20 Best Dynasty Warriors Games 2025: Top Picks for Every Style

Choosing the best Dynasty Warriors game can be tough with so many great titles in the franchise. This guide ranks the top games, from intense combat to co-op and strategy modes, helping you find the perfect match for your playstyle.

With options for both solo players and those looking for exciting co-op action (and spinoffs like Samurai Warriors), this list has something for everyone.

Our Top Picks for Best Dynasty Warriors Game

Choosing the best Dynasty Warriors game comes down to what you enjoy most: intense combat, co-op play, or strategic gameplay. These five games stand out for their exciting features, memorable experiences, and lasting appeal. Check out why these titles are among the top picks in the franchise!

Dynasty Warriors 9 Empires (2021) – This game brings fresh excitement with its thrilling battles and Empire mode, where you can make decisions that affect the story. It’s perfect for players who want a more strategic and flexible experience in the Dynasty Warriors series. Dynasty Warriors 8: Xtreme Legends Complete Edition (2013) – This game adds even more fun with new characters, weapons, and exciting storylines. The Xtreme Legends expansion makes it one of the most complete Dynasty Warriors games, offering a lot of content for fans to enjoy. Dynasty Warriors 7: Xtreme Legends (2011) – Known for its smooth combat and great character designs, this version of Dynasty Warriors 7 brings in more missions and characters. It’s a solid choice for anyone who wants more of what makes Dynasty Warriors fun. Dynasty Warriors: ORIGINS (2025) – A hack-and-slash spin on the Three Kingdoms saga where you play as a nameless hero struggling with amnesia while you carve a path through massive 1 vs. 1,000 style battles. Dynasty Warriors 8 Empires (2014) – This game mixes strategy with fast-paced combat. You get to control large battles and unite China, adding a layer of depth to the action. It’s perfect for fans who like both action and strategy in their games.

These top five Dynasty Warriors games are the perfect starting point for anyone looking to dive into the series. Keep scrolling to see the full list and discover even more great titles to add to your collection!

20 Best Dynasty Warriors Games – Epic Combat & Heroes

The best Dynasty Warriors game can be different for everyone, depending on what you’re looking for. If you love epic combat, strategy, or co-op action, each game in this list has something unique to offer.

How many of these top Dynasty Warriors games have you played?

1. Dynasty Warriors 9 Empires [Best Overall Dynasty Warriors Game]

Our Score 10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Year of Release 2021 Creator(s) Koei Tecmo (Developer), Koei Tecmo (Publisher) Average Playtime 30–50 hours (Main story + Extras) Metacritic Score 61 (Critic), 5.6 (User)

Dynasty Warriors 9 Empires is all about exploring the world and building your empire. You take control of a kingdom during the Three Kingdoms era. You’ll plan battles, form alliances, and fight enemies to expand your land.

The game mixes strategy with the fun hack-and-slash combat the series is known for. Check out the best hack-and-slash games for more epic action-packed titles.

It features large, detailed battlefields with striking environments and lifelike character models. Sweeping landscapes and massive armies clashing on-screen make every fight feel intense and cinematic. The visuals draw you into the Three Kingdoms setting, turning each encounter into a grand historical battle.

With new features like the ability to interact with the world on a deeper level, players can create alliances or take down entire factions. You can also create gems to boost weapons and stats. This adds a level of depth and strategy that was missing in previous games in the series.

Pro tip Focus on upgrading your generals early on. They can make a big difference in battles, helping you control more territories faster and making your empire stronger.

The sheer size of the world is impressive, and you can spend hours just exploring and discovering new places, characters, and challenges. It’s not just about combat; it’s about shaping the world around you and making choices that will determine your empire’s future. What makes Dynasty Warriors 9 Empires different is how you can build your empire while also fighting. You make decisions that change how the story unfolds, so no two playthroughs are the same.

Final Verdict: Dynasty Warriors 9 Empires is great for players who like both exploration and fast-paced battles. The game combines strategy and action in a way that keeps things fresh and exciting.

2. Dynasty Warriors 8: Xtreme Legends Complete Edition [Best Classic Dynasty Warriors Game]

Our Score 9.7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS4, PS Vita, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch Year of Release 2014 Creator(s) Koei Tecmo (Developer), Koei Tecmo (Publisher) Average Playtime 40–60 hours (Main story + Extras) Metacritic Score 69 (Critic), 7.4 (User)

Dynasty Warriors 8: Xtreme Legends Complete Edition brings the classic hack-and-slash action to life. Set during the Three Kingdoms era, you’ll battle through history, playing as some of the franchise’s most famous characters. The game mixes fast combat and strategy, making every fight feel exciting.

The Xtreme Legends expansion adds new characters and weapons that keep the gameplay fresh. It’s a perfect blend of action and strategy. Want more action? Check out the best action RPG games.

The game looks great with its large, detailed battlefields and unique character designs. The world feels alive as you take on huge groups of enemies. The fun combat will keep you hooked for hours.

Pro tip Level up your characters and try different weapons to unlock powerful moves and stronger attacks. This makes the harder battles easier and more fun.

With new characters and missions, the game offers plenty of replay value. You’ll always find something new to experience. The co-op mode makes it even more fun when playing with friends. You can team up to defeat enemies and take on bigger challenges.

Final Verdict: Dynasty Warriors 8: Xtreme Legends Complete Edition is great for players who love action-packed battles and enjoy strategy. The added content and replayability make it one of the best in the series.

3. Dynasty Warriors 7: Xtreme Legends [Best Weapon-Switching Dynasty Warriors Game]

Our Score 9.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS3 Year of Release 2011 Creator(s) Omega Force (Developer), Koei Tecmo (Publisher) Average Playtime 25–40 hours (Main story + Extras) Metacritic Score 64 (Critic), 6.8 (User)

Dynasty Warriors 7: Xtreme Legends adds something new to the game: weapon-switching. You can change between different weapons during battles, which makes fighting even more fun and exciting. The game is set in the Three Kingdoms era, and you’ll take on enemies in huge battles, mixing up your moves to defeat them.

The game looks great with detailed characters and big battlefields. Combat is fast-paced, and switching weapons lets you mix up your attacks, making it feel fresh every time.

Pro tip Switch weapons during battles to find the best combos. Mixing up weapons will help you take down tougher enemies faster.

What makes this title stand out is how you can switch weapons during combat. This new system gives you more control over the fight, making it feel deeper and more exciting. Players new to the series will enjoy how easy it is to jump in, while long-time fans will love the challenge of mastering the weapon combos.

Final Verdict: Dynasty Warriors 7: Xtreme Legends is perfect for players who want fun, fast combat and enjoy the challenge of switching weapons. The game adds something new to the series while still keeping the action-packed battles everyone loves.

4. Dynasty Warriors: ORIGINS [Best Prequel Dynasty Warriors Game]

Our Score 9.2 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S Year of Release 2025 Creator(s) Omega Force (Developer), Koei Tecmo (Publisher) Average Playtime 15–25 hours (Main story + Extras) Metacritic Score 79 (Critic), 8.1 (User)

Dynasty Warriors: ORIGINS is a prequel spin-off that explores the early days of the Three Kingdoms period. The game focuses on pivotal moments that set the stage for the events of the main Dynasty Warriors series. You’ll battle across various territories, form alliances, and fight to shape the early history of the kingdoms.

The game features fast-paced hack-and-slash combat that the series is known for, with a visual style that captures the ancient feel of the period. The settings are vast, with plenty of action taking place on large battlefields that give you the feeling of being part of history.

Pro tip Focus on completing side missions to unlock extra characters and powerful abilities. These will give you an edge in battles and make the story even more enjoyable.

What sets Dynasty Warriors: ORIGINS apart is the chance to experience the early Three Kingdoms era with a fresh perspective. Players will enjoy seeing how the stories of legendary characters like Cao Cao and Liu Bei began, while still enjoying the traditional hack-and-slash combat.

Final Verdict: Dynasty Warriors: ORIGINS is perfect for fans who want to dive into the beginnings of the Three Kingdoms era. The fresh take on gameplay and new perspectives on beloved characters make it an exciting addition to the franchise.

5. Dynasty Warriors 8 Empires [Best Strategy Dynasty Warriors Game]

Our Score 9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS3, PS4, PS Vita, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch Year of Release 2014 Creator(s) Omega Force (Developer), Koei Tecmo (Publisher) Average Playtime 40–70 hours (Main story + Extras) Metacritic Score 63 (Critic), 6.6 (User)

Dynasty Warriors 8 Empires brings a great mix of strategy and exciting combat. You control an empire, making important decisions about alliances, battles, and territory. The goal is not just to fight, but also to manage and expand your empire.

What makes Dynasty Warriors 8 Empires unique is how it combines action with strategy. Players who love thinking ahead and managing an empire while fighting will enjoy the new challenges this game brings. It’s a true empire game that lets you control both the battles and the growth of your territory, a standout in the Dynasty Warriors series.

Pro tip To succeed, make sure you build strong alliances early on. Keep your empire’s resources balanced and use your army wisely to gain more control.

The game gives you the chance to control huge battles, but also lets you decide how to grow and protect your empire. You will need to plan carefully as you move your armies around the world map. The visuals are rich, showing off ancient China’s battles and landscapes, making the game feel like a true part of history.

Final Verdict: Dynasty Warriors 8 Empires is perfect for players who enjoy strategy and want to control both the action on the battlefield and the growth of their empire. The game mixes smart planning and fast-paced fighting for a fresh and fun experience.

6. Dynasty Warriors 6 [Best Experimental Dynasty Warriors Game]

Our Score 8.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS2, PS3, PS Portable, Xbox 360 Year of Release 2008 Creator(s) Omega Force (Developer), Koei Tecmo (Publisher) Average Playtime 20–30 hours (Main story + Extras) Metacritic Score 60 (Critic), 7.0 (User)

Dynasty Warriors 6 introduces an experimental new art style and fresh gameplay mechanics. The game features fast-paced hack-and-slash combat with a different visual approach that sets it apart from previous titles in the series. If you’re into strategy games, this one adds an extra layer of tactical thinking in large-scale battles, making it worth checking out.

Players engage in large-scale battles, taking control of powerful warriors while tackling various objectives to achieve victory. The game’s graphics and character designs are more stylized, giving it a unique feel compared to the rest of the franchise.

Pro tip Get comfortable with the new combat mechanics early on. The game’s slower pace and different controls might feel tricky at first, but with practice, you’ll unlock more powerful combos and moves.

The combat system also underwent changes, adding new mechanics that may take some time to adjust to. Some players love the bold direction, while others have mixed opinions about the changes. Regardless, the game offers plenty of action-packed battles and a new take on the Dynasty Warriors formula.

Final Verdict: Dynasty Warriors 6 is perfect for gamers looking for a fresh and experimental take on the franchise. If you’re a fan of the series and want to experience something different, this title brings an intriguing twist to the familiar gameplay.

7. Dynasty Warriors 5 [Best Classic Combat Dynasty Warriors Game]

Our Score 8.6 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS2, Xbox, Xbox 360 Year of Release 2005 Creator(s) Omega Force (Developer), Koei Tecmo (Publisher) Average Playtime 15–25 hours (Main story + Extras) Metacritic Score 85 (Critic), 8.1 (User)

Dynasty Warriors 5 brings back the classic combat fans love, with improved visuals and smoother gameplay. You control powerful warriors to battle through hordes of enemies. You’ll fight your way through huge crowds and take down enemies with fast-paced combos, just like the classic Dynasty Warriors games.

The visuals have been upgraded, offering more detailed environments and character models, making the game feel more alive while still sticking to the classic Dynasty Warriors formula. The fast combat makes each battle feel exciting, and you’ll love taking on massive enemy forces.

Pro tip Take the time to learn the unique moves of each character. Mastering these will help you clear levels faster and make every fight feel more dynamic.

The game’s easy-to-learn mechanics and fun combat make it a great choice for both newcomers and long-time fans. It’s also one of the best split-screen games for fans of local co-op action. Dynasty Warriors 5 is perfect for anyone looking for classic combat with an updated look and smoother feel.

Final Verdict: Dynasty Warriors 5 is ideal for players who love fast, hack-and-slash action with a touch of strategy. The improvements to combat and visuals make it a standout game in the series.

8. Dynasty Warriors 4 [Best Balanced Dynasty Warriors Game]

Our Score 8.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS2, Xbox Year of Release 2003 Creator(s) Omega Force (Developer), Koei Tecmo (Publisher) Average Playtime 20–30 hours (Main story + Extras) Metacritic Score 78 (Critic), 7.5 (User)

Dynasty Warriors 4 mixes fast action with smart strategy. Players control famous warriors from the Three Kingdoms era, fighting huge groups of enemies. The game has more characters than before, each with their own unique moves and playstyles. You’ll need to pick the right warriors for each mission to win.

The visuals are amazing, showing off large battlefields full of enemies. The game strikes a great balance between fighting and strategy, making it one of the best Dynasty Warriors games for fans.

Pro tip Try out different characters to find the one that fits your style. Each character has different strengths and moves that help you in different situations.

With solid gameplay, more characters, and a balanced combat system, Dynasty Warriors 4 is considered one of the best in the series. It’s perfect for both new players and long-time fans who want to enjoy the best of Dynasty Warriors.

Final Verdict: Dynasty Warriors 4 is great for players who love action and strategy. Its balanced gameplay and big character roster make it a must-play for any fan of the series.

9. Dynasty Warriors 3 [Best Early 3D Dynasty Warriors Game]

Our Score 8.2 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PS2, Xbox Year of Release 2001 Creator(s) Omega Force (Developer), Koei Tecmo (Publisher) Average Playtime 15–25 hours (Main story + Extras) Metacritic Score 78 (Critic), 7.9 (User)

Dynasty Warriors 3 is the first game in the series to offer full 3D battles. You take control of famous warriors from the Three Kingdoms era and fight against hundreds of enemies. The game introduces new combos, making the action feel faster and more exciting.

The visuals are much better, showing off detailed characters and big battlefields. You can also play with a friend in two-player mode, which adds extra fun. There are new ways to improve your weapons and abilities, giving you more control over the fights.

Pro tip Try different characters and their unique moves to find the best combos. Learning these combos will help you beat stronger enemies and win harder levels.

Dynasty Warriors 3 is great for anyone who loves fast battles and strategy. The 3D world and improved combat make it a big step forward for the series.

Final Verdict: Dynasty Warriors 3 is a fun game for both new players and long-time fans. The new features and exciting combat make it a top choice for anyone who loves action games.

10. Dynasty Warriors 2 [Best Classic Sequel Dynasty Warriors Game]

Our Score 8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PS2, PS3 Year of Release 2000 Creator(s) Omega Force (Developer), Koei Tecmo (Publisher) Average Playtime 15–25 hours (Main story + Extras) Metacritic Score 75 (Critic), 8.1 (User)

Dynasty Warriors 2 is the game that set the stage for the entire series. Moving away from its one-on-one fighting roots, this sequel introduced large-scale battles where you control a powerful warrior taking down waves of enemies.

This was a milestone, blending elements that fans of the best real-time strategy games appreciate with the fast hack-and-slash combat that defined the series. It’s the first title to capture the “Musou” style combat that fans know today.

The main activities include battling hundreds of soldiers on wide maps, completing objectives, and leading your army to victory. The visual style was a huge leap forward at the time, with smoother character models, bigger battlefields, and more detailed environments compared to the original.

Pro tip Stick close to your officers in tougher fights. They can help cover you when you’re outnumbered and make battles easier to manage.

What made Dynasty Warriors 2 stand out was its simple but addictive formula: fast combat, huge enemy counts, and the thrill of mowing down armies. It was a fresh and exciting experience on the PlayStation 2 and laid the foundation for everything that came later.

Final Verdict: Dynasty Warriors 2 is a classic that fans will enjoy for its mix of improved graphics, bigger battles, and the birth of the iconic Musou gameplay style.

11. Dynasty Warriors: Gundam [Best Mecha Dynasty Warriors Game]

Our Score 7.9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PS2, PS3, Xbox 360 Year of Release 2007 Creator(s) Omega Force (Developer), Bandai Namco / Koei Tecmo (Publishers) Average Playtime 20–35 hours (Main story + Extras) Metacritic Score 55 (Critic), 6.0 (User)

Dynasty Warriors: Gundam takes the fast action of Dynasty Warriors and mixes it with giant robot battles from the Gundam universe. Instead of fighting as generals on horseback, you pilot mobile suits, each with its own weapons and fighting style, across large battlefields full of enemy mechs.

Players spend most of their time battling waves of enemies, completing missions, and upgrading different Gundam suits. The anime-inspired visuals stand out, with bright laser weapons, big explosions, and detailed mecha designs that make every battle feel like part of the Gundam series.

Pro tip Try different mobile suits early in the game. Some are faster and better for close combat, while others focus on heavy firepower.

This game is unique because it brings together the large-scale battles of Dynasty Warriors with the style and story of Gundam. Flying through space or charging across futuristic battlefields adds a fresh twist to the familiar Musou gameplay.

Final Verdict: Dynasty Warriors: Gundam is a fun crossover that mixes Musou combat with the excitement of piloting giant robots. It’s a must-play for Gundam fans and anyone who wants a different spin on Dynasty Warriors.

12. Dynasty Warriors: Gundam Reborn [Best Refined Mecha Dynasty Warriors Game]

Our Score 7.6 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PS3, PS Vita Year of Release 2013 (Japan), 2014 (Worldwide) Creator(s) Omega Force (Developer), Bandai Namco (Publisher) Average Playtime 25–40 hours (Main story + Extras) Metacritic Score 64 (Critic), 7.5 (User)

Dynasty Warriors: Gundam Reborn improves on the earlier Gundam titles with smoother controls, updated graphics, and bigger battles. It’s all about taking the classic Musou formula and making it feel more polished and fast.

Players can choose from the largest Gundam roster in the series, covering many anime arcs. You’ll fight through massive battles, replay famous story missions, and upgrade your mobile suits with stronger weapons and parts. The anime-style visuals stand out with glowing beam sabers, flashy particle effects, and mechs that look straight out of the shows.

Pro tip Unlock and upgrade your favorite mobile suit early. A strong, fully tuned suit makes the tougher late-game missions much easier.

The expanded roster and improved combat make this entry a fan favorite. Many players see it as the most complete Gundam Warriors game, giving you the freedom to enjoy both classic storylines and over-the-top Musou action in one package. It also stands out in the series history as the most refined Gundam entry.

Final Verdict: Dynasty Warriors: Gundam Reborn is the best blend of Dynasty Warriors combat and Gundam mecha battles, with smoother gameplay and the biggest roster yet. It’s the go-to pick for Gundam fans.

13. Dynasty Warriors: Strikeforce [Best Co-op Dynasty Warriors Game]

Our Score 7.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PS3, PS Portable, Xbox 360 Year of Release 2009 Creator(s) Omega Force (Developer), Koei Tecmo (Publisher) Average Playtime 20–35 hours (Main story + Extras) Metacritic Score 65 (Critic), 7.1 (User)

Dynasty Warriors: Strikeforce changes the usual Musou formula by putting co-op front and center. Instead of mowing down armies alone, you can team up with friends to take on missions filled with huge enemies and bosses. This makes it one of the best co-op games for fans of team play.

Players spend most of their time leveling up characters, crafting new weapons, and unlocking abilities. The RPG elements give you reasons to grind and improve your build, while the missions push you to rely on teamwork. The visual style is more flashy than past games, with fast aerial combat and special moves that feel almost like an anime battle.

Pro tip Build a balanced team for multiplayer. Mixing heavy hitters with support characters makes tough boss fights much easier.

Fans often see this game as one of the most unique Dynasty Warriors spin-offs. By combining RPG progression with co-op action, Strikeforce gives players a new way to enjoy Musou combat while keeping the focus on teamwork.

Final Verdict: Dynasty Warriors: Strikeforce is a great choice for anyone who enjoys co-op and RPG-style gameplay. It offers a different take on the series that rewards strategy, upgrades, and playing with friends.

14. Dynasty Warriors: Strikeforce 2 [Best Multiplayer Dynasty Warriors Game]

Our Score 7.2 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PS3, PS Portable Year of Release 2010 (Japan only) Creator(s) Omega Force (Developer), Koei Tecmo (Publisher) Average Playtime 25–40 hours (Main story + Extras) Metacritic Score N/A (Japan-only release)

Dynasty Warriors: Strikeforce 2 takes the co-op action of the first game and makes it bigger. It adds more missions, more characters, and refined systems to give players a longer, deeper experience.

Players spend time teaming up with friends to clear large battles, collecting gear, and customizing their characters. The RPG-style progression encourages grinding and experimenting with new builds. Combat is still fast and flashy, with aerial moves and colorful effects that push the PSP to its limits.

Pro tip Before starting missions, assign roles to your team. Having a mix of heavy attackers, ranged fighters, and support characters makes tough fights easier.

What sets this sequel apart is its replay value. With a bigger roster and a larger variety of missions, it keeps co-op play fresh and gives players more reasons to come back.

Final Verdict: Dynasty Warriors: Strikeforce 2 is the stronger, more refined version of the first game. With more characters, missions, and team-based action, it’s a great pick for anyone who enjoys co-op Musou gameplay.

15. Dynasty Warriors 4: Empires [Best Empire-Building Dynasty Warriors Game]

Our Score 7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PS2, Xbox Year of Release 2004 Creator(s) Omega Force (Developer), Koei Tecmo (Publisher) Average Playtime 20–35 hours (Main story + Extras) Metacritic Score 72 (Critic), 7.4 (User)

Dynasty Warriors 4: Empires was the first game in the series to mix empire-building strategy with the usual hack-and-slash battles. Instead of just fighting, you also take charge of ruling a kingdom by making political choices, forming alliances, and planning your next moves.

The gameplay is split between managing your empire and leading troops into battle. On the strategy side, you recruit officers, manage resources, and decide how to expand your territory.

When the fighting starts, you jump into the action and take down large groups of enemies in fast Musou combat. The visuals looked sharp for the time, with big maps and battles that captured the chaos of the era.

Pro tip Recruit strong officers as early as you can. They give you more power in both battles and strategy meetings, making your empire harder to defeat.

What made this game stand out was the mix of strategy and action. It gave fans a new way to experience the Three Kingdoms story, and the mix of planning and combat added a lot of replay value.

Final Verdict: Dynasty Warriors 4: Empires is a great pick for players who want more than action. With its blend of empire-building and fast battles, it’s one of the most interesting spin-offs in the series, and it still stands out as one of the best single-player games for fans of strategy and combat.

16. Dynasty Warriors: Next [Best Portable Dynasty Warriors Game]

Our Score 7.6 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PS Vita Year of Release 2011 (Japan), 2012 (Worldwide) Creator(s) Omega Force (Developer), Koei Tecmo (Publisher) Average Playtime 15–25 hours (Main story + Extras) Metacritic Score 67 (Critic), 7.6 (User)

Dynasty Warriors: Next brings the action of the series to the PlayStation Vita. It keeps the same hack-and-slash style but is designed to work better on a handheld system.

Players fight through missions, defeat large groups of enemies, and upgrade their favorite characters. The game also uses the Vita’s touchscreen and motion controls for special moves and mini-games. Some players didn’t love these features, but others liked that it gave the game a fresh feel.

For a portable game, the visuals are strong. Big maps, flashy attacks, and smooth battles make it feel close to the console versions while still being easy to play on the go.

Pro tip Use the touchscreen finishers when fighting bosses. They’re quick and can give you an edge in tough battles.

What makes this game stand out is how it brings the Musou mode to a handheld. It’s a lighter, faster version of the main series that’s easy to pick up anywhere.

Final Verdict: Dynasty Warriors: Next is a good choice if you want Musou action on the go. It’s streamlined, fun, and made to fit handheld play.

17. Dynasty Warriors: Godseekers [Best Tactical RPG Dynasty Warriors Game]

Our Score 7.3 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PS4, PS Vita Year of Release 2016 (Japan), 2017 (Worldwide) Creator(s) Omega Force (Developer), Koei Tecmo (Publisher) Average Playtime 30–50 hours (Main story + Extras) Metacritic Score 70 (Critic), 6.6 (User)

Dynasty Warriors: Godseekers changes the usual Musou formula by turning it into a tactical RPG. Instead of running into big groups of enemies, battles take place on a grid where you move units, set up attacks, and plan your moves carefully.

Players control heroes across maps, fight enemies in range, and use special skills to win. The game adds more planning and strategy than the main titles, making it feel closer to games like Fire Emblem Warriors, but with Dynasty Warriors characters and story.

The visuals are bright and colorful, with maps that make it easy to see your tactical options. Cutscenes and character art keep the anime-inspired style the series is known for.

Pro tip Use link attacks whenever you can. They let several characters attack at once, and if you time them right, you can wipe out a whole group of enemies in a single turn.

What makes Godseekers stand out is how different it feels from the mainline Dynasty Warriors. Instead of fast button mashing, it gives fans slower, more thoughtful battles while still using the same characters they know from the series.

Final Verdict: Dynasty Warriors: Godseekers is a solid pick for fans who enjoy strategy. With its mix of tactics, familiar faces, and a new kind of combat, it’s a fresh take on the franchise.

18. Dynasty Warriors: Overlords [Best Kingdom Management Dynasty Warriors Game]

Our Score 7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Mobile (iOS, Android) Year of Release 2021 (China), 2022 (Other regions) Creator(s) SuperNova Overseas Limited (Developer & Publisher) Average Playtime Ongoing live-service Metacritic Score N/A

Dynasty Warriors: Overlords takes the series to mobile with a mix of kingdom management and action battles. You’ll collect resources, recruit officers, and expand your territory while still jumping into real-time fights against waves of enemies.

Most of the time, players balance two main activities: managing their kingdom and leading soldiers into battle. On the strategy side, you’ll make choices about building and resources. On the action side, you’ll fight huge crowds in fast Musou mode combat.

The visuals are bright and polished, built to look good on mobile while still feeling like part of the entire series. On PC, using the best gaming monitor brings out even more detail in the large-scale fights.

Pro tip Upgrade your generals and boost resource production early. A strong economy and powerful officers will make later battles and expansions much easier.

What sets this game apart is how it combines two very different styles. You get the planning of strategy games and the excitement of real-time fighting all in one package.

Final Verdict: Dynasty Warriors: Overlords is a good pick for fans who enjoy both building and action. With kingdom management and classic Musou battles, it gives players a fresh way to enjoy Dynasty Warriors on mobile.

19. Dynasty Warriors (1997) [Best Classic Dynasty Warriors Game]

Our Score 6.7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PlayStation Year of Release 1997 Creator(s) Omega Force (Developer), Koei (Publisher) Average Playtime 10–15 hours (Arcade-style play) Metacritic Score N/A

Dynasty Warriors (1997) is the very first game in the series, and it’s not like the others. Instead of fighting huge armies, this one is a one-on-one weapon-fighting game. You pick a warrior and battle in duels, using combos and timing to win.

The graphics were impressive for its time, and each character had their own unique moves and style. Although it doesn’t have the huge battles the series became known for, it introduced players to many of the characters we still see today, setting the stage for all the games that came later.

Pro tip Focus on learning a few combos with one fighter. It makes winning matches much easier.

If you enjoy the one-on-one combat in Dynasty Warriors (1997), you might also like some of the other best fighting games out there, where strategic moves and combos are key to victory.

Final Verdict: Dynasty Warriors (1997) is a classic for fans who want to see how the series began. It’s smaller and different, but still fun for those interested in the origins of Dynasty Warriors.

20. Dynasty Tactics 2 (2003) [Best Pure Strategy Dynasty Warriors Game]

Our Score 6.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PlayStation 2 Year of Release 2003 Creator(s) Omega Force (Developer), Koei (Publisher) Average Playtime 40–60 hours (Multiple story paths) Metacritic Score 78 (Critic), 7.3 (User)

Dynasty Tactics 2 is all about strategy, taking the Dynasty Warriors franchise in a new direction. Instead of fast action, you move officers on a grid and set up chain attacks. By linking attacks from different characters, you can take down big groups of enemies in one move. It’s all about thinking ahead and using the right characters.

The game also has different story paths, which makes it fun to play more than once. The maps and portraits are simple but clear, keeping the focus on strategy and tactics.

Pro tip Set up chain tactics whenever possible. They can change the battle completely in your favor.

One of the best parts of Dynasty Tactics 2 is that it features all the characters from the original Dynasty Warriors games. You’ll get to use their special abilities and build your own strategy with them. The story keeps things exciting, eventually leading to big moments of defeating powerful enemies.

Final Verdict: Dynasty Tactics 2 is perfect for players who love planning and strategy. With deep combos and branching stories, it’s one of the smartest spin-offs in the series.

FAQs

What is the best Dynasty Warriors game?

The best Dynasty Warriors game is Dynasty Warriors 9 Empires. It mixes large-scale battles with strategy and lets players rule their own kingdom. Fans love how this Empires title blends planning with Musou combat, making it one of the strongest games in the series.

How many Dynasty Warriors games are there?

There are about 20 main games and spin-offs. This includes the numbered entries, Empires versions, Xtreme Legends, and crossovers like Gundam and Warriors Orochi.

How many chapters are there in Dynasty Warriors Origins?

Dynasty Warriors: ORIGINS has five chapters. Each one covers the early Three Kingdoms era, showing how famous heroes rise, fight, and shape history.

Which is the latest Dynasty Warriors game?

The latest Dynasty Warriors game is Dynasty Warriors: ORIGINS (2025). This release brings fresh gameplay, including refined mechanics, new story elements, and an updated combat system, while staying true to the series’ core action-packed experience.

What is the first Dynasty Warriors game?

The first Dynasty Warriors came out in 1997 on PlayStation. It was a one-on-one fighter, not the big hack-and-slash battles the series is famous for today.

Which Dynasty Warriors to play first on?

A good place to start is Dynasty Warriors 8: Xtreme Legends Complete Edition. It has smooth gameplay, a huge roster, and a full story mode that’s easy for new players to follow.