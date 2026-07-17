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If you have been searching for how to get The Outlast Trials free, you are in the right place. The Outlast Trials is the co-op reinvention of one of horror’s scariest series, dropping you into the Murkoff Corporation’s Cold War experiments where you sneak, hide, and run to survive alone or with up to three friends. On Steam the game costs $39.99, a price that keeps plenty of horror fans on the sidelines. This guide removes that barrier entirely.

There are two ways to get it without paying full price. Snakzy is a free, no credit card method where you invest time to earn coins and redeem them for a Steam key. Eneba is a legitimate marketplace where The Outlast Trials sells for well below the official price. Both routes end in a permanent, legitimate license. Keep reading to find the option that fits you.

Game Info Details Game price $39.99 (Steam) Metacritic rating 69 critic / 94% Steam user (Very Positive) Genre Psychological survival horror, first-person, co-op (1-4 players), stealth Developers Red Barrels Publishers Red Barrels Time to earn: Main story ~14 hours Time to earn: Main + Extra content ~30 hours Time to earn: 100% Completionist ~60+ hours

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How To Get The Outlast Trials Free: Full Game Overview

I have been following The Outlast Trials since its early access launch, and the player response backs up the hype. The game holds a 94% Very Positive rating on Steam from more than 40,000 reviews, and it is widely considered one of the best co-op horror experiences available right now. Critics were cooler on it. A 69 Metacritic score (‘mixed or average’) and a 62% OpenCritic recommendation reflect complaints about repetition, and several reviewers noted that co-op play is more fun but dilutes the scares, while solo play keeps the atmosphere terrifying. Players clearly disagree with the lukewarm critical take.

As a Murkoff ‘Reagent’, you are forced through disturbing trials and MK-Challenges, relying on stealth, hiding, and improvised tools to complete objectives while relentless enemies hunt you down. The standout element is the oppressive atmosphere combined with co-op play. Sharing the dread, and the jump-scares, with up to three friends is backed by deep character, cell, and loadout customization.

Red Barrels, the studio behind the original Outlast games, developed and published The Outlast Trials. It entered Steam early access in May 2023 and fully launched on March 5, 2024 across PC, PS4, PS5, and Xbox One/Xbox Series X|S. The game is a prequel to Outlast (2013) and Outlast 2 (2017), and it is the first co-op entry in the series.

The content runs deep. Story-driven Trials sit alongside shorter, intense MK-Challenges, and all of it uses difficulty ‘variators’ that ramp up enemy counts and hazards as you progress. Red Barrels supports the game as a live service, with the 2025 ‘Project Nostophobia’ update and eight cosmetic DLC packs adding up to more than 60 hours of replayable horror.

How Much Does The Outlast Trials Cost?

The Steam base price for The Outlast Trials is $39.99, though it goes on sale often. Right now it is discounted by roughly 70%, bringing it down to around $11.99, and third-party keys sit near $11 with a historical low around $11.09. The eight DLC packs are cosmetic and completely optional. If you would rather skip paying altogether, you can earn a key through Snakzy instead. A single payout covers The Outlast Trials price with room to spare.

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The Outlast Trials is still early in its sale cycle, so there is no long price history yet, but Red Barrels has already leaned into frequent discounts during Steam sales events. Expect similar cuts around future seasonal sales. Whichever price window you catch it in, the Snakzy method sidesteps the current price entirely, since you are earning the key rather than paying for it.

The Outlast Trials Platform Availability

Platform Metacritic score PC 69 critic / 94% user PS5 N/A Xbox N/A Switch N/A

The Outlast Trials is available on PC through Steam, on PS4 and PS5, and on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S. There is no Nintendo version. The PC release is Steam Deck Verified, so handheld players are covered too. Cross-play lets up to four players team up, though co-op is never mandatory for completing objectives, and solo play remains the more intense way to experience it. Since Snakzy rewards are redeemed for a Steam gift card, Steam is the natural purchase point for this method.

The Outlast Trials System Requirements

The Outlast Trials runs well on mid-range hardware and carries Steam Deck Verified status, so you do not need a high-end rig to survive Murkoff’s experiments. The game is built on Unreal Engine.

Spec Minimum Recommended OS Windows 10 64-bit Windows 10 / 11 64-bit CPU Intel Core i7-3770 / AMD Ryzen 5 1400 Intel Core i7-6700K / AMD Ryzen 5 2600X RAM 8 GB 16 GB GPU NVIDIA GTX 650 Ti (2GB) / AMD Radeon R7 360 (2GB) NVIDIA GTX 1660 (6GB) / AMD RX Vega 56 (8GB) Storage 40 GB 40 GB SSD

A five-year-old gaming PC comfortably clears the minimum specs, and even the recommended tier is achievable on a mid-range build from the last few years. The 40 GB install size is the main thing to plan around, since both tiers ask for the same amount of space.

The Outlast Trials Mechanics

In true Outlast fashion, you have no real weapons in The Outlast Trials: survival is about avoiding enemies, hiding, and running. You are dropped into Trials and MK-Challenges to complete disturbing objectives while pursuers hunt you, then you return to your cell in the Sinyala Facility to upgrade between runs.

Progression revolves around Murkoff-issued rigs and tools that you earn and upgrade. Some boost stealth, some create escape opportunities, and others slow enemies or heal allies. Perks let you tailor your build to your playstyle, and the customization goes deeper than most horror games attempt, covering your character, your tools, your loadout, and even your personal cell decor.

You can play solo or team up with two to four players, and co-op is optional but hugely helpful. The core tension is honest: solo play preserves the pure, terrifying Outlast atmosphere, while co-op is more fun but less scary, and the repeatable-trial structure can feel repetitive over long sessions, which is the main critical knock against the game. Difficulty variators and live updates work to keep runs fresh.

The Outlast Trials Top Features

Co-op Survival Horror: Face Murkoff’s trials solo or with up to three friends, in what is widely praised as one of the best co-op horror experiences around. Classic Outlast Tension: No weapons, only stealth, hiding, and running, which keeps the oppressive dread the series is known for. Deep Customization: Create your own Reagent and personalize tools, perks, loadouts, and even your cell to fit your playstyle. Trials, MK-Challenges, and Variators: Story-driven Trials sit alongside shorter challenges, with difficulty variators that ramp up enemies and hazards. Ongoing Live Support: Free updates like 2025’s Project Nostophobia and regular events keep the Sinyala Facility fresh.

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How To Get The Outlast Trials Free With Snakzy

Snakzy is a free rewards app where you earn coins by completing offers, downloading apps, filling out surveys, and playing partner games. No credit card is required. This is a time investment, not a money investment: you trade spare time for coins that convert into real gift card value, which is a solid trade for a co-op horror game you want to play with friends without paying for it.

Here is how to get The Outlast Trials free step by step:

Download Snakzy: available free on iOS and Android. Browse available offers: offers vary by region and rotate regularly, so pick ones with the highest coin payouts or that match your interests. Complete offers to earn coins: each completed offer credits coins to your Snakzy balance, and you can track progress toward $39.99 inside the app. Redeem coins for a Steam gift card: once your balance hits the required threshold, cash out for a gift card worth $39.99 or more. Buy The Outlast Trials on Steam: apply the gift card and complete the purchase.

Because The Outlast Trials often sits around $11.99 on sale, a single payout comfortably covers The Outlast Trials Steam key, with enough left over for a friend’s copy if you are playing co-op. Build your balance steadily, and cashing out for The Outlast Trials Steam key becomes a realistic target within your first couple of weeks.

Pro tip Joining bonus available on sign-up: check the app for the current offer. Minimum cashout threshold: $35. You need at least this balance to redeem. Most users hit a surplus above the game price after their first milestones. Earning rates vary by region: check available offers in your country.

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Get The Outlast Trials Cheaper With Eneba

Not every reader wants to wait to build up Snakzy coins, and that is fine. Eneba is a trusted marketplace with buyer protection, and it lists The Outlast Trials Steam key for immediate purchase. The official Steam price is $39.99, while Eneba‘s price runs from around $11, which works out to roughly 72% off The Outlast Trials price. The key you receive is a legitimate, permanent Steam license, redeemed the same way as a direct Steam purchase. This is not a better option than Snakzy. It is simply the faster one, for readers who would rather buy now than earn their way there.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

If you would prefer to add funds directly to your Steam account, Eneba also stocks discounted gift cards. Here is the closest card above The Outlast Trials‘s price.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

Eneba prices fluctuate, so check the live listing before buying. The process is simple: pick a product, pay, and receive a game key or gift card code right away. You can choose Snakzy (free, requires time), an Eneba game key (discounted, immediate), or an Eneba gift card (adds Steam wallet funds). All three routes end with a legitimate copy of The Outlast Trials.

Is It Legal to Get The Outlast Trials Free With Snakzy?

Yes, the Snakzy method is completely legal, and it is not the same thing as an Outlast Trials free download from a torrent site. Advertisers pay Snakzy for completed offers, and Snakzy shares that revenue with users as coins. You redeem those coins for a Steam gift card and use it to buy the game legitimately on Steam. There is no gray area here: Red Barrels gets paid in full, and you get a permanent license tied to your Steam account, the same as if you had paid yourself.

Cracked and pirated copies are a different story, and they are illegal. They cannot connect to the online co-op servers, they break with every update, and they risk a Steam account ban. Horror games are common bait for fake ‘free download’ scams, since they attract players eager to try something scary for nothing. Piracy harms an independent studio directly, while the Snakzy method ensures Red Barrels receives full payment for the work it put into this game.

Snakzy is a legitimate way to support the developer while keeping your wallet closed. If you enjoy this kind of co-op dread, a tense way to explore more co-op horror is worth a look, and the convenient Steam gift card hub on Eneba covers plenty of other titles beyond this one.

My Overall Verdict on How To Get The Outlast Trials Free

The Outlast Trials earns its 94% Very Positive rating on Steam from more than 40,000 reviews, standing out as one of the more compelling co-op horror games available, even though critics were cooler with a 69 Metacritic score that cites repetition. It is a must-play for horror fans and co-op groups, and its lower sale price plus the Snakzy route make it a low-risk way to find out whether you are in the 94% who love it. If you want more from the Outlast universe, the original Outlast free games route covers where it all started, and Outlast 2 is worth a look too.

If your goal is to get The Outlast Trials for free without spending your own money, the process starts simply: install Snakzy, pick a high-value offer, and build your balance until you hit the payout threshold. Once your gift card is ready, how to get The Outlast Trials free is just a checkout away.

PLAY-TO-EARN Get The Outlast Trials Free Get The Outlast Trials Free with Snakzy. $5 FREE Up to $5 bonus Earn up to $15.29/day Download Snakzy today Instant cash out • 1M+ earning players

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