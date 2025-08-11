10 Best PS5 Roguelike Games in 2025 – 2D and 3D Game Galore

The best PS5 roguelikes are blowing up, with developers constantly finding new ways to keep them fresh, tough, and addictive. They’re endlessly replayable , and nothing beats the rush of finally conquering their brutal challenges.

2D brawlers, 3D shooters, exploration games, deckbuilders – the roguelike genre seems to have no shortage of innovation. There’s something out there for everyone. The difficulty can also keep pace with your growth and ensure that no matter how good you get, there’s always a challenge for you to face and overcome.

PS5 makes these roguelike experiences even more immersive with its unique haptic feedback setup. So, if you’re ready to dive into this world of casual but competitive gameplay where each run brings a sense of progression, I bring you the best PS5 roguelike games available today.

Our Top Picks for PS5 Roguelike Games

It’s a hard ask to pick and choose from the best PS5 roguelike games, given the colorful variety of games that belong to the genre, but we feel we did a pretty good job with this list.

Here are our three top choices that show you the best roguelike games on offer.

Risk of Rain 2: Challenging but fluid third-person shooter, with an addictive co-op mode, dopamine-inducing action, and a stellar soundtrack to maximize replayability. Dead Cells: Beautiful 2D animations for every action, attack, and enemy, alongside an amazing atmosphere, perfect for fans who love hardcore games that challenge them. Dave the Diver: Relaxing blend of restaurant management and deep-sea exploration. Provides you with a quirky but charming story and a highly gratifying gameplay loop.

If you’re new to the roguelike games, this list will tell you what to get and where to get it for the best price. Keep reading to discover the best roguelike games to play on a PS5.

10 Best PS5 Roguelike Games You Need to Play Now

Our list of the best PS5 roguelike games includes old-school classics, while also including new titles and sequels that have received overwhelmingly positive praise. Whether you want a well-drawn 2D pixel art style, a chaotic 3D environment, or some multiplayer roguelike, there’s something here for everyone.

1. Risk of Rain 2

Our Score 10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Windows, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Series S, Nintendo Switch Year of release 2020 Developer(s) Hopoo Games Publisher(s) Gearbox Publishing Metascore 85 Average playtime / Best for / Unique features ~15–100 hrs / Best for co-op / Fast-paced 3D roguelike shooter with tons of replayability

Risk of Rain 2 is the 3D sequel to the critically acclaimed Risk of Rain. It’s a true example of the sequel blowing all expectations out of the water, enough to give it the top spot on our list of best PS5 roguelike games.

In each run, your goal is to gather increasingly powerful items in a race against time as you fight your way through hordes of alien monsters. Levels, enemy spawns, and item drops vary in each run, making sure you stay on your toes no matter how many hours you’ve sunk into the game.

This stunning roguelike game encourages you to find ways to break it and become as overpowered as possible while also making enemies threatening enough to one-shot you at higher difficulties.

The game is a true tightrope walk for hardcore enthusiasts, and some great fun when you hop into multiplayer co-op with friends. It can get incredibly demanding to run at higher levels of difficulty, with hundreds of foes on the screen, and the PS5’s hardware capabilities are perfect for providing you a smooth experience through it all.

2. Dead Cells

Our Score 9.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Windows, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Series S, Nintendo Switch Year of release 2018 Developer(s) Motion Twin Publisher(s) Motion Twin Metascore 89 Average playtime / Best for / Unique features ~14–90 hrs / Best for Hardcore players

If you’re a fan of modern roguelikes, you’ll be familiar with the name Dead Cells. Following its release in 2018, the game took off massively due to both its beautifully animated dark 2D atmosphere and its addictively fun single-player gameplay loop that offers a ton of replayability.

Whether you want to hack, slash, and crush your enemies with melee weapons, use ranged weapons to slice them from afar, or even make builds around various traps, grenades, and magic-based augmentations, you can do it all.

If you want a game you can brag about beating at high difficulties, this is the one.

Plus, if you’re a fan of collabs or crossovers, this game has plenty of those, including Hollow Knight, Castlevania, Blasphemous, and Hyper Light Breaker, just to name a few, making it one of the greatest PS5 roguelike games.

3. Dave the Diver

Our Score 9.7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Windows, Nintendo Switch Year of release 2023 Developer(s) MINTROCKET Publisher(s) MINTROCKET Metascore 90 Average playtime / Best for / Unique features ~25–49 hrs / Best for a relaxing roguelike experience / Balance between diving and running a restaurant

Among the most charming PS5 roguelike games, Dave the Diver uniquely combines serene exploration and sushi-making chaos in the most lovable way. Perplexing, for sure, but somehow the gameplay loop works terrifically well, sort of like a half Subnautica, half Diner Dash simulation game experience.

While the game features soft versions of the same roguelike elements found in the other games on this list, such as losing all your loot if you’re knocked out and having to balance your resources to survive procedurally generated hazards and enemies, it is still a primarily lighthearted experience in comparison.

The tone switches from tranquil exploration to intense boss fights to chaotic restaurant rushes, but it never loses the surreal charm that breathes from all its vibrant environments and characters.

However, fans of roguelike games can still expect Dave the Diver to deliver on providing meaningful choices that keep gameplay engaging, no matter how deep you progress into the game.

4. Pacific Drive

Our Score 9.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PlayStation 5, Windows Year of release 2024 Developer(s) Ironwood Studios Publisher(s) Kepler Interactive Metascore 79 Average playtime / Best for / Unique features ~20–48 hrs / Best for players that enjoy resource management / Eerie post-apocalyptic 80’s Americana atmosphere

Pacific Drive drives into the best PS5 roguelike games lineup with a compelling survival mechanic centred around your car in an eerie apocalypse.

The game frames your car as your lifeline, your only point of connection to the world of the living. Unfortunately, this car isn’t doing so hot when you start on your run, so it’s your job to scavenge around storms and supernatural hazards to repair, refuel, and upgrade your ride.

Being a roguelike, Pacific Drive features procedural generation of routes, anomalies, and loot placement. Moreover, the game nails the addictive pressure of permadeath, which all roguelike fans enjoy, where every strategy you create could risk damaging or destroying the car you’re constantly working to maintain.

The unsettling sci-fi atmosphere of the game helps amplify this pressure, making you second-guess every turn you make. For those of you who want the thrill of a roguelike that’s all about survival, Pacific Drive won’t disappoint.

5. Inscryption

Our Score 9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Windows, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Series S, Nintendo Switch Year of release 2021 Developer(s) Daniel Mullins Games Publisher(s) Devolver Digital Metascore 85 Average playtime / Best for / Unique features ~12–30 hrs / Best for fans of creepy horror / Fourth-wall breaking story elements

Inscryption is a survival-horror roguelike deck-builder where you find yourself trapped in a dark cabin, being forced to play a card game by a mysterious figure. This game has you travel across dungeons filled with increasingly difficult opponents whom you battle using your card deck, sacrifice creatures, and fuse powers.

The cards you collect dictate your playstyle in each run; you can specialise in beast swarms, high-health blockers, instant-kill effects, and a lot more. Resource management is key, of course, and losing means starting from scratch. However, Inscription has the neat little inclusion of sometimes providing you with legacy cards from previous runs.

As you progress in the game, you’ll find that it changes its rules on a dime and later on even reveals answers to mysteries both inside the game and outside within the cabin. Fourth-wall breaking is a huge part of the unsettling tone of the game. All of this combined places it among the top 5 in our list of the best PS5 roguelike games.

6. Children of Morta

Our Score 8.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Windows, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Series S, Nintendo Switch Year of release 2019 Developer(s) Dead Mage Publisher(s) Playdigious, 11 Bit Studios Metascore 82 Average playtime / Best for / Unique features ~14–28 hrs / Best for players that enjoy emotional storytelling / Control an entire family of characters

In Children of Morta, you play as a family of warriors, mages, and rogues tasked with halting a mysterious corruption spreading across the land. Standard RPG stuff so far; however, the combat features loads of procedurally generated dungeons for you to fight through, looting and levelling up not only your selected character but the entire family.

Fans of roguelike games will enjoy the variety that comes with each character’s playstyle. On top of having different weapons and specialisations, every family member boasts a unique skill tree and story for players to progress through. Moreover, random boss fights, mini-events, and room traps make it mandatory for players to be able to adapt between these different playstyles from dungeon to dungeon.

Once you learn the gameplay loop, it quickly becomes an addictive cycle that has you wanting more. Blending family-driven narratives with deep combat, Children of Morta earns its place in our list of the best roguelike games with some of the best heartfelt storytelling.

7. Wizard of Legend

Our Score 8.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Windows, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Series S, Nintendo Switch Year of release 2018 Developer(s) Humble Games Publisher(s) Contingent99, Limited Run Games, Humble Bundle Metascore 76 Average playtime / Best for / Unique features ~10–30 hrs / Best for players who crave a fast-paced action / Tons of unique build potential

Wizard of Legend is another one of those cult classic roguelike games that has a reputation for its incredibly fast pace and difficult action. You’re thrown into a gauntlet where you must clear dungeons and face off against the four legendary wizards before you can claim the title of the Wizard of Legend.

The game has over a hundred spells for you to choose from and over 200 artefacts that give you effects to make your builds feel more unique.

Fire, water, ice, thunder, air, and earth – you can master the elements and unleash them against your foes in visually stunning and satisfying combos. The difficulty isn’t a joke either, as there are no settings to make it easier, you can’t casually regain health, and every enemy encounter becomes complex and punishing.

Despite being one of the oldest games on this list, it still manages to rank among the best PS5 roguelike games even today.

8. Rogue Legacy 2

Our Score 8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Windows, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Series S, Nintendo Switch Year of release 2022 Developer(s) Cellar Door Games Publisher(s) Cellar Door Games Metascore 88 Average playtime / Best for / Unique features ~20–80 hrs / Best for fans of casual gameplay / Adjustable difficulty

Rogue Legacy 2 is a 2D action platformer and one of the best platformers that you can play on the PlayStation 5, which improves upon the first game by building several systems on top of it.

Despite its dreary setting and terrifying bosses, Rogue Legacy 2 still manages to come off as an incredibly charming and wholesome game due to its lighthearted tone and accessibility. And just for good measure, the devs added adjustable difficulty to the game to make it one of the best PS5 roguelike games that caters to both casual and hardcore players alike.

Master your spells and weapons, and learn the rooms and enemies in a gameplay loop that can be played for almost a hundred hours.

9. Vampire Survivors

Our Score 7.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Windows, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Series S, Nintendo Switch Year of release 2022 Developer(s) poncle Publisher(s) poncle Metascore 86 Average playtime / Best for / Unique features ~10-50 hrs / Best for casual players who enjoy power fantasies and a Castlevania-style atmosphere/ Bullet Hell with tons of unique upgrades

It is no understatement to say that Vampire Survivors is single-handedly responsible for popularising the reverse bullet hell genre in the mainstream. Therefore, no list of the best PS5 roguelike games is complete without Vampire Survivors, a deceptively simple yet endlessly addictive bullet hell sensation.

For the unfamiliar, Vampire Survivors is one of the best vampire games. At first, it’s a simple top-down scroller, but the real adventure begins once you start upgrading and discovering evolutions for your weapon. Your measly fireballs become unstoppable blasts, your simple wand a bullet-hell machine gun, and the whip a blender that mows down any enemies who dare approach you.

You can choose between hundreds of weapons and over a hundred characters. Each weapon then has its evolution that can be achieved by pairing together the right weapons and passive items in your limited slots. You can even group up with your friends for an inarguably peak multiplayer experience.

Once again, haptic feedback is the king here, with the PS5 controller truly immersing you in the feeling of being crushed by hordes of enemies in each run.

10. Spelunky 2

Our Score 7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Windows, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Series S, Nintendo Switch Year of release 2020 Developer(s) Mossmouth, Blitworks Publisher(s) Mossmouth Metascore 87 Average playtime / Best for / Unique features ~26–170 hrs / Best for fans of high-stakes exploration / Seemingly endless replayability and gameplay variety

Spelunky 2 tasks you with descending down a massive system of caves where death is always just one wrong move away. The game’s deep physics system makes each block and trap a potentially fatal hurdle for you to avoid or get past.

While the game doesn’t offer any RPG-style classes for you to access, the items you collect across your adventure allow for all kinds of diverse playstyles.

As you descend further across Spelunky 2’s vibrant biomes, you can rescue allies who assist you. Whether it’s helping during battles, acting as human shields, or even turning into makeshift weapons, these allies help add to the game’s charmingly chaotic atmosphere.

Fans of hardcore roguelike games will especially enjoy Spelunky 2’s unforgiving permadeath mechanic and endless variety of challenges. Between secret levels to discover, new characters to unlock, and intensely difficult challenge runs, Spelunky 2 boasts arguably the highest amount of replayability that you can get from all of the best PS5 roguelike games on this list.

FAQs

What is the best PS5 roguelike game?

Risk of Rain 2 is the best PS5 roguelike game, period. Our other top picks for the best PS5 roguelike games are Dead Cells, if you like 2D side-scrollers, and Dave the Diver for gamers looking for a casual experience.

How long is a roguelike game?

Most roguelike runs take anywhere between 20 to 40 minutes, but you can play roguelikes for dozens or even hundreds of hours. Procedural generation ensures that roguelikes remain replayable across runs.

What is a roguelike game?

Roguelike games are a subgenre of RPG games with characteristics like permadeath, randomized/procedurally generated runs, loot, enemies, and powerful upgrade systems.