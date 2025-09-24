10 Best Switch Fitness Games in 2025 for Active Fun

The best Switch fitness games reshape exercise by turning it into play. Some titles drop you into fantasy quests where every action comes from real effort, while others push you through a trainer-led routine that keeps you moving. Bold, movement-driven gameplay makes workouts easier to enjoy and harder to skip .

Here, I’ll take you through 10 Nintendo Switch picks that get you moving without feeling like a chore. Each was chosen for keeping activity fresh and entertaining. They are games you want to play, even if your workout is cleverly disguised as fun.



If you’ve ever wanted to get off the couch and still feel like you’re gaming, these titles can help.

Our Top Picks for Switch Fitness Games

The Nintendo Switch‘s motion controls are the perfect way to experience workouts, especially since (most of the time) you won’t need anything extra. These are the fitness games on the Switch that stood out to me.

These three Switch fitness games prove you can break a sweat without stepping foot in a gym, but trust me – there’s plenty more where that came from. Scroll down and you’ll find even more ways to turn your Joy-Cons into your new workout buddies.

10 Best Nintendo Switch Fitness Games To Make You Sweat

These Switch fitness games highlight how activity and entertainment are easy to blend together. With options that span fantasy workouts and lively dance sessions, Nintendo Switch workout games give you new reasons to stay active. How many of these titles will you add to your library?

1. Ring Fit Adventure [Best for Consistency and Progression]

Our Score 10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Nintendo Switch Year of Release 2019 Creator/s Nintendo, Nintendo Entertainment Planning & Development Best for RPG fans Metacritic Score 83

Nintendo managed to disguise exercise as a fantasy RPG, and it works surprisingly well. Ring Fit Adventure has you jogging in place, doing squats, and using a resistance ring to cast spells and topple monsters. Accessories for this game (the Ring-Con and Leg Strap) translate real sweat into in-game progress.

You are improving yourself and your character at the same time. The intensity ramps up slowly, and sometimes the voice lines can get repetitive. Still, I loved the introduction of the role-playing elements, which gave the workouts that satisfying action RPG feel and made fitness progress play out like leveling up a character.

Sticking with workout routines can be difficult, but this one will have you sweating it out and coming back for more, day after day.

Why we chose it The balance of workout depth with engaging gameplay makes this the gold standard for fitness gaming.

My Verdict: If you need motivation to move and want to “gamify” exercise, this game will be your new favorite thing.

What do players think?

handerburgers ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ As an adult, this game was the only thing that ever got me to exercise consistently.

2. Fitness Boxing 2: Rhythm & Exercise [Best for Intense Workouts]

Our Score 9.7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Nintendo Switch Year of Release 2020 Creator/s Imagineer, Nintendo, Nintendo of America Inc. Best for Intense cardio Metacritic Score 66

Skip the gimmicks and get straight into workouts with Fitness Boxing 2: Rhythm & Exercise. This title has you using Joy-Con controllers to jab and hook, and your form definitely matters. A virtual trainer calls the shots. You can create combos by chaining together different moves, and landing one is super satisfying.

The calorie burn sneaks up fast in this game. Before long, you’ll feel the pull on your arms and back. Some players point out that the motion and pose registration isn’t always perfect – punches sometimes slip through unregistered, and full-body stance corrections don’t get picked up reliably. Personally, I didn’t find it to be a dealbreaker, but it’s worth keeping in mind if precision is a big part of your routine.

Fitness Boxing 2 isn’t a flashy game. It doesn’t contain much more than the structured workout sessions. For cardio in your living room, though, you can’t get much better than this. You won’t have to deal with the gym or a sweaty crowd during these sessions.

Why we chose it Reliable cardio sessions never get repetitive in this game, and variety keeps it interesting without making it overwhelming.

My Verdict: This is a high-energy, no-nonsense workout that doesn’t waste your time.

What do players think?

PreciousCinnamon ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Fitness Boxing 2 is a great way to get into the game if you can’t get hold of the first one.

3. Just Dance (Series) [Best for Getting The Dance Party Feel Just Right]

Our Score 9.3 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch 2, PC Year of Release 2009 (first game)

2024 (most recent entry) Creator/s Xavier Poix, Ubisoft (Ubisoft Paris) Best for Dance party lovers Metacritic Score 71 (2025 Edition)

There are a few games that do “fitness disguised as fun,” but none of them do it like Just Dance. It’s one of the best dance games on any platform, with a devoted fanbase that loves the way it makes you move. You spend each song copying the on-screen performers’ moves to songs from almost every genre. You’ll find classics and pop hits on the tracklist for every Just Dance game.

Group play and solo play give you plenty of options, and you don’t need perfect form. You only have to keep moving. Do your best to follow what’s happening on screen, and you’ll come away with a great score that increases the more you practice.

Why we chose it Accessibility and music variety make any version of Just Dance an evergreen choice for fun, low-impact workouts.

My Verdict: Fitness feels effortless when you move to good music, and this series definitely inspires that feeling.

What do players think?

Automatic_Tie_3188 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ A lot of the maps (in my opinion) are really well done!

4. Fitness Boxing [Best for No-Nonsense Boxing Workouts]

Our Score 9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Nintendo Switch Year of Release 2019 Creator/s Imagineer, Nintendo Best for Cardio-heavy workouts Metacritic Score 66

The original Fitness Boxing laid the groundwork for the series. While it isn’t as polished, it doesn’t have to be. What it offers is no-nonsense boxing workouts that get you sweating without the gym pressure. Joy-Con punches sync to background tracks, so cardio turns into soothing repetition.

Good form is important, but it’s the synchronized aspect that makes it a great rhythm game as well as one of the best Nintendo Switch fitness games available. The limited song list will get to you, but its simplicity is ultimately a strength.

Why we chose it Fitness Boxing introduced an effective formula that has remained through all the other games in the series.

My Verdict: Those who want a stripped-down, rhythm-based boxing workout will love how this game feels.

What do players think?

nicestrategymate ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ As a fairly athletic person with a good diet… this game is amazing.

5. Zumba: Burn It Up! [Best for Feeling Like an At-Home Fitness Class]

Our Score 9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Nintendo Switch Year of Release 2019 Creator/s Kuju Entertainment, 505 Games Best for Fitness class enjoyers Metacritic Score 69

Real Zumba instructors lead the routines in Zumba: Burn it Up!, a game that brings the Latin-inspired dance craze home. You’ll follow energetic choreography to upbeat tracks, and all of it feels just like you’re in a fitness class.

The high-energy group vibe is on point, even though you aren’t working out with a group. The routines can get a little repetitive, but it’s great for getting your body moving. If you thrive on rhythm, this game can spice up your workout routine.

Why we chose it It’s an authentic Zumba experience without needing to visit a gym or attend a class.

My Verdict: Calorie-burning workouts wrapped in addictive dance-party energy make this a great choice for your next Switch session.

What do players think?

artsy112112 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ The fitness gaming mode is pretty great for tracking calories.

6. Arms [Best for Fighting Game Mechanics]

Our Score 8.7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Nintendo Switch Year of Release 2017 Creator/s Nintendo Best for Fighting game fans Metacritic Score 77

While Arms is not advertised as a Nintendo Switch exercise game, its motion controls say otherwise. They constantly demand that you punch, dodge, block, and swing your way through flashy fights. Every match can quickly become a stealthy upper-body workout.

Your character has springy limbs and a license to land cartoon haymakers on everyone they match with. The arm choices alone make this one of the top fighting games you can get on the Switch, especially if you want that colorful cartoony vibe.

Why we chose it This game fits fitness into gameplay with motion-based combat, so workouts stay fun and fast-paced without feeling tedious.

My Verdict: Colorful brawls with over-the-top action make this a great choice for a change of pace. It’s different from your standard exercise games for Switch, and that’s a good thing.

What do players think?

thatoneidiot32 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Using different arm combos and characters to win Tournaments was really where the game shined.

7. Nintendo Switch Sports [Best for Fun with Family and Friends]

Our Score 8.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Nintendo Switch Year of Release 2022 Creator/s Nintendo Best for Family workouts Metacritic Score 72

This spiritual successor to Wii Sports revives the same “anyone can play” magic. It’s the kind of Nintendo Switch game that’s perfect for family nights or a fun session with friends. You’ll find yourself playing through tennis matches and bowling games with Joy-Con motion controls. Every swing feels like a natural extension of your body.



The game selection is a bit limited in comparison to Wii Sports, but it shines as a social workout tool. Playing online or in your living room can bring people together. It may even keep you playing for longer than expected.

Why we chose it It continues the Wii Sports legacy with a modern formula for Switch players.

My Verdict: Engaging with family and friends in casual sports is a low-effort workout you can stick to.

What do players think?

linkling1039 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ I still think is tons of fun, especially playing with friends.

8. Fitness Boxing 3: Your Personal Trainer [Best for Flexible Boxing Gameplay]

Our Score 8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Nintendo Switch Year of Release 2024 Creator/s syn Sophia, Nintendo Best for Tracking progress Metacritic Score 70

The third Fitness Boxing entry is the most tailored in the series. It adds new workout modes, trainers, and breaks down your stats into detailed, trackable information. This game also makes it easy to customize your sessions. It presents options to fine-tune your sessions to your time or goals without losing the general feel of the series.

I felt like this was a calculated upgrade from previous games. Those who loved the other two games will love this one, especially if they love more visible progression.

Why we chose it The third entry in the series refines the foundation of the series with better flexibility than those that came before.

My Verdict: A clear structure and trackable process improve the boxing formula for long-time series fans.

What do players think?

Lizzy-East ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ This is the first fitness boxing game I have played and I really like it.

9. Mario Tennis Aces [Best for Charming Tennis Matches]

Our Score 8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Nintendo Switch Year of Release 2018 Creator/s Camelot Software Planning, Nintendo Best for Mario fans Metacritic Score 75

Mario Tennis Aces is one of the best Mario games for Switch, whether you’re playing online or with friends at home. While the mechanics have a bit of a learning curve, you’ll soon be swinging your Joy-Cons around like tennis rackets. The surprising physicality of this game turns every volley into a light cardio session.

There’s enough here to keep fans of the series happy. Multiplayer matches and single-player modes help make this game versatile enough for a spot on your Switch home screen. Families love it, too!

Why we chose it This arcade sports title feels enjoyable to play and sneaks physical activity into a charming backdrop.

My Verdict: If you aren’t a fan of structured fitness routines, this could be the solution for you.

What do players think?

OwnManagement ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ The mechanics are fantastic, probably the best in the entire series.

10. Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 [Best for a Fun, Engaging Story Mode]

Our Score 7.6 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Nintendo Switch Year of Release 2019 Creator/s Sega Best for Mario and Sonic fans Metacritic Score 69

The Mario & Sonic series has been around for years, but Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 is special. It includes 21 Olympic “events” in the form of mini-games, and many of them have motion controls. For those who don’t, you can use your favorite Switch controller to take a break from the action.

There’s a charming novelty in seeing Mario face off against Sonic in sports arenas, and competing across different events keeps the game from getting stale. It’s light exercise, but it’s also one of the top sports video games on the Switch (especially for fans of Sonic and Mario).

Why we chose it The variety of games and multiplayer focus make this title great at parties (or for solo workout sessions).

My Verdict: Sonic and Mario make exercising through multiple sports fun and engaging.

What do players think?

P1asmaDev ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ The best part of the story mode is the small bits of trivia scattered around.

FAQs

What is the best Switch fitness game?

While there are a lot of options, Ring Fit Adventure is the best Switch fitness game. Leveling up your character and completing quests are a great way to gamify workouts, and this title does so expertly. The addition of the ring makes it more effective than other titles, too.

Can Nintendo Switch be used for exercise?

Yes, the Nintendo Switch can be used for exercise. The detachable Joy-Cons and multiple peripherals make it easy to get up and get moving with the console. Even if you only have the Joy-Cons that came with your Switch, there are a lot of exercise-focused games for the console.

Which Switch fitness game is most like Wii Fit?

Ring Fit Adventure is most like Wii Fit. The focus on setting and achieving fitness goals makes it instantly comparable. Plus, Ring Fit Adventure also uses additional peripherals to help you work out. The Wii Fit board was essential to the experience, just as Ring Fit Adventure‘s various pieces are essential.

Which Switch fitness game has the best reviews?

Ring Fit Adventure has the best reviews of any title on our list. With a Metacritic score of 83, this game is the only way that some reviewers stay consistent with an exercise routine. The quest-based model and personal progression makes it a highlight.

Can video games improve fitness?

Video games like the ones on this list can help improve fitness. The key is consistency, which is why games with fitness progression systems are highly recommended. The ability to get up and move while you game is priceless for improving and maintaining fitness. Any movement is better than none!