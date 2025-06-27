9 Best Golf Video Games of 2025: Score Big

Looking for the best golf video game to tee off your digital dreams? I’m here to help you take your swing from the couch to the leaderboard and find the perfect way to play golf from home.

Golf games have come a long way since the pixelated fairways of the 1980s, evolving into rich, immersive experiences that can challenge your short game and show off your trick shots. From lush greens and dramatic water hazards to colorful characters and wacky power-ups, the world of virtual golf is a delightful playground where every putt counts.

So grab your digital 9-iron and get ready to chase that elusive hole-in-one – because no matter your level, these great games promise hours of laid-back fun and competitive excitement. Let’s dive into the top picks and find out which golf titles are worth adding to your gaming roster.

Our Top Picks for Golf Games

The world of golf video games isn’t just about sinking putts – it’s about crafting a gaming experience that feels as smooth and satisfying as a well-placed drive.

From hyper-realistic physics to lush digital fairways, these titles deliver a mix of authenticity and thrill that keeps you coming back for one more round. Here are our top choices:

PGA TOUR 2K23 Tiger Woods – Team up with Tiger Woods and take on iconic courses in this realistic golf sim. PGA Tour 2K25 – The newest golf sim offers better visuals and new courses for a pro-level experience. The Golf Club 2019 featuring the PGA TOUR – A solid sim that lets you test your skills on beautifully designed courses.

And this is just the beginning! Get ready to discover even more immersive ways to play golf, from dynamic weather systems and beautifully designed greens to character customization that puts you at the center of the action.

With each game offering its own unique spin on the sport, there’s something for everyone – from casual weekend warriors to serious digital golfers.

9 Best Golf Video Games You Need to Try

Ready to trade your real clubs for virtual swings? From classic simulations that capture the drama of the Masters to colorful arcade romps with power-ups and wacky obstacles, these great games promise to turn your living room into the ultimate digital green.

1. PGA TOUR 2K23 Tiger Woods

Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2022 Developer HB Studios, 2K Sports Unique features Features Tiger Woods as a playable character and executive director, licensed courses, extensive customization, and MyPLAYER career mode.

PGA TOUR 2K23 Tiger Woods is a love letter to golf fans, blending stunning visuals with authentic gameplay that’s as close to real life golf as you can get. The meticulously crafted courses pop with lush fairways and dynamic lighting that change throughout the day. Player models look sharp, and the broadcast-style presentation nails that Sunday afternoon vibe with a pro-level polish.

The swing system in 2K23 leans heavily on analog stick control for that satisfying, tempo-based feel – smooth swings and clean shots are rewarded, while any miscue sends your ball veering off-course (and you scrambling to recover). It’s that just-one-more-shot balance that makes every round thrilling.

What sets this game apart is the deep course designer, giving you the keys to your own golf kingdom. Whether you want to recreate your hometown par-3 or craft a fantasy 18-hole monster, the creative options are endless. Plus, online societies make it easy to compete and show off your designs.

Overall, 2K23 feels like a polished package for fans who want the most complete digital golfing experience around.

2. PGA Tour 2K25

Platforms PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2025 Developer HB Studios Unique features EvoSwing for realistic swings, MyCareer with RPG elements, online multiplayer modes, plus a deep course designer to create and share your dream courses.

PGA Tour 2K25 steps up to the tee with a polished and immersive golfing experience that’s sure to impress. The game boasts some gorgeous visuals – lush, lifelike courses, detailed player models, and dynamic lighting that truly makes every round feel like the real golf experience. The new EvoSwing system is a game-changer, adding a layer of realism with its timing and rhythm-focused swing mechanics. For those wanting a more laid-back game, the Perfect Swing option keeps it fun and approachable.

One of the coolest additions is the revamped MyCareer mode. Here, you’ll find a mix of RPG elements – think skill trees, training sessions, sponsorship deals, and even rivalries – that add extra depth and strategy to your journey to the top. Online features are also better than ever, with exciting modes like Divot Derby and Topgolf that offer a fresh spin on the standard 18 holes. And let’s not forget the course designer, which lets you build your own golfing masterpieces to share with friends.

While PGA Tour 2K25 doesn’t reinvent the wheel, its smart improvements and beautiful presentation make it a hole-in-one for any virtual golfer looking to hit the fairway.

3. The Golf Club 2019 featuring the PGA TOUR

Platforms PC, PS4, Xbox One Year of release 2018 Developer HB Studios Unique features First Golf Club game with PGA TOUR licensing, career mode with real golf tournaments, robust course designer.

The Golf Club 2019 featuring the PGA TOUR is where realism meets creativity, and it’s a hole-in-one for players who want the real deal. Visually, it’s a stunner: sun-dappled fairways, realistic course textures, and vibrant colors that bring every blade of grass to life. While player models are less flashy than later entries, the broadcast-style presentation is clean and keeps you locked into the action.

The core swing system relies on analog stick controls, making every shot feel as real as your follow-through. It’s a game that rewards finesse and punishes sloppy swings, adding a delightful challenge to every round. That precision gives you a real sense of accomplishment when you finally sink that 40-foot putt.

What truly makes this game stand out is its deep course creator. With the tools to design your own dream course, the only limit is your imagination. Whether you want to replicate famous holes or go off-the-wall creative, you’re in charge. The inclusion of licensed PGA TOUR events is the cherry on top, making this game a must-play for golfers who love to dream big – and then go out and play it.

4. EA SPORTS PGA TOUR

Platforms PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2023 Developer EA Tiburon Unique features Features real-life Major courses, advanced ShotLink data integration, and major tournaments like the Open Championship.

Step onto the lush fairways of EA SPORTS PGA TOUR and you’ll be blown away by the sheer beauty of its courses. The environmental details here are second to none, with light shimmering off water hazards and the foliage swaying gently in the breeze. Player models are impressively lifelike, lending each swing and stance a sense of authenticity that feels straight out of a televised broadcast.

The swing system is an intuitive analog stick mechanic that relies on tempo and precision. A smooth, controlled backswing and a confident downswing are the keys to avoiding those dreaded bunkers. It’s satisfying, and a little nerve-wracking, knowing that every movement of the stick translates to your golfer’s real-world motion.

What makes this video game distinct is its exclusive collection of iconic real-world courses like Augusta National, something that’s been missing from many golf games. Paired with the robust career mode and commentary that makes you feel like you’re part of the PGA Tour’s drama, EA SPORTS PGA TOUR nails that perfect blend of immersion and competitive spirit. It’s as close to hitting the links as you can get without lacing up your spikes.

5. PGA Tour 2K23

Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2022 Developer HB Studios, 2K Sports Unique features Realistic career mode, licensed courses, Tiger Woods playable character, and deep customization for courses and players.

Imagine yourself standing on the first tee, the sun just peeking over the horizon – PGA Tour 2K23 captures that moment beautifully. The courses are a visual treat, with carefully designed fairways and realistic environmental details that pull you right into the world of pro golf. Player models look sharp, and the broadcast-style presentation keeps every hole feeling fresh and exciting.

At the heart of it all is the analog stick swing system that’s become a 2K hallmark. It’s all about tempo and feel, making every shot a little mini-game of precision and patience. Miss the mark, and you’ll pay for it with an ugly slice or a trip to the sand trap – perfect for golf purists.

What really sets 2K23 apart is its community-driven course creator, allowing players to build their dream course, tweak every bunker and tree, and then challenge friends to see who’s the best designer. It’s this blend of competition and creativity that makes the game such a winner – especially with the legendary Tiger Woods front and center as both a playable icon and a key part of the game’s design philosophy.

6. Mario Golf: Super Rush

Platforms Nintendo Switch Year of release 2021 Developer Camelot Software Planning Unique features Fast-paced Speed Golf mode, motion controls, and colorful Mario-themed characters and courses.

Forget the country club vibes – Mario Golf: Super Rush takes golf and cranks up the fun to 11. The game’s bright, colorful visuals pop right off the screen, with each course offering its own zany Mario-themed spin. From lava-filled bunkers to sunny beach holes, it’s a feast for the eyes and a delight for fans of the Mushroom Kingdom.

Super Rush ditches realism for a more arcade-style swing system, using motion controls or button timing that’s easy to pick up and hard to put down. It’s fast, it’s furious, and it’s perfect for getting a quick round in with friends.

What really makes this video game unique is its multiplayer madness – Speed Golf mode has you and your buddies sprinting to your balls in real time, turning golf into a hilarious, high-energy race. If you’re looking for a golf game that’s more about smiles than serious competition, Mario Golf: Super Rush is a blast. It’s the kind of video game that keeps you laughing, even when your ball’s in the bunker.

7. Golf It!

Platforms PC Year of release 2017 (early access, ongoing updates) Developer Perfuse Entertainment Unique features User-friendly course creation tools, multiplayer mini-golf chaos, and a casual, physics-based approach.

Teeing off in Golf It! is like opening the door to a miniature golfing wonderland – one that doesn’t take itself too seriously. The visuals are bright and colorful, with creative courses that feel like they’ve been dreamed up during a summer afternoon spent at the local mini-golf spot. Each hole is a new challenge, whether it’s a loop-de-loop track or a wild ramp that sends your ball flying.

The swing system is delightfully simple, using a click-and-drag mechanic that’s easy to pick up but tricky to master. This accessibility is part of what makes Golf It! so addictive: you’re always just one shot away from that perfect bank shot.

What sets this video game apart is its robust course editor. Here, the fun doesn’t stop at playing – creating wild, inventive courses with your friends turns Golf It! into a playground of endless possibilities. Between the social chaos and the laughter that erupts when someone completely whiffs it, Golf It! is an absolute gem for fans of lighthearted competition.

8. The Golf Club 2

Platforms PC, PS4, Xbox One Year of release 2017 Developer HB Studios Unique features Deep course creation tools, refined swing mechanics, and online tournaments that keep you coming back to compete against other players.

Step into a world where golf isn’t just about winning – it’s about the journey. The Golf Club 2 impresses with courses that feel like real-life country clubs, filled with rolling hills, meticulously crafted bunkers, and a serene atmosphere that invites you to slow down and enjoy the view.

The core swing system relies on an analog stick mechanic, emphasizing smoothness and precision. Unlike the frantic rush of an arcade game, every shot in The Golf Club 2 feels weighty and deliberate, just like the real thing.

Where it really shines is in the community aspect. Players can join online societies to compete in tournaments, or even design their own courses with incredible detail. This deep social layer turns every round into an event and every course into a new discovery. It’s a celebration of golf’s peaceful beauty – paired with the endless creativity of the players who love it.

9. Golf with Your Friends

Platforms PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch Year of release 2020 Developer Blacklight Interactive Unique features Wild multiplayer mini-golf mayhem, wacky custom courses, and power-ups for a party-game twist.

Grab your pals and prepare for chaos – Golf with Your Friends lives up to its name in the best way possible. The courses are wild, wacky, and wonderfully over-the-top, like the obstacle course of your dreams with cannons, giant tubes, and more. Every new hole is a laugh-out-loud surprise, as no one can quite predict where their ball will end up next.

Swinging here is as easy as clicking to set your power and aiming just right, but the real magic comes from the game’s multiplayer mayhem. Up to 12 players can battle it out at once, leading to frantic sprints and hilariously botched shots.

What makes this video game stand out is the pure joy of it all. It’s less about perfect drives and more about laughter, trick shots, and the occasional ridiculous ricochet that somehow lands you a hole-in-one. Golf with Your Friends is proof that golf can be just as much fun with your friends online as it is on the course.

FAQs

What is the best golf game?

The best golf game for many is PGA TOUR 2K23 Tiger Woods, thanks to its impressive realism, dynamic swing system, and deep customization options that bring the thrill of professional golf to life.

What is the most realistic PC golf game?

PGA TOUR 2K23 is often considered the most realistic PC golf game, offering lifelike physics, detailed course visuals, and a satisfying swing mechanic that mirrors the real game.

Is golf 2K25 worth it?

Yes, Golf 2K25 is definitely worth it for fans of immersive golf sims! It builds on the strong foundation of past games, adding new features and refined gameplay for both solo and multiplayer enjoyment.