12 Best Games Like Dance Dance Revolution to Play in 2025

If you grew up in the 90s and were a fan of the popular DDR, then living in 2025 means you’re probably looking for the best games like Dance Dance Revolution. While it didn’t exactly invent the dance and rhythm trend, it popularized it, which is the main reason these titles are popular today.

In all fairness, titles like DDR have become a lot more advanced and modern these days, so it’s only natural for people to want to bring back their nostalgia with a modern twist. This is why we decided it’s a good time to cover my options for the best Dance Dance Revolution alternatives you should get today, and see how they measure up to the original one.

Our Top Picks for Games Like Dance Dance Revolution

As far as rhythm titles are concerned, not all of them are created equally, which means that they’re all the best in a certain way. With that said, there are 3 choices that I would put in the top 3 tier as the ones that really stand out.

Just Dance 2025 Edition (2024) – This is the ultimate party-friendly option, with smartphone or camera scoring features, which makes it accessible to anyone, while offering full choreography for those who are seriously into dancing. In the Groove (2004) – This is probably the most authentic successor to Dance Dance Revolution, thanks to features like the technical step charts, flexible support for custom songs, and, most importantly, its difficulty. Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Mega Mix+ (2020/2022) – This rhythm masterpiece is a mix of dazzling visual content and a massive library of J-Pop and Vocaloid, making it perfect for those who are more interested in their fingerwork rather than footwork.

These are 3 choices that are the pinnacle of rhyme gaming these days, but that doesn’t mean they’re the only ones. Keep on reading to check out my choices for the best titles like DDR to keep you vibing in 2025.

12 Best Games Like Dance Dance Revolution To Get You Moving

From a feisty dance-off in your living room to today’s popular VR workouts, my list will reveal the best Dance Dance Revolution alternatives, showing that this niche is more active than ever. Let’s dive in.

1. Just Dance 2025 Edition [Best Party-Friendly Dance Game]

Our Score 10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox X|S Publish year 2024 Modes Solo, Party, Workout Songs 40+ base, 300+ via Just Dance+ Input Joy-Con, smartphone, or camera

Ubisoft’s Just Dance has been around since 2009, so it’s no wonder that the 2025 Edition is on today’s list. The fact that it’s approachable is one of the several reasons why it’s so popular with all ages.

The general idea behind it is simple. You follow the moves on the screen and try to mimic them as closely as possible, while it tracks how well you do. The themed stages, vibrant content, and active choreography can make it feel like every session is a concert.

Why we chose it It’s accessible, party-friendly, and keeps the DDR spirit alive through a modern recreation

One thing that sets this option apart from some of the others is the accessibility. Unlike some of the other entries you’ll see on this list, Just Dance 2025 Edition is more than just another console title. You can use your smartphone camera and have the same immersive experience, making it available for the masses.

This is a title that I’d praise for bringing together different kinds of groups who will equally enjoy it. From grandparents to kids, the constantly increasing library has a song that every generation would be happy to dance to.

The only slight complaint is that you need an account and must go through the verification process. There are some services tied to this title that are worth it, but for some, it may be a hassle. They’ll need to visit their browser, enter some info, and all they want to do is dance.

Final Verdict: People who want something that can brighten up any social gathering should definitely look into Just Dance 2025 Edition.

2. In the Groove [Best Arcade-Style DDR Successor]

Our Score 9.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Arcade, PlayStation 2, Windows, Mac OS X Publish year 2004 Modes Single, Versus, Marathon Songs Around 70 official, unlimited via custom packs Input 4-panel dance pad

Many people consider In the Groove as the best successor to the Dance Dance Revolution, which is why it earns the second spot on my list today. The publisher took the already popular approach and designed it to have a 4-panel format. To spice things up, the developers included advanced mechanics like hands and mines, which increase the difficulty and make this a very technical title. This means you’d need to be precise and creative to excel at it.

Why we chose it It’s the most authentic and demanding successor to DDR, making it popular with the hardcore arcade fans.

Considering it’s a modern title, you can expect to get the latest and greatest features that you’d expect. The most important one is the community-driven content, which allows you to add songs and charts, nurturing your competitive aspects.

I’d say that In the Groove is a title that will put your skills to the ultimate test through some of the hardest charts ever created. The visuals are generally minimalist, meaning you’re focusing on enjoying rather than some shiny graphics.

Final Verdict: Hardcore players who want to showcase and put their skills to the test will find In the Groove the perfect option for them.

Our Score 9.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC (Steam), Nintendo Switch Publish year 2020 (Switch), 2022 (PC) Modes Solo, Playlist/Arcade Songs Over 170 for PC, around 100 for Switch Input Controller, keyboard, Joy-Con (Switch)

Not all people are fans of moving around, which is why I included a title like Dance Dance Revolution, which is aimed at those with quick fingers. Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Mega Mix+ is a title that revolves around inputs like tap, hold, and flick, featuring popular Vocaloid and J-Pop tracks combined with bright and shiny animated videos.

One of the main selling points is the massive library of songs, which offers users various difficulty levels ranging from beginner-friendly to expert. Every track feels like a concert, and each concert can be a dare to complete.

Why we chose it It’s an alternative that offers excellent visuals, a massive library, and is a button-based option to dance pads.

Despite being categorized as difficult, it’s still one that even novice players will get to enjoy. It offers a little bit of everything, making it enjoyable for all players. In addition to that, being able to create custom playlists and enjoy your favorite tracks, cements this as an excellent DDR replacement for today’s modern era.

Final Verdict: People who love rhythm titles leaning toward the pop culture, combined with a button-based experience, should definitely give the Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Mega Mix+ a try.

4. Dance Central Spotlight [Best Motion-Controlled Dance Game]

Our Score 9.4 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Xbox One (Kinect required) Publish year 2014 Modes Solo, Multiplayer Songs 10 base, over 50 with DLC Input Kinect motion tracking

Officially, Microsoft’s Kinekt has been discontinued since 2017, but that doesn’t mean people still don’t own it. If you’re in that group, then the Dance Central Spotlight is the perfect option to pair with this device that never got the glory it deserved in your home. In essence, it’s similar to Just Dance, but it offers so much more, at least in terms of technical.

It analyzes your movement and evaluates your form, meaning you can get rewards for precise timing or positioning your body perfectly. Despite relying on slightly older hardware to work, it features a modern interface and choreography that may sometimes seem too real.

Why we chose it It requires precision during motion, which also makes it demanding and, at the same time, rewarding.

While it’s not impossible for beginners to get a hang of it, I would recommend it to those interested in improving their skills with the help of a dance simulation game while still having fun. The best part is that it generally relies on DLC, meaning you can build your own library based on what you like.

Final Verdict: People who own a Kinect and are interested in improving their dance moves should waste no time and get the Dance Central Spotlight.

5. Pump It Up [Best K-Pop and International Dance Arcade Game]

Our Score 9.2 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Arcade, PC simulators, PlayStation 2, Xbox, PSP, Mobile Publish year 1999 Modes Single, Double, Co-op Songs Over 500 in modern versions Input 5-panel dance pad

Among the many options like DDR, there’s one from South Korea, and it’s Pump It Up, released over 20 years ago. It features a 5-panel layout including a center panel with arrows that force you to cross patterns and to full-body movements.

Being physically demanding means it probably won’t be a favorite with those who are just getting into this genre. With that said, with enough commitment and effort, you can get quite good at it. Also, considering the country of origin, you can expect to see a lot of K-pop titles with some international hits included. This also means you’ll be looking at flashy graphics combined with LED lights to make the overall experience all the more spectacular.

Why we chose it It offers a unique 5-panel layout and features a rich K-pop library offering a slightly unique experience.

As a title that pushes you to learn and get better, this one may not be the most popular option on this list, but it’s definitely one that deserves to be here. The publisher included certain services to elevate the experience in the newer versions, which are worth checking out.

Final Verdict: People who are K-pop fans and are looking to accept a challenge will find that Pump It Up could be the right choice for them.

6. Beat Saber [Best VR Rhythm DDR Alternative]

Our Score 9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC VR (SteamVR, Oculus), PlayStation VR Publish year 2018 Modes Solo, Multiplayer Songs Over 30 in base, thousands available via mods Input VR motion controllers

Sci-Fi fans are going to love this next choice as it combines a popular franchise with a rhythm title. Beat Saber, as the name suggests, is a title where, instead of using pads, you’re using lightsabers. Believe me, you won’t find a negative review about this title, ever.

You’re using virtual lightsabers to slash incoming blocks, thus creating the beats. During the process, there are instances where you’ll need to duck and avoid obstacles, meaning it can turn into a full-body workout. For Beat Saber, you’ll need a VR headset, meaning you’ll be immersing yourself in a realistic-looking dance battle, regardless of whether you’re going solo or plan to have a long multiplayer gaming session.

Why we chose it It’s the absolute best VR game in this genre, plus it combines the experience with Star Wars.

To back this up, it’s designed with a colorful interface featuring neon lights and futuristic aesthetics. Many call this the best VR workout rhythmic option, and I have to agree, thanks to the combination of addictiveness and fitness benefits. And the best part about it is that it has a very active modding community, which means you have thousands of tracks to slice through.

Final Verdict: VR headset owners who are into Star Wars and are looking for a rhythmic title that will offer a full-body workout action should look no further than Beat Saber.

7. Ragnarock [Best DDR Alternative for Rock & Metal Fans]

Our Score 8.9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC VR, Meta Quest Publish year 2021 Modes Solo, Multiplayer (up to 8 players) Songs Over 30 rock and metal tracks Input VR motion controllers (drumsticks)

My next pick for today’s list moves away from the standard dance tunes and is intended for those who are fans of rock and metal. Ragnarock revolves around war drums, putting it well within the Viking territory.

This is the kind of title where you’ll be pounding to your favorite rock and metal tracks as you play, which is relatively simple but physically demanding. It combines the element of drumming with racing, meaning that as you strike, your speed and power increase, as long as the strike is on time. Beginners will get a hold of the mechanics and get better at it over time, but it’s not for someone looking to get into this kind of gaming.

Why we chose it It’s Viking-themed and focuses on drumming, which makes it perfect for metal and rock fans.

It offers something refreshing that none of the others do. On one hand, it offers a genre of music that’s quite limited compared to the other options on this list. In addition to that, the Norse-inspired content and drumming-oriented experience make it aimed at a full upper-body action.

Final Verdict: Those who are looking for something niche, like rock and metal, that combines Nordic visuals and some intense hand movement, will love Ragnarock.

8. Taiko no Tatsujin [Best Drum-Based DDR Alternative]

Our Score 8.7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox X|S Publish year 2022 Modes Solo, Multiplayer Songs 76 base, DLC expansions Input Taiko drum controller, buttons

I’m continuing the trend with drumming articles, but this one has a Japanese heritage. Taiko no Tatsujin is a rhythmic title featuring a taiko drum, which means your goal is to be in sync with the notes you see on the screen.

The thing that makes it so charming is the fact that it’s rewarding, especially when you hit the drum note at just the right moment. It’s colorful and bright, which also makes it very attractive even to the younger generation, making it more than just another Xbox Series X|S or Switch fitness game. Speaking of, it’s not the most difficult entry on this list, so it can be fun for the whole family or a group of friends.

Why we chose it It’s joyful and it’s drum-based, meaning it’s easy to learn and fun to master.

With a diverse soundtrack ranging from J-pop and anime to classical remixes, combined with an intuitive experience with the dedicated controller or a regular one, Taiko no Tatsujin is an option that definitely deserves to be on this list. As a bonus, services like a Taiko Music Pass subscription on your account unlock a larger library. If you’re worried about security, you can enjoy offline and be worry-free.

Final Verdict: If you’re a fan of a joyful rhythmic DDR alternative that is approachable and can be enjoyed over and over again, Taiko no Tatsujin is the one that will provide all the fun you’ll want.

9. DJMax Respect V [Best Hardcore Rhythm Challenge]

Our Score 8.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC (Steam), Xbox One, Xbox X|S Publish year 2017 (PS4), 2019 (PC), 2022 (Xbox) Modes Solo, Online Multiplayer (up to 7 players) Songs Over 150 base, additional with DLC expansions Input Keyboard, controller

I’ve mentioned plenty of beginner-friendly titles, but this next one is aimed at those looking for something a bit more difficult. DJMax Respect V is one that won’t put your stamina to the test. Instead, it will test your reaction times thanks to the gaming mechanics, where you’ll need to hit the note chart, which may require you to hit up to 8 notes at once.

The soundtrack collection is massive and includes rock, hip-hop, EDM, and a lot more. To add to that, you have multiple difficulty levels, meaning that even though I wouldn’t classify it as the most beginner-friendly option, you could still master it if you put enough time and effort into it. And to be fair, you probably will, thanks to the ranking system, which will reward you for hitting the mark.

Why we chose it It’s the deepest and most demanding option, but perfect for those who seek to master it.

I’ll be honest, if you’ve never played something like this before, you probably won’t have a lot of fun in the beginning, at least not until you start to master it. Once you do, DJMax Respect V can be one of the most rewarding experiences ever.

Final Verdict: There are a few titles with a steep learning curve, and DJMax Respect V is one of them, which is why you should consider whether you’re a veteran or plan to really dive into this niche.

10. Spin Rhythm XD [Best EDM-Focused DDR Alternative]

Our Score 8.4 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, macOS, Linux, optional VR Publish year 2023 Modes Solo, Custom Playlists Songs Over 60 tracks Input Mouse, keyboard, controller, MIDI DJ gear

Even though this is a list of DDR-like alternatives, Spin Rhythm XD is one that takes a slightly different approach. You’ll need to focus on tapping notes, flicking beats, and aligning colors while listening to your favorite EDM tracks.

Considering the type of music, you can expect the control system to focus on making you feel like a DJ. In addition to that, the neon visuals combined with the soundtracks create a party-like atmosphere, which is what EDM fans are after.

Why we chose it It features an innovative rotary control system and focuses on EDM fans.

The rotary controller is the star of the show, which means that you’ll need to manage a few aspects to get everything right. Spinning the dial while tapping and flicking means you’ll need well-coordinated hands to make sure you ace every track. It takes some getting used to, especially if you’ve played a lot of rhythmic titles.

Final Verdict: Spin Rhythm XD is probably the best option I would recommend to EDM fans looking for something slightly different.

11. Audiosurf [Best Rhythm Game Powered by Your Own Music]

Our Score 8.1 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC Publish year 2008 Modes Solo, Online Leaderboards Songs Unlimited Input Keyboard, mouse

Another popular indie title in this niche is one that offers something a bit different than what the others have. Audiosurf combines the main features of a rhythmic and a puzzle title, while allowing you to use your personal library.

You’re piloting a hovercraft through a track that pulses, bends, and shifts based on the song you’ve chosen. The goal is to collect the colored blocks to score points, and the best part is that each track is generated from the song you chose, allowing you to enjoy it fully without needing services.

Why we chose it You can use your own library as a base, meaning you can enjoy it as much or as long as you add new songs.

The most unique thing about it is that you can game as much as you want, thanks to the fact that it doesn’t have a built-in library. If you have 1 million songs, then you have 1 million levels to experience. It’s a thrilling experience because you’re discovering which song creates the most demanding track, and you’ll be constantly working on improving your score.

Final Verdict: If you’re after something that adapts to your music taste, Audiosurf is a superb choice, even for those who aren’t veterans in this niche.

12. Groove Coaster [Best Visual Arcade Rail-Shooter Rhythm]

Our Score 8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Arcade, iOS, Android, PC (Steam), Nintendo Switch Publish year 2011 (iOS), 2018 (PC), 2019 (Switch) Modes Solo, Multiplayer Songs Over 30 base, additional with DLC expansions Input Controller, touchscreen, BOOSTER arcade controllers

Last but not least is another option that mixes rhythmic styles with another one. Groove Coaster is one of the best rhythm games for those who love the arcade element. It features a winding track where you’ll need to tap, hold, or swipe to follow the song and the beat, and the more precise you are, the more points you’ll get.

The fun doesn’t stop there. To match the dynamic experience, the visuals feature a plethora of lights, colors, and sounds, immersing you in the experience. The thing I like about this is that, despite being flashy, it won’t cause a sensory overload.

Why we chose it Striking visuals and rail-shooter mechanics that turn music into a 3D masterpiece.

Difficulty-wise, I have mixed feelings about it, and they are positive. Generally, it’s not too difficult to learn, but it can be a struggle to become a pro at it. With that said, it will push you to get better. Plus, Taito’s network services offer an elevated and immersive experience.

Final Verdict: Groove Coaster is nicely balanced between difficult, flashy, and enjoyable, which is why I’d recommend it to anyone, especially J-pop and EDM fans.

My Overall Verdict

Today, I present to you 12 options, all of which measure up to the original quite well, covering all options from a nerve-racking dance-off to a casual cardio session. With so many choices, how do you make the right one? The good news is that there is a game for every kind of player, so let me outline my choices for the different rhythmic players out there.

For newcomers: Just Dance 2025 Edition . It may not be the easiest one on the planet, but it’s still great for those who are looking to jump on board this niche.

. It may not be the easiest one on the planet, but it’s still great for those who are looking to jump on board this niche. For arcade fans: In the Groove . This is probably the closest to DDR because it’s challenging, but it still offers endless fun.

. This is probably the closest to DDR because it’s challenging, but it still offers endless fun. For VR owners: Beat Saber . Not only is this game best suited for VR, but it’s also one of the more demanding ones on this list, so prepare to accept a good workout.

. Not only is this game best suited for VR, but it’s also one of the more demanding ones on this list, so prepare to accept a good workout. For J-pop and anime fans: Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Mega Mix+ . The library, combined with the mechanics and hypnotizing visuals, makes it excellent for this category of players.

. The library, combined with the mechanics and hypnotizing visuals, makes it excellent for this category of players. For personal library: Audiosurf. There are those who’d like to use their own personal library, and this is the absolutely best one for it.

