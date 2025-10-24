20 Best Games Like NieR Automata 2025: Profound Stories, Slick Combat, and Stylized Visuals

Fans searching for the best games like NieR Automata know what they’re looking for: graceful combat, haunting music, and stories that question what it means to live. NieR: Automata remains one of the rare games to merge philosophy with fun, balancing existential ideas with mechanical mastery.

The genre it helped redefine has evolved. Modern successors carry its blend of weighty themes and sharp design, letting players explore identity and purpose through epic combat. If you love meditative open worlds as much as high-stakes and character-driven battles, this list captures the same blend of emotion and precision that made NieR: Automata unforgettable.

Below, I’ve selected 20 of the best games similar to NieR: Automata in 2025, each offering its own take on introspection, spectacle, and swordplay.

Our Top Picks for Games Like NieR: Automata

The influence of NieR: Automata reaches across genres. Its mix of sharp action, massive open world, and moral stakes set a high bar for modern games. The three picks below show that approach from different angles while keeping the spirit intact.

Stellar Blade (2024) – A deliberate evolution of NieR: Automata’s style, Stellar Blade blends precise, high-risk parries with measured strikes and haunting exploration, where every clash, pause, and quiet moment deepens its reflection on faith, purpose, and identity Bayonetta (2009) – The clearest link to NieR’s combat ideals, Bayonetta uses Witch Time to reward precise dodges, keeping every exchange sharp, proving that beneath its bombastic set pieces lies a system built on timing and control. Astral Chain (2019) – Built around dual control, Astral Chain turns each fight into a short tactical plan as you precisely position the officer and Legions to perform combos, blending unique spectacle with investigative missions that offer moments of introspection.

If these highlights resonate with you, the list below provides even more stylish titles. You will find precise action, thoughtful RPGs, and large worlds that carry the same sense of meaning that made NieR: Automata endure.

20 Best Games Like NieR Automata that Offer Slick Combat and Inviting Worlds

When it comes to action RPGs with incredible combat and deep stories, NieR: Automata might be at the top of the list. But that doesn’t mean it stands alone. I racked my gamer brain to pull out the 20 best games like NieR: Automata that match or exceed its prowess when it comes to combat or narrative, and sometimes both. Are you more drawn to profound narratives? Do you prefer RPGs with great action, or action games with great RPG elements?

1. Stellar Blade [Contemporary Cybernetic Action Inspired by Nier]

Our Score 10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Action, Adventure, RPG Platforms PlayStation 5, PC Year of release 2024 Creator/s Shift Up Corporation Best for Players who want something between a hack-and-slash and a souls-like, with incredible visuals

Stellar Blade feels like a natural evolution of NieR: Automata’s combat and aesthetic. The creator was directly inspired by NieR: Automata and wanted to make his own spiritual successor. The inspiration is clear in both the character designs and the feel of combat, which will be a plus for Automata fans. You learn through rhythm rather than a tutorial, building instinct one encounter at a time. The result is demanding but fair, leaving satisfaction tied to skill rather than level or gear.

Why we chose it We chose this because of its direct inspiration from NieR: Automata. The creator has made no secret of the fact that Stellar Blade was his attempt at making a successor to NieR: Automata.

Every strike has weight, every parry carries risk. The game focuses on precision and discipline rather than aggression. Fights reward pattern recognition like a traditional souls-like, but the fast pace and abilities combos set it apart. It creates a clean loop: read, react, and counter. When mastered, it feels as fast and fluid as hack-and-slash.

Between battles, the tone slows. The ruined cityscapes and quiet pockets of humanity capture the same loneliness that defines NieR. Eve’s story centers on belief and identity, drawing parallels to Automata’s reflections on purpose and faith. The contrast between fierce combat and silent wandering grounds the world, giving you time to absorb its emptiness.

Final Verdict: A modern mirror to NieR: Automata. Precise combat, sparse beauty, and a story that finds humanity in motion and silence alike.

2. Bayonetta [The Ultimate Stylish Action Queen]

Our Score 9.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Action, Hack-and-Slash Platforms Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, Xbox, PC Year of release 2009 Creator/s Platinum Games, Sega Best for Players who love fast-paced, flashy combat that rewards combos

Bayonetta shares a lot of its combat DNA with NieR: Automata. With both titles being developed by Platinum Games, the smooth, graceful feel of combat they’re known for is on full display with Bayonetta. The system rewards clean inputs and sharp timing.

Perfect dodges trigger Witch Time, slowing your enemies and changing the pace of a fight. You gain room to improvise, juggle targets, and swap weapons mid-string without losing control. Enemy tells are distinct, animation frames are honest, and the camera keeps the action legible.

Why we chose it We chose this because Bayonetta has some of the best combat to ever exist in games. If you already like 2B, you’ll absolutely love Bayonetta.

Style sits on top of that foundation. Boss arenas play like anime set pieces, yet the rules never bend in unfair ways. You learn patterns, refine spacing, and find the weapons and combos that suit your playstyle. The soundtrack and visual flair add buckets of personality, opting for flagrant fun compared to Automata’s melancholy. That contrast helps Bayonetta stand out, focusing on combat for the purest hit of expressive, technical action that NieR fans often wish lasted longer.

Stages break into digestible chapters, which makes practice and optimization easy. You just hack, slash, and shoot your way through demons and angels, while Bayonetta cracks one-liners the whole while.

Final Verdict: The modern template for stylish action and a direct line to Automata’s grace in motion. It is precise, readable, and worth mastering.

3. Astral Chain [Best Unique Combat System]

Our Score 9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Action. Sci-fi Platforms Nintendo Switch Year of release 2019 Creator/s Platinum Games, Nintendo Best for Players who love Platinum’s style of combat, with unique dual-character mechanics

Astral Chain builds its identity around dual control. You command both a human officer and a spectral partner known as a Legion, linked by an energy chain that shapes every decision in combat. The mechanic creates tension and rhythm without relying on heavy inputs. You move one character to flank with one stick, loop the chain to trap with the other, or pull both together for precision counters. It seems awkward at first, but when it clicks, fights become short tactical bursts of coordination and reflex.

The game splits its time between slow detective work and explosive encounters, which keeps the pacing steady. Its anime art style presents a world that mixes neon grime and quiet melancholy, echoing the atmosphere of NieR: Automata without copying it.

Why we chose it We chose this because Astral Chain is a one-of-a-kind game, thanks to its dual-character combat that has the distinct Platinum Games feel..

Even while controlling two characters simultaneously, Platinum Games’ industry-leading combat is clearly present here. Each Legion has a different weight and purpose, and learning how to swap them mid-flow adds complexity.

The soundtrack ties action and exploration together with restrained electronic beats that never dominate the scene. You finish each mission with a rank that rewards measured play, not button spam.

Final Verdict: A sharp, inventive action game that rewards focus and timing. Its chain mechanic, steady pacing, and human questions make it a natural fit beside NieR: Automata.

Our Score 9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Action, Hack-and-Slash Platforms PlayStation, Xbox, PC Year of release 2019 Creator/s Capcom Best for Lovers of stylish combat, complex combos, and everything cool

Devil May Cry 5 takes expressive combat to its peak with the latest in the franchise that popularised the genre. As is tradition with the franchise, you have multiple characters you can choose from. Dante, Nero, and V each fight with a unique rhythm. Dante swaps styles and weapons mid-combo, Nero’s mechanical arms change the pace of a duel, and V commands spectral beasts from a safe distance.

Why we chose it We chose this because it is likely the best game in the Devil May Cry franchise. Outstanding visuals, genre-defining combat, and a deeply personal story make it a must-play.

The game’s ranking system pushes performance instead of survival. Points rise when you vary moves and keep the flow steady. You’ll learn your own style, favourite characters, weapons, and combos, all in pursuit of that Smokin’ Sexy Style!! Combat feels theatrical but never random, thanks to incredible motion-captured animations that cement it as one of the best hack-and-slash games of all time. Every enemy type has a clear counter and tempo, giving structure to the chaos.

Its world borrows NieR’s sense of collapse through its ruined cities, dying light, and a story about heritage and sacrifice. Yet the tone is lighter, balancing tragedy with swagger and humor. You’re not asked to suffer for mastery, only to explore its limits. High difficulty settings add intensity without punishing experimentation. (cannot link top 3, swap with Stellar Blade)

Final Verdict: Stylish, precise, and endlessly replayable. Devil May Cry 5 distills years of action design into a system that values freedom, skill, and rhythm in equal measure.

5. Black Myth: Wukong [A Chinese Masterpiece of Cinematic Action]

Our Score 9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Action RPG, Adventure, Cinematic Platforms PlayStation, Xbox, PC Year of release 2024 Creator/s Game Science Best for Players who love unique, challenging combat, cinematic presentation, and Chinese mythology

Black Myth: Wukong turns ancient Chinese legend into a modern action epic. You play a figure inspired by the Monkey King after the events of the classic Chinese novel Journey to the West. Moving through landscapes shaped by folklore and cosmic balance, every area feels alive with myth. Gods, spirits, and monsters test your skill in battles that feel cinematic and personal.

Why we chose it We chose this because its breathtaking visuals and cinematic combat are in a class of their own. A must-play for action RPG fans.

Its phenomenal graphics and cinematic action set a new benchmark for action RPGs. Combat blends martial arts with careful timing. Staff strikes have weight, and transformations add scale and variety. Motion capture gives physicality to dodges, parries, and counters. It captures the beauty and brutality of combat in a way that feels immediate.

Like NieR: Automata, it uses scale and storytelling to explore identity and purpose. Tone shifts from serene to tragic, and the world feels burdened by memory. Victories carry a quiet sense of loss that echoes NieR’s balance between transcendence and ruin.

Final Verdict: Black Myth: Wukong is ambitious and focused. It unites myth, motion, and meaning into a vision that mirrors Automata’s ability to turn combat into poetry.

6. Nioh 2 – The Complete Edition [Blistering Action-RPG with Lots of Loot]

Our Score 8.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Action RPG, Souls-Like, Looter Platforms PlayStation, PC Year of release 2020 Creator/s Team Ninja, Koei Tecmo Best for Players who love super-fast combat, lots of loot, and a souls-like formula

Nioh 2 – The Complete Edition sits at the intersection of skill, patience, and reaction time. Each encounter is a short, sharp test of reflexes and focus, where every weapon stance and Ki Pulse must land with intent. The combat is precise rather than forgiving, rewarding players who learn its rhythm instead of rushing through it. The deeper you go, the more it reveals. Layered systems demand attention and give real satisfaction when mastered.

Why we chose it We chose this because its fast-paced combat feels flashy, responsive, and primed for player expression. Everything a NieR: Automata fan wants from combat.

Unlike NieR: Automata, Nioh 2 keeps its story grounded in mythology and warrior tradition. Yet both share a fascination with cycles. Rebirth, failure, and the cost of persistence. Here, those ideas take form through yokai transformations that grant brief surges of power earned through discipline, not luck.

The Complete Edition folds in all DLC, adding new weapon types and regions that expand the world without diluting its core. It is punishing, but the structure encourages calm calculation rather than brute force.

Final Verdict: For players drawn to mechanical depth and deliberate challenge, Nioh 2 is a masterclass in control. It replaces spectacle with precision and rewards patience with moments of genuine triumph.

7. Code Vein [Post-Apocalyptic Anime Souls-Like]

Our Score 8.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Action RPG, Souls-Like Platforms PlayStation, Xbox, PC Year of release 2019 Creator/s Bandai Namco Best for For players who love souls-likes and anime

Code Vein takes the challenge and structure of Dark Souls and wraps it in the emotional tone of NieR: Automata, and paints it with anime colors. You move through a decayed, half-frozen world filled with relics of lost humanity. Combat balances speed with timing in classic souls-like fashion. The Blood Code system lets you adapt your build on the fly, switching between roles without starting over. It rewards experimentation and self-expression rather than rigid optimization.

Why we chose it We chose this because anime fans will feel right at home with the aesthetic and will enjoy the challenging souls-like combat and complex narrative.

Companions make a major difference as they join you as you explore and fight your way through the dilapidated world. Each partner has unique buffs, weapons, and special attacks, which shape how you approach each area. Beneath the surface, the story deals with memory, sacrifice, and identity.

Deep character customization lets you create your perfect anime warrior, from their hair to their outfit and accessories. Music and ambient sound reinforce the quiet tragedy of the decaying world.

Final Verdict: Code Vein delivers an accessible yet weighty Soulslike that captures NieR’s emotional undercurrent while offering deeper flexibility and aesthetic flair.

8. Final Fantasy XV [Cinematic Action JRPG Like No Other]

Our Score 8.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Action RPG, Open World Platforms PlayStation, Xbox, PC Year of release 2016 Creator/s Square Enix Best for Players who value companionship, exploration, and emotional worldbuilding

Final Fantasy XV reimagines the JRPG journey as a literal road trip. You drive across vast landscapes with three close friends, setting up camp, fighting creatures, and talking under the stars. It is as much about shared silence as it is about combat, which makes its story stand out among open-world adventures.

Why we chose it We chose this game because of its open world, flashy combat, and anime-inspired visuals. Final Fantasy XV is a special game, something NieR: Automata fans will instantly recognize.

What ties it to NieR: Automata is how it mixes beauty with melancholy. Both explore the fragility of companionship in worlds that have already ended. Here, that theme is wrapped in realism. Conversations flow naturally, the world feels lived in, and detours add a quiet sense of nostalgia. Combat balances spectacle with strategic weight, keeping encounters lively without losing danger.

The open world is sprawling, filled with side stories and hunts that expand the lore. The bond between Noctis and his friends keeps the tone grounded, turning the fantastical setting into something surprisingly human.

Final Verdict: If you want an adventure that mixes modern action, heartfelt storytelling, and freedom to explore, Final Fantasy XV is the most personal Final Fantasy yet.

9. Horizon Forbidden West: Complete Edition [Epic Open World Action RPG]

Our Score 8.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Action, RPG, Open World Platforms PlayStation, PC Year of release 2022 Creator/s Guerilla Games, Sony Interactive Entertainment Best for Players who enjoy a post-apocalyptic open world, with meaningful combat and top-tier presentation

Horizon Forbidden West: Complete Edition represents the peak of cinematic open world design. Landscapes stretch from desert ruins to overgrown cities, every detail crafted with care. Exploration grows from curiosity rather than obligation, something the best open-world games understand well.

Why we chose it We chose this because its open world design is incredible. Plenty of combat tools to play with, Gorgeous vistas to behold, and mysteries to reveal.

Combat is a strength. Aloy’s toolkit turns each fight into a tactical puzzle of movement and precision. You adapt constantly, switching between traps, melee strikes, and elemental arrows. Machines are towering predators with distinct patterns, and every encounter plays like a new language of survival.

Like NieR: Automata, it balances spectacle with reflection. Beneath the beauty lies a story about purpose, progress, and inheriting a broken earth. Aloy’s quiet persistence mirrors NieR’s resilience. Heroism expressed through empathy.

The Complete Edition expands the experience with new regions and refined systems, rounding off one of the most striking games of its generation.

Final Verdict: For players seeking a vast, resonant adventure, Horizon Forbidden West delivers scope and artistry. It turns the end of the world into a landscape of renewal, carrying the same spirit of reflection that makes NieR: Automata unforgettable.

10. Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice [Precision Swordplay and Intense Challenge]

Our Score 8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Action, Souls-Like Platforms PlayStation, Xbox, PC Year of release 2019 Creator/s From Software, Activision Best for Players who crave reflex-driven combat and an extreme challenge

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice is where FromSoftware stripped away builds and numbers to leave only timing. Every duel feels one mistake away from death. Swordplay is fast and exact, built around posture. Parries, jumps, and counters are acts of discipline, not panic.

Why we chose it We chose this due to its mature narrative and brutally fast combat that will challenge even the most seasoned gamers.

Where NieR: Automata reflects on humanity through machinery, Sekiro explores it through persistence. Death is not failure; it’s a process. Progress comes from patience rather than grinding. Rewards are won by defeating bosses, forcing mastery before growth.

Quiet temples, snow-covered fields, and blood-streaked castles will feel familiar to players who love the Japanese setting. It is beautiful and brutal in equal measure. But players should be aware that Sekiro is different from Ghost of Tsushima and other samurai games. Brutal difficulty and exacting precision are at the core of its swordplay, likely making it one of the most challenging games you’ve ever played.

The common thread is intent. Both games use action to express something beyond themselves. Loss, resolve, the struggle to move forward. Sekiro does it with fewer words and sharper steel. There is no easy path, only the one you carve through repetition and resolve.

Final Verdict: For players who value precision over power, Sekiro stands alone. It turns difficulty into meditation and gives victory its meaning through effort.

11. Scarlet Nexus [Pure Anime Psychokinetic Action]

Our Score 8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Action RPG, Sci-fi, Anime Platforms PlayStation, Xbox, PC Year of release 2021 Creator/s Bandai Namco Best for Players who love anime aesthetics, fast action, and a unique take on party combos and telekinesis

Scarlet Nexus builds combat around psychic control. You fight with blades, guns, and the ability to hurl the environment itself. Every object on the field is a weapon if you can time your inputs well. The system rewards awareness more than aggression. You pull cars, swing debris, and combine abilities with your squad to extend combos. It feels improvisational, letting you live the overpowered telekinetic fantasy to the fullest.

Why we chose it We chose this because it combines the existential storytelling familiar to anime and NieR fans with slick and fairly unique action combat.

The story features two protagonists, each with their own narrative that overlaps as you play, revealing different facets of the same conflict. That mirrored structure recalls NieR: Automata’s layered storytelling, where understanding comes from seeing the whole picture, not a single route.

Visual design sells that balance. The game blends clean anime lines with mechanical textures, keeping movement readable even when the screen fills with effects. Its soundtrack underlines tension without overwhelming focus.

Final Verdict: Fast, clean, and conceptually sharp. Scarlet Nexus takes psychic combat and layers it with heart and precision, making it one of the most inventive action RPGs of its kind.

12. Vanquish [High-Velocity Shooter Action]

Our Score 8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Action, Third-Person Shooter Platforms PlayStation, Xbox, PC Year of release 2010, Remaster 2020 Creator/s Platinum Games, Sega Best for Players who crave speed, fluid movement, and adrenaline-driven gameplay packaged as a unique shooter

Vanquish does away with the quiet introspective moment, opting instead for non-stop high-octane action. Sliding across the battlefield in powered armor, you manage boost energy, dodges, and slow-motion aiming in quick cycles.

It shares the same Platinum DNA as Automata, but focuses exclusively on creating the best third-person shooter combat possible. Each mechanic feeds the next, keeping you in motion rather than hiding behind cover. It looks chaotic, yet once you learn the flow, it becomes a kind of dance built around momentum.

Why we chose it We chose this because Platinum Games titles have a distinct feel that Nier: Automata fans will instantly recognize, even if you’re swapping your swords for shotguns.

The goal is keeping the loop alive for as long as possible. That loop mirrors NieR’s balance between control and instinct, when to pause, and when to go all out.

Its world follows classic sci-fi stories, sterile space stations, collapsing cities, and human ideals turned corporate. The tone is very anime, but the craft is deliberate. Every animation, reload, and weapon swap feeds that sense of propulsion.

Final Verdict: Fast, technical, and endlessly repeatable. Vanquish shares Automata’s commitment to motion as language, proving speed and control can coexist without confusion.

13. Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty [Chinese Historical Action RPG]

Our Score 8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Action RPG, Souls-Like Platforms PlayStation, Xbox, PC Year of release 2023 Creator/s Team Ninja, Koei Tecmo Best for Players who love fast-paced parry combat and the Three Kingdoms era mythology

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty builds on the legacy of Nioh, favoring a more fluid experience. Every fight feels like a blur of blades and movement that rewards aggression over hesitation. Parries set the rhythm, breaking enemies open for brutal counters that turn defense into offense. The pace is relentless, but it never becomes messy. Each frame still matters.

Why we chose it We chose this for combat fluidity and the parry system. If Sekiro is too much of a leap in difficulty from Nier: Automata, Wo Long is a nice middle ground.

Like NieR: Automata, it explores struggle through conflict, using myth and warfare to show resilience against fate. The setting, a dark fantasy take on the Three Kingdoms period, brims with demons, corruption, and fallen warriors. Every encounter reinforces a central idea. Courage and failure are inseparable.

The morale system ties into that loop. Confidence becomes a resource, rising as you conquer and falling when you die. It adds tension to exploration, which makes each battle a risk worth taking. That push and pull mirrors NieR’s climb through despair and defiance.

Final Verdict: Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty finds intensity through balance. It rewards adaptability and carries the same pulse of danger that defines Automata’s combat heart.

14. Lies of P [Pinocchio in a Brutal Gothic Souls-Like]

Our Score 8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Action RPG, Souls-like Platforms PlayStation, Xbox, PC Year of release 2023 Creator/s Neowiz, Round 8 Studio Best for Players who love From Software’s souls-like formula that are more story-driven

Lies of P takes the story of Pinocchio and reimagines it as a bleak parable about choice and control. Recognised as one of the best Souls-likes not made by From Software, it retains the formula but streamlines it. Every alley, clockwork machine, and puppet carries a sense of tragic beauty. Combat is tight and deliberate. Timing blocks and punishes feels rewarding, and each new weapon part introduces small rhythm changes that keep battles sharp.

Why we chose it We chose this because it’s one of the best souls-likes on the market. That means great combat, superb visuals, and a compelling story inspired by a classic fairy tale.

Where NieR: Automata asks what it means to be human, Lies of P questions the value of truth. You decide when to lie, shaping the ending and the tone of your journey. Decisions land heavily because the world is built to make you second-guess yourself.

The design evokes early industrial Europe, filled with flickering lamplight and dust-choked air. Encounters feel handcrafted, not random. Difficulty runs high, but it rewards careful observation more than brute force.

Final Verdict: Lies of P stands out for craftsmanship and restraint. It merges art direction and mechanical depth into something elegant.

15. Xenoblade Chronicles [JRPG with an Expansive Narrative and World]

Our Score 8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Action, JRPG, Open World Platforms Nintendo Switch (Definitive Edition) Year of release 2010 (Original), 2020 (Remaster) Creator/s Monolith Soft, Nintendo Best for Players who enjoy massive worlds packed with content, MMO-style combat in a classic JRPG package

Xenoblade Chronicles captures the philosophical wonder that defines NieR: Automata, only through scale rather than solitude. Beloved as one of the best JRPGs of all time, Xenoblade captures the soul of a classic and brings it into the modern era. The massive open world stretches across the bodies of fallen titans, each region alive with distinct cultures, monsters, and mechanical relics of forgotten wars. The soundtrack soars, the environments breathe, and discovery rarely fades.

Why we chose it We chose this because its enormous open world is full of stories and battles, which will force you to think.

At its core, it is a meditation on fate and rebellion. Characters question the forces shaping their existence, not unlike the androids of NieR. Yet Xenoblade Chronicles offers warmth alongside tragedy. A party that grows together through hardship and friendship. The story unfolds patiently, rewarding players who invest time into both narrative and combat.

Mechanics weave real-time positioning with chain attacks and party coordination. It feels strategic without losing flow, encouraging experimentation instead of repetition. Each encounter builds tension that resolves when skill and timing align.

Final Verdict: For players who crave vast exploration and emotional storytelling, Xenoblade Chronicles stands as a complete JRPG.

Our Score 7.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Action Adventure, Story-Driven, Psychological Platforms PlayStation, Xbox, PC, Nintendo Switch Year of release 2017 Creator/s Ninja Theory Best for Players looking for a mature character-driven story bolstered by intense combat

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice trades scale for intimacy. Fights are close, readable, and heavy, so each block and sidestep carries weight. The combat system is simple on paper but tense in practice, which suits a story about grief and resolve. Its puzzles and platforming sections cement it as an incredible adventure game that chooses intimate setpieces over explosive ones. The space between encounters is where we get to see Senua at her lowest, attempting to deal with her trauma.

Why we chose it We chose this for its clever combination of brutal combat and deeply personal story. It’s tonally different from NieR, but shares the same soul.

Voices circle the player and shift in volume to suggest doubt, warning, or panic. That soundstage shapes how you read danger and gives combat an edge that goes beyond numbers. The camera stays close, surfaces look worn, and the world narrows to what Senua can process in that moment.

The link to NieR: Automata is tone and purpose. Neither needs endless skill trees to create momentum. Both games place combat inside a conversation about identity and loss.

Final Verdict: Focused, personal, and sincere. Hellblade turns small encounters into meaningful trials and uses sound and perspective to tell the story as much as any cutscene.

17. ELEX II [Open World Hybrid of Sci-Fi and Swords]

Our Score 7.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Open World, Action, RPG Platforms PlayStation, Xbox, PC Year of release 2022 Creator/s Piranha Bytes, THQ Nordic Best for Players who enjoy freedom, moral choices, and a medieval/sci-fi fusion

ELEX II blends scavenged sci-fi with rugged fantasy. Jetpacks, factions, and hand-built settlements sit beside swords, mutants, and old-world ruins. The draw is freedom. You pick alliances, pick fights, and pick your route through territory that rarely funnels you down one path. Combat feels scrappy at first, then settles once you pair a build with a faction kit that suits your style.

Why we chose it We chose this because ELEX II is not afraid to ask difficult questions. It has an interesting setting, an explorable open world, and fun combat.

People are rebuilding after the end, and every camp has a belief system trying to make sense of it. Conversations matter. Choices close doors and open others. The world looks harsh, yet it has a spark of curiosity that keeps you poking into side valleys and half-collapsed labs.

Movement is the secret sauce. No epic sci-fi game would be complete without a jetpack. Cliffs become routes and rooftops shortcuts. Exploration becomes a puzzle of lines and stamina, not just a checklist. It gives the map a vertical life that most open worlds skip.

Final Verdict: Rough edges, big heart. If you want a messy, ambitious world where decisions shape the journey, ELEX II has the right kind of grit and wonder.

18. Steelrising [French Revolution Clockwork Robots, Enough Said]

Our Score 7.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Action RPG, Souls-Like Platforms PlayStation, Xbox, PC Year of release 2022 Creator/s Spiders, Nacon Best for Players who love the steampunk French Revolution aesthetic, with fast and forgiving combat

Steelrising places a Soulslike inside an alternate French Revolution. Paris is filled with mechanical soldiers, and every battle plays as a deliberate exchange of timing and space. You control Aegis, an automaton built for combat, moving through firelit courtyards and twisted metal silhouettes.

Why we chose it We chose this because it offers satisfying combat that leans more towards a hack-and-slash style than a traditional souls-like.

Atmosphere is the star. The art direction turns familiar landmarks into eerie reflections of revolt, and the machine designs add weight to every step. Combat is measured but never dull. Clear tells and satisfying punish counters feel earned. Weapon variety and modular upgrades add depth without muddying the rules.

The parallels to NieR: Automata are direct. Both explore emotion through machinery and rebellion against creation. Aegis’s quiet search for identity gives the violence a tender edge, drawing human feeling from inhuman form.

Final Verdict: Steelrising merges history with imagination. Challenge, style, and reflection sit comfortably together. For players who enjoy action wrapped in artistry, it is an overlooked gem.

19. Remnant II [Cooperative Action with Blades and Guns]

Our Score 7.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Third-Person Shooter, Rogue-Lite, Souls-Like Platforms PlayStation, Xbox, PC Year of release 2023 Creator/s Gunfire Games, Gearbox Best for Players who love souls-like combat blended with third-person shooting and a rogue-lite loop

Remnant II expands on its predecessor with a multiverse that feels endless and unpredictable. Each world follows its own logic, with unique enemies, architecture, and secrets. The result is a blend of gunplay and discovery that keeps you alert. Every death teaches you something.

Why we chose it We chose this due to its excellent combat and RPG systems. Its fantastic game loop is made even better when played with friends.

Combat strikes a balance between shooter precision and action RPG strategy. Weapons feel powerful, yet survival depends on teamwork and adaptability. Archetypes bring distinct abilities, and experimenting with combinations leads to playstyles that feel personal.

Where NieR: Automata explores meaning through narrative, Remnant II does so through chaos. Fragments of its worlds form a story about persistence, connection, and the cost of endless battles. The loneliness of ruined cities mirrors NieR’s isolation, while the cooperative focus creates real shared triumph.

Final Verdict: A rare shooter that marries tension and creativity. It rewards curiosity, teamwork, and nerve, delivering an experience that feels as emotional as it is intense.

20. Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden [Deeply Emotional Action RPG]

Our Score 7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Action RPG, Narrative-Driven Platforms PlayStation, Xbox, PC Year of release 2024 Creator/s Don’t Nod, Focus Entertainment Best for Players looking for an action-adventure with deep combat and an emotional story with meaningful choices

Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden blends supernatural mystery with human drama. You play two ghost hunters bound by love and tragedy, forced to decide between duty and devotion. Choices shape the story and the world you leave behind. It is a tale of guilt, redemption, and promises to the dead.

Why we chose it We chose this because its emotional story is as prevalent as its combat. Equal parts heart thumper and tearjerker.

The tone mirrors NieR: Automata in its sincerity. Both use action to explore connection and loss rather than conquest. Here, combat and narrative intertwine. Every spirit banished or spared changes how you see the leads. The setting, a cold frontier haunted by memory, gives the story a grounded melancholy that never feels forced.

Dialogue is intimate. There are no right answers, only consequences that feel human. Quiet moments of reflection between battles make decisions land harder.

Final Verdict: Banishers offers emotional weight within a world of ghosts and choices. It captures the same bittersweet tone that defines NieR: Automata, proving that love stories can live inside tragedy.

My Overall Verdict

NieR: Automata proved action can carry insight without losing pulse. These picks keep that spirit alive while serving different kinds of players.

For cinematic storytellers → Horizon Forbidden West: Complete Edition.

Grand scale, clear stakes, and a world that invites reflection.

For tactical thinkers → Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice.

Precise swordplay that rewards focus and calm under pressure.

For laid-back explorers → Final Fantasy XV.

Open roads, gentle pacing, and character moments that breathe.

For nostalgia seekers → Bayonetta.

The modern classic that defined expressive, readable, stylish action.

For modern spiritualists → Stellar Blade.

Demanding yet graceful combat meets quiet, reflective world-building.

