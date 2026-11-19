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Best Fighting Game Awards 2026 brings together five contenders with very different takes on the genre. This year’s lineup includes tag-team brawlers, anime-inspired fighters, and a few familiar faces from popular franchises.

There’s plenty to get excited about, whether you’re into competitive 1v1 matches or chaotic team battles. Here are the five nominees competing for the award:

Let’s see what each game brings to the fight. That’s the full lineup for Best Fighting Game Awards 2026.

Which Games Were Nominated for Best Fighting Game in 2026?

2XKO brings the League of Legends universe into a free-to-play tag-team fighter. Each team has two champions, and you can control both yourself or team up with a friend. Its tag and assist mechanics give players plenty of room to build combos and change their approach mid-match.

The game also includes ranked and casual matches, along with rollback netcode for online play. There’s one important update, though: Riot plans to end active development in December 2026. The servers will remain online, and the game will stay free to play.

Free-to-Play Fighting Game 2XKO 4.8 Based on our overall assessment at the time of writing. Best Fighting Game Awards 2026 nominee PLAY FOR FREE

If you’ve ever wanted to settle a debate over which element is the strongest, Avatar Legends: The Fighting Game gives you a chance. This 2D fighter features 12 playable characters inspired by the Avatar universe, each with their own combat style.

Elemental abilities are at the heart of its battles, while support characters add extra moves and strategic options. The Flow System also gives players more ways to move around the arena. Ranked and casual matches, combo trials, rollback netcode, and full crossplay round out the package.

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Invincible VS takes the brutal action of the Invincible universe and turns it into a 3v3 tag fighter. You can build a team of heroes and villains, then switch between them during battles to extend combos and keep your opponents on their toes.

The game also has a cinematic story mode with an original narrative from a writer of the animated series. Arcade, Training, and online multiplayer modes give players more ways to enjoy the fights. If you like team-based combat and the show’s over-the-top action, this one is worth a look.

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MARVEL Tōkon: Fighting Souls switches things up with a 4v4 tag-team format, where you build a squad of Marvel characters and use their abilities together to create combos. Its anime-inspired art style also gives familiar heroes a fresh look.

The game launched with 20 playable characters and includes accessible controls for newcomers. There’s plenty for experienced players too, with ranked and casual matches, training tools, and online lobbies that support up to 64 players. An Episode Mode adds a single-player story for anyone who wants a break from online battles.

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MY HERO ACADEMIA: All’s Justice takes players into the anime’s final war arc. Its roster features heroes and villains in their strongest forms, so fans can put some of the series’ biggest names against each other.

Combat uses 3v3 arena battles, with each character bringing their own abilities to the fight. There’s more to explore outside the battles too; Team Up Mission provides a dedicated single-player mode, while Story Mode covers the final war arc. Archives Battle Mode also lets fans revisit key moments from the series.

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What Makes a Fighting Game Award-Worthy?

A big roster and flashy moves can catch your attention, but a great fighting game needs more than that. Here are a few things that help separate the best from the rest:

Combat depth: Players should have room to learn new combos, counters, and strategies as they improve.

Players should have room to learn new combos, counters, and strategies as they improve. Character balance: Different fighters should have a fair chance, without one character dominating every match.

Different fighters should have a fair chance, without one character dominating every match. Unique identity: A memorable combat system or team mechanic can help a game stand out.

A memorable combat system or team mechanic can help a game stand out. Accessibility: Helpful tutorials and training modes give newcomers a way into the genre.

Helpful tutorials and training modes give newcomers a way into the genre. Online performance: Reliable netcode and matchmaking are important for anyone who enjoys competitive play.

The nominees approach these elements in different ways. That’s part of what makes this year’s fighting game category interesting.

How to Vote for Best Fighting Game at The Game Awards 2026

If you want to support your favorite nominee, head to The Game Awards official website and cast your vote in the Best Fighting Game category.

The public vote accounts for 10% of the final result, while the jury makes up the remaining 90%. Voting closes on December 9, 2026, at 6 PM PT. The winners will be announced during the ceremony on December 10, 2026.

My Final Verdict on Best Fighting Game Awards 2026

Best Fighting Game Awards 2026 has a fun mix of contenders, and there’s no shortage of different combat styles to enjoy. 2XKO brings its duo-based tag system, Avatar Legends: The Fighting Game puts elemental battles in the spotlight, and Invincible VS leans into its brutal team fights.

MARVEL Tōkon: Fighting Souls stands out with its 4v4 format, while MY HERO ACADEMIA: All’s Justice gives anime fans plenty of familiar matchups. Each nominee has something worth celebrating, so I’m curious to see which one takes the trophy. That’s what makes Best Fighting Game Awards 2026 such a fun category to follow.

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