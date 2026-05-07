Eneba Hub contains affiliate links, which means we may earn a small commission if you make a purchase through them—at no extra cost to you. Learn more

If you are searching for how to get The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim (Special Edition) free, Snakzy is the method worth trying. It is a rewards app where you earn coins by completing mobile game offers and redeem them for a Steam Wallet gift card. That gift card covers the full $39.99 Steam price, so you end up with a legitimate copy of Skyrim without spending your own money.

This guide covers only a 100% legal method. Piracy, cracks, and unofficial “free download” sites carry real risks: malware that can damage your system and Steam account bans that lock you out permanently. The Snakzy approach results in an official Steam purchase with a permanent license tied to your account. Ahead, I cover the full game overview, current pricing, platform availability, system requirements, the step-by-step Snakzy process, an Eneba discount option, the legality of the method, and answers to common questions.

Game Info Details Game price $39.99 (Steam). Historical low: ~67% off (~$13.19) Metacritic rating 74 critic / 7.5 user (Special Edition); original Skyrim: 94 critic / 8.1 user. Steam: Very Positive (87% of 120,000+ reviews) Genre RPG, Open World, Action RPG, Fantasy, Singleplayer, Moddable, Exploration Developers Bethesda Game Studios Publishers Bethesda Softworks Time to earn — Main story ~34 hours Time to earn — Main + Extra content ~105 hours Time to earn — 100% Completionist ~240 hours

★ Get The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim (Special Edition) Free Snakzy Download Snakzy today

How To Get The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim (Special Edition) Free: Full Game Overview

I’ve been tracking The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim (Special Edition) for years, and the numbers still hold up. Bethesda Game Studios released the Special Edition on October 28, 2016, a remaster of the original Skyrim from 2011, published by Bethesda Softworks. Across all versions and platforms, Skyrim has sold over 60 million copies, placing it among the best-selling games ever made. On Steam, the Special Edition carries a Very Positive rating from 87% of more than 120,000 reviews.

The Metacritic score for the Special Edition is 74 from critics and 7.5 from users. Those numbers reflect the remaster context rather than the underlying game’s quality. The original Skyrim scored 94 from critics and 8.1 from users in 2011, and reviewers described it as one of the best entries in the series at release. The Special Edition brings upgraded visuals, including volumetric god rays, dynamic depth of field, and screen-space reflections, and bundles all three DLC expansions: Dawnguard, Hearthfire, and Dragonborn.

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim (Special Edition) is an action RPG built on the Creation Engine. You play as the Dragonborn (Dovahkiin), a customizable character who can absorb dragon souls and wield the Thu’um, a system of powerful shouts learned from Word Walls scattered across the open world. The setting is the province of Skyrim in Tamriel: snow-capped mountains, ancient Nordic ruins, dragon lairs, and nine major cities caught in a civil war between the Imperial Legion and the Stormcloak rebels.

The content depth still surprises players in 2026. The main story takes around 34 hours, the main story plus extra content runs to approximately 105 hours, and a 100% completionist run pushes past 240 hours. Add the Steam Workshop and Nexus Mods ecosystem, which hosts over 70,000 mods covering graphics overhauls, new questlines, and total conversions, and the replayability is effectively unlimited.

How Much Does The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim (Special Edition) Cost?

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim (Special Edition) is $39.99 on Steam. That price has remained stable for most of the game’s life on the platform. The historical low sits at roughly ~$13.19, a discount of approximately 67% off, reached during major Bethesda Softworks publisher sales and Steam‘s seasonal events. If you are willing to wait, a significant discount is realistic within any six-month window.

That said, the Snakzy method sidesteps the current price entirely. At any price point, building your coin balance through Snakzy makes getting The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim (Special Edition) free a matter of time rather than money. By the time your balance covers the $39.99 target, the game is yours at no direct cost.

★ Earn $27.70 in just 6.5 days Snakzy Download Snakzy today

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim (Special Edition) Platform Availability

Metacritic Rating Details PC 74 critic / 7.5 user (Special Edition); original Skyrim: 94 critic / 8.1 user PS5 N/A (PS4 Special Edition: 76 critic) Xbox N/A (Xbox One Special Edition: 76 critic) Switch 78 critic / 7.8 user

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim (Special Edition) is available on PC (Steam), PS4, PS5 (as the Anniversary Edition upgrade), Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch. The PC version is also verified for Steam Deck. Actively supported versions include the PC (Steam), Xbox Series X|S, and PS5 Anniversary Edition builds. The Snakzy method applies to the Steam PC version. Coins are redeemed for a Steam Wallet gift card and the game is activated through your Steam account.

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim (Special Edition) System Requirements

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim (Special Edition) runs on the Creation Engine and requires a 64-bit operating system at minimum spec, so a 64-bit version of Windows 7, 8.1, or 10 is necessary.

Component Minimum Recommended OS Windows 7/8.1/10 (64-bit) Windows 7/8.1/10 (64-bit) CPU Intel Core i5-750 / AMD Phenom II X4-945 Intel Core i5-2400 / AMD FX-8320 RAM 8 GB 8 GB GPU NVIDIA GTX 470 1GB / AMD Radeon HD 7870 2GB NVIDIA GTX 780 3GB / AMD Radeon R9 290 4GB DirectX Version 11 Version 11 Storage 12 GB available space 12 GB available space

Most gaming PCs from the last five to six years will comfortably exceed the recommended spec. The game benefits from an SSD for faster load times between areas, and a mid-range GPU from 2018 onward will run it at 1080p with high settings and a stable 60 FPS. For heavily modded setups, plan for additional storage depending on your mod list.

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim (Special Edition) Mechanics

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim (Special Edition) follows a classless open-world RPG structure. You create a character at the start, and the game’s class system is entirely implicit: your skills level up through use. Sneak repeatedly and your Sneak skill climbs. Cast destruction spells and Destruction improves. Over time, leveling any skill contributes to your overall character level, unlocking perk points you spend across 18 skill trees arranged in a constellation-shaped menu.

The core loop is exploration-driven. The main questline follows the Dragonborn as they discover the ability to absorb dragon souls and use the Thu’um, a system of powerful shouts composed of three words of power. The main story culminates in the battle against Alduin, the World-Eater, but the game’s real depth lies in its faction questlines. The Thieves Guild, Dark Brotherhood, College of Winterhold, and Companions each offer full storylines running 10 to 20 hours in length. Dawnguard adds a vampire-versus-vampire-hunter arc. Dragonborn sends players to Solstheim to face a second Dragonborn. Hearthfire adds player-home building and adoption.

What sets Skyrim apart from other games in the genre is how much of this content is accessible from the first hour. There is no gating system requiring story progress before you can explore faction quests or side content. You can spend the first 50 hours doing nothing but radiant quests for the Companions, discovering the map on horseback, and hunting Daedric artifacts, and the main questline will still be waiting. The modding community has built on that open structure with over 70,000 mods on Nexus Mods alone, including total conversion projects that replace Skyrim‘s content entirely with new worlds and stories.

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim (Special Edition) Top Features

✅ Over 60 million copies sold: Sales figures that speak for themselves: Skyrim is one of the best-selling video games ever made, with a decade of continuous relevance across multiple platform generations.

✅ Special Edition remaster package: The Special Edition bundles all three paid DLC expansions (Dawnguard, Hearthfire, Dragonborn) alongside updated visuals including volumetric god rays, dynamic depth of field, and screen-space reflections.

✅ Unmatched modding ecosystem: Over 70,000 mods on Nexus Mods cover everything from graphics overhauls and gameplay system replacements to new questlines and total conversion projects that transform the game entirely.

✅ 240+ hours of content: The main story runs around 34 hours, but faction questlines, Daedric artifact quests, dragon priest mask hunts, and three DLC expansions push a completionist run past 240 hours.

✅ Dragon Shouts and classless progression: The Thu’um system and classless skill-tree leveling let players build any character archetype, from stealth archer to destruction mage, without committing at character creation.

★ New users get a $10 welcome bonus Snakzy Download Snakzy today

How To Get The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim (Special Edition) Free With Snakzy

Snakzy is a free rewards app where you earn coins by completing mobile game offers: installing free games, hitting playtime milestones, filling short surveys, and watching short videos. No credit card is required, no subscription, and no money leaves your pocket at any point. The model trades your time for advertiser revenue, which Snakzy converts into coins that you redeem for real Steam Wallet credit.

Here is how to get The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim (Special Edition) free step by step:

Download Snakzy — available free on iOS and Android from snakzy.com Browse available offers — open the Earn tab and pick offers that fit your schedule, from quick surveys (1-5 minutes) to higher-paying milestone offers requiring a few hours of casual play Complete offers to earn coins — each completed offer credits coins to your Snakzy balance; track your progress toward the $39.99 Skyrim target inside the app Redeem coins for a Steam Wallet gift card — once your balance reaches the required threshold, head to Rewards and select a Steam Wallet gift card; the $50 denomination covers Skyrim‘s $39.99 price with $10.01 left over Buy The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim (Special Edition) on Steam — add the gift card to your Steam Wallet and check out

Pro tip Joining bonus available on sign-up — check the app for the current offer.

Minimum cashout threshold: $35 — you need at least this balance to redeem.

Most users hit a surplus above the game price after their first milestones.

Earning rates vary by region — check available offers in your country.

On average, users earn their first $27.70 payout within 6.5 days of installing Snakzy. The $35 minimum payout threshold applies before your first cash-out. Since The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim (Special Edition) costs $39.99, most active users will need to build past that threshold before redeeming. Offers and earning rates vary by region.

★ Cash out and buy Skyrim Special Edition on Steam Snakzy Download Snakzy today

Get The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim (Special Edition) Cheaper With Eneba

Not every reader wants to wait for coin balances to build. If you want The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim (Special Edition) today, Eneba is a trusted marketplace where third-party sellers list discounted Steam keys. The official Steam price is $39.99, and Eneba listings typically start from around $4-10, representing a saving of up to 90% off the storefront price. That is a legitimate, permanent Steam key redeemed through your Steam account, giving you the same result as a direct purchase. The key redeems on Steam, the license is tied to your account, and Bethesda Softworks receives full payment through the official marketplace supply chain.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim (Special Edition) PUBLISHER $39.99 YOUR PRICE FROM $11.33 ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ DISCOUNT -72% Get The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim (Special Edition) Cheaper on Eneba

If you’d prefer to add funds directly to your Steam account, Eneba also stocks discounted gift cards. Here is the closest card above The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim (Special Edition)‘s price.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL Steam Wallet Gift Card $50 PUBLISHER $50 YOUR PRICE FROM $49.99 ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ Buy Steam Wallet Gift Card $50 on Eneba

Eneba prices fluctuate, so check the live listing before purchasing. The process is simple: select a product, pay, and receive your key or gift card code. All three methods covered in this guide, Snakzy (free, requires time), an Eneba game key (discounted, immediate), or an Eneba Steam gift card (adds wallet funds for an official purchase), result in a legitimate copy of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim (Special Edition).

Is It Legal to Get The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim (Special Edition) Free With Snakzy?

Yes, completely legal. The Snakzy method works through a transparent chain: Snakzy pays you in coins for completing in-app offers, you accumulate those coins and redeem them for a genuine Steam Wallet gift card code, and you use that code to purchase The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim (Special Edition) at full price on Steam. Bethesda Softworks receives the full $39.99 sale revenue. The result is a permanent license tied to your Steam account, identical in every way to a standard direct purchase.

What to avoid: unofficial “free download” sites, torrent files, cracked executables, and grey-market key generators. Downloading Skyrim from unofficial sources is illegal. The risks are serious: malware embedded in cracked builds can damage your system, and Steam account bans are permanent. Bethesda Game Studios, the developer, is directly harmed by piracy, losing revenue from every copy obtained outside official channels.

Snakzy is a legitimate way to get there. You support the developer, keep your Steam account safe, and end up with a permanent, legitimate license identical to any standard purchase.

My Overall Verdict on How To Get The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim (Special Edition) Free

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim (Special Edition) is one of the most complete open-world RPG packages available in 2026. Over 60 million copies sold, a Very Positive Steam rating from more than 120,000 reviews, 240+ hours of content for completionists, and a modding community that has never stopped adding to it. For budget-conscious players, anyone with a packed wishlist, or anyone who does not want to wait for the next Bethesda sale, Snakzy is a legitimate way to get the full game without spending your own money.

The practical path: download Snakzy, browse the available offers, pick a high-value one that fits your schedule, build toward the $35 minimum payout threshold, and redeem for a $50 Steam Wallet gift card. With that card loaded, how to get The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim (Special Edition) free is just a checkout away.

★ Start earning Skyrim Special Edition for free today Snakzy Download Snakzy today

FAQs