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If you want to know how to get Wizard of Legend 2 free, there is a practical, legal method available right now. Wizard of Legend 2, the action roguelite from Dead Mage, is priced at $24.99 on Steam and has not received a meaningful permanent discount since its full 1.0 launch in 2025. Snakzy, a free rewards app, lets you earn coins through in-app offers and redeem them for a Steam Wallet gift card that covers the full price.

This is not a piracy guide. Cracks, torrents, and unofficial download sites are not options – they are illegal, carry real malware and account ban risks, and do not produce a legitimate licence. This article covers the full Wizard of Legend 2 game overview, current pricing, platform availability, system requirements, the step-by-step Snakzy method, an Eneba discount alternative, the legal picture, and five FAQs. Keep reading to see how it works.

Game Info Details Game price $24.99 (Steam) Metacritic rating TBD (3 critic reviews to date); Steam: Mixed (55% of ~1,900 reviews) Genre Action, RPG – Roguelite, Dungeon Crawler, Co-op, Spell-Based Combat, Indie Developers Dead Mage Publishers Humble Games Time to earn – Main story ~8 hours (first successful run) Time to earn – Main + Extra content ~20 hours Time to earn – 100% Completionist ~50+ hours

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How To Get Wizard of Legend 2 Free: Full Game Overview

I’ve been tracking Wizard of Legend 2 since it entered Steam Early Access in October 2024, and the full 1.0 release on June 12, 2025 delivered a faster, more ambitious successor to the original Wizard of Legend, which sold over 2 million copies since its 2018 debut. The sequel is developed by Dead Mage and published by Humble Games, with a complete simultaneous launch on PC (Steam), PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch.

Current Steam reception sits at Mixed (55% positive across roughly 1,900 reviews), a figure that reflects two distinct camps: long-time fans who expected a larger content leap, and newcomers drawn in by the 3D visual overhaul and four-player co-op depth. Metacritic has not yet reached its aggregate score threshold (only 3 critic reviews are on file at the time of writing). The critic coverage that does exist lands in the middle: one reviewer called it “confidently redefining” the original, another found it “hard to recommend over other roguelikes.” My read after extended time with the game is that the core spell-combo system is genuinely strong, even if content volume is still catching up to the genre’s best.

Wizard of Legend 2 is a Roguelite, Dungeon Crawler, Spell-Based Co-op title built on Unity, featuring 3D cel-shaded visuals that give each elemental spell type a distinct identity. Fire bursts, ice fields, and lightning chains are immediately readable even in chaotic four-player sessions. The game is estimated to have sold over 200,000 copies in its first month of Early Access – a solid benchmark for an indie roguelite without a major franchise anchor.

With ~50+ hours of content at completionist depth, Wizard of Legend 2 offers solid value at $24.99 – and the Snakzy method removes even that cost from the equation.

How Much Does Wizard of Legend 2 Cost?

Wizard of Legend 2 is priced at $24.99 on Steam. The game launched its full 1.0 version in June 2025 and has not yet received a permanent price reduction. During Early Access (October 2024 to June 2025), the price held at $24.99 throughout.

Based on Humble Games‘ publishing history, comparable titles tend to appear at 20-30% off during Steam‘s major seasonal sales – Summer, Autumn, and Winter. A 30% discount would bring Wizard of Legend 2 to approximately $17.49, though sale timing varies and is not guaranteed.

If the current $24.99 is a barrier, Snakzy lets you bypass it entirely by earning the equivalent in Steam Wallet credit through completed in-app offers – no waiting on a sale calendar required.

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Wizard of Legend 2 Platform Availability

Metacritic Rating Details PC TBD (3 critic reviews); Steam: Mixed (55%, ~1,900 reviews) PS5 TBD Xbox TBD Switch TBD

Wizard of Legend 2 is available on PC (Steam), PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch, with all four versions releasing simultaneously on June 12, 2025. The game is not available on older console generations (Xbox One, PS4) or mobile platforms.

For the Snakzy method covered in this guide, the relevant platform is Steam on PC. Snakzy rewards are redeemed as Steam Wallet gift cards, making Steam the natural purchase point. Players on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch will need to purchase through their respective storefronts directly. Steam Deck compatibility has not been formally confirmed by the developer at the time of writing.

Wizard of Legend 2 System Requirements

Wizard of Legend 2 runs on Unity and targets accessible mid-range hardware – the minimum GPU is the NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650, a card widely available since 2019, meaning most gaming PCs from the last six years should clear the minimum spec without upgrades. The recommended tier targets 1080p High at 60 FPS and calls for a GTX 1660 or equivalent.

Spec Minimum Recommended OS Windows 10 64-bit Windows 10 64-bit CPU Intel Core i5-3570 / AMD FX-8350 Intel Core i5-8400 / AMD Ryzen 5 2600 RAM 8 GB 16 GB GPU NVIDIA GTX 1650 4GB / AMD RX 470 4GB NVIDIA GTX 1660 6GB / AMD RX 590 8GB DirectX Version 11 Version 11 Storage 5 GB available space 5 GB available space (SSD recommended)

If you are running a GTX 1060 or AMD RX 580 – broadly comparable to the recommended tier – expect smooth 1080p gameplay at medium-to-high settings. A broadband internet connection is required for online co-op; solo play is fully available offline.

Wizard of Legend 2 Mechanics

The central mechanic of Wizard of Legend 2 is spell loadout construction. Before each run, you assemble a set of arcane abilities from a library of 75+ Arcana spells spread across six elements: fire, ice, lightning, earth, air, and the new Chaos element. Each element has distinct combat behavior: ice spells create persistent frozen zones that slow enemy movement, lightning spells chain between nearby targets, and Chaos spells hit harder but with unpredictable side effects that can damage you as easily as your enemies.

Inside the procedurally generated dungeon floors, combat is fast and rewards aggressive spell chaining. A typical sequence: dash into a group, anchor with an earth wall, follow with a lightning burst that chains between pinned targets, close with a fire wave. Each combination opens a follow-up window, and reading those windows is what separates experienced runs from early failures. The rhythm is closer to a fighting game than a standard dungeon crawler.

Between floors, you collect Relics – passive modifiers that alter how your spells behave. One Relic might cause fire spells to leave ignition pools. Another might extend ice freeze duration by 20%. Building a synergistic combination of spells and Relics is the core strategy layer, and it drives genuine build diversity: no two successful runs feel identical.

Wizard of Legend 2 supports 1-4 player online co-op for the full campaign. In co-op, cross-element synergies create effects that are not possible in solo play – one player’s ice field combined with another’s lightning chain produces a wide area stun. The co-op dimension is where the game’s depth scales most visibly, adding real replayability well beyond the ~20-hour main campaign estimate.

Wizard of Legend 2 Top Features

✅ 75+ Arcana spells across six elements: The depth comes from a library of fire, ice, lightning, earth, air, and Chaos abilities – each element plays fundamentally differently and rewards players who specialize or mix strategically.

✅ Fast-paced spell-combo combat: Combat is built around aggressive chaining – anchor with an earth wall, burst with lightning, follow with fire – creating rhythm closer to a fighting game than a standard dungeon crawler.

✅ 1-4 player online co-op: The full campaign supports up to four wizards in online co-op, with cross-element synergies creating team combinations that are not possible in solo play.

✅ Sequel to a 2-million-copy hit: Wizard of Legend (2018) sold over 2 million copies – Wizard of Legend 2 expands every system with 3D graphics, deeper spell customization, and simultaneous launches on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch.

✅ Full 1.0 release with active post-launch support: After leaving Early Access in June 2025, Wizard of Legend 2 shipped as a complete, stable title on all four platforms, with Dead Mage continuing to push community-driven updates.

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How To Get Wizard of Legend 2 Free With Snakzy

Snakzy is a free rewards app for Android and iOS where users earn coins by completing in-app offers: installing mobile games, hitting playtime milestones, filling surveys, watching short videos. No credit card is required and no subscription is needed. The model is time-based: completed offers pay coins, and once you accumulate enough, you redeem them for a Steam Wallet gift card that covers Wizard of Legend 2‘s $24.99 price.

Here is how to get Wizard of Legend 2 free step by step:

Download Snakzy – available free on iOS and Android Browse available offers – offers vary by region and rotate regularly; pick ones with the highest coin payouts or that match your time budget Complete offers to earn coins – each completed offer credits coins to your Snakzy balance; track progress toward $24.99 inside the app Redeem coins for a Steam Wallet gift card – once your balance hits the required threshold, cash out for a $50 denomination card, which covers the game with $25.01 left over Buy Wizard of Legend 2 on Steam – apply the gift card and purchase the game

Pro tip Joining bonus available on sign-up – check the app for the current offer.

Minimum cashout threshold: $35 – you need at least this balance to redeem.

Most users hit a surplus above the game price after their first milestones.

Earning rates vary by region – check available offers in your country.

On average, users earn their first $27.70 payout within 6.5 days from install. Keep in mind the $35 minimum cashout threshold – you need to reach at least that balance before redeeming. Offers and earnings vary by region; the broadest selection is typically available in the US, UK, and most of Western Europe.

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Get Wizard of Legend 2 Cheaper With Eneba

Not everyone wants to wait for Snakzy coins to build up. If you want Wizard of Legend 2 right now, Eneba is a trusted marketplace for discounted Steam keys. The official Steam price is $24.99. Eneba sellers list the game from approximately $15 to $22 – a saving of up to 40% off the official price. The key you receive is a permanent, legitimate Steam licence, identical in every way to a direct purchase.

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If you’d prefer to add funds directly to your Steam account, Eneba also stocks discounted gift cards – here is the closest card above Wizard of Legend 2‘s price.

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Eneba prices fluctuate – check the live listing before purchasing. Select a product, pay, and receive your key or gift card code within minutes. All three methods covered here – Snakzy (free, time-based), an Eneba game key (discounted, immediate), or an Eneba gift card (adds wallet funds for an official Steam purchase) – result in a legitimate copy of Wizard of Legend 2.

Is It Legal to Get Wizard of Legend 2 Free With Snakzy?

Yes, the Snakzy method is 100% legal. The full chain works as follows: Snakzy is paid by advertisers and mobile game developers who want users to engage with their products. Snakzy distributes a share of that revenue to you as coins. You exchange your coins for a real Steam Wallet gift card – the same codes sold at retail stores worldwide. You use that card to complete an official Steam purchase. The result is a permanent Steam licence registered to your account. Dead Mage and Humble Games receive their full revenue from the transaction.

The alternative worth explicitly addressing is piracy: cracks, torrents, and “free download” sites that promise Wizard of Legend 2 outside official storefronts. These are illegal under copyright law. Unofficial installers routinely carry malware – ransomware, keyloggers, and crypto-miners embedded in fake game executables. Steam permanently bans accounts found using pirated software. Cracked copies receive no updates and cannot access online co-op features.

Snakzy is a legitimate way to get Wizard of Legend 2 without spending your own money, while keeping Dead Mage compensated and your Steam account in good standing.

My Overall Verdict on How To Get Wizard of Legend 2 Free

Wizard of Legend 2 is a well-crafted action roguelite with a deep spell system, real build diversity through Relics, and a co-op layer that rewards coordinated play across ~50+ hours of content. The $24.99 price is reasonable for 75+ spells, four-platform availability, and active post-launch support – but for budget-conscious gamers, Wizard of Legend fans waiting on a sale, or anyone with a packed wishlist and limited cash, Snakzy removes the barrier entirely without requiring any upfront payment.

The path is simple: download Snakzy, pick an offer that fits your schedule, build your balance past the $35 cashout threshold, and redeem for a $50 Steam Wallet gift card that leaves $25.01 for your next game. Once that gift card is in your Steam account, how to get Wizard of Legend 2 free is just a checkout away.

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FAQs