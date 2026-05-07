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If you want to know how to get Resident Evil 5 (Gold Edition) free, Snakzy is a legitimate method that works today. Resident Evil 5 (Gold Edition) costs $19.99 on Steam, which is a fair price for a game that has sold over 14 million copies worldwide, but Snakzy lets you earn a Steam Wallet gift card covering that cost by completing mobile game offers. No payment required, no subscription needed.

This guide covers only a 100% legal approach. It has nothing to do with cracks, unofficial download sites, or torrent files, all of which carry real risks, including malware and permanent Steam account bans. The Snakzy method earns you real store credit from real advertisers. This article walks through Resident Evil 5 (Gold Edition)‘s full game overview, current pricing, platform availability, system requirements, the step-by-step Snakzy process, a discounted Eneba alternative, the legality question, and a verdict with FAQs.

Game Info Details Game price $19.99 (Steam). Lowest seen: ~80% off at $3.99 Metacritic rating 86 critic / 6.4 user (PC); Steam: Very Positive (86% of 26,000+ reviews) Genre Action, Survival Horror, Third Person Shooter, Co-op, Action-Adventure Developers Capcom Publishers Capcom Time to beat – Main story ~12 hours Time to beat – Main + Extra content ~18 hours Time to beat – 100% Completionist ~55 hours

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How To Get Resident Evil 5 (Gold Edition) Free: Full Game Overview

I’ve been tracking Resident Evil 5 (Gold Edition) as one of the most commercially successful entries in Capcom’s long-running horror franchise, and the numbers back it up. The game has sold over 14 million copies worldwide, making it a Capcom Platinum Title and one of the best-selling Resident Evil games ever released. On Steam, it holds a Very Positive rating from more than 26,000 player reviews, with an 86% positive score. The original PC release earned an 86 on Metacritic from critics, showing the game held up across both audiences.

Resident Evil 5 (Gold Edition) is an action and survival horror third-person shooter developed and published by Capcom. The Gold Edition packages the base game with all released DLC content, including the Lost in Nightmares and Desperate Escape story chapters, additional Mercenaries characters, extra costumes, and the Versus multiplayer mode. It is the most complete version of the game you can buy.

The original game launched on September 15, 2009 on consoles, with the Gold Edition arriving on March 9, 2010. The Steam version has been available since September 2009. Resident Evil 5 is the direct sequel to Resident Evil 4 (2005), building on that game’s over-the-shoulder action formula and adding a full co-op campaign. The story follows Chris Redfield, a BSAA agent, and his partner Sheva Alomar, a West African branch agent, deployed to the fictional Kijuju Autonomous Zone in West Africa to investigate a bioweapon threat connected to series antagonist Albert Wesker.

Content depth spans approximately 12 hours for the main story, 18 hours with extra content, and up to 55 hours for a full completionist run. Built on the MT Framework engine, the game supports both online and local splitscreen co-op throughout the entire campaign.

How Much Does Resident Evil 5 (Gold Edition) Cost?

Resident Evil 5 (Gold Edition) is currently priced at $19.99 on Steam. That is a fair ask for a full co-op campaign with all DLC included, though budget-conscious players understandably look for a lower entry point.

The game has a strong discount history on Steam. Its lowest recorded price sits at approximately $3.99, representing an 80% discount from the standard price. Capcom titles regularly appear in Steam seasonal sales, including the Summer Sale and Winter Sale, so patient buyers can expect significant markdowns during those windows. That said, sale timing is unpredictable, and there is no guarantee of when the next deep discount will arrive.

The Snakzy method in this guide sidesteps the current price entirely. By earning Steam Wallet gift card credit through completing mobile game offers, you can cover the full $19.99 without spending your own money and without waiting for a sale.

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Resident Evil 5 (Gold Edition) Platform Availability

Metacritic Rating Details PC 86 critic / 6.4 user (original); Steam: Very Positive (86% of 26,000+ reviews) PS5 N/A (PS3/PS4 versions: 83-86 critic) Xbox N/A (Xbox 360/Xbox One: 83-86 critic) Switch 76 critic / 7.0 user (Nintendo Switch port)

Resident Evil 5 (Gold Edition) is available on PC (Steam), PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, Xbox 360, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. The Steam version includes Steamworks integration for multiplayer, replacing the older Games for Windows Live system. All platforms carry the Gold Edition content with the full DLC included.

The Snakzy method covered in this guide targets the Steam PC version. Since Snakzy rewards redeem as Steam Wallet gift cards, Steam is the natural purchase point for this approach. The $20 USD Steam Wallet gift card covers Resident Evil 5 (Gold Edition)‘s $19.99 price with $0.01 to spare.

Resident Evil 5 (Gold Edition) System Requirements

Built on the MT Framework engine, Resident Evil 5 (Gold Edition) has very accessible requirements by modern standards. Almost any gaming PC from the last eight to ten years will exceed the minimum specs comfortably, and hitting 1080p / 60 FPS on recommended settings is straightforward on mid-range hardware.

Spec Minimum Recommended OS Windows 7/8/10 Windows 7/8/10 CPU Intel Core 2 Duo 2.4 GHz / AMD Athlon X2 2.8 GHz Intel Core 2 Quad 2.7 GHz / AMD Phenom II X4 3.0 GHz RAM 4 GB 4 GB GPU NVIDIA GeForce 8800 GTS / AMD Radeon HD 2900 XT NVIDIA GeForce GTX 560 / AMD Radeon HD 6950 DirectX Version 9.0c Version 9.0c Storage 15 GB 15 GB

Broadband internet is required for online co-op, but local splitscreen runs entirely offline on a single machine. DirectX 9.0c support is standard on any modern Windows installation.

Resident Evil 5 (Gold Edition) Mechanics

The core loop in Resident Evil 5 (Gold Edition) runs through a linear campaign divided into chapters. Chris Redfield and his partner Sheva Alomar move through each environment in real time, managing a shared inventory between them. Every item slot counts: players decide which weapons, health items, and grenades to carry into each chapter, and swapping mid-mission requires coordination with your partner.

Combat is third-person and over-the-shoulder, building on the aiming style that Resident Evil 4 introduced to the series. The main addition here is co-op: players online or locally can share ammunition, revive each other when downed, and split tasks during boss encounters. AI partner Sheva covers solo players adequately, though experienced co-op pairs coordinate more effectively and handle resource management more efficiently. Each chapter ends with access to a between-chapter shop where players spend gold earned from defeating enemies and searching environments, with upgrades covering firepower, reload speed, magazine capacity, and critical hit chance.

Beyond the main campaign, the game includes Mercenaries mode, a timed score-attack mode where players clear waves of enemies with combo multipliers across dedicated maps. Mercenaries is completely separate from the story and adds a competitive layer with genuine replay value. The Gold Edition extends that further with two bonus story chapters: Lost in Nightmares (a horror-focused flashback set in a European mansion) and Desperate Escape (an action chapter starring Jill Valentine). Together these extras push the completionist run to approximately 55 hours.

The game is set across the fictional Kijuju Autonomous Zone in West Africa, a sun-scorched environment distinct from earlier entries in the series. The Plaga parasite from Resident Evil 4 returns in a new strain, and the story ties directly into Albert Wesker‘s global bioweapon conspiracy that has run through the series for years.

Resident Evil 5 (Gold Edition) Top Features

✅ Full co-op campaign: The entire story campaign supports two players online or via local splitscreen, with shared inventory management, revive mechanics, and AI partner Sheva for solo runs.

✅ Gold Edition DLC included: The Lost in Nightmares and Desperate Escape story chapters, additional Mercenaries characters, including Jill Valentine and Barry Burton, extra costumes, and the Versus multiplayer mode are all bundled at no extra cost.

✅ Mercenaries mode: A timed score-attack mode with combo-chaining across multiple maps, offering a separate competitive experience that is entirely distinct from the main campaign.

✅ Weapon upgrade system: Earn gold through campaign chapters and invest it in the between-chapter shop, with upgrades covering firepower, reload speed, capacity, and critical hit chance across a full arsenal.

✅ 14 million copies sold: Resident Evil 5 is one of Capcom’s all-time best sellers at 14 million units, a benchmark for co-op action-horror and one of the top-selling entries in the entire Resident Evil franchise.

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How To Get Resident Evil 5 (Gold Edition) Free With Snakzy

Snakzy is a free rewards app for Android and iOS where users complete offers, including installing free partner games, hitting in-app milestones, filling out surveys, and watching short videos, to earn coins. No credit card is required and no money changes hands. This is a time-investment model: you exchange attention for advertiser revenue, which Snakzy converts into real Steam Wallet gift card value.

Here is how to get Resident Evil 5 (Gold Edition) free step by step:

Download Snakzy: available free on Google Play and the App Store Browse available offers: offers vary by region and rotate regularly; pick ones with the highest coin payouts or that match your interests Complete offers to earn coins: each completed offer credits coins to your Snakzy balance; track your progress toward $19.99 inside the app Redeem coins for a Steam Wallet gift card: once your balance hits the required threshold, cash out for a $20 Steam Wallet gift card, which covers Resident Evil 5 (Gold Edition)‘s $19.99 with $0.01 to spare Buy Resident Evil 5 (Gold Edition) on Steam: apply the gift card to your Steam wallet and complete the purchase

Pro tip Joining bonus available on sign-up: check the app for the current offer.

Minimum cashout threshold: $35. You need at least this balance to redeem.

Most users hit a surplus above the game price after their first milestones.

Earning rates vary by region: check available offers in your country.

On average, users earn their first $27.70 payout within 6.5 days of installing Snakzy. Note that the $35 minimum payout threshold applies, so you build toward that before your first cash-out. Since the $20 Steam Wallet gift card covers Resident Evil 5 (Gold Edition)‘s $19.99 price, this is one of the more precise gift card redemptions available on the platform. Offers and availability vary by region.

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Get Resident Evil 5 (Gold Edition) Cheaper With Eneba

Not every reader wants to wait to accumulate Snakzy coins. For anyone who wants Resident Evil 5 (Gold Edition) right now, Eneba offers discounted Steam keys from $2.00, compared to the $19.99 official Steam price, a saving of up to 90% off. These are legitimate keys redeemed directly on Steam, giving you a permanent license identical to a standard purchase. Eneba is a trusted marketplace that millions of players use to buy discounted keys from verified sellers. This is not a free option like Snakzy, but it is the fastest route to playing Resident Evil 5 (Gold Edition) today.

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If you’d prefer to add funds directly to your Steam account, Eneba also stocks discounted gift cards – here is the closest card above Resident Evil 5 (Gold Edition)‘s price.

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Eneba prices fluctuate, so check the live listing before purchasing. The process is simple: select a product, complete payment, and receive your key or gift card code. All three methods in this guide end with a legitimate copy of Resident Evil 5 (Gold Edition): Snakzy earns you credit for free at the cost of time, an Eneba game key gives you the game at a discount immediately, and an Eneba Steam Wallet gift card adds funds for an official Steam purchase.

Is It Legal to Get Resident Evil 5 (Gold Edition) Free With Snakzy?

Yes, the Snakzy method is 100% legal. The process is straightforward: Snakzy connects you with advertisers who pay for mobile game engagement. You earn coins by completing those offers, then exchange your coins for a real Steam Wallet gift card. You use that gift card to purchase Resident Evil 5 (Gold Edition) at full price on Steam. Capcom receives full payment. You receive a permanent, legitimate license tied to your Steam account, identical to any standard purchase.

What you should avoid is pirated copies of Resident Evil 5 (Gold Edition). Unofficial “free download” sites, cracks, and torrents are illegal. The risks are real: malware that can damage your system and compromise your data, permanent Steam account bans that lock you out of your entire library, and no valid license. Piracy also directly harms Capcom and the development team that built the game.

The Snakzy approach is a straightforward way to get Resident Evil 5 (Gold Edition) for free while keeping everything above board. Capcom gets paid, you get a clean license, and there is no legal risk anywhere in the process.

My Overall Verdict on How To Get Resident Evil 5 (Gold Edition) Free

Resident Evil 5 (Gold Edition) is a 14-million-copy seller with a Very Positive rating on Steam, a full co-op campaign, and an all-DLC package that adds two extra story chapters and additional Mercenaries content on top. At $19.99 it is genuinely good value. Via Snakzy, it is one of the better redemption targets on the platform, since the $20 Steam Wallet gift card matches the price almost exactly with just $0.01 remaining.

The practical steps are simple: download Snakzy, browse the offerwall, pick a high-value offer, build toward the $35 minimum cashout threshold, and redeem for a Steam Wallet gift card. If you want the game faster, the Eneba discounted key is available from $2.00. Both paths end with a legitimate copy of one of Capcom’s most enduring co-op titles.

Once your gift card is ready, the answer to how to get Resident Evil 5 (Gold Edition) free is just a checkout away.

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