales difficulty smoothly across the six-player headcount. The Dimension Shellshock DLC added a Survival Mode that significantly extended the game’s lifespan.

Why we chose it Six-player co-op, pixel-perfect 1987 aesthetics, and a combat system that bridges classic and modern design, Shredder’s Revenge is one of the best TMNT games for anyone looking to jump into the franchise today.

For players hunting the best TMNT games to play with friends on the couch, Shredder’s Revenge is one of the top couch co-op games on Switch available right now.

My Verdict: A must-play for longtime fans and newcomers alike, Shredder’s Revenge guarantees the classic arcade experience on modern hardware without compromise.

★ Best Modern Old-School TMNT Game TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge Shop on Eneba

3. TMNT: The Cowabunga Collection [Best TMNT Game Collection]

Our Score Enebameter 9.3/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Compilation / Beat ’em up / Action-Platformer Platforms Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC Year of Release 2022 Creator/s Developer: Digital Eclipse / Publisher: Konami Average Playtime 40+ hours (full collection) Best For Retro collectors, franchise newcomers wanting the full history, fans of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles games across all eras

TMNT: The Cowabunga Collection is the most complete entry in the best TMNT games catalog for retro fans; 13 classic titles from the NES, SNES, Sega Genesis, Game Boy, and arcade, all packaged with save states, rewind, online multiplayer, and a museum of concept art and behind-the-scenes material. Digital Eclipse treated the collection with genuine care.

Included titles span Turtles in Time, The Arcade Game, The Hyperstone Heist, Tournament Fighters, the original NES platformer, and its sequels.

Pro tip Turn off save states and rewind for your first playthrough of each game to get the authentic experience, then use them freely once you’ve felt the original difficulty firsthand.

Save states and rewind make notoriously brutal older entries approachable without compromising the original experience for purists who want no assists. The Cowabunga Collection sits alongside anything in the best retro games genre as a model for how compilations should be handled.

My Verdict: If you only buy one TMNT game, make The Cowabunga Collection your choice; 13 fully-preserved games on modern hardware, with enough content to keep you busy for dozens of hours.

★ Best TMNT Game Collection TMNT: The Cowabunga Collection Shop on Eneba

4. TMNT II: The Arcade Game [Best Classic Arcade TMNT Game]

Our Score Enebameter 8.9/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Beat ’em up Platforms Arcade, NES (also in The Cowabunga Collection) Year of Release 1989 (Arcade), 1990 (NES) Creator/s Developer: Konami / Publisher: Konami Average Playtime 45–90 minutes Best For Arcade fans, retro gaming enthusiasts, co-op beat ’em up history

TMNT II: The Arcade Game is where the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles game legacy was cemented. Konami‘s 1989 arcade cabinet became the highest-grossing arcade release of that year, introducing four-player co-op beat ’em up gameplay to a generation of players.

The cabinet’s ability to accommodate four simultaneous players was a novelty at the time, drawing crowds that justified its placement in virtually every arcade in North America. Its NES port added two extra stages not in the arcade version, which makes it a slightly expanded experience on home hardware, though with expected visual trade-offs.

Why we chose it As the first four-player TMNT arcade experience and Konami‘s highest-grossing cabinet of 1989, The Arcade Game is one of the most culturally significant entries in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles game history.

The combat is straightforward by modern standards but remains genuinely satisfying, with enemy and boss designs pulling directly from the cartoon. It’s the template that Turtles in Time would later perfect.

My Verdict: The Arcade Game is the game that launched the franchise’s golden era, essential historical context for any fan of the best TMNT games, and still a solid co-op run today via The Cowabunga Collection.

★ Best Classic Arcade Ninja Turtles TMNT Games Shop on Eneba

5. TMNT: The Hyperstone Heist [Best TMNT Game on Sega Genesis]

Our Score Enebameter 8.7/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Beat ’em up Platforms Sega Genesis (also in The Cowabunga Collection) Year of Release 1992 Creator/s Developer: Konami / Publisher: Konami Average Playtime 1–2 hours Best For Sega Genesis fans, players who want a faster, more aggressive alternative to Turtles in Time

TMNT: The Hyperstone Heist was Konami‘s Sega Genesis answer to Turtles in Time, and it holds its own more than its underrated reputation suggests. Shredder uses the Hyperstone to shrink Manhattan, and the turtles fight through five stages with fluid animation, impressive sprite work, and a noticeably faster pace than its SNES counterpart.

Many fans who grew up on Genesis consider it the superior game; a debate that has run in the community since 1992. The shorter stage count is the one legitimate criticism, but the tighter design compensates.

Pro tip Play The Hyperstone Heist and Turtles in Time back to back via The Cowabunga Collection; the contrast in pace and design philosophy makes both games more interesting in context.

Among TMNT games ranked by combat feel, The Hyperstone Heist consistently gets buried simply because it was released the same year as Turtles in Time, a context that unfairly overlooks a very good game.

For anyone working through the best Ninja Turtles game catalog on Sega hardware, this one is essential.

My Verdict: The Hyperstone Heist is an underrated gem that rivals Turtles in Time in combat feel; Genesis owners who haven’t played it are missing one of the best entries in the franchise.

★ Best Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle Games TMNT Games Shop on Eneba

6. TMNT: Splintered Fate [Best TMNT Roguelike Game]

Our Score Enebameter 8.4/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Roguelike brawler / Action RPG Platforms PC (Steam), Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Apple Arcade Year of Release 2023 (Apple Arcade), 2024 (Nintendo Switch / PC), 2025 (PlayStation / Xbox) Creator/s Developer: Super Evil Megacorp / Publisher: Super Evil Megacorp (with Paramount Game Studios) Average Playtime 15–25 hours (full progression) Best For Roguelike fans, players wanting deep build variety, and four-player co-op

TMNT: Splintered Fate is the most genre-distinct entry among the best TMNT games in the modern era – a Hades-inspired roguelike where the turtles fight through procedurally generated levels across New York to rescue Splinter from the Foot Clan.

Each run builds from a deep skill system drawing on elemental power sets, including Ninja, Ooze, Utrom, and Astral, which creates genuine build variety that rewards repeat runs far beyond a straight beat ’em up.

Why we chose it The first TMNT roguelike and the most innovative franchise entry in decades, Splintered Fate proves that Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles games can successfully inhabit genres stretching far beyond beat ’em up.

Super Evil Megacorp built the first-ever TMNT roguelike with four-player co-op across all platforms, holding a Very Positive rating on Steam with 85% positive reviews. The comparisons to Hades are fair – the game doesn’t surpass its inspiration – but it brings enough TMNT-specific flavor to stand on its own.

For fans seeking the best arcade game feeling in a modern roguelike structure, Splintered Fate has that classic TMNT energy with genre mechanics that significantly extend playtime.

My Verdict: Splintered Fate is the most replayable entry in TMNT games ranked by depth; if the roguelike format appeals to you, Splintered Fate belongs in your library.

★ Best TMNT Roguelike Game TMNT: Splintered Fate Shop on Eneba

7. TMNT III: The Manhattan Project [Best Original NES TMNT Game]

Our Score Enebameter 8.2/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Beat ’em up Platforms NES (also in The Cowabunga Collection) Year of Release 1992 Creator/s Developer: Konami / Publisher: Konami Average Playtime 1–2 hours Best For NES collectors, fans wanting an original non-arcade-port TMNT experience

TMNT III: The Manhattan Project is the only original TMNT game on the NES that isn’t based on an arcade port. Konami built it from scratch specifically for home hardware, and it shows in the varied level design and more considered pacing compared to the earlier NES entries.

In this title, Shredder kidnaps all of Manhattan, sending it floating above Florida, and the turtles fight through beaches, construction sites, and airships to bring it back. Electronic Gaming Monthly awarded it Best NES Game of 1992, a significant endorsement in a year that also saw Turtles in Time arrive on SNES.

Pro tip Play TMNT III: The Manhattan Project on The Cowabunga Collection with save states enabled; the game’s difficulty spikes sharply in the later stages, and save states let you appreciate the design without the frustration.

The challenge level is substantial, and the two-player co-op holds up well even by modern standards. It’s consistently undervalued in the best TMNT games conversation simply because Turtles in Time was released the same year on a more powerful platform.

My Verdict: The Manhattan Project is an original NES beat ’em up that deserves more credit; solid level design, challenging combat, and a legitimately creative premise make it one of the best Ninja Turtles games on the platform.

★ Best Original NES TMNT Game – TMNT III: The Manhattan Project TMNT: The Cowabunga Collection Shop on Eneba

8. TMNT: Tournament Fighters [Best Competitive TMNT Game]

Our Score Enebameter 8/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre One-on-one fighting Platforms SNES, NES, Sega Genesis (also in The Cowabunga Collection) Year of Release 1993 Creator/s Developer: Konami / Publisher: Konami Average Playtime 2–4 hours (single-player tournament) Best For Fighting game fans, TMNT completionists, and competitive local multiplayer

TMNT: Tournament Fighters is the franchise’s dedicated one-on-one fighter; Konami‘s Street Fighter II-inspired brawler featuring six playable characters across three versions, each with distinct mechanics tailored to their respective hardware.

The SNES version is the standout, with the most characters, the best animation, and a competitive depth that surprised critics and players who expected a shallow licensed cash-in. The Genesis version plays differently and emphasises speed, while the NES port is the weakest of the three.

Why we chose it Tournament Fighters is the only dedicated one-on-one fighting game in the franchise’s history, and the SNES version’s depth and polish make it a genuinely worthwhile entry in the best TMNT games library.

TMNT: Tournament Fighters is a niche entry within the larger TMNT games ranked conversation – distinctly different from the beat ’em ups the franchise was built on – but executed well enough to earn genuine standing among TMNT fans with a fighting game background. The SNES version in particular is worth revisiting today via The Cowabunga Collection.

My Verdict: Not the first thing to recommend to a TMNT newcomer, but the SNES version is a legitimately solid fighter that holds up in competitive local multiplayer sessions.

★ Best Competitive TMNT Game – TMNT: Tournament Fighters TMNT: The Cowabunga Collection Shop on Eneba

9. TMNT [Best Story-Driven TMNT Game]

Our Score Enebameter 7.9/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Beat ’em up / Action Platforms PlayStation 2, Xbox, GameCube, Game Boy Advance, PC Year of Release 2003 Creator/s Developer: Ubisoft Montreal / Publisher: Ubisoft Average Playtime 5–7 hours Best For Fans of the 2003 animated series, players wanting a story-driven TMNT experience

TMNT is a faithful adaptation of the acclaimed 2003 animated series – a beat ’em up that captured the darker tone of that show’s aesthetic and delivered it through gorgeous sprite art that held up remarkably well against the competition of the time.

The gameplay variety is the standout feature – sewer-skating, rail-shooting, and standard brawling keep the experience from going stale across its runtime, which is notably longer than the classic arcade entries.

Why we chose it If the 2003 show was your introduction to the franchise, play this before Shredder’s Revenge. The tonal contrast between the two games gives you a good sense of how broadly the TMNT franchise can stretch.

The story follows the cartoon closely enough to satisfy fans of that era, and the Game Boy Advance version is a separate, shorter experience worth noting for handheld players. For Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles fans who grew up with this series rather than the 1987 original, this is the best TMNT game that speaks to that specific nostalgia.

My Verdict: TMNT is an underappreciated entry with strong variety and genuine fidelity, worth revisiting for fans of that era’s darker, more serialized take on the turtles.

★ Story-Driven Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles TMNT Games Shop on Eneba

10. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles [Best TMNT Game for Franchise History]

Our Score Enebameter 7.5/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Action-platformer Platforms NES (also in The Cowabunga Collection) Year of Release 1989 Creator/s Developer: Konami / Publisher: Ultra Games (Konami) Average Playtime 2–5 hours (highly variable due to difficulty) Best For Retro gaming enthusiasts, franchise historians, players who want the full TMNT gaming origin story

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles is the game that started the franchise’s video game legacy; a single-player action-platformer that diverged sharply from the arcade beat ’em up model Konami developed in parallel.

It’s notoriously punishing, with the underwater Dam level widely cited as one of the most infuriating sequences in NES gaming history, and the difficulty curve is uneven throughout. The historical importance to the franchise is undeniable, and The Cowabunga Collection‘s save states and rewind make the game genuinely playable in 2026 for the first time without controller-throwing frustration.

Why we chose it The 1989 NES original launched the entire TMNT gaming franchise and set the commercial precedent for licensed console titles in the late ’80s; foundational to understanding why the best TMNT games exist at all.

In the best TMNT game lists, it consistently ranks last, but last on a list of the best Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles games is still significant. As one of the best superhero games, this game helped define what a licensed superhero title could achieve commercially on home consoles.

My Verdict: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles is frustrating, historically essential, and fully redeemable via The Cowabunga Collection‘s modern accessibility features, play it once for context, then return to Turtles in Time.

★ Best TMNT Game for Franchise History – Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles TMNT: The Cowabunga Collection Shop on Eneba

Fresh TMNT Releases

The TMNT franchise is not slowing down in 2026. The biggest release on the calendar just dropped and might soon join the ranks of the best TMNT games of all time.

TMNT: Empire City (VR) [Best TMNT Game for VR Players]

Our Score TBD – just released Genre First-person action adventure / VR Platforms Meta Quest, Steam VR (PC), Pico Year of Release 2026 Creator/s Developer: Cortopia Studios / Publisher: Beyond Frames Entertainment Players 1–4 co-op (cross-platform) Price $24.99

TMNT: Empire City launches April 30, 2026. This is the first-ever TMNT VR game and the most ambitious entry in the best TMNT games catalog in years.

Built by Cortopia Studios and published by Beyond Frames Entertainment, it’s a first-person co-op action adventure where you physically wield each turtle’s signature weapon – Leonardo‘s katana, Raphael‘s sai, Donatello‘s bo staff, and Michelangelo‘s nunchaku.

Pro tip Empire City turns you into a ninja turtle — a shift no previous entry in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles games has attempted.

The story picks up after Shredder‘s fall, with Karai arriving to assert control over the Foot Clan across a chaotic New York City. Parkour traversal, stealth mechanics, and precision melee combat draw inspiration from Batman: Arkham, Sekiro, Ghosts of Tsushima, and Spider-Man.

Cross-platform co-op supports up to four players across Meta Quest, Steam VR, and Pico simultaneously. It’s available now at $24.99; Steam Gift Cards, PSN Gift Cards, and Xbox Gift Cards are available on Eneba if you need credit to grab it.

Everything You Need to Know About TMNT Games

The best TMNT games have been running for over 35 years across nearly every gaming platform. Here’s what defines the best ones and why the franchise has stayed relevant through every console generation.

What Makes a TMNT Game Great?

The core formula is simple – fast co-op brawling, four distinct turtles with different playstyles, and level design with enough variety to stay interesting across a full run. The best TMNT games balance accessibility with mechanical depth, while each turtle’s distinct speed, reach, and combat feel gives groups genuine choice rather than cosmetic differences.

Enemy variety matters too; the best Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles games keep throwing new environments and enemy configurations at the player without padding the runtime.

Why Are TMNT Games So Popular?

TMNT games have shipped across NES, SNES, Sega Genesis, Game Boy, arcade, PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, PC, and now VR; essentially every major gaming platform in 35+ years.

The four-turtle structure is a natural fit for co-op, with each turtle’s personality mapping cleanly onto player preferences, giving every group a way to self-assign roles without any instruction required.

The Evolution of TMNT Games

Konami‘s 1989 arcade cabinet introduced four-player co-op beat ’em up gameplay and became a cultural phenomenon; Turtles in Time in 1992 refined that formula to its peak. The 2000s brought mixed 3D results before the franchise went quiet for a decade.

2022 triggered a genuine revival with The Cowabunga Collection and Shredder’s Revenge, Splintered Fate pushed into roguelike territory in 2024, and Empire City brought the franchise to VR in 2026. When it comes to the best TMNT games ranked across eras, the modern titles rival anything the ’90s produced, which very few 35-year-old franchises can claim.

My Overall Verdict on the Best TMNT Games

The best TMNT games reward different things depending on what you’re looking for; the ranking above is built around quality, but the right starting point depends on what kind of player you are.

For first-timers → TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge . It’s accessible, looks great, has cool jams, and a six-player co-op that makes it an instant party game.

. It’s accessible, looks great, has cool jams, and a six-player co-op that makes it an instant party game. For retro fans → The Cowabunga Collection . It gives you 13 turtle games in one purchase; start with Turtles in Time and work outward.

It gives you in one purchase; start with Turtles in Time and work outward. For competitive players → Tournament Fighters. The SNES version in The Cowabunga Collection holds up as a local multiplayer fighter.

The SNES version in The Cowabunga Collection holds up as a local multiplayer fighter. For roguelike fans → Splintered Fate . It is the deepest TMNT game ever made in terms of build variety and replay value

It is the deepest TMNT game ever made in terms of build variety and replay value For VR owners → Empire City. It has just launched, which makes it the freshest entry on this entire best TMNT games list and the most novel experience the franchise has produced

The franchise’s gaming catalog is genuinely one of the stronger licensed video game libraries in history, with more consistently good entries than most IP-driven franchises manage. Even the weakest game on this list – the 1989 NES original – is worth playing at least once for context.

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