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Best Ongoing Game Awards 2026 has a pretty varied lineup. This category celebrates games that keep evolving after launch, whether through major expansions, regular updates, or new activities that bring players back.

This year’s nominees include a long-running fantasy MMO and a battle royale that’s become a gaming staple. There’s also a familiar single-player RPG with some very recent developments. Here are all five nominees competing for the award:

Each game has its own way of keeping things fresh, so let’s see what makes these Best Ongoing Game nominees 2026 stand out.

Which Games Were Nominated for Best Ongoing Game in 2026?

The nominees cover quite a few different experiences. Some are built around regular online seasons, while others keep growing through expansions and substantial updates. Here’s a closer look at what each game has been up to.

ARC Raiders puts players in a dangerous world where humanity has been pushed underground by hostile machines. You take on the role of a Raider, who’s heading to the surface to collect supplies while dealing with the ARC threat and other players.

The game has already received several content updates, but Frozen Trail was a particularly big addition. Released in October 2026, the update introduced a new map, weapons, gadgets, quests, and other changes. It also gave players more reasons to return to the Rust Belt.

For a relatively new multiplayer game, ARC Raiders has already built a steady update cycle and a growing community. Its mix of PvPvE encounters also gives each expedition plenty of replay value.

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Few MMOs have stayed relevant for as long as Final Fantasy XIV. Square Enix continues to expand its world with new story quests, dungeons, raids, and seasonal activities. There’s always something for players to work toward, whether they’re chasing better gear or catching up with the main story.

In April 2026, Patch 7.5: Trail to the Heavens added another major batch of content. It introduced new main scenario quests, the final part of the Echoes of Vana’diel alliance raid series, and fresh challenges for players.

The next expansion, Evercold, is also scheduled for January 2027. That gives longtime players another big adventure to look forward to, while the game’s extensive story and activities remain a draw for newcomers.

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3. Fortnite

Fortnite has grown well beyond its original battle royale format. Players now can jump into different experiences, including LEGO Fortnite, Fortnite Festival, and creator-made islands through Unreal Editor for Fortnite. There’s always another mode or event to check out.

Frequent seasonal changes and collaborations keep the game in the spotlight. In 2026, players got new experiences such as Fortnite: Treasure Hunters, alongside music passes and crossovers with major entertainment franchises. Epic Games also continues to support its creator ecosystem, so the community has plenty of ways to build and share new content.

That variety is a big reason Fortnite remains one of the most recognizable ongoing games 2026 has to offer. Even if you take a break from Battle Royale, there’s usually another reason to jump back in.

No Man’s Sky has come a long way since its original release. Hello Games has spent years adding new features, exploration tools, and multiplayer activities to its vast procedural universe. There’s now a lot more to do than simply visit planets and collect resources.

2026 has been another busy year for the game. The Cosmos update introduced new ways to experience space, including player-owned space stations, star bases, and alliances. Hello Games also released The Swarm and Xeno Arena, with new activities and fixes for players to enjoy.

The game’s tenth anniversary was another milestone, and the developers marked it with a special expedition called Our Journey Continues. Few games have received this much post-launch attention, and No Man’s Sky still has plenty of room to grow.

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Seeing The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt among the nominees might surprise players who associate this category with online games. However, the RPG has continued to receive meaningful updates long after its original release.

In September 2026, CD Projekt Red released The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Remastered as a free upgrade for existing owners on supported platforms. It includes improved visuals and performance, updated combat, and a reworked skill system. The studio has also announced a new expansion called Songs of the Past.

That’s a pretty big reason for fans to return to the Continent. The game already has two major expansions, Hearts of Stone and Blood and Wine, and its latest developments show that Geralt’s adventures still have room for more.

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What Makes an Ongoing Game Award-Worthy?

A game can have plenty of content at launch, but keeping players interested for years takes consistent work. Here are a few qualities that help an ongoing game stand out:

Regular updates: New maps, quests, events, and expansions give players something fresh to look forward to.

New maps, quests, events, and expansions give players something fresh to look forward to. Community engagement: Listening to feedback and keeping players involved can help a game build a loyal community.

Listening to feedback and keeping players involved can help a game build a loyal community. Long-term support: Bug fixes, performance improvements, and reliable servers show that developers are still invested in the game.

Bug fixes, performance improvements, and reliable servers show that developers are still invested in the game. Replay value: Different activities, progression systems, and challenges give players reasons to return.

Different activities, progression systems, and challenges give players reasons to return. Accessibility: A fair entry point helps new players join without feeling too far behind the existing community.

A fair entry point helps new players join without feeling too far behind the existing community. Value for money: Free updates and worthwhile expansions can make a game feel like a good long-term investment.

The nominees approach these qualities in different ways. Fortnite and ARC Raiders focus on evolving online experiences, while Final Fantasy XIV and No Man’s Sky have built their reputations through years of continued development. The Witcher 3 takes a different route with major upgrades and new single-player content.

How to Vote for Best Ongoing Game at The Game Awards 2026

If you want to support your favorite nominee, you can head to The Game Awards’ official website, sign in, and select your pick in the Best Ongoing category.

Public voting accounts for 10% of the final result, while the international jury makes up the remaining 90%. Voting closes on December 9, 2026, at 6:00 p.m. PT. The winners will be announced during the live ceremony on December 10.

My Final Verdict on Best Ongoing Game Awards 2026

Best Ongoing Game Awards 2026 has a strong mix of games, and each nominee has a different reason to keep players coming back. ARC Raiders is building its world through major updates, Fortnite keeps expanding its collection of experiences, and Final Fantasy XIV has another expansion on the way.

No Man’s Sky deserves plenty of credit for its decade of updates, while The Witcher 3 has found another way to bring players back with its remaster and upcoming expansion.

I’d give No Man’s Sky a special mention for the sheer amount of work Hello Games has put into it over the years. Still, every nominee has a solid case, and we’ll have to wait for the ceremony to see which one takes home Best Ongoing Game Awards 2026.

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