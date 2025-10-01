14 Top 8-Player Switch Games that Make Parties Come Alive

I couldn’t remember the last time my friends had a get-together without 8-player Switch games making an appearance. These titles bring everyone together for unforgettable party moments. I admit that finding 8-player games on Switch can be pretty tricky; most top titles only handle 2 to 4 players at a time. But you’re lucky since I’m going to share 14 amazing games here.

These Nintendo Switch 8-player games are perfect for family events, game nights with friends, office parties with coworkers, competitive group sessions, and much more. If you’re looking for nonstop fun with your best pals, check out my top picks and 9 equally exciting multiplayers.

Our Top Picks for 8-Player Switch Games

If your Switch games don’t handle 8 players, your game night’s missing half the fun. I narrowed down the best multiplayer options available on Nintendo Switch that accommodate a larger group of people. These options include racing games, fighting games, TPS & FPS options, sandbox ones, survival games, and farming sims. Just to make sure that nobody in your family/friend circle feels left out. The best ones include:

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (2017) – This thrilling racing game is packed with colorful tracks & iconic characters, making Mario Kart 8 Deluxe an easy winner in the 8-player category. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (2018) – This one’s the ultimate fighting game with a big roster of all your favorite characters, letting 8 players duke it out in explosive battles, a more family-friendly alternative to Dragon Ball FighterZ. Splatoon 3 (2022) – You can play this team-based shooter with your friends to enjoy ink-splatting fun with strategic play, making Splatoon 3 ideal for groups obsessed with cooperative & competitive gaming.

These five games represent a mere taste of what’s out there for a group of 8 people interested in Switch gaming. You should keep scrolling to explore my complete list of 14 Nintendo co-ops designed for an eightsome. Get ready to boost your team-building skills and add these amazing titles to your set of multiplayer all-time favorites. Your octet will never get tired of playing these.

14 Best 8-Player Switch Games to Enjoy with Your Pals

These best games I’ll list below are perfect for eight players; most games can be played on your own or with more than eight people (what else do we have AI for?). These are the best 8-player Switch games I recommend to everyone in my family & friend circle.

1. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe [The Ultimate Kart Racing Experience]

Our Score 10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of Game Multiplayer racing game Platforms Nintendo Switch Player Setup Local wireless (multiple consoles) up to 8; online up to 12; single-console max 4 split-screen Year of Release 2017 Creator/s Nintendo Average Playtime 6 hours Best For Competitive and lightning-fast racing enthusiasts Metacritic Score 92

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is one of those rare racing games for Switch that instantly brings a smile to my face whenever I play it. The controls are smooth and responsive, making it easy to jump right in but also offering skill depth for competitive players. I love the sheer variety of 48 tracks and 42 characters, including crowd favorites and some fun newcomers from Splatoon’s Inklings.

It’s perfect for 8-player local multiplayer, making family game nights and parties lively and full of laughter. The game runs at a crisp 60 FPS with stunning 1080p visuals in docked mode. The sound design is fantastic, from the jazzy soundtrack to the satisfying hits and item noises.

Pro tip You can start drifting by holding the “R” button before corners to maintain and build speed. Watch the spark colors to gauge your boost level, aiming for purple for maximum acceleration. Use stunts off ramps to get brief speed boosts and gain an edge in races.

Plus, the new 200cc speed class adds a fresh, adrenaline-pumping challenge for veteran racers. The revamped Battle Mode finally gives me a fun alternative to traditional racing with chaotic multiplayer battles. I admit that online play can sometimes be a little shaky, but it doesn’t stop the game from being addictive and highly replayable for kids & adults.

My Verdict: Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is the ultimate party and multiplayer racing game that delivers endless fun for players of all skill levels, ideal for an 8-player setting in family gatherings.

2. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate [Crossover Fighting with Legendary Heroes]

Our Score 9.9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of Game Multiplayer fighting game Platforms Nintendo Switch Player Setup Local wireless (multiple consoles) up to 8; online multiplayer up to 8; single-console split-screen up to 4. Year of Release 2018 Creator/s Nintendo, Bandai Namco Average Playtime 15 to 45 minutes per match Best For Competitive brawling and casual fun fight fans Metacritic Score 93

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is one of those games that instantly feels like a party magnet the moment you turn it on. I was blown away not just by the sheer volume of content, but also by how seamless the gameplay feels, whether you’re playing casually with friends or competitively.

The controls strike a perfect balance between accessibility for newcomers and deep mechanics for seasoned players, which makes it the best fighting game on Switch for family gatherings and intense multiplayer battles.

I love that you can get up to 8 players battling at once, which turns any party into a chaotic, fun-filled event that everyone can enjoy regardless of their age or skill level.

Pro tip Pressing the “‘A” button performs basic attacks like punches, providing steady damage. For a more dynamic move, pressing the A button along with the jump button lets you leap slightly and execute an aerial attack against your opponent.

The game’s aesthetic (its music, character animations, attention to detail, etc.) is just charming and honors its rich legacy while pushing the series forward. New additions include big names like Sephiroth, Kazuya, and Sora, as well as an unexpected fighter (a Piranha Plant, and none of my friends were excited about it). Waluigi remains missing, much to my chagrin. If Luigi’s evil version was made available, I would’ve rated Smash Bros at the top of my list. But anyways…

My Verdict: Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is the definitive multiplayer fighting game that delivers endless fun for both casual players and competitive fans alike.

3. Splatoon 3 [Ink-Shooting Action with Strategic Gameplay]

Our Score 9.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of Game Team-based shooter game Platforms Nintendo Switch Player Setup Local wireless (multiple consoles) up to 8; online multiplayer up to 8 Year of Release 2022 Creator/s Nintendo Average Playtime 20 to 50 minutes per match Best For Gamers who love strategic & colorful shooters Metacritic Score 83

Paintball is a really fun game to play with your family and friends… and a similar experience is now available for you virtually on Nintendo Switch. Splatoon 3 has quickly become one of my favorite multiplayer shooters on the Switch. It’s incredibly fun whether I’m diving into Turf Wars or teaming up in Salmon Run. Arguably one of the best TPS games available on Switch!

The game shines brightest during parties or family gatherings where up to eight players can join in for chaotic, colorful battles that keep everyone laughing and on their toes. I love how the devs refined the core gameplay with smooth controls and smart balancing while adding elements like new weapons, maps, and the compelling 3-team Splatfest that spices up competition.

Pro tip When you’re in a shootout, it’s best to hide the left side of your body behind an obstacle to reduce ink hits, as most Inklings and Octolings hold their weapons in their right hand. On the other hand, covering your right side instead leaves you more exposed.

Some of the pros I enjoy include the innovative new mechanics like Squid Roll and Squid Surge that add dynamic movement and strategy to combat. The soundtrack remains fantastic, and features like skipping the news updates and more player customization options, including stylish lockers, enhance the overall experience. The improved lobby with target practice and a food stand, along with easier online party setups, make multiplayer more accessible.

My Verdict: Splatoon 3 is an exhilarating shooter that balances fresh mechanics and easy accessibility with deeper strategic layers, perfect for both casual fun and competitive play.

4. Mario Strikers: Battle League [Arcade-Style Soccer with Wild Power-Ups]

Our Score 9.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of Game Action sports game Platforms Nintendo Switch Player Setup Local wireless (multiple consoles) up to 8; online multiplayer up to 8; single-console split-screen up to 8 with enough controllers Year of Release 2022 Creator/s Nintendo Average Playtime 15 to 30 minutes per match Best For Arcade-style soccer action fans Metacritic Score 73

I recommend this one to anyone who needs a family-friendly action sports game for Switch. Mario Strikers: Battle League is an absolute blast to play, an 8-player local multiplayer action.

The game mixes your typical skillful soccer mechanics with over-the-top, chaotic brawling that keeps every match unpredictable and exciting. I love the diverse roster of characters, each with unique stats and special moves, making it fun to experiment and find the perfect team.

Pro tip If you’re running out of time to fully charge your Hyper Strike, mash the “A” button rapidly to speed up the charge, though this will make your Hyper Strike weaker. It’s better to release a weaker Hyper Strike quickly than not to use it at all. You should also be ready to strike fast again immediately after your initial Hyper Strike for the best effect.

One of the standout features is the golden orb that appears a few times each match. When my father grabbed this orb, our entire team started glowing; the orb gave us a limited window to get into the opponent’s half and launch a special attack. This Hyper Strike shot scored double points when we did it perfectly, making the fight over the orb a thrilling highlight of the next game.

My Verdict: Mario Strikers: Battle League perfectly blends accessible soccer gameplay with wild, competitive brawling, making it a must-have for parties and multiplayer gaming.

5. The Jackbox Party Pack [Hilarious Party Games]

Our Score 8.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of Game Party, trivia, and drawing Platforms Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Windows (Steam), & Apple TV Player Setup Multiplayer for up to 100 players (use phones or tablets as controllers) Year of Release 2014 Creator/s Jackbox Games Average Playtime 30 to 60 minutes per session Best For Party gamers of all skill levels Metacritic Score 78

Most of my readers are already familiar with Miniclip, a website where you can play hundreds of mini-games. The Jackbox Party Pack made me feel like I was back in my childhood. It is the ultimate game for large groups, perfect for parties and family gatherings and memories.

What I love most is how easy it is to get everyone involved; up to 8 players (and even more as audience members) can join using their phones or tablets as controllers. You only need a single copy of the game on one Switch, making it super accessible and hassle-free for group play.

Pro tip For the best chance to win, you can hide your secret letter in your drawing by blending it with other elements or using it as a red herring. Pay close attention to your opponents’ moves and guess during the murder phase to catch them off guard. Giving your guests unique or funny names can also distract others and earn you points behind the scenes.

Each pack includes a variety of creative and hilarious party games that range from trivia and wordplay to drawing and bluffing, so there’s something for every kind of gamer. That’s why I regard The Jackbox Party Pack as a quintessential Nintendo Switch party game.

The option for audience participation adds a unique layer, allowing those not actively playing to influence the outcome. Even non-participants feel like they’re playing.

My Verdict: The Jackbox Party Pack is an accessible, wildly entertaining collection that turns any gathering into a memorable and laughter-filled party for players of all ages and skill levels.

6. Super Bomberman R 2 [Not Your Typical Bomb-Laying Chaos]

Our Score 8.4 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of Game Action strategy game Platforms Nintendo Switch Player Setup Local wireless (multiple consoles) up to 8; online multiplayer up to 64 (in Battle 64 mode); single-console split-screen up to 8 players Year of Release 2023 Creator/s Konami Average Playtime 15 to 30 minutes per round Best For Fans of classic bomb-laying strategy games Metacritic Score 68

Super Bomberman R 2 brings classic explosive fun to the Switch with its chaotic multiplayer battles that shine at parties and family get-togethers. I find the core gameplay addictive; you will strategically place bombs while dodging opponents, leading to tense, thrilling moments every match. That’s why Super Bomberman is like the go-to Nintendo Switch game in my family.

The new Castle mode adds a fresh twist, where players either defend or attack bases, offering a strategic change of pace from the traditional bomb battles. Customization options are amazing, letting me personalize my Bomberman and gear, which adds charm and replay value.

Pro tip I’m not a fan of cutscenes, to be honest. I skip cutscenes by pressing the “+” button on the right Joy-Con. This lets you quickly move past story segments and get back to gameplay.

The story mode is just fine; it provides enough plot to keep things moving without stealing focus from the core gameplay. The voice acting is deliciously cheesy, and I actually enjoyed the very colorful comic-book art style in the cutscenes, which matched the game’s playful tone. That said, the story itself is simple and doesn’t demand much attention, which is a good thing since the real fun lies in multiplayer.

My Verdict: Super Bomberman R 2 delivers classic bomb-blasting mayhem with fun new modes and customization, making it a must-have for multiplayer gaming sessions.

Our Score 8.2 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of Game Racing action game Platforms Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Windows (PC), & Steam Player Setup Online multiplayer only Year of Release 2020 Creator/s Criterion Games Average Playtime 30 to 45 minutes per race Best For Racing enthusiasts who like games with cops and robbers Metacritic Score 75

I remember growing up, my brother and his friends were kinda obsessed with a game called Midtown Madness. You can drive around virtual Chicago while occasionally being chased by cops. That was the most fun & exciting part of the gameplay in the Midtown Madness franchise.

But if you want to feel like the entire lawforce hates you with a passion, then Hot Pursuit is the game for that. Forget about racing for fun and start thinking about running for your life; I felt like the AI has become my personal bully in the Remastered version. AI patrol cars with rubberband powers & everlasting EMPs will chase you to the very end of the virtual Need for Speed world.

Pro tip Cop Cars are built to be faster and tougher than Racers, with higher resistance to damage, so you must aim hits at the rear and sides of enemy vehicles, but don’t get hit on your sides by their front bumpers to avoid hurting yourself.

That said, Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered delivers adrenaline-pumping, high-speed chases that kept me on the edge of my seat. The remaster cleans up the visuals nicely, with beautiful coastal highways and snowy mountain roads that look great on the Switch, even if it shows its age compared to newer releases. It’s the go-to title for competitive gamers.

My Verdict: Hot Pursuit Remastered remains a thrilling racer with intense cops-and-robbers gameplay, perfect for high-octane multiplayer sessions.

8. Minecraft [Creative Freedom in a Pixelated World]

Our Score 8.1 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of Game Sandbox action adventure Platforms Nintendo Switch, PC, Xbox, PlayStation, Mobile Player Setup Local wireless multiplayer up to 8 players (each with their own console and copy of the game); online multiplayer with cross-platform play Year of Release 2011 (available on Nintendo Switch since 2017) Creator/s Mojang Studios Average Playtime 50+ hours (varies significantly from player to player) Best For Creative building, exploration, survival gameplay, multiplayer cooperation and competition, etc. Metacritic Score 93

Minecraft has completely transformed how we experience virtual worlds. On Nintendo Switch, it brings that same boundless creativity with impressive portability. You find yourself able to jump into multiplayer matches with up to 8 players either via split-screen or online is a game-changer for me.

Doesn’t matter if you’re building elaborate structures or exploring vast landscapes with your friends, the experience is seamless and engaging. The Switch version runs smoothly, keeping a solid performance at 720p in both handheld and docked modes. Controls are quite responsive, especially with the Pro Controller, although it’s a bit inconvenient that single Joy-Con play isn’t supported for split-screen co-op. But that’s something we have to learn to live without.

Pro tip When exploring caves, a handy trick is to always place your torches on the left side as you go deeper; this way, when you turn around, the torches on your right guide you back out.

The absence of native voice chat makes coordinating with friends online slightly challenging, but the fun and freedom to create more than makes up for it. A 2GB world size limit means that the huge worlds you create eventually hit a cap; this cap restricts how far you can expand.

One of my favorite extras is the Super Mario Mash-Up Pack, which adds nostalgic charm with familiar characters and music, enriching your exploration experience. The world size on Switch is a big step up from older portable editions; it allows for far larger and more detailed creations.

My Verdict: As one of the most beloved survival games on Switch, Minecraft perfectly combines portability with expansive creativity and the multiplayer fun fans expect.

9. Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 [Skateboarding Action with Amazing Soundtrack]

Our Score 7.9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of Game Skateboarding game Platforms Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, & Xbox Series X/S Player Setup Local split-screen up to 2 players; online multiplayer up to 8 players Year of Release 2020 Creator/s Vicarious Visions Average Playtime 20 to 40 minutes per session Best For Skateboarding fans and trick lovers Metacritic Score 89

This one’s a brilliant remaster that brought back all the nostalgia of the classic games but with a fresh, modern polish. The trick system was smooth and responsive; It let me chain combos like manuals and reverts effortlessly. I could switch between the updated and original movesets. The levels were beautifully recreated; playing on the Switch let me enjoy fast sessions on the go.

Pro tip A manual is a trick you do as you land from a flip or grab by pressing a combination like up then down on the D-pad just before touchdown. This makes you land on your front or back wheels, letting you keep moving forward with momentum. While in a manual, you need to constantly balance using your controller to maintain control and extend your combo.

I have to say that customization options are decent, letting you personalize your skater, while multiplayer is great fun for local competitions or online play. The controls can be tricky with the Joy-Cons, so I recommend a solid Switch controller for the best experience (especially with 8 players).

My Verdict: Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 delivers the perfect blend of nostalgia, a killer soundtrack, and smooth gameplay, a must-play skateboarding experience on the Switch.

Our Score 7.7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of Game Adventures with puzzles Platforms Nintendo Switch Player Setup Local wireless or online co-op up to 8 players in ScareScraper mode (1-2 players per console, max 4 consoles); local multiplayer up to 8 players in ScreamPark mini-game mode (same console) Year of Release 2019 Creator/s Nintendo Average Playtime 40 to 60 minutes per session Best For Puzzle and exploration fans Metacritic Score 86

If you ask me for the best co-op multiplayer Switch game (for two people), I will mention Luigi’s Mansion 3 without stammering. This one is a fantastic multiplayer experience on the Switch (up to eight players allowed in ScareScraper and ScreamPark modes with 4 consoles).

The main story mode is enjoyable solo or in 2-player co-op, where Luigi and Gooigi’s unique abilities complement each other, offering lots of room for teamwork and creativity. Each floor has a distinct theme, keeping the game fresh with challenging puzzles and hidden collectibles.

Pro tip Golden Bones in Luigi’s Mansion 3 are like 1-up mushrooms; they revive Luigi if he loses all his hearts. You can get them from Dr. E. Gadd for 1000G, along with Boo and Gem trackers, and since money is plentiful, it’s wise to stock up on them.

ScareScraper is intense and requires coordination, making it a great pick for those who love cooperative gameplay. If you are partial to more casual fun, ScreamPark supports eight players locally, featuring mini-games that are light and entertaining, but don’t hold up to the story mode’s depth.

The vibrant comic-book art style and charmingly cheesy voice acting add an extra layer of fun to the whole experience. So, Luigi’s Mansion 3 is perfect for parties and game nights.

My Verdict: Luigi’s Mansion 3 offers a unique mix of spooky adventure and multiplayer fun, making it a must-play for family and friends on the Switch.

11. Farm Together [Farming Sim Multiplayer with Peaceful Vibes]

Our Score 7.2 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of Game Simulation and management Platforms Nintendo Switch, Steam, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, & Xbox Series X/S Player Setup Online multiplayer up to 16 players Year of Release 2018 Creator/s Milkstone Studios Average Playtime No set playtime Best For People who enjoy relaxing farming sims Metacritic Score 77

If you have ever had this sudden urge to say adios to city life and then start a quiet little farm somewhere with your family, I have the perfect game for you. Farm Together is a wonderfully relaxing farming simulation that I’ve found perfect for enjoying solo or with friends and family on the Switch. The peaceful vibes it gives make it an ideal game for the whole family.

Pro tip You should plant the same types of trees & fish together and label each area with a signpost. Focus on planting only the crops and trees you need for your current missions to complete them more quickly. You can unlock water sprinklers as early as possible to automate watering and efficiently manage your growing farm while planting new trees as you make progress.

I started with a modest vegetable farm, planting classic seeds like tomatoes, corn, and carrots, and gradually expanded into orchards filled with apple and orange trees. Over time, I diversified into raising animals like chickens and cows, which added new layers of farming fun. Growing herbs and flowers for decoration brought a personal touch to my farm’s design. Even my uncle with an actual farming background appreciated how well I did in this virtual world.

My Verdict: Farm Together offers an inviting and charming farming experience that’s ideal for relaxing solo or sharing the joy with friends and family online.

12. Animal Crossing: New Horizons [Social Life Sim for Casual Play]

Our Score 7.1 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of Game Social simulation Platforms Nintendo Switch Player Setup Local wireless multiplayer up to 8 players on the same island; online multiplayer up to 8 players on the same island; Year of Release 2020 Creator/s Nintendo Average Playtime No set playtime Best For Sandbox social sim enthusiasts Metacritic Score 90

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is one of those rare sandbox games that feels like a warm and welcoming escape no matter how many hours I’ve logged. I love starting on my deserted island, slowly shaping it into a vibrant community, collecting materials, and customizing every inch with furniture, paths, and decorations.

The world feels alive; villagers wander around, engage in daily activities, and surprise me with gifts and conversations that genuinely feel personal. One of my favorite features is how the game supports up to eight players locally or online, making it perfect for family gatherings or chill gaming sessions with friends.

Pro tip Eating fruit gives you special powers that let you interact with the environment in new ways, like breaking rocks and moving trees without chopping them down. Once you’re powered up, you can use your shovel to dig up and carry trees easily for replanting. Basically, fruits turn you into a sort of Farmer Hulk or Agriculture Superman.

The ability to visit each other’s islands and share resources encourages a strong social vibe without feeling competitive or pressured. The evolving island and ongoing events mean there’s always a reason to come back, whether it’s fishing, bug catching, or hosting outdoor parties.

My Verdict: Animal Crossing: New Horizons is a heartfelt, endlessly charming life sim that’s perfect for relaxing solo or sharing joyful moments with friends and family.

13. Knight Squad [Arcade-Style Battles with Medieval Weapon]

Our Score 6.6 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of Game Action-packed arcade game Platforms Nintendo Switch Player Setup Local split-screen up to 8 players; online multiplayer up to 8 players Year of Release 2015 Creator/s Chainsawesome Games Average Playtime 10 to 30 minutes per match Best For Fast & chaotic multiplayer battle lovers Metacritic Score 71

If you thought I was referring to that Nickelodeon series from 2018, sorry to disappoint. Knight Squad is an absolute blast, especially when played with a group of friends or family.

This top-down arena brawler supports up to eight players, delivering frantic combat that’s equal parts chaotic and fun. I love how easy it is to pick up and play; you move around, swing swords, shoot crossbows, or wield one of the many crazy weapons that spawn throughout the match.

Each game mode has unique goals, ranging from classic deathmatches to capture-the-flag and king-of-the-hill style Gladiator battles, keeping the gameplay fresh and exciting.

Pro tip You should expect to die often in Knight Squad’s challenge mode since there are no shields, health bars, or checkpoints; one hit means restarting from the beginning. You must be patient and careful because surviving the challenges matters more than speed. Most challenges last around 5 minutes or less, so focus on staying alive rather than rushing through.

The variety of weapons and power-ups, like speed boosts, shields, and even mounting horses, add layers of strategy and silliness. My personal favorite is the Ripper, a rotating spiky disc that’s satisfying to throw around. Matches are fast, and respawns happen quickly, which keeps the action nonstop.

The cartoonish graphics and playful sound effects make the game feel quite lighthearted but also very competitive.

My Verdict: Knight Squad is a chaotic and accessible multiplayer brawler that’s perfect for lively local parties and competitive gaming sessions on the Switch.

14. Nerf Legends [Exciting Sci-Fi Nerf Blaster Shooting]

Our Score 6.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of Game Action shooter Platforms Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, & PC Player Setup Online multiplayer only; modes include 4v4 team play and 8-player free-for-all Year of Release 2021 Creator/s Fun Labs, GameMill Entertainment Average Playtime 20 to 40 minutes per session Best For Action fans who like sci-fi shooting fun Metacritic Score tbd

It would be unfair if I forgot to put a classic FPS game here. Nerf Legends puts you in a vibrant, sci-fi world filled with robot enemies and epic Nerf battles. I enjoyed customizing my avatar and an impressive lineup of 15 iconic Nerf blasters, each with upgradeable perks and colorful skins.

The game has different dart types like magnetic push, seek, and slow darts, which add some strategic variety to the action. I found the single-player campaign decent, with challenging boss fights and obstacle courses sprinkled between battles.

Online multiplayer supports 4v4 team deathmatches and 8-player free-for-alls, making it a lively option for competitive gaming or casual fun with friends and family.

Pro tip Don’t overlook your melee weapon in Nerf Legends; it’s a powerful tool that’s great to use between shots or during reloads. You start with a basic melee blade, but can unlock spears and swords as you progress, offering fast and strong attacks. Using this weapon helps you deal solid damage without wasting ammo.

Technical glitches, like uncontrollable crosshairs and weapon lock-ups, kept me a bit distracted from the experience. While I appreciate the nostalgic appeal of the Nerf brand, the execution left a lot to be desired.

My Verdict: Nerf Legends offers nostalgic Nerf-themed fun but is held back by clunky mechanics and technical issues that diminish its multiplayer and single-player appeal.

The Final Verdict on The Best 8 Player Switch Games

I hope that you like my take on the best octet-friendly multiplayers on Switch. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe delivers thrilling, colorful racing that never gets old, where I’ve had countless fun and competitive sessions with friends. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate offers explosive battles with one of the biggest rosters of characters, while Splatoon 3 stands out with its fast-paced team shooter gameplay; it’s great for those who love strategizing with friends in intense matches.

My advice: grab a Pro Controller for the best experience in these titles, and don’t hesitate to jump into online and local multiplayer modes. Each game brings something unique for every group to enjoy. Don’t focus on winning and losing too much; just have a good time.

FAQs

What is the best 8 player Switch game?

The best 8-player Switch game is Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. But some people also consider Mario Strikers: Battle League to be the king of 8-player titles. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is a worthy contender as well.

Can you play 8 players on two switches?

Yes, you can play with up to 8 players on two Switch consoles via local wireless play. However, some games also support 8 players on a single Switch using multiple controllers. If you’re looking for more screens or online play, you may need more consoles.

How many switches do you need for 8 players?

You usually need at least two Nintendo Switch consoles for 8 players. You may connect them locally or online (depends on the game itself). Some titles allow 8-player split-screen on a single console, but most multiplayer options require multiple consoles.

Which Mario game is 8 player on Switch?

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate are 8-player Mario games available on Switch. They provide a chaotic and fun multiplayer racing/fighting experience to Nintendo fans.

What is the best 8 player Switch game for families?

The best 8-player Switch game for families is Mario Strikers: Battle League, as it’s accessible, easy to learn, and also fun for all ages. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is another excellent family-friendly choice for multiplayer gaming.